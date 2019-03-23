35 Best Travel Gadgets You Need Before Your Next Trip

Every seasoned traveler has their bag of tricks. Leaving home for either a mellow vacation or a wild adventure requires some reliable and practical travel gadgets that support you on your journey.
There are all sorts of impressively packable travel gadgets to take along on your trips for things like maintaining your health and personal hygiene to enhancing your relaxation or thrill-seeking endeavors. Whatever your travels entail, we’ve put together the ultimate list of travel gadgets for your next big trip!
You gotta stay sharp on the go. Guys and gals alike encounter all sorts of filth while traveling, owning a pocket-sized lint brush can be a lifesaver - especially if you like to wear black. This unit is super affordable and will pack easily in your toiletry bag.
I own a little lint brush like this (minus the radical shoe horn component) and I use it frequently to put on the appearance that I'm not, in fact, living out of a backpack with just four or five changes of clothes. First impressions are important no matter where in the world your travels take you - don't sleep on this brilliant personal travel gadget.
Ok, this travel gadget might seem like it screams "I'm a helpless tourist, please take advantage of me", but it's actually quite an awesome travel tool. Having a calculator on hand for quick number crunching is super convenient, especially if you're traveling abroad and need to make quick currency conversions on a regular basis.
This water resistant unit from Casio is the perfect tool for splitting up dinner checks, dividing the cost of hotel or hostel rooms among friends or for quickly deciphering how much that taxi fare costs in your native currency. It even has a cool vintage look depending on who you are!
No doubt an awesome travel gadget for the cost!
Here's a neat travel gadget that will come in handy in all sorts of scenarios! This Tesla Coil Lighter will work wonderfully in even the windiest and wettest conditions, ensuring you have a lighter no matter what mother nature throws your way.
It's also USB rechargeable and lasts up to a week on one charge. Owning a nicer lighter like this will furthermore ensure you keep a close eye on it and don't constantly lose and repurchase traditional lighters! Better for you, and better for the environment - it's a win, win!
This little gizmo is every international backpacker's dream come true. What you see is what you get with this one - it's simply a carabiner with a hook, but those who have lived out of a backpack know the brilliance of having a few carabiners on hand. It can hold up to 50 pounds of weight and is built from quality aircraft grade aluminum for longtime durability.
With a travel gadget like this, you can hang dirty boots or shoes from your pack externally when it's time to move, leave a towel out to dry, or even set up a makeshift clothesline. This is a gadget for the scenarios you can't think of, and it's a good one!
Depending on where you're going, a money belt could be necessary. Better to be safe than sorry right? Whether it's the bustling marketplaces of South America and Asia or the busy railway stations of Europe, keeping your most important valuables safe and secure on your person sometimes calls for extra preventative measures.
This money belt from LANNEY comes in four different color options and is built to be low profile and streamlined despite its generous storage. It even features built-in RFID blocking linings to prevent electronic identity theft or unwanted card scanning. Like we said, better safe than sorry!
Here's a crucial travel gadget for the backpacking nomad. If you're an adventurer of any kind, a good headlamp is a necessity. Biolite recently sent me out their new model headlamp to run gear trials on while traveling, and I've been very impressed with its performance.
The 330 Lumen brightness is nearly blinding, and a wide array of other light modes are perfect for every scenario. Whether you're walking or biking on the road after dark, hiking a trail before or after sunrise, or just trying to discreetly get something out of your backpack without waking up the rest of your hostel dormmates, this is the perfect tool.
It's rechargeable, reliable and easy to operate - no doubt a killer choice of headlamp from trusted brand, Biolite.
Ok, this is a seriously radical communication tool for use traveling in virtually any context. BONX recently sent me out a pair of their BONX Grip Group Talk Earpieces for field testing, and I've been very impressed with the product's performance. This cool piece of tech essentially turns you into an international secret agent, or at least makes you feel and look the part.
