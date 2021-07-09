11 Best Designer Luggage Sets & Pieces

In a sea of monotonous, generic bags, your stylish designer luggage will undoubtedly stand out. Whether you’re heading out for a weekend getaway or an extended international trip, we’ve rounded up the best pieces and sets to fulfill your needs. You can also give the luggage as a luxury gift. Traveling may be stressful, but shopping for luggage doesn’t have to be with our comprehensive guide.
1. Briggs & Riley International Carry-On Expandable SpinnerPrice: $569.00Pros:
Cons:
- Expandable technology offers more space for packing
- Double spinner wheels provide 360-degree rotation
- Integrated power charging pocket
- Limited color options
- Could use more internal storage pockets
- Power bank isn't included
Bumps and jostles are par for the course when traveling, but this upscale Briggs & Riley expandable spinner has a durable polycarbonate hardside shell to keep your belongings intact. Choose between three classy colors for your next trip. Add a personal touch by monogramming the bag during checkout. This sophisticated bag is equally durable, which is why we’ve chosen it as our favorite piece of designer luggage.
Briggs & Riley is a customer-centric company that listens and learns from its customers, retailers and repair experts to build stylish bags and luggage that can withstand real-world expectations. Since making its world marketplace debut in 2006, the company has made a name for itself as a premier luxury luggage manufacturer.
Storage space may be tight on the plane, but you can pack this spinner to the brim with the company’s proprietary CX® technology. The material expands to give you up to 22 percent more space, then compresses down to keep your bag within the allotted carry-on dimensions.
Whether you’re traveling for work or simply want to look your best when you arrive, garment compression panels keep your outfits flat and as wrinkle-free as possible. A large zipper pocket and dual compact mesh pockets make organizing easier.
Seemingly minor details can make a big difference, especially if you’re running late or need to grab an item from your bag. This bag has a telescoping handle with aircraft-grade aluminum and an integrated TSA combination lock. Double spinner wheels with a low center of gravity provide smooth 360-degree navigation. In the back is a power charging pocket with room to thread a USB cord through for portable charging.
This upscale spinner measures 21″ H x 14″ W x 9″ D and weighs 8.6 pounds. It can hold between 39.2 and 47.9 liters. If this compact carrier isn’t spacious enough, check out additional Briggs & Riley carry-on bags luggage to find your match.
Find more Briggs & Riley International Carry-On Expandable Spinner information and reviews here.
-
2. DELSEY Alexis Hardshell Luggage SetPrice: $269.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Interior has a soft lining for maximum protection
- Handle is comfortable to grip
- Sold individually and as a set
- Zippers aren't the smoothest
- Could use more interior zippered pockets
- Some competitors offer longer warranty coverage
Durability meets portability with this stylish three-piece DELSEY Alexis travel set. Since the brand introduced its first piece of luggage in 1970, it remains a top choice for discerning travelers who don’t want to forego function or fashion.
If you don’t need an entire set, consider purchasing individual pieces. Another option is a stylish spinner such as the DELSEY Paris Chatelet Hardside Bag with a brake system to prevent your luggage from rolling away.
Scuffs and scratches are virtually inevitable, especially for frequent travelers. This hardside spinner set is ready for anything with its sturdy ABS construction that absorbs shocks for a smoother ride. A sturdy telescoping handle is there when you need it and collapses at your command. Double glide wheels spin in every direction and smoothly transport your belongings.
This set includes a 21″ carry-on, 25″ medium piece and a 29″ hardshell suitcase. Each piece features a spacious main compartment and several smaller storage pockets for your essentials. There’s room to fit a few extra belongings inside this expandable luggage, which offers 25 percent more room. Tie-down straps compress clothing and other items to keep everything neat and tidy.
Find more DELSEY Alexis Hardshell Luggage Set information and reviews here.
-
3. Solgaard Check-In ClosetPrice: $350.00Pros:
Cons:
- Interior lining is made with recycled plastics
- Compression strap optimizes storage
- Durable polycarbonate shell is waterproof and scratch-resistant
- Relatively heavy
- Not available in a set
- Shelves can only be packed up to 70 percent full
Packing and unpacking is no longer a chore with Solgaard’s award-winning Check-In Closet wheeled suitcase. Built-in shelves keep your clothes tidy and organized all the way to your destination. The shelves are self-supported and can be removed when not in use. This high-capacity luggage has a 91-liter volume.
Solgaard’s global introduction came in 2016 with the solar-powered Lifepack Original bag. The company has since expanded with a selection of popular suitcases, backpacks and accessories.
Standing 41″ H x 13.25″ W, this luggage offers plenty of room for clothing and other travel essentials. It weighs 11 pounds, which isn’t exactly light. However, you’re paying for overall quality with components such as a heavy-duty polycarbonate shell and eight wheels that spin in all directions. A TSA-approved lock adds an extra element of security.
