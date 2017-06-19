10 Best Vape Tanks: The Ultimate List (2018)

Vape tanks are at the heart of every vaping set-up, which is why you need to find the best vape tank. Sure, you need a battery to make the entire thing work, but if you have a bad tank, you’re stuck like a sailboat with no wind. The tank drives the flavor train, and a low-quality tank will produce less-than-stellar taste in your mouth and lungs. So, it’s extremely advantageous to your vaping experience to get a kick butt vape tank.

Look at your current vape set-up. Are you interested in merely replacing your tank with something similar, or are you open to trying something new? Take inventory of the mods, batteries, and e juices you have on-hand, and decide what type of tank you’d like to use. Perhaps you’re a fan of mini mods, or you like to have multiple vape juices from which to choose. Regardless, I’ve got you covered.

Dive into my guide to the best vape tanks available.

1. Best Mini Vape Tank: Kanger Toptank Mini

When you have a mini vape set-up, you need a mini vape tank. Mini tends to mean sub-ohm vaping (but that’s not always the case), which means vaping under a single ohm. Sub-ohm vaping is an experience in and of itself. This Kanger is a 510 thread, so it fits with most set-ups available on the market. If you’re like me and have major butterfingers, this tank is definitely for you because it’s crazy durable. It fits up to four mL of vape juice.

Kanger is an extremely well-known name in the industry. The Kanger Toptank Mini is an upgrade to the super popular Subtank Mini. Its made with prebuilt SSOCC atomizers, which provides optimum levels of airflow. A top-fill tank makes for easy refills. It’s recommended that you use an e juice with more VG than PG, such as Ultimo. This mini vape tank includes one Toptank Mini, 2 SSOCCs (0.5 Ohm and .15 Ohm Ni200), a mini RBA (plus base), and an RBA accessory pack. So, if you’re looking for a mini vape tank, look no further.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Features a top-fill tank

Allows for sub-ohm vaping

Extremely durable

Cons:

Mini, so it doesn’t hold as much e juice as a regular-size tank

Using PG-heavy e juice gums it up

2. Best Sub-Ohm Vape Tank: SMOK TFV4 Mini Sub-Ohm Tank

Sub-ohm vaping is quite an experience. In a nutshell, it allows you to vape under an Ohm. The vapor produced is much warmer than non-sub-ohm vaping. It also provides an incredible, strong flavor with each inhale. If you’ve never tried vaping in that capacity before, you definitely should give it a shot–especially if you’re in the mood to try something new.

Smok always produces kick butt vaping components. It includes one TFV4 Mini Tank, a TF-CLP2 core coil (0.35 ohms), 1 TF-S6 Core Coil (0.4 ohms, a replacement glass tube, a TF-RCA coil (Clapton single coil prebuilt RBA), and spare parts. The TF-S6 coil is revolutionary, in that it heats up evenly and quickly, with a high-vaporizing-efficiency. Sub-ohm like there’s no tomrrow with the Smok TFV4 Mini Sub-Ohm Tank.

Price: $24.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Can vape at nearly any wattage

Creates massive clouds

Provides an incredible taste

Cons:

Only 3.5 mL vape juice capacity

Recommended to use solely VG-heavy e juice

Only experienced users should use this tank

3. Best Bulk Vape Tanks: Overstock 6mL Tank 6-Pack

Vape tanks can be expensive when you constantly need to replace them. You also don’t want to purchase vape tanks in bulk that are total garbage. Unfortunately, quite a few bulk vape tanks fit that description. These babies, however, are fan-freaking-tastic. Never worry about purchasing vape tanks that’ll fail again.

For less-than-$40 you receive an incredible six vape tanks. That comes down to under $7-per-tank. You literally can’t find a better deal anywhere! These tanks hold an impressive six mL of e juice. They come in a variety of colors, and you can choose to purchase a pack containing every single one available. Each tank comes with a dual coil, a 1.5 ohm cartomizer and one clear drip tip. Make your wallet and lungs happy with a bulk pack of vape tanks.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Tank has a six mL e juice capacity

Comes in a variety of colors

Incredible price

Each tank comes with a coil, cartomizer, and drip tip

Cons:

Only compatible with 808 threading.

4. Best 510 Thread Vape Tank: Aspire Triton 2 Tank

510 threads make up about 80% of the marketshare for vaping components. They’ve gained tons of popularity in recent years, overtaking the 808 threads. They feature a female threading and fit with male cartomizers. So, if you’re in the market for a 510 thread vape tank, you’ll definitely want to check out the Aspire Triton 2 Tank.

It features a top-fill method, for the most convenience possible. This baby allows you to participate in sub-ohm vaping, so you can experience the amazing flavor of your vape juice. (Get the proper coils for that here.) It’s built with stainless steel and glass, so it’s durable–but don’t be too rough with it. You’ve found your newest 510 thread vape tank with the Aspire Triton 2 Tank.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Features a 510 thread

Allows you to fill tank through the top (top-fill)

Creates amazing clouds and flavor

Comes with a replacement tube

Cons:

Only recommended for experienced vapers

Must thread back on carefully, or else you’ll strip them

5. Best Vape Tank Kit: Wismec Reux Tank Kit

Sure, you could always purchase an individual vape tank. But, why would you do that when you can purchase an entire vape tank kit? A vape tank kit gives you loads of ways to customize your vaping experience. While a single vape tank is great if you already have everything you need, a vape tank kit gives you tons of options.

