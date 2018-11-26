5 Best Cyber Monday Luggage Deals on Amazon (2018)

Whether you’re looking for a carry-on backpack or a large checked suitcase, these are the five best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon. Some are up to 75 percent off!
Price: $105.45
Price: $16.99
Price: $8.09
Price: $18.99
Price: $59.99
HUGE SAVINGS – 75% off Samsonite Hardside Luggage Set
Price: $105.45
Pros:
Cons:
- Incredible deal
- 360-degree spinner wheels
- Scratch-resistant exterior
- Only one interior pocket
- Some don't like hardside luggage
- Zippers can snag sometimes
Samsonite is a leader in hardside luggage, and this is one of the best Cyber Monday luggage deals on the Internet today. Save 75 percent, or about $324 on this two-piece luggage set.
It comes with a carry-on size and a larger suitcase, both with 360-degree spinner wheels and 100 percent ABS, scratch-resistent exteriors. TSA locks on the side prevent theft and a fully lined interior protects your belongings. Inside there's also a zippered mesh pocket and elastic cross straps to keep your clothes organized.
Both suitcases expand to allow you to fit more if needed, yet are light on their own so they don't add to your baggage weight! These are great pieces of luggage at an incredible price.
Find more HUGE SAVINGS - 75% off Samsonite Hardside Luggage Set information and reviews here.
15% off Amazon Basics Large Duffel Bag
Price: $16.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and durable
- Fits a lot
- Easy to carry
- Affordable
- Not as much organization as other bags
- Not structured
- Not as high-quality as some bags
This large duffel bag is extremely lightweight, yet fits up to 6,000 cubic inches of gear. It's great for an extended weekend trip, and some reviewers said they were even able to pack for over a week in the bag.
It's made of 100 percent nylon, so it's light, durable, and easy to clean. There's an exterior pocket which is great for keys and your phone, and an interior pocket which is nice for valuables. It has both loop straps and a shoulder strap for easy carrying.
Find more Best Duffel Deal: 15% off Amazon Basics Large Duffel Bag information and reviews here.
GREAT DEAL – 55% off Amazon Basics Organizer
Price: $8.09
Pros:
Cons:
- Easy organization
- Affordable
- Durable and easy to clean
- Not as stylish as some
- Not as high-quality as some
- Too big for some users
This tri-fold toiletry organizer is more than half-price today, and it's an essential for those who travel often. Keep it stocked with travel toiletries like shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, cosmetics, and more, so all you have to do is grab it and go.
It has four zippered pockets, including one with mesh so you can easily see what's inside. The bag hangs from any door hook. It's made of lightweight polyester, meaning it's durable and easy to clean. A must for any traveler, and a great deal!
Find more Best Toiletry Organizer Deal: 55% off Amazon Basics Organizer information and reviews here.
17% off Packing Cubes – GREAT DEAL ON A LUGGAGE ESSENTIAL
Price: $18.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Breathable
- Double zippers
- Easy to clean
- They don't compress
- Not large enough for some
- No small option
We're big fans of packing cubes for keeping your luggage clean and organized. These nylon and mesh cubes are some of our favorites, and they're 17% off today. The mesh top is breathable and helps you see what's inside, while double zipper pulls make opening and closing them a breeze.
They have a webbing handle, in case you want to carry one on its own (great for shared bathroom situations while traveling). The set comes with two large cubes and two medium sized cubes. At a price like this, why not buy a set for everyone on your list?
Find more Best Packing Cube Deal: 17% off Packing Cubes information and reviews here.
40% off American Tourister Spinner
Price: $59.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Spacious
- 10-year Warranty
- Wheels are single-spinner, not 360-degree
- Not as high-quality as some brands
- Exterior can be scratched
Save 40 percent on this American Tourister spinner suitcase, or about $40. The carry-on size comes in eight colors, including some multi-color designs.
The single spinner wheels ride smoothly, while the exterior is hardsided for extra protection. Inside, you'll find a mesh divider and cross straps. Push-button handles extend for easy maneuvering and the bag can expand by 1.5 inches.
It comes with a 10-year warranty. Reviewers love the bag for its design and functionality, though some wished it had 360-degree wheels.
Find more 40% off American Tourister Spinner information and reviews here.
When looking for the best Cyber Monday luggage deals, consider how you travel. Do you like to get through the airport quickly and pack lightly? You'll want a carry-on. Do you travel for more than a week at a time? A larger piece of checked luggage is probably more realistic. Other factors, like whether you're looking for something soft or hardsided, or something you can wheel or sling over your shoulder, are more personal preference.
Whichver type of luggage you end up purchasing, you should always look for high-quality materials, durability, easy to maneuver wheels (if applicable), and zippers that don't snag. TSA locks and organizational compartments are a plus.