As with our favorite sustainable running shoes, Check-In Closet has several eco-friendly features. Each suitcase is lined with material made from recycled plastics that would otherwise harm our oceans. On the inside, 100 percent recycled material ensures you’re doing your part to make eco-friendly choices.
If your trip is anything but smooth, the indestructible exterior guards against scratches. It’s also waterproof. Solgaard offers a 10-year warranty for peace of mind.
Find more Solgaard Check-In Closet information and reviews here.
-
4. Juicy Couture Sadie Hardside Spinner Luggage SetPrice: $315.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lifting handle at the base reduces back strain
- Hard polycarbonate shell is long-lasting
- Set features three pieces
- Only comes in one color
- Telescoping handle isn't very sturdy
- Sold exclusively as a set
Travel in style with the three-piece Sadie set from Juicy Couture. Perhaps best known for its high-end clothing, bags and other accessories, the luxury brand offers equally upscale and colorful luggage.
Trendy gold accents and glamorous colors make this one of our favorite designer luggage sets for women. Included in the set are a compact 20″ carry-on, mid-size 25″ upright suitcase and a larger 29″ piece of check-in luggage. These pieces even nest inside one another to save on storage space.
Even if you’re not a frequent traveler, you’ll appreciate the telescoping handle that can be operated with one hand. A push-button mechanism locks the handle securely in place as needed. Each piece has eight spinning wheels for stability.
On the inside, you’ll find luxuriously soft Juicy Couture lining and numerous storage options. A zippered interior compartment keeps small essentials and valuables safe. This luggage has separate storage compartments and compression straps to keep your clothes in place.
An accessory carrying handle at the base makes each piece of luggage easier to lift. Long-lasting polycarbonate protects the exterior from travel-related scratches and scuffs.
Find more Juicy Couture Sadie Hardside Spinner Luggage Set information and reviews here.
-
5. YETI Crossroads 29 LuggagePrice: $449.99Pros:
Cons:
- User-friendly clamshell opening for easy packing
- Spacious main compartment with included packing cubes
- Mesh divider panel secures smaller items
- Exterior isn't waterproof
- On the heavier side
- Bag isn't expandable
When a compact carry-on just won’t cut it, the large Crossroads 29 Luggage is a spacious solution. YETI is widely recognized for its popular coolers and rugged gear for active lifestyles, but its luggage is worth a serious look if you want a high-quality piece that lives up to your expectations.
For such a large bag, this Crossroads weighs a relatively light 10 pounds. It also has a massive 80-liter capacity, which means you can bring more than just the essentials. Looking for something smaller? Check out the Crossroads 22 Luggage for your carry-on needs.
A spacious main compartment offers ample space for jackets, jeans and your favorite running shoes. YETI includes its own packing cubes to make sorting clothing and accessories simpler. A split 70/30 opening keeps clothing and other items neatly tucked in place as you travel. You’ll also find a mesh dividing panel for your accessories.
Instead of a hard polycarbonate exterior, this bag is made from tough nylon material that’s built to withstand even the most demanding travel days. The material isn’t waterproof, but it’s easy to clean when necessary.
Find more YETI Crossroads 29 Luggage information and reviews here.
-
6. Steve Madden Luggage Hard Side CollectionPrice: $359.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Eight-wheel spinner system maximizes stability
- Retractable trolley system accommodates various user heights
- Large main compartment with several storage pockets
- Doesn't come with a TSA-approved lock
- Only available in one color
- Exterior isn't scratch-resistant
Avoid tipping the scales at check-in with this lightweight hardside spinner set by Steve Madden. This three-piece set contains a 20″ carry-on and larger 24″ and 28″ checked suitcases. The largest bag weighs just over nine pounds and the smallest one is a little over seven pounds.
This set may be light, but it’s built to last with its durable composite polycarbonate shell. Aluminum-grade handles make maneuvering around the airport less stressful. They’re also retractable to suit various user heights. Each piece features eight sturdy wheels that completely rotate to balance the weight and maximize stability.
Even the smallest spinner has a spacious interior with several storage layers for optimal organization. Capacities range from 29 liters for the 20″ carry-on to 84 liters for the 28″ piece. Soft covers cushion your belongings in transit. TSA luggage locks aren’t included, but there’s plenty of room to attach your own.
Find more Steve Madden Luggage Hard Side Collection information and reviews here.
-
7. Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage SetPrice: $389.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Textured polycarbonate shell is stylish and durable
- Large spinner wheels rotate 360 degrees
- Side-mounted TSA locks for safety
- Telescoping handle feels flimsy
- Wheels don't roll as smoothly on carpets
- Clamshell design can make packing tight
Samsonite offers a relatively affordable selection of premium luggage pieces and sets. This three-piece spinner set features the same lightweight polycarbonate material found on many of the best designer luggage sets on this list. Characterized by a wavy brushed textured surface, the set looks classy while resisting scratches.
