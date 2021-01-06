15 Best Men’s Toiletry Bags for Travel

A good men’s toiletry bag is a travel staple. You want one that’s stylish, durable enough to stand up to years of abuse, organized enough for the way you like to arrange your essentials, and of course, fits your style of travel.
If you backpack or camp often, a rugged, durable option will be best. If you travel for business, you might opt for a classic leather bag with a particularly sharp aesthetic. However you travel, you want a bag that will keep your toiletries organized and safe, and won’t let them spill into the rest of your luggage.
Whatever type of traveler you are, there’s a men’s toiletry bag listed here for your needs!
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $44.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $41.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.21 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $30.59 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.16 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.66 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $16.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.41 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $42.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $13.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $22.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $20.18 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Vetelli Hanging Men’s Toiletry BagPrice: $44.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reputable brand with lifetime guarantee
- High-quality PU leather and canvas lining
- Fits full-size items
- Lifetime guarantee
- Larger items have potential to fall out, be careful not to overpack this one
- Could be too large for shorter trips
- Packs too bulky for some
All Vetelli men’s toiletry bags come with a lifetime customer satisfaction guarantee. This one is designed in Italy and made of high-grade PU leather. It has canvas lining and stainless steel zippers and buckles. One user liked that it has a classic look, but also more style than some plain toiletry bags.
Inside there are four pockets–two zippered pockets and two snap square pockets. The interior canvas is water-resistant. The bag can fit full-size products, or many smaller toiletries.
We love that the bag hangs, but can be easily rolled up without feeling bulky. However, some users questioned the quality of the leather. While many bag owners were happy they could fit a large number of toiletries, even for extended trips, they didn’t always like that the pockets were horizontal instead of vertical.
Find more Vetelli Hanging Men’s Toiletry Bag information and reviews here.
-
2. KomalC Genuine Buffalo Leather Hanging Toiletry BagPrice: $41.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High-quality, buffalo leather
- Water-resistant interior
- Can carry a lot
- High degree of organization
- Might be too large for some
- Outside is not waterproof
- Design is not for you if you prefer to keep your items zippered
This beautiful handcrafted mens toiletry bag is made from genuine buffalo leather. It has high-quality canvas lining on the outside, and the inside is water resistant, so you can hang it in a hotel bathroom without worry. It has YKK metal zippers that are durable and attractive.
The leather has a vintage look to it, which users loved. They found it classy and functional. The hook makes it easy to hang anywhere, and when folded it has a leather handle for easy carrying. You can use it hanging or lying flat.
Inside, it has two wide zippered pouches, and two smaller snap pockets. People who own this toiletry bag say it held more than they expected, and can even carry full-size shampoo bottles.
Users liked that it fit a lot, but folded into a smaller shape. The craftsmanship and leather were especially appreciated.
Find more Genuine Leather Hanging Toiletry Bag information and reviews here.
-
3. Eagle Creek Specter On Board Toiletry OrganizerPrice: $34.21Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High degree of organization
- Stuffable and ultralight therefore highly packable
- Hanging hook
- Padded so any glass colognes or containers are safe
- Fairly expensive
- The main bag body is floppy so it can be frusterating to use when it's not hanging
- Bottle sleeves have no bottom so sometimes containers slip into the main compartment
I’m a huge fan of this toiletry bag from Eagle Creek. The brand gave me one of these bad boys a while back to run gear trials on, and I’ve been impressed with its packability and organization potential. It’s come with me all over the county and down to South America, keeping all my essential personal hygiene items beautifully organized.
This bag has ample storage capacity, making it a good toiletry bag for longer trips. There are zippered compartments, side sleeves, and bottle sleeves so you can furthermore really keep everything organized. The bag walls are also padded so this is a safe unit to store colognes and any glass containers that could potentially break! When it’s time to pack up, the floppy design of this bag stuffs easily into an already full duffel, suitcase or backpack.
