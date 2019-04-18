25 Best Travel Accessories for Europe

A travel guide might seem like a super touristy, borderline nerdy thing to bring along on your Euro-trip, but anyone who’s ever picked up a Lonely Planet Guide knows that they’re actually quite awesome to read through! These travel guides are exceptionally well written and can provide you with some brilliant travel plans leading up to, as well as during your trip.

The style that Lonely Planet Guides are written makes it super easy to learn what a particular city or region has to offer for any type of traveler. Whether you’re a budget backpacker or on a luxury vacation, each section of this guide provides awesome tips on finding accommodations, dining, sightseeing, and thrilling activities and tours!

This particular guide from Lonely Planet is quite large (maybe a bit too large to pack in your luggage depending on your style trip) and covers a ton of European countries. This is a great book to flip through to come up with some ideas before your trip or to take along with you to assist in planning your next move if you’re traveling with no real plans.

There are wonderful suggestions both on and off the beaten path for just about every European nation, but Lonely Planet, of course, offers some country-specific travel guides if you really want to dive into one country in particular. Their guides on Italy, Spain, France and Ireland to name just a few are all quite well reviewed and current. Pick up one, or a few different guides and start planning your dream trip!