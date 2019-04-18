25 Best Travel Accessories for Europe

Planning a big Euro-trip!? Our list of the best travel accessories for Europe will ensure you’ve hit all the bases for comfort, safety, and fun while traveling abroad!
We’ve included some of our favorite apparel, backpacks, travel gadgets and gear for any style Euro-trip! Whether you’re a budget backpacker or planning a luxury vacation, our list of travel accessories will have you more prepared to take on Europe than you ever thought you could be!
The frequent plane and train travel involved in just about every style Euro-trip calls for comfort. A nice travel pillow can be an absolute blessing depending on who you are. Some people can get comfortable and sneak in a nap anywhere – some cannot. This travel accessory from our list of the best memory foam travel pillows will allow you to catch some Zs any time, any place, no matter who you are.
The memory foam cushion of this neck pillow is super soft while remaining supportive. The design of the pillow allows you to lean your head into one side, and the pillow can, of course, be rotated depending on which direction you’d like to lean. The velcro closure furthermore allows you to customize the fit of this neck pillow so it can be adjusted to fit any body type.
This is one of our top choices of travel pillow because of how portable it is. It can be rolled up and effectively hung from the included carry bag, or just stuffed into your luggage. The fabric cover is also conveniently removable and machine washable, so keeping this comfort-tool clean abroad is a piece of cake. Snooze on!
A travel guide might seem like a super touristy, borderline nerdy thing to bring along on your Euro-trip, but anyone who’s ever picked up a Lonely Planet Guide knows that they’re actually quite awesome to read through! These travel guides are exceptionally well written and can provide you with some brilliant travel plans leading up to, as well as during your trip.
The style that Lonely Planet Guides are written makes it super easy to learn what a particular city or region has to offer for any type of traveler. Whether you’re a budget backpacker or on a luxury vacation, each section of this guide provides awesome tips on finding accommodations, dining, sightseeing, and thrilling activities and tours!
This particular guide from Lonely Planet is quite large (maybe a bit too large to pack in your luggage depending on your style trip) and covers a ton of European countries. This is a great book to flip through to come up with some ideas before your trip or to take along with you to assist in planning your next move if you’re traveling with no real plans.
There are wonderful suggestions both on and off the beaten path for just about every European nation, but Lonely Planet, of course, offers some country-specific travel guides if you really want to dive into one country in particular. Their guides on Italy, Spain, France and Ireland to name just a few are all quite well reviewed and current. Pick up one, or a few different guides and start planning your dream trip!
Regardless of your style of travel, packing a shammy towel for your Euro-trip is a brilliant idea! These towels pack exceptionally lightweight and compact, yet they have a much softer and better overall feel than typical travel towels.
This is perfect for beach days, use as a picnic blanket and of course as a shower towel if where you’re staying does not necessarily provide you with one (aka youth hostels). Rumpl sent me a shammy towel to test out while traveling, and I’ve been impressed with how quickly it dries and is ready to be rolled and packed again – and without taking on any nasty odor sometimes synonymous with microfiber-type fabrics.
There are a few different patterns available so you can choose the aesthetic that suits you best. No doubt a killer travel companion that you’ll find all sorts of applications for!
The JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Speaker is a must-have travel accessory for Europe for anyone with a love for their music. This speaker has 10 hours of play time, is highly water resistant (more or less waterproof) and is built with an integrated carabiner for attachment to virtually anything. You’ll be the life of the party anywhere, any time with this device!
The portability and toughness of this tiny powerhouse unit has even earned it a place in our top list of travel gadgets.
This speaker is, of course, Bluetooth compatible and puts out some impressively crisp and clear sound. For its go-anywhere size, this speaker really thumps! It’s even available in a wide color selection so you can choose the option that best matches your style.
Every Euro-trip requires good footwear. A solid pair of shoes, or better yet boots, is the key to crushing miles all day long, day after day without any soreness, foot pains or stinky shoes. The KEEN Targhee Axis EVO Mid Boots are hands down one of the best solutions to packing lightweight, yet super supportive and comfortable footwear abroad.