This is a hands free walkie-talkie that features unlimited range - yes, unlimited range. BONX can operate independently of Bluetooth, line of sight restrictions and wireless network ranges because it's a cellular-network-based voice-activated group communication. In simpler terms, the device connects to an app on your smartphone allowing you to instantly communicate with anyone in the "chat-room" anywhere in the world. The BONX Grip can also be simply used as a regular walkie-talkie.
The possibilities for this travel gadget are endless. Stay in touch with your travel buddy or buddies no matter what you're up to - just keep in mind it's difficult to wear the earpiece if you have a helmet on.
Here's one of our top picks from our list of the best portable water filters. If you're an outdoorsman or woman who travels into the wilderness unassisted or an adventurer who enjoys spending time in places or countries where the water supply is not necessarily safe to drink, you ought to travel with a reliable water filter.
The Sawyer Mini Water Filtration System is super easy to use and could be a potential lifesaver in a variety of travel contexts. Sawyer sent me a Mini Filter to run gear trials on and I've used it to drink stream water in the mountains of both Argentina and Colorado as well as sketchy tap water in Colombia and Mexico.
I keep my filter along with the included water bladder and straw in a sunglasses case whenever I travel. This little device keeps me hydrated time and time again when there's seemingly no safe water option.
Read more about how the Mini Filtration System works here if you want to know more!
Let me introduce you to one of the coolest travel speakers money can buy. The JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Speaker is a must-have travel gadget for any adventurer with a passion for jamming out. This bad boy has 10 hours of play time, is totally water resistant (essentially waterproof) and features an integrated carabiner for easy attachment to a backpack, motorbike, tree limb, horse saddle, tent pole or clothesline... you get the idea.
It's of course Bluetooth compatible and very well rated for crisp and clear sound quality. It's even offered in a variety of color options so you can grab the one that suits your style best! Rock on!
If you're interested in the JBL Clip speaker previously listed, you're going to need a travel case to keep it safe when it's not bumping tunes. The reason we gave this hard case its own feature as a travel gadget is because it's a brilliant travel case for all sorts of gear.
Whether or not you own a JBL Clip, this case is awesome for organizing headphones and wires, first aid essentials, or any other miscellaneous travel items from sewing kits to fragile jewelry. For the cost, it's a great little travel companion!
Plans for South America next winter? Italy this spring? No matter where your travels take you, this power adapter from Castries will make sure you're covered when it comes to charging your electronics.
This is a top of the line power converter, not a knock-off product from a junky electronics store. There's a built-in smart IC chip that recognizes your devices and accordingly outputs the maximum current. There are also four USB ports for charging multiple devices at once.
For the price, you can't beat the quality and customer satisfaction of this unit. An essential for the wayward international traveler.
Don't you hate when you check into your hotel room or hostel dorm and your phone charger or laptop cord doesn't reach the only available outlet from your bed or workspace? It's maddening! Traveling with a portable power strip might seem a bit ridiculous, but if you're a digital nomad or just prefer to keep your electronics close by (especially when sleeping in crowded dorm rooms) this is a great tool to own.
Two surge-protected AC outlets and four smart USB ports deliver the right amount of voltage to your devices while the five foot cord allows you to charge from anywhere in the room! The cord wraps nicely around the unit for storage and it even includes a storage pouch. All in all, a pretty brilliant travel gadget depending on your needs that you very well may never travel without again!
Pike Trail has come up with an awesome portable blanket for outdoor use that has more than earned itself a place in our list of the best travel gadgets. This is a great multi-purpose product perfect for all sorts of travel styles.
Its intended use is as a puncture resistant picnic blanket for use camping and hiking, but you can be creative with a product like this. It packs so light it can easily be utilized as a blanket for snoozing on flights or bus rides, and it's also 100% waterproof making it suitable for emergency use as a rain jacket or tarp.
No doubt a versatile and impressively affordable travel gadget worth owning for use on the go and at home!
Every traveler needs a reliable power bank. You never know when your important electronics can end up low on juice away from any available outlets. Traveling with a power reserve is a must for anyone who while traveling utilizes a phone, GPS unit or camera to name a few devices.