Instead of forcing you to buy an entire set, Samsonite offers each piece individually. Options include a 20″ carry-on bag, 24″ checked bag and a large 28″ checked bag. Several colors are available.
Each piece has four spinning wheels. Although some pieces of luggage on our list have eight wheels, these are oversized for enhanced stability. Open up the main compartment and you’ll find a spacious bin to fit your clothing. A thoughtfully constructed interior divider makes organization a breeze.
An integrated USB port comes in handy when your smartphone needs a quick charge. You’ll need to add your own battery pack to use this feature. There’s also a padded battery pocket on the inside.
This luggage features side-mounted TSA locks for enhanced safety. A 10-year limited warranty protects against defects.
Find more Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Set information and reviews here.
-
8. TUMI Alpha 3 Expandable International Carry-On LuggagePrice: $750.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- TUMI Tracer® recovery program helps reunite customers with lost or stolen bags
- TSA combination lock secures the front and main compartments
- Aircraft-grade aluminum telescopic handle
- Only comes in one color
- Relatively heavy for a carry-on
- Some competitors have more storage capacity
TUMI luggage isn’t exactly cheap, but you get what you pay for in terms of quality and features with this expandable suitcase. The sophisticated Alpha 3 Collection caters to business and leisure travelers seeking top-tier functionality. Short on space? This compact carry-on expands an extra two inches to fit your essentials and more.
Since it was founded in 1975, TUMI has earned a cult-like following for its exceptional devotion to quality. For example, TUMI’s trademark FXT® ballistic nylon withstands impacts that might leave other bags scuffed or scratched. This Alpha 3 suitcase also has molded side panels to resist jolts and bumper rails for added protection during collisions.
If you’ve ever had the misfortune of dealing with a jammed or broken handle at the worst time, this bag’s aircraft-grade aluminum telescopic handle should put your mind at ease. It’s built to withstand frequent use and features a retractable top. Four dual spinner wheels keep the Alpha 3 carry-on properly balanced.
Charging a device on the go isn’t always feasible, but this carry-on comes with a USB port to supply extra juice when necessary. A dual integrated TSA combination lock secures the front and main compartments.
Airlines lose or mishandle baggage at an alarming rate. One report found that in 2018, 24.8 million bags were mishandled out of 4.27 billion checked bags. If you’re a frequent traveler, you may well have had this happen to you. TUMI aims to reduce that number with its complimentary Tracer® recovery program. Once you receive your TUMI, you’ll need to register it with the company to store your contact information and the bag’s unique code in its database.
Find more TUMI Alpha 3 Expandable International Carry-On Luggage information and reviews here.
-
9. Osprey Sojourn Wheeled Luggage 80LPrice: $340.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple large and small zippered pockets
- Extended handle makes wheeling heavy loads easier
- Can be adjusted for different body sizes
- Wheels can get in the way when worn as a backpack
- Top-heavy when fully loaded
- Limited color options
Most wheeled luggage has a single function, but the Osprey Sojourn mixes it up by doubling as a fully functional backpack. Osprey refers to it as a wheeled travel pack. Whether you’re using it as a luggage bag or a pack, the Sojourn offers quality components and several unique features for various tasks.
Ever since it was founded in 1974, owner and founder Mike Pfotenhauer scrutinizes each Osprey product before it’s released to the public. Although the company is best known for its high-quality technical packs for outdoor adventures, you’ll find several luggage pieces featuring the same durable construction.
One advantage of this travel backpack is that you can choose to throw it over your shoulder or wheel it as you’re racing through the airport. It’s equally suitable for backpacking excursions and is even ventilated for your comfort. An adjustable system accommodates different body sizes and is even removable if you need more space. Features such as external daisy chains to transport extra gear and a mesh lumbar support make this pack a must for off-the-grid adventures.
On the ground, an ultra-wide 14″ chassis stabilizes even the heaviest loads. Oversized wheels roll without a hitch, even on tough surfaces. The main compartment is covered by a durable nylon fabric that resists wear and abrasion for lasting performance. As heavy-duty as this bag is, it’s surprisingly light. Weighing in at just nine pounds, its beefy stature is offset by a light and strong 6061 aluminum frame – just like you’ll find on many high-quality electric mountain bicycles.
The 28″ Sojourn with an 80L capacity is one of Osprey’s largest available wheeled travel packs. If you need something bigger, check out the Osprey Shuttle 30″/100L and Osprey Shuttle 32″/110L wheeled luggage.
Find more Osprey Sojourn Wheeled Luggage 80L information and reviews here.