I was sent a pair of these bad boys by KEEN to test in the field, and I’ve been very impressed. These boots feature KEEN’s EVOFIT knit uppers and dynamic stretch collar sleeve for a boot that fits more like a sock. It’s an awesome innovation in boot-design that allows this model to be impressively lightweight while still providing you with the all-day comfort and support KEEN’s hiking footwear is known for.
Travelers who are torn between packing boots, or nice quality walking shoes for their trip to Europe will find the answer to their predicament right here – the Axis EVO’s are both stylish and great for casual and semi-formal wear as well as trail-ready for essentially any terrain. There are a few color options to choose from if the Olive aesthetic pictured is not your style.
These might get a bit wet on you due to the fabric-knit uppers, but they dry out in a jiff and furthermore feature KEEN’s natural eco odor control for ensuring they don’t stink up the rest of luggage.
All in all a fantastic choice of travel footwear that looks sharp while ready to conquer whatever urban jungles or wilderness landscapes you put them through.
A good rain jacket is a must on any trip, especially if you plan on braving the elements in order to sightsee. The Encounter Jacket by Orvis is one of our top picks from our list of the best packable rain jackets that will make the perfect companion for your next Euro-trip.
This is a minimalist rain jacket that’s actually designed for fishing. Orvis has built this jacket to be as packable as possible, so there are no features other than cinchable waist and wrist cuffs, and one zippered chest pocket.
An almost complete lack of zippers, clips, and pockets means this jacket packs remarkably compact, so it’s a great choice for those travelers who refuse to take on luggage that they’ll only sometimes have a real need for. For a slightly less packable rain jacket with some greater storage potential, check out the Precip by Marmot.
I’ve owned the Orvis Encounter Jacket for well over a year now, and it has kept me BONE dry in countless rain storms while also taking up almost zero space in my bag. This jacket is no doubt a winner for absolute packable protection from the wind and rain. A great travel accessory you’ll own and utilize for years in all sorts of contexts.
A down jacket is the ultimate option in packable warmth while traveling. Nobody likes to pack a bulky, cumbersome jacket in their luggage, but traveling in Europe often calls for some outerwear. Even if you’re traveling during the summer months, there are all sorts of scenarios (and European destinations) that call for a warm layer.
The Microlight Summit Jacket by Rab is one of our favorite options from our list of the best down jackets. It’s an impressively packable choice, and also exceptionally warm featuring a fill power of 750. A killer array of pockets, helmet-ready hood, wrist-tight cuffs and sharp aesthetic and color selection make this one of the best options on the market for down jackets overall.
A down jacket is truly an incredible travel accessory. Aside from the warmth it provides, the compressibility and cushion of down material makes for a great anywhere-pillow. Rab recently sent me a Microlight to field test and I always tie it around my waist for flights and travel days no matter the weather. It makes a cozy pillow and is also a nice layer to toss on if the bus, train or plane I’m on decides to crank the air conditioning (a tragic occurrence when you’re without a warm layer).
The Microlight is furthermore built with hydrophobic down so it won’t get wet like other performance down jackets. It’s treated to absorb less water than regular down material during wet weather and also better retains its loft. The Microlight also dries out faster than standard down if it gets soaked – it’s what you’re paying for when you spend the money on Rab.
A brilliant garment for any style trip, especially if you plan on braving the elements and spending time outdoors!
Nice pants are underrated, especially while traveling with a limited wardrobe. The Live Free Adventure Pant by DU/ER is a killer travel companion that looks sharp and is both super functional and comfortable.
DU/ER recently sent me a pair of their Adventure Pant to take traveling, and I really enjoyed having them in my luggage. They have a great cut for comfortability during long days of sightseeing or walking and also feature a really nice looking, semi-formal aesthetic.
I do EVERYTHING in these pants. Dinner dates to all-day hikes to nights out at the club – my Adventure Pants have seen it all. They are also supremely cozy for long travel days by bus or plane when you’d rather be wearing sweatpants but need to look a bit more put together – something not a lot of pants can pull off.
The zippered side pockets are perfect for hanging onto your important belongings (aka a passport or boarding pass) you can’t afford to have accidentally drop out of your pocket while the adjustable buttoned cuffs allow you to switch the pants from a jogger to a slim fit.
