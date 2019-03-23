35 Best Travel Gadgets You Need Before Your Next Trip

This may be an unexpected item to see on a list of top travel gadgets, but if you have periodic trouble with your teeth you'd be wise to travel with some Dentemp. This teeny-tiny container of dental cement takes up no space in your toiletry bag and could potentially save your whole vacation/backpacking adventure!

If you crack or chip a tooth or lose a filling, applying a little Denttemp will keep your mishap from becoming a real issue and allow you to keep traveling until you return home and see your dentist. It's as simple as rinsing out the damaged tooth, drying it, and then applying a little glob of the cement into the space.

Dentemp saved my last trip to Colombia when I bit into something hard hidden in a hamburger (you can't make this stuff up) and blew one of my molars almost in half. I still had three weeks in the country so I simply applied my own filling and it miraculously held up for the remainder of my trip! My dentist even complimented my handy-work when I returned home! Point is, this product is an awesome preventative measure that's super easy to bring traveling.