The Wismec Reux Tank Kit gives you everything you need. It comes with two Wismec RX Coil heads in .15 and .5 resistances, as well as a direct airflow inlet control ring. .15 ohm is perfect for sub-ohm vaping, providing the most billowing clouds on the planet. .5 ohm is ideal for super flavor sub-ohm vaping. It features a top-fill tank, so refilling it is easy-as-pie. Give this baby a try today–you definitely won’t be disappointed.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Allows for tons of airflow

You can customize your experienced based on how you want to vape

Holds up to six mL of e juice

Top-fill feature

Cons:

May take a while to soak in flavor

6. Best Leak-Proof Vape Tank: Joyetech Cubis Tank

It really doesn’t matter what you’re working with, but dealing with leaking and dripping of any kind is downright annoying. Whether it’s leaking in your pocket, your purse, or onto the seat next to you, you’re gonna have a bad time. In order to mitigate this issue, simply find a vape tank that boasts leak-proof qualities. Look no further, though, than the Joyetech Cubis Tank.

This revolutionary vape tank fixes the leaking issue in a single move: by simply relocating the airflow and coil attachments to the top section of the sub-ohm tank. That’s it. With that sole change, you won’t randomly find e juice where it shouldn’t be. It comes with two mouthpieces, two stainless steel coils (.5 and 1 ohm), a Clapton (Kanthal) 1.5ohm coil, a vent ring, and vent pipe. Stop leaking and purchase the Joyetech Cubis Mini vape tank.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Features top-fill design

Loads of colors to choose from

Provides amazing air flow

Very easy to replace coil

Cons:

Absolutely cannot fill past max fill line!

Only holds 3.5 mL of e juice

7. Best Adjustable Top Airflow Vape Tank: Aspire Nautilus X Tank

When vaping first came about, there was really only one airflow intake: however the tank was designed. While that works, it’s certainly not the best way to vape. Having the ability to adjust the air flow of your tank is absolutely necessary, in order to fully experience your vape. Don’t let poor airflow ruin your inhalation.

The Aspire Nautilus X Tank is an upgrade to the always-popular Nautilus Tank. It features U-Tech Coil Technology, which allows the air to pass through the Kenthal coils twice before reaching your lungs. It gives you a far more flavorful experience. It comes with two high-resistance coils that work best between 10-16 watts. Grab this guy today, and you’ll be vaping away, happy as a clam, in no time.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

U-Tech Coil technology makes for a smoother vaping experience

Features adjustable airflow

Provides delicious flavor

Cons:

Only holds two mL of vape juice

Comes in two colors

8. Best Vape Tank Atomizer Kit: Cuboid Mini Tank Atomizer Kit

Cuboid produces some straight up sick vaping products and accessories. When you get into the world of vaping, you quickly realize how many different ways you can customize your set-up. Cuboid’s Mini Tank Atomizer Kit is built to be specifically placed on the Cuboid Mini Vape Mod, but if you’re so inclined, it will work with any 510 thread mod.

It features a top-fill for super easy refills. Its top airflow design makes it easy to use as a sub-ohm vape tank, in addition to an e juice storage container. Pair it with Cubis coils for the best vaping experience possible. They are sold separately, so make sure to snag some. Hold up to five mL of e cig juice at a time. You should be good to go for the rest of the day with that much vape juice. Snag the Cuboid Mini Tank Atomizer Kit today.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Works as a tank or e juice storage

Super easy-to-refill

Totally leak-proof

Very compact

Cons:

Doesn’t come with Cubis coils

9. Best Three Piece Vape Tank: Mini Riptide Sub-Tank

Vape tanks come in all different shapes and sizes. Some are simple, while others have so many pieces you wonder why it was designed that way. The Mini Riptide Sub-Tank definitely falls into the former category, as it has a mere three pieces. If you’re just getting into mods or switching out components, you don’t want anything too crazy.

If you’re looking to sub-ohm vape, you’ve found it in this little guy. But, if you’re a newbie to the vaping world, it’s recommended you get some experience under your belt before trying out this guy. It features a dual cyclops style airflow with adjustment stub, which stops the airflow control from spinning when replacing the coil. This vape tank is made with BVC coil tank that holds two mL of vape juice, and a 0.5 ohm tank coil. Snag one of these guys today.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Very easy-to-fill

Made from three pieces

Phenomenal airflow adjustment

Cons:

Not compatible with Vapor Zeus products

Should have experience vaping before sub-ohm vaping

Only has a two mL tank

10. Best 808D Thread Vape Tank: 3.5 ML Dual Coil Tank – 808D Threading

808 threads are the OG thread type. For years, it was considered superior to the 510. While the 510 has since gained loads of popularity, the 808 is definitely an amazing choice, as well. Since the 510 has garnered so much of the market, however, you want to ensure that you have 808-compatible pieces and parts. This baby lets you work with a few different set-ups.

Connect it to Vapor King Diamond e Cig batteries, Vapor Titan e Cig batteries, Vapor4Life EGO batteries and works best with Vapor Zeus Variable Voltage e Cig batteries. Plus, it’s compatible with drip tips and tank replacement cartomizers. Choose from an impressive eight colors, so you can customize the look to you. The tank holds 3.5 mL of e juice, and houses a dual coil (1.5 ohm) cartomizer. So, if you’re an 808 thread lover, you definitely want to give this bad boy a shot.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Incredible price

Comes in eight different colors

Produces great flavor and big clouds

Cons:

Only has a capacity of 3.5 mL of e juice

May have a burnt taste over time