All in all a fantastic pair of versatile travel pants truly fit for any style adventure!
The Allpa 35 Liter Travel Backpack from Cotopaxi is an aesthetically awesome travel backpack that changes the game when it comes to carry-on luggage. This is essentially a suitcase/backpack hybrid that might just have enough space to pack for your whole trip depending on how you travel. Whether you use it as your main piece of luggage, or as a supplemental backpack, you’ll LOVE the brilliant schematic of this bag as well as it’s sharp look.
This high-speed, low-drag backpack opens up to reveal two separate mesh zippered compartments as a suitcase would, yet the pack carries more like a high-quality hiking backpack. The strapping is quite comfortable and bears heavy loads well while the back of the pack is mesh-lined for awesome breathability. This is a travel bag intended for carrying your luggage, but you can totally utilize it as a daypack or hiking companion once you reach your destination.
The TPU coated 1000D polyester fabric of the Allpa will stand up to anything you put it through – this is one tough piece of luggage. Cotopaxi has furthermore included a full-coverage rain fly that deploys in seconds in the event of a sudden downpour. It’s a simple yet brilliant built-in feature that’s more typical of outdoor backpacks than luggage. Like we said, you can do anything with this bad boy.
If you love the look and design of the Allpa 35 as your supplemental luggage/daypack but find it to be just a tad too big to be your secondary bag, check out the Allpa 28, it’s just a touch smaller!
If you’re reconsidering your choice of backpack for your Euro-trip entirely now, then make sure to check out our list of the best travel backpacks for Europe!
The Draft Slim Backpack by SOLO will keep you super low profile for all your carry-on travel endeavors as well as act as the perfect Euro-trip daypack. This bag makes a lot out of a little space – it’s brilliantly designed for carrying all your essentials for a day of adventure and sightseeing.
The exterior of the Draft Slim has a built-in water bottle holder and two zippered pockets so you can keep your personal belongings effectively neat and organized. It can furthermore hold up to a 15.6-inch laptop in the main compartment if that’s important to you and also includes a nice array of internal sleeves, slots, and pockets for enhanced organization.
The price is right on this pack for any budget. If you’re in the market for a carry-on companion that can double as your adventure pack, this is one of the best value options out there! Solo carries this bag in the burgundy color scheme pictured, as well as in an all-black aesthetic if that’s more your style.
All in all a killer travel-pack for the cost that you’ll absolutely end up using in your day to day routine once you return from Europe!
If you’re an adventure-type traveler and have a need for a regular sized backpack that will keep all your gear and apparel from getting wet NO MATTER WHAT, this is a fantastic bag you should know about. The Waterproof Backpack by Orvis is a truly waterproof travel companion that will put your mind at ease if you travel with water sensitive equipment, or just hate having your belongings soaked.
This pack isn’t cheap, but that’s the cost of a truly submersible backpack that can literally be thrown into the ocean full of camera equipment without a problem! Being a writer, when I travel my laptop is my most important item. I have to ensure it’s safe at all times, whatever the weather. That’s why I travel with this Orvis pack – I can always rest assured my electronics are safe regardless of conditions or where I’m at!
This pack is fairly minimalist in its design which is why it’s so low profile on the outside. There is one water resistant external zippered pocket and one waterproof main compartment. An organizer in the main compartment for keeping your smaller items and gadgets organized is also included. Side sleeves and lash-straps are incorporated in order to fit a water bottle (intended for a fishing rod tube) so you can get creative with how you utilize this feature.
This pack is also built with some top-quality strapping and breathes nicely, so it’s an excellent hiking pack as well. It really makes for the perfect ‘do-everything’ carry-on bag.
Here’s a nifty travel accessory from Eagle Creek that you’ll wonder why you’ve ever used. The Pack-it Specter Sac is a brilliant little carry bag that’s perfect for organizing and stashing certain components or categories of your luggage.
The ultralight silnylon ripstop material (multiple color options) is weather resistant and also transparent so you can see what’s in there. These bags are great for stashing your chargers and electronics, camera gear or even your toiletries. The possibilities are endless – all in all just a nice organization tool worth owning that will hold up for years of travel!