There is a hanging hook built into the design so you can tote this bag into the shower or bathroom and easily hang it up. The only downside of the bag is that because the design is so floppy (and stuffable), you kind of need to hang it in order to keep everything from dumping out.
Find more Eagle Creek Specter On Board Toiletry Organizer information and reviews here.
-
4. Eagle Creek Pack It Wallaby Toiletry OrganizerPrice: $30.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High capacity and degree of organization
- Removable quart-sized clear pouch for TSA checkpoints
- Machine washable
- Built in hanging hook
- Several color options
- Fairly expensive
- A bit bulky if you're trying to pack light
- Quite long unfolded when you hang it!
The best built in feature is the removable quart-sized clear pouch that makes passing through TSA checkpoints a breeze. The Pack It Wallaby Toiletry Organizer is a high capacity, fairly large toiletry bag that is great for longer trips. This bag has a hanging hook and is quite long when unfolded.
There’s room for a lot of items here as you can see from the photo. Eagle Creek has designed this toiletry bag with several larger compartments, sleeves and zippered pockets rather than a ton of smaller ones. It’s a matter of preference.
The 300D polyester is built tough to withstand abrasion and is even conveniently machine washable. This is a versatile toiletry bag that should be around for years of use with the proper care.
Find more Eagle Creek Pack It Wallaby Toiletry Organizer information and reviews here.
-
5. Eagle Creek Pack-it Specter SacPrice: $14.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly affordable
- Weather resistant/anti-staining
- Minimalist option
- Carry clip
- Ultra lightweight silnylon ripstop is transparent
- Several color options
- No organization potential
- Fairly expensive considering it's just a sack with no pockets or sleeves
- If it's not full, it will be floppy in your luggage
Here is a minimalist, bare bones option of toiletry bag from Eagle Creek. The Pack-it Specter Sac is actually meant for packing garments or gear, but it can be a brilliant low cost toiletry bag as well.
The fabric is weather and stain resistant and so ultralight you can actually see through it! Despite it’s tissue-thin build, the silnylon ripstop used in the construction is actually pretty dam tough. Eagle Creek has furthermore included a carry clip that’s convenient for use in the shower.
There are no pockets, zips or sleeves with this unit – just toss it all in there. The pouch is 10 by 8 inches so there’s a fair amount of space to load up your essentials. If you’re not huge on organization, this unit will work for you just fine!
Find more Eagle Creek Pack-it Specter Sac information and reviews here.
-
6. Eagle Creek Pack-it Specter Quick Trip Toiletry OrganizerPrice: $19.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super sleek and compact
- Can be effectively stuffed into a bag or pack
- Two external zippered pockets provide a bit of organization
- Several color options
- Fairly expensive for how simple the design is
- Low capacity
- Low organization potential
The Quick Trip Toiletry Organizer is a super low profile, highly packable option for your personal hygeine items if you’re packing light. What you see is what you get with this one, there’s not much to it.
It’s ultralight and can be effectively stuffed into a bag or pack – in fact, the ripstop fabric is transparent it’s so lightweight. There is just one main internal compartment and an external zippered pocket on both sides. Not a ton of organization potential, but more than enough for simple weekend trips. Another solid option from Eagle Creek.
Find more Eagle Creek Pack-it Specter Quick Trip Toiletry Organizer information and reviews here.
-
7. Tooletries Silicone Toiletry BagPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to clean
- Durable
- Heat and leak resistant
- No interior pockets
- Low capacity
- Design isn't for everyone
This men’s toiletry bag is attractive, waterproof, and easy to clean. It’s made from 100 percent silicone and is heat and leak resistant, so your liquid items won’t be ruined in high temperatures, or leak out onto your clothes.
It has a heavy duty zipper and zipper head, and is TSA approved. The bag lasts for a long time, because it can be easily rinsed out and wiped down. There are no interior pockets, which was an issue for some users.
It can fit full-size shampoo bottles, but fills up with about three full-size items. You’re better off bringing carry-on size travel toiletries. It comes in four colors and can be used by men or women. Reviewers also liked it as a gym toiletry bag.