This unit from WakaWaka has an impressive 10,000 mAh battery capable of charging a smart phone up to four times. WakaWaka sent me this power bank for field testing about a year back, and now it's a staple in my backpacking bag. It even has several USB ports for charging multiple devices at once.
If weight and space are absolutely crucial for you, then there are certainly lighter and lower profile power banks available (check out the PowerCore+ Mini by Anker). If you're looking for an ultra-durable, high capacity power bank that still packs relatively compact, then this unit from WakaWaka is for you.
Who doesn't love laying out in a hammock? This travel-sized nylon hammock from Winner Outfitters is the perfect solution for those that like to lounge anywhere and everywhere.
I purchased a nylon hammock like this one years ago, and mine never leaves my backpacking bag. I've set up my hammock while skiing in the backcountry to sipping drinks on the beach between palm trees. It's an awesome and surprisingly affordable travel gadget that never fails to save the day.
Set up is super easy, and it breaks down and packs both compact and light. This model is even offered in single and double sizing so you can purchase one for yourself or for you and your travel partner.
Hate getting caught in the rain? This 7 ounce, compact travel umbrella from Fidus will ensure you stay dry during your travels. It packs super slim and sets up and breaks down in seconds. Fiberglass ribs keep this unit ultralight without sacrificing rigidity and a metal shaft ensure it remains durable. No doubt a cool travel gadget that will turn heads once it starts raining cats and dogs.
It even comes in a wide variety of colors so you can select an aesthetic that suits you!
Here's a super affordable leather passport holder with RFID blocking capabilities. If you're the type of traveler that prefers to stay organized, this is a handy-dandy item to bring along on any style trip.
There's a wide variety of colors to choose from, all of which protect your cards from any unwanted scans. A simple but practical travel gadget that makes for a great gift or personal purchase. Sometimes it's the little things that turn your trip into a polished, streamlined adventure and make you feel like a true veteran!
If you haven't heard of Matador, you're sleeping on one of the coolest travel gadget brands on the market. This company makes some seriously cool and highly practical travel gear for those that travel light and far.
The DayLite 16L Packable Backpack is no exception to Matador's impressive reputation. This is a waterproof, tough as nails, 30d Cordura daypack that breaks down into a bundle that fits in the palm of your hand. No doubt a feat of engineering perfect for the carry-on traveler who needs a smaller daypack but doesn't have the space to bring a second bag. Once you arrive at your destination, deploy the DayLite and wha-lah, you've got yourself a second piece of luggage perfect for all sorts of applications!
Here's another radical travel accessory from Matador that every adventure traveler should own. The Portable 20 Liter Dry Bag operates just like any other traditional dry bag, but folds and packs even more compact due to it's ultralight design.
Traveling with a dry bag is brilliant. You never know when you might need to keep your sensitive electronics or documents bone-dry during aquatic endeavors like boating or fishing - or perhaps in the event of an unexpected downpour.
This unit even collapses into a tiny water droplet shaped silicone carry case with a carabiner for easy transport. It's a bit on the expensive end as far as dry bags go, but its portability is unmatched for those that prefer to travel light.
This may be an unexpected item to see on a list of top travel gadgets, but if you have periodic trouble with your teeth you'd be wise to travel with some Dentemp. This teeny-tiny container of dental cement takes up no space in your toiletry bag and could potentially save your whole vacation/backpacking adventure!
If you crack or chip a tooth or lose a filling, applying a little Denttemp will keep your mishap from becoming a real issue and allow you to keep traveling until you return home and see your dentist. It's as simple as rinsing out the damaged tooth, drying it, and then applying a little glob of the cement into the space.
Dentemp saved my last trip to Colombia when I bit into something hard hidden in a hamburger (you can't make this stuff up) and blew one of my molars almost in half. I still had three weeks in the country so I simply applied my own filling and it miraculously held up for the remainder of my trip! My dentist even complimented my handy-work when I returned home! Point is, this product is an awesome preventative measure that's super easy to bring traveling.