-
10. Victorinox Spectra 2.0 Hardside SpinnerPrice: $379.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Covered by a 10-year global warranty
- Break-resistant polycarbonate hard shell
- Wheels roll easily across different surfaces
- Mesh lining is thin
- Doesn't have a USB port
- Interior isn't expandable
The Victorinox Spectra 2.0 is a classy and well-made wheeled suitcase that comes in several different colors and sizes. From small 21.7″ bags to large 32″ expandable luggage, the Swiss company covers the needs of every traveler.
Many wheeled cases appear to be nearly identical at first glance. Aside from some slight variance in design, color and style, it can be hard to distinguish one brand from the next. It’s these minor details that can make one brand or line more appealing than the next.
For example, the Victorinox Spectra 2.0 wheeled cases feature corner guards to better protect your belongings as you travel. These bags are also covered by a generous 10-year limited warranty. Travel Sentry-approved locks allow TSA agents to open and relock your locks without causing damage.
Sticky wheels can be a headache, especially when you’re rushing to your gate. Victorinox outfits each bag with smooth-rolling wheels that spin 360 degrees on any surface. Pure polycarbonate shells won’t break under pressure. A matte finish adds an elegant touch and resists scratches.
Find more Victorinox Spectra 2.0 Hardside Spinner information and reviews here.
-
11. The Weigh As You Pack LuggagePrice: $699.95Pros:
Cons:
- Comes with a TSA-approved lock
- Displays readings in pounds or kilograms
- Automatically updates weight as items are added or removed
- Pieces are quite heavy
- Only available in black and silver
- Required scale batteries are sold separately
A few ounces can push your bag over the airline’s weight limit. Stay within current regulations with The Weigh As You Pack Luggage, which has an integrated luggage scale that provides continuous readouts. Available in pounds or kilometers, the measurements automatically update when you add or remove clothing and other items. You can easily change units and turn the display on or off by pushing a button. The scale requires two AA batteries, which are sold separately.
Available pieces include a 20″ bag that stands 21 1/2″ H and 14″ W and a slightly larger 24″ carrier that weighs just over 10 pounds. Upgrade to the bigger 28″ version to maximize your storage space. Color options are limited to black and silver, but both versions look sleek and modern. Between its good looks and quirky features, we think this product is a good gift for men who have everything.
Each piece has a durable polycarbonate shell for maximum protection as you travel. On the inside, liner compartments keep your luggage organized and secure. There’s also a TSA-approved lock and a removable charging station for batteries. This bag has four wheels and spins 360 degrees.
Find more The Weigh As You Pack Luggage information and reviews here.
What Is the Best Brand for Designer Luggage Sets?
One of our favorite brands for designer suitcase and luggage sets is Samsonite. The Samsonite Centric 2 expands despite its hard polycarbonate shell, which makes it versatile for trips of any length. I've had my trusty Samsonite carry-on bag for years. Aside from a few scratches, it's held up nicely over time.
However, many travelers are loyal to a particular manufacturer. Maybe you haven't had great luck with a certain brand and are looking for suggestions for an upcoming trip.
Samsonite is only one brand out of many that we recommend for your next designer suitcase or luggage set. Each product on this list stands out, from Osprey's wheeled backpack for rugged adventurers to the innovative Weight As You Pack Luggage that displays real-time weight measurements.
We've rounded up the best brands for luggage sets based on price, style, durability and other factors to give you plenty of options. You'll find exclusive designer luggage sets and pieces from various companies for weekend getaways, international travel and extended business trips.
What Is the Best Lightweight Spinner Luggage?
Roughly 21 percent of all travelers exceeded their luggage allowance in a single year, according to Travel Agent Central. That's roughly one out of every five travelers. To avoid paying potentially steep prices to travel with these extra bags, consider upgrading to a new bag or even purchasing one that expands to fit clothing, shoes, grooming products and other supplies.
We recommend the Briggs & Riley International Carry-On Expandable Spinner, which weighs less than nine pounds but expands by 22 percent to fit your belongings.
If you're shopping for a set, each piece in the Steve Madden Luggage Collection features a light yet durable ABS + PC material for lasting protection.
Who Makes the Best Luxury Luggage?
Few premium brands blend innovation, style and functionality as well as Delsey Paris. We really like the DELSEY Alexis Hardshell Luggage Set, which has a textured ABS exterior and a soft-lined interior to protect your belongings. An integrated TSA lock allows agents easy access without cutting your lock. Need to pack an extra jacket at the last minute? This luggage expands a full 25 percent for those unexpected last-minute additions.
DELSEY is far from the only top luxury luggage manufacturer, though. Sets and pieces from Juicy Couture, Solgaard, Briggs & Riley, Steve Madden and YETI will keep you looking stylish en route.