Find more Silicone Men’s Toiletry Bag information and reviews here.
-
8. Tumi Alpha 2 Travel KitPrice: $69.66Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Excellent quality
- Long-lasting and durable
- Spacious interior
- Reputable travel brand
- Anti-bacterial lining
- Expensive
- Aesthetic is not for everyone
- Lack of internal organization
There’s a Tumi tracer number on the interior, so you can register it online and if you leave it somewhere, it can be easily traced back to you.
Tumi is a well-known name in travel thanks to its high-quality, classic designs. This men’s toiletry kit has a main compartment accessed through a U-zip opening, so it opens wide to reveal all the contents, and a smaller front zipper pocket. Inside, there are three zipper pockets with a clear window, so you can see what’s inside.
The material is a nylon weave, and the interior lining is anti-bacterial, which helps keep odors at bay. The bag measures 6.3 x 11 x 3.7 inches and comes in solid black. It has a handle for easy carrying, which can be unsnapped to hang on a hook in hotels.
It’s best for travel size toiletries, though you could fit a few full-size items. Reviewers like the bag, even at the higher price, because they say it lasts a long time. One user had a Tumi toiletry bag for 25 years. Users liked that it stands upright in hotel bathrooms, making items easy to access.
Find more Tumi Men’s Travel Toiletry Kit information and reviews here.
-
9. MSG Vintage Leather Canvas Toiletry BagPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Genuine leather and high density canvas
- Sharp looking aesthetic
- Highly affordable
- Different color options
- Not a high degree of organization
- Some might not like the carry loop (it's a bit cumbersome)
- Only 9 by 4 by 5 inches
If you’re looking for a straight forward, smaller sized toiletry bag, this canvas and leather option from My Style Garment is a great affordable option. It’s not the highest quality toiletry bag by any means, but it’s well reviewed for durability and function.
There are a few internal and external zippered pockets with this bag, and that’s about it. There’s not a lot of organization potential, but if you’re packing light it’s the perfect unit.
The canvas and leather two-tone color scheme is a pretty dam sharp look. It has a great aesthetic for men and should hold up nicely in the long run. For the cost, this is no doubt a great value buy.
Find more MSG Vintage Leather Canvas Toiletry Bag information and reviews here.
-
10. Herschel Travel KitPrice: $29.41Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Well-known brand
- Multiple designs
- Classic look
- Built tough
- Limited lifetime warranty
- Smaller than other bags
- Can be difficult to access contents
- Lack of organization
The Herschel men’s travel kit has a classic look, with a bit of fun thanks to the two-toned colors. It has a large main pouch, a small outer zip pocket, and an interior mesh storage sleeve.
The bag measures 6 x 9.5 x 4.5 inches, so it’s best for travel size toiletries. The single top zipper is durable, but doesn’t make for the most accessible design. It has a side handle for easy carrying or hanging.
Users like that the bag is sturdy and stylish, and comes in 13 different designs for both men and women. They said the bag is basic, practical, attractive, and good quality for the price. It comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
Find more Herschel Travel Kit information and reviews here.
-
11. the DOPP KIT Canvas Men’s Toiletry KitPrice: $42.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High-quality and attractive
- Durable, hand-waxed canvas
- Made in the USA
- Snag-proof zipper
- Has to be cleaned by hand
- Only one interior pocket
- Too boxy for some
This beautiful canvas men’s toiletry kit is naturally water-resistant and has incredibly strong stitching that helps it last for years. The exterior is made of hard waxed canvas, while the interior is a soft canvas. The exterior wax is 100 percent natural and applied by hand.
This bag has a classic look, and is fairly simple. It’s 5 x 5 x 9.5 inches, and has an interior zippered pocket and cast metal zippers. It’s made in a small studio in Denver, Colorado.
Users loved the sleek design and beautiful craftsmanship. They said the material and zipper were durable and snag-proof; sturdy and attractive. However, because the bag is waxed by hand, it requires extra care when cleaning to maintain the look.
