11 Best Designer Luggage Sets & Pieces

Bumps and jostles are par for the course when traveling, but this upscale Briggs & Riley expandable spinner has a durable polycarbonate hardside shell to keep your belongings intact. Choose between three classy colors for your next trip. Add a personal touch by monogramming the bag during checkout. This sophisticated bag is equally durable, which is why we’ve chosen it as our favorite piece of designer luggage.

Briggs & Riley is a customer-centric company that listens and learns from its customers, retailers and repair experts to build stylish bags and luggage that can withstand real-world expectations. Since making its world marketplace debut in 2006, the company has made a name for itself as a premier luxury luggage manufacturer.

Storage space may be tight on the plane, but you can pack this spinner to the brim with the company’s proprietary CX® technology. The material expands to give you up to 22 percent more space, then compresses down to keep your bag within the allotted carry-on dimensions.

Whether you’re traveling for work or simply want to look your best when you arrive, garment compression panels keep your outfits flat and as wrinkle-free as possible. A large zipper pocket and dual compact mesh pockets make organizing easier.

Seemingly minor details can make a big difference, especially if you’re running late or need to grab an item from your bag. This bag has a telescoping handle with aircraft-grade aluminum and an integrated TSA combination lock. Double spinner wheels with a low center of gravity provide smooth 360-degree navigation. In the back is a power charging pocket with room to thread a USB cord through for portable charging.

This upscale spinner measures 21″ H x 14″ W x 9″ D and weighs 8.6 pounds. It can hold between 39.2 and 47.9 liters. If this compact carrier isn’t spacious enough, check out additional Briggs & Riley carry-on bags luggage to find your match.