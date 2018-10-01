5 Best Travel Maps: Which Is Right for You?

After traveling to a new destination, you often want a keepsake to bring home to forever remember your experience. Travel maps are a fun way to showcase where you’ve been, and can even be purchased in a style that matches the rest of your home. Not only are travel maps a great way to show off your love of adventure to those who visit, but they also help you keep track of where you’ve been, and where you want to go.

Best of all, travel maps come in many different styles and features so you are sure to be able to find one that fits your exact tastes, plus many are interactive.

Some travel maps let you scratch off foil as you travel in order to reveal which countries you have already visited, while others include color-coded pins to show not only where you’ve been, but also what’s on your bucket list. A travel map is also a great learning tool for teaching classrooms or families about geography. One map on this list is even is used specifically as an enjoyable art activity, featuring a mandala design on top of the world map for a unique and meditative experience.

Here are five different travel maps that can used for decor, learning, reminiscing, and future travel planning.