Find more Canvas Men’s Toiletry Kit information and reviews here.
-
12. GOX Ultralight Travel Toiletry BagPrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly affordable
- Lightweight and water-resistant
- Multiple pockets for organization despite its small size
- Durable for its weight
- Some people prefer a leather or classier look
- Not very large if you need something with a larger capacity
- Too flashy for some
This ultra-light, water-resistant bag is great for backpacking or other outdoor travel. It’s 100 percent ripstop nylon, lightweight, brightly colored for easy spotting, and at 9.8 x 4.3 x 3.7 fits everything you need.
The main compartment opens to a webbed waterproof pouch on one side, and three elastic mesh pouches on the other side. It comes in four colors and has a lower price than most men’s toiletry bags.
Users love it for their gym bag, for camping, for backpacking, and for other travel. They call it the “perfect size” and loved the multiple compartments.
Find more GOX Travel Toiletry Bag information and reviews here.
-
13. IQTRAVELS Travel Toiletry BagPrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very spacious
- Multiple pockets for organization
- Affordable for size
- Water-resistant
- Detachable side pockets
- Too big for some
- Not leak proof
- Not very compressible
This men’s toiletry bag is huge, making it great for extra long trips or if you travel with only full-size items. It’s great for hanging in a hotel bathroom. Inside, it has numerous zip pockets in every section of the bag, plus a few non-zip pouches.
The two side sections can be unzipped, to take off or add space to the bag. They can each then be used as their own smaller bag. With all pieces intact, it measures 13 x 3.5 x 11 inches. The bag is water-resistant, but not leak-proof.
Users liked that they could unzip and mix and match the pieces of the bag to fit different trips, and that they could save bathroom counter space thanks to the hanging hook. One reviewer used it to carry camping kitchen supplies, not toiletries, and found it worked well.
Find more Large Men’s Toiletry Bag information and reviews here.
-
14. AmazonBasics Hanging Toiletry KitPrice: $20.18Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly affordable
- Multiple pockets
- Hanging design
- Spacious and compressible
- Long term durability is questionable
- Too large for some
- Some don't like hanging design
If you’re looking for a basic men’s toiletry kit, the version from AmazonBasics is a good staple item. It has a standard hanging design with multiple pockets, and is made of 1680D polyester.
The black bag has a main compartment with a mesh divide and internal storage spaces, and two external storage compartments. The top hook hangs from a hook or towel rack, and tucks in when not in use.
It measures 9.6 x 8.2 x 3.3 inches, so it can fit a few full-size items, but is best for travel size toiletries. There’s a top carry handle as well. Reviewers found it useful for basic purposes, but not as high-quality as other brands. Still, for the price they found it a decent toiletry bag that worked well for most types of trips.
Find more Basic Men’s Toiletry Kit information and reviews here.
-
15. Pantheon Toiletry OrganizerPrice: $9.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight
- Spacious, with u-shape zipper
- Multiple compartments
- Affordable
- Not terribly durable
- Fairly tiny, this is not a high capacity toiletry bag
- Not waterproof
This toiletry bag has a classic design, but with the benefit of a u-shaped pocket for easier access. It’s made of Cationic Oxford cloth, which is lightweight and water-resistant, but not as durable as some other brands. It comes in four colors.
When zipped the bag is compact, but it opens up to a spacious design with a large main compartment, a zippered mesh pouch, and a smaller front zipper pocket. It has a side handle for easy carrying.
Users loved the multiple pouches and the u-shape zipper, which they said allowed them to fit in more items. They also liked that it could be used for men or women, and for other uses like the gym.
Find more Pantheon Toiletry Organizer information and reviews here.
See Also:
- Best Percussion Massage Guns: Compare & Save
- Best Gifts For Travelers: Your Ultimate List
- Best Work From Home Desks: Compare & Save
- Best Travel Gadgets You Need Before Your Next Big Trip
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.