Traveling with your own water bottle, tumbler or vacuum bottle is always a toss-up. Part of you wants to leave the non-essential items at home and save on pack weight/space, but the other part of you wants to bite the bullet and deal with carrying some of your favorite travel accessories. If you’ve never traveled with a YETI, then you oughta know that this is one of those items worth packing.
These vacuum insulated bottles are truly remarkable at insulating. Your beverage will stay piping hot or ice cold for hours on end with this unit, and they have a great look too. There’s even a wide color selection to choose from, most of which feature YETI’s scratch, fade and peel resistant Duracoat exterior. All options are furthermore machine washable.
Keep in mind this is a great travel accessory for not only Europe. I’ve kept cocktails on ice all day long while sitting poolside during the 100+ degree heat of Argentinian summer, as well as kept my coffee piping hot while walking the streets of Belfast on a mid-March trip to Ireland. Whatever your travel plans are, this is a companion you’ll likely never travel without again!
Like to knock back some spirits when you’re in travel-mode? If you answered yes, then you oughta travel with a portable flask next time you’re in Europe. Having a shot of your favorite liquor on hand is a fun tradition when traveling alone or with friends, especially after completing a day of sightseeing or hiking.
This stainless steel, BPA free option by Stanley is a nice travel size at just eight ounces that won’t take up much space in your luggage. The cap is connected to the flask so you can’t lose it, and the leak-proof design won’t let you down and soak your bag with booze.
If you like the idea of traveling with a flask and want to see more options, check out our list of the best plastic flasks for some even more packable choices!
A pocket umbrella can be a lifesaver when traveling in Europe, or anywhere for that matter. Whether you’re sightseeing in the rainy UK or the blistering sun of southern Spain, having some protection from the elements is never a bad idea.
This umbrella is just seven ounces and sets up and collapses in moments so it won’t jam up your luggage if you prefer to pack light. The fiberglass ribs are furthermore well reviewed for wind resistance, so this umbrella will actually function for you in the even of some aggressive weather. Fidus even offers this umbrella in a wide array of colors to match your style!
Whether the conditions call for rain protection or shade, you’ll be covered with this highly affordable and packable handy dandy pocket umbrella.
A highly packable, electronic hand warmer could be the perfect travel accessory for Europe depending on where and when you’re going. This handheld device provides you with some pretty powerful heat to hold onto when conditions get chilly – those who struggle to keep their hands warm will LOVE this gizmo.
This hand warmer is a USB rechargeable, 4400 mAH lithium battery-powered device that can also be conveniently used as a power bank for other USB compatible devices. It packs super compact (fits in the palm of your hand) and will ensure you’re not thinking about your numb fingers when viewing glaciers in Iceland or the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin!
One charge will give you 6 hours of continuous heat, that’s pretty impressive considering the size of this gadget. If you only turn on the Thermotank when you really need it, the battery life can be greatly extended!
Binoculars are cool, but monoculars are cooler – especially if you’re short on packing space! The 6 x 30 Wide View Monocular by ROXANT will allow you to zoom in and have a closer look at whatever you’ve traveled to see, and it packs quite compact!
Perfect for viewing high-up art in cathedrals, wildlife in the wilderness or just taking in cityscapes from viewpoints, a monocular is a killer travel accessory for Europe that you’ll be super thrilled you brought along!
This model has a retractable eyecup for use with or without eyeglasses and also includes a carry case, belt loop, and neck strap in case you want to really look like a tourist!
In a world full of digital media, it’s refreshing and fun to have some hard copy photo-memories of your travels! Traveling with a Polaroid camera allows you to instantly hold the pictures you take in your hand, and modern Polaroids pack lighter and take sharper photos than ever before.
The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Polaroid Camera is even equipped with several different lighting modes so it knows how to adjust for proper flash and aperture settings. This camera has a fixed shutter speed of 1/60 sec and of course, utilizes a traditional viewfinder. The photos really look great making this a hilarious and wholesome travel accessory to break out at any time!
This model runs on two AA batteries and uses Fujifilm Instax Mini Film. A selfie mirror and a macro lens adapter for close up shots are also included! Choose the color camera that suits you best and start shooting!