Here's a simple flashlight that's perfect for the off the beaten path traveler who doesn't often have an opportunity to charge their devices or buy batteries.
If your adventures bring you deep into the wilderness or into more remote and removed parts of the third world, you'll be glad to own a handy-dandy flashlight that can be powered by simply cranking the handle (six minutes of cranking gives you one hour of light). This light can also be solar charged, so you'll never be without a light!
It's not the brightest light by any means, but absolutely a crucial piece of gear depending on your style of travel!
A multitool is perhaps the ultimate travel gadget. If you're a carry-on backpacker, then of course this tool can't come on your flight with you - but if you check luggage then you'll love having this trusty Leatherman as a travel companion.
There are 14 different tools built into this device including a knife, pliers, file, wire cutters, bottle opener and much more. You never know when you might need a flat head screwdriver or a package opener while traveling, but it sure is an easy little gadget to bring along just in case!
Leatherman furthermore has a 25-year guarantee on this product so you can buy in confidence knowing it's a quality piece of gear!
Planning an exciting trip somewhere exotic? If you're a thrill-seeking nature lover with a passion for trekking into the wilderness of foreign lands, you ought to be prepared with some first aid precautions. Snake and insect bites are no joke - if there's a real risk of venomous wildlife encounters where you're heading then you'd be crazy not to travel with a sting kit.
Sawyer Products sent me out their Extractor Bite & Sting Kit a few months ago for a fishing trip into the Colombian jungle. Fortunately, it never came out of my pack, but I was however impressed with its compact portability and ease of use. The suction that the syringe style extractor creates is impressive - it will invert your skin where you apply it on your body. There's a razor for clearing the bite/sting site and several different suction-heads for perfectly extracting any potential venom left in your tissues.
A travel gadget like this should be heavily considered depending on your travel tendencies - it could be the difference between life and death in an emergency situation.
If you're serious about protecting the environment, then you already know that plastic straws are absolutely atrocious for our planet's health. There's already HEAPS of plastic in our oceans and ecosystems worldwide, and it's easy to politely request to use your own stainless steel straw while out eating and drinking.
If you're traveling to enjoy the beauty of another place, you owe wherever it is you're going the respect of minimizing your plastic use. A simple and easy travel gadget to pack that keeps your ecological footprint from enlarging - no doubt a great buy!
I love traveling with a Buff. It's a massively underrated garment that comes in handy time and time again on every trip I go on! They pack super light and can be used for a huge array of applications.
During my last trip to the Carribean, I used my buff while fishing to protect my face and neck from the sun, as well as while trekking and hitch-hiking to protect my lungs from all the dust kicked up on the roads! In Europe last spring, I used my buff for a bit of added warmth while watching the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin. The microfiber polyester material is furthermore perfect for cleaning your sunglasses lenses. I never go anywhere without a trusty Buff!
Don't get caught without a corkscrew on your next trip if you're a lover of wine or champagne. There's no excuse not to bring along this classy wine opener considering its low cost and portability. Even if you use this travel gadget just once on your trip, chances are you'll be an absolute hero depending on the context!
Gitko has built this corkscrew with a sharp aesthetic and even includes a little travel sack. No doubt a crucial bring-along item depending on who you are!
Eagle Creek sent me out this toiletry bag a few months back to test out while traveling, and man do I love it. What came off as an underwhelming product for the somewhat high cost has turned out to be one of my favorite travel tools, earning itself a place on our top list of travel toiletry bags.
This unit has impressive storage capacity making it a good toiletry bag for those longer, more intensive trips. There are zippered compartments, side sleeves, and bottle slots so you can really keep everything in order. When it's time to pack up, the floppy rather than rigid design of the Specter stuffs easily into an already full backpack or piece of luggage.
It furthermore features a hang-hook so it's a convenient shower companion and is easily set up wherever it is that you're staying. Organization is underrated while living out of your luggage - this unit from Eagle Creek will help you realize that.
Here's a travel gadget for self-care on the road. If you often get slowed down by body aches and pains, this might be a brilliant device to have packed in your bag.
