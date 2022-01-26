11 Best Portable Water Filters: The Ultimate List

The Liberty Botle from LifeSaver is a seriously cool innovation in safe water filtration that’s particularly well suited for filtering large quantities of water.

This is a super easy to use portable water filter that travelers and outdoorsmen alike are raving about. LifeSaver recently sent me out a Liberty Bottle to sample and I’ve been impressed with its functionality.

This is our pick for international travel because of the impressive level of filtration as well as lifespan, and portability. When you’re a long way from home, you can’t afford to fall ill from unclean water — this is a serious filter for the serious traveler that hasn’t cut any corners.

The Liberty Bottle employs a dual system of filtration that uses hollow fiber membrane technology and Carbon disks to produce exceptionally safe water. Both components of the filter are replaceable so you can keep this bad boy going for years of use.

Using this filter is a total breeze – it’s as simple as filling the bottle, pumping the pump a few times and drinking! LifeSaver has even included their five-foot “Scavenger Hose” with this unit that allows you to access harder to reach water sources. The hose is, in my opinion, a brilliant innovation that makes a ton of sense for inclusion with a filter like this making the Liberty Bottle an excellent value.

The rate you can purify water is also quite impressive with this filter. You can turn contaminated water into clean drinking water at a rate of 1.2 liters per minute with the hose attachment. This is ideal for larger groups and for filling containers.

There’s no intensive pumping or pressing involved with the Liberty Bottle – it’s a fast and easy filtration system that’s built to last due to its inherently rugged design and replaceable filter components. There’s even a two-year warranty on the product!

It’s certainly a bit more cumbersome and expensive than a lot of other portable water filter options, but this is a mindfully designed unit with pivotal features that’s built to last.

For some more detailed info on how the filter works, check out the attached video below!