A calculator watch is, believe it or not, a brilliant tool for traveling abroad. Having the ability to instantly crunch numbers without having to open your smartphone and make a scene is underrated, especially when you’re constantly trying to convert to Euros.
Having a calculator device handy right on your wrist will assist you with splitting dinner checks and taxi fares as well as making quick currency conversions. This watch is furthermore water resistant and has a neat vintage look depending on your style.
The low price tag might suggest a poor quality product, but this watch by Casio is, in fact, a well-built gadget that will stand the test of time!
Don’t forget your power adapter! If you don’t already own one, you’ll be needing a tool to ensure your plug-in devices are compatible with whatever style outlets you’re going to encounter abroad. The UK, Italy, and Spain can all have different power outlets, so you should be traveling with a device that gives you access to all of them!
This power converter by Castries will ensure you’re good to go with any style outlet, within or outside of Europe. If you enjoy traveling, why not own a tool that has you covered for the entire globe instead of purchasing junky converters from knock-off electronic shops every time you leave the country! You can furthermore charge up to five devices at once with this unit (there are four USB ports) so you and your whole travel gang can plug in!
Traveling with a highly portable but powerful lock is always a wise decision. You never know when circumstances might call for locking up your luggage and owning and traveling with a small padlock is cheap and easy.
This TSA approved option from Forge is super compact, highly affordable and is opened by combination code (as well as by key) so you don’t have to worry about losing your key. I personally prefer cable locks as opposed to traditional padlocks because they can be threaded through even the narrowest locker holes or luggage zippers.
Nothing ruins a vacation or long travel stint like stolen gear or garments – watch your own back with a personal lock and breath easy!
Do your Euro-trip plans involve fine dining and formal events or evenings? If you want to look sharp while traveling, then having a portable lint brush in your toiletry bag will prove to be a lifesaver.
This pocket-sized device will effectively lift lint off of garments by stroking it against your clothing in the intended direction. When you’re living out of your luggage and can’t logistically do laundry as often as you’re used to, this tool will become your best friend when it comes to staying sharp.
There’s even a shoehorn component built into this lint remover – neat!
Every style traveler needs a reliable power bank for when their devices are low on juice. Packing a power reserve is one of the wisest travel accessories for Europe you can take along, no matter who you are.
This unit from WakaWaka features an impressive 10,000 mAh battery that can charge a smartphone up to four times. WakaWaka sent me this power bank to test in the field about a year back, and it’s become a staple in my backpacking bag, no matter where I’m heading. It even has three USB ports for charging multiple devices at once!
It’s a bit heavy yes, but the amount of stored power this unit can hold is well worth the weight. Check out this lower profile, lighter power bank option by Anker if you’re interested in something a little less cumbersome.
A toiletry organizer is one of the most pivotal travel accessories for Europe you can pack. Whether you’re a guy or a gal, having a system that keeps all of your personal hygiene and beauty/grooming essentials neatly organized is an absolute blessing!
I love this toiletry bag from Eagle Creek. The brand recently sent me this unit for testing, and it’s come on several trips with me now – exceeding my expectations for a toiletry organizer.
This bag has more storage capacity than it looks to, making it a solid option for longer trips. There are zippered compartments, side sleeves, and tubular sleeves so you can really keep everything organized. The bag walls are furthermore padded so this is a safe choice to stash colognes, perfumes or any glass other containers that have potential to shatter.
When it’s time to pack up and move, the inherently floppy build of this bag stuffs easily into already packed-full luggage. A hanging hook will deploy out of the bag when you unzip it at your next destination so you can easily hang this bad boy in the shower or bathroom. Sweet!
Keeping a journal while traveling abroad is something not many of us stay on top of, but it’s certainly rewarding when you get to look back directly into your own thoughts and experiences after returning home from your trip. If you’re like me, then your mother is furthermore always telling you to write during your adventures…. eye-roll*
There are a million reasons to keep a brief journal or diary of your travel experiences, and there’s just something about having a hard copy notebook rather than a digital version that makes it that much more ‘authentic’.
This 3.5 by 5.5 Inch soft cover journal is the perfect size for slipping into your luggage without taking up any real space. Trust us, even just a few notes jotted down here and there throughout your trip will be fun to read through down the line.