It's a simple massage roller, but don't underestimate the power of a tool like this to rejuvenate your tired legs or back after a long day of sightseeing, hiking or travel. There's even a small opening for adding in some essential oils or lotion to further enhance your personal massage. If you travel with your significant other or have a travel buddy, then the two of you will be THRILLED you brought this one along.
Your body is the most important thing that you bring traveling, don't neglect your well being while adventuring!
Here's a crucial travel gadget if I've ever seen one! An on-the-go flask can come in handy in all sorts of scenarios! Bus rides, days at the beach, long days hiking and everything in between sometimes calls for a shot of booze! I mean, you're traveling right!? This nearly indestructible copolyester flask from GSI Outdoors is perfect for bringing along your favorite spirit where ever your trip takes you.
This travel gadget also doubles nicely as a vessel for carrying a bit of water for brushing your teeth or washing your face during long travel days when you know they'll be no amenities available.
Always struggling to determine whether your bags are under or over weight when it comes to airline restrictions? We've all done the bathroom scale trick where you subtract your body weight from your body weight + luggage, but this is a far superior method. Good news is, it's super affordable and portable enough to bring along traveling if you choose to.
It's super simple to use and has a 110 pound weight capacity which should be more than enough for your needs. A travel necessity? No, but absolutely a luxury that's well worth the cost.
It's always a scramble to pull all your toiletries together in time for your trip. Why not simplify the process and purchase a super affordable combo-pack of travel essentials from Convenience Kits? It even comes with a decent toiletry bag that you can either use or repurpose.
All things considered, buying a set of toiletries like this actually saves you quite a bit of money. This is a very cost-effective way to stock up on some of your most utilized travel essentials. Convenience Kits also offers a similar travel combo-pack for women.
Ok, this one's not much of a travel "gadget", but if you're a minimalist traveler and luggage or pack space is crucial for you, this folding toothbrush is a great item to own. Your travel toiletry bag only has so much space, so cutting corners anywhere you can is always helpful.
The fact that the toothbrush bristles stay contained within the folding design is also a nice touch if you're using shared bathroom spaces like in youth hostels. There are two brushes included with this purchase so you'll have another one ready for your following trip!
Have difficulty getting comfortable on long flights? Hang this neat travel gadget from the arms of the tray table on the seat in front of you and give your feet (or lower legs) a place to hang out! This could be a serious game changer for you if your lower back and legs struggle on long flights. Putting your legs in suspension can reduce potential swelling and also relieve pressure from your spine - sounds lovely right?
It packs super compact, is a piece of cake to deploy and even comes in a tiny drawstring bag - keep in mind however that if you're a particularly tall traveler this device likely won't work well for you!
Are you an avid outdoorsman or woman, puddle jumper, or fashion aficionado? If you love your shoes or often get them dirty while adventuring, then traveling with a few nylon travel shoe bags might be right up your alley.
Backpacking style trips means packing and repacking your bags on a regular basis, and it's a total drag when you have to stuff filthy shoes into your luggage. Keeping your pack contents clean is no easy task, effectively separating your shoes from the rest of your clothes and gear is the least you can do. Good news is, buying a set of these travel bags is super affordable!
Protecting your luggage is crucial while on the move. Nothing has more potential to ruin a trip than having your belongings stolen, so owning the proper security for your bags is key.
This TSA approved cable lock s perfect for securing your luggage while you're on the go and also for locking your valuables in a hostel dorm setting. I often even carry a little lock like this in my daypack in case I encounter public lockers while visiting beaches, museums, and other attractions. Peace of mind is a beautiful thing, and in this case, it's quite inexpensive!
It locks with a simple three-digit combination that's easily changed so you don't have to worry about losing your key. I personally prefer cable locks to padlocks because their applications are more versatile. You can thread a thin (but stong) cable like this through any locker closure and even secure your backpack, purse or laptop bag. Sometimes bulkier padlocks are useless when they can't fit through your luggage zippers or locker - with this unit from Forge, problem solved!