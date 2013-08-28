Kyrgyzstan Teen Dies of the Bubonic Plague While Three Others Hospitalized

Health officials confirmed a teenage boy in Kyrgyzstan died of the bubonic plague while three others have been admitted to the hospital, reports the Daily Mail.

It is reported that 15-year-old Temirbek Isakunov became infected and died from the bubonic plague after eating an infected barbecued marmot, although another account says he was infected after being bitten by a flea carried by rodent. Three others who came into contact with the boy, a woman with a toddler and a teenager, are showing symptoms of the bubonic plague and have been hospitalized.

The disease, also known as the black death, caused millions of deaths throughout Europe in the 14th century.

The boy came in contact with a total of 131 people, but more than 800 people have been screened in the town of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Eastern districts of the country were put on lockdown to prevent spreading and neighboring Kazakhstan urged its people not to travel to the country.

However, Health minister Dinara Saginbayeva said there is no threat of an epidemic.