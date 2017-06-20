Top 10 Best Pre-Filled E Cig Disposable Cartridges

Vaping is an incredible way to reduce the amount of cigarettes you’re consuming. It’s a healthier choice and far better for your pocketbook. Many people don’t realize when making the analog-to-digital switch there are a whole host of things you must learn, in order to properly vape. It’s totally ok to say that you’re intimidated by the whole vaping process. In fact, many people feel that way right off the bat.

But, don’t fret. I’ve got you covered with disposable e cig cartridges. They have a similar feel to an analog cig, but they remove the smell, carcinogens, and nasty high taxes associated with them. Just pop a disposable e cig into the proper battery, and you’re set to go. You don’t need to mess with cotton, switching out coils, or remembering to bring your favorite e juice with you. Simply plug, play, and puff away.

Whether you’re new to vaping, or want to try something different, check out the top 10 best vaping, disposable e cig cartridges.

1. Best Candy-Flavored Disposable E Cig Cartridge: Rainbow Candy E Cig Cartridges

Determining the right flavor is of the utmost importance. Perhaps you’re more of a sweets person. Other people may be “pure tobacco” lovers. Determine if you’re in the mood for more out-of-the-box flavors, or want something more traditional. If you’ve decided you want a sweet, delicious, candy-like flavor, then the Rainbow Candy E Cig Cartridges are for you.

These babies have an incredible mix of lemon lime, grape, cherry, and orange. Each puff will leave your mouth filled with that sweet, delicious taste. When you place an order, you’ll receive five 1 mL disposable cartridges. Choose from no nicotine, all the way up to 3.6% (36 mL) of nicotine. Regardless of if you’re a heavy-user or a light one, you definitely don’t want to miss these delicious disposables.

Price: $10.99 for 5 Cartridges

Pros:

Tastes like skittles

Satisfies a sugar craving

808-thread

Cons:

Not always great for all-day vaping

Taste so delicious you may go through them very quickly

2. Best Traditional Tobacco Disposable E Cig Cartridges: Oasis Menthol E Cig Cartridges

Tobacco-flavored e cig cartridges are a dime-a-dozen. Some cartridges taste exactly like analog cigarettes, while others are….well they’re just gross. With so many tobaccos to choose from, it can feel pretty overwhelming–especially if you’re unsure of what vape flavor coordinates with a specific brand of analogs.

The Oasis Menthol Disposable E Cig tastes exactly like a typical menthol cigarette. So, if you’re a menthol-lover, this is definitely the place to start. As a CoolCart product, these disposables run a bit cooler than a typical cartridge. Each box contains five 1 mL e cig cartridges. Grab these babies if you’re craving your cigarettes-of-past. You won’t be disappointed.

Price: $10.99 for 5 Cartridges

Pros:

Taste very similar to Camel Menthols

Provides an awesome throat hit

Feels very refreshing when you inhale

Flavor remains consistent through entire time you’re smoking

Cons:

Higher nicotine content can be pretty harsh

Has a bit of a minty after-taste

3. Best Coffee-Flavored Disposable E Cig Cartridges: Hazelnut Coffee E Cig Cartridges

One of the best things about analog cigarettes is the ability to sit with one between your fingers, and take a few drags during your morning cup-o’-Joe. The delicious mixture of tobacco and coffee is pretty dang hard to give up when you make the switch to vaping. But what if you could have both? It’s not just a far-off pipe dream. It’s reality with the Hazelnut Coffee E Cig Cartridges.

These babies taste like a buttery dark roast with hints of various nuts, hazelnut being the most prominent. Get a coffee punch through your cartridge, as well as your morning beverage. Pair it with an .808-thread battery and you’re set to go without the hassle of changing coils and cotton. You’ll receive five 1 mL disposable cartridges. Ditch the analogs and fulfill your coffee and cigarette craving in a new way.

Price: $9.99 for 5 Cartridges

Pros:

Phenomenal price

Tastes exactly like a dark roast coffee

Has very smooth hits

Choose up to 3.6% nicotine strength

Cons:

Not a great all-day vape

4. Best Energy Drink-Flavored Disposable E Cig Cartridges: Red Energy E Cig Cartridges

One of the most obvious, but often forgotten, characteristics of an analog cigarette, is the fact that it gives you a nice punch of energy. It’s like a mini-caffeine boost in and of itself. When you make the switch to vaping, it’s something you don’t even realize you’re missing, until you experience that punch again.

Red Energy E Cig Cartridges are pretty much Redbull in a cartridge. If you’re looking for that intense pick-me-up, then you’ve definitely found it. It boasts a flavor profile of a mixture of citrus and bubblegum. It may sound super funky, but it really tastes shockingly like the energy drinks you know and love. Just don’t try to vape on these bad boys all-day….or you’ll be up all-night.

Price: $10.99 for 5 Cartridges

Pros:

Gives you a boost of energy

Has a unique flavor, reminiscent of energy drinks

Available in low- and high-resistance

Cons:

Not a great all-day vape

5. Best Breakfast-Flavor Disposable E Cig Cartridge: Waffle E Cig Cartridges

Admit it, even as an adult waffles are still one of your favorite breakfast items of all-time, hands-down, no questions asked. I mean, what is there not to like about a sweet, delicious baked good covered in syrup and butter? Nothing, nothing I tell you! Instead of stuffing your face with waffles because they’re so dang tasty, opt to purchase the Waffle E Cig Cartridges. Not only will you be tasting that delicious waffle-flavor, you’ll also be fulfilling your e cig needs. It’s like killing two birds with one stone.

Nothing more needs to be said about the delicious flavor that is this e cig cartridge. If you enjoy sweet, dessert-like vape juices all-day, then this will definitely be a top-contender for your favorite all-day vape. Each pack comes with five 1 mL cartridges, and it fits with an 808-thread battery. Channel your inner-Leslie Knope and snag these babies today.

Price: $10.99 for 5 Cartridges

Pros:

Tastes like an absolute dream

Amazing all-day vape

Produces tons of clouds

Cons:

Not recommended for people who dislike sweet flavors

May have a slightly burnt taste at the end of the cartridge

6. Best Peppermint-Flavored Disposable E Cig Cartridges: Wowboy Peppermint E Cig Cartridges

There’s just something about a classic mint flavor. Maybe it’s the fact it tastes quite like the mint of menthol. Perhaps it’s because….well who the heck doesn’t like mint-flavored things (aside from overly powerful minty-flavors)? Mint is like a cool breeze on a hot summer day. The Wowboy Peppermint E Cig Cartridges are everything mint-y you could imagine, and more.

This flavor was actually created when one of Vapor4Life’s employees accidentally refilled a peppermint cartomizer with Wowboy e liquid. It’s one mistake they’re stoked about occurring because they wouldn’t have produced this flavor otherwise. Each pack comes with five cartridges, measuring 1 mL each. You definitely don’t want to miss this mint-flavored treasure.

Price: $10.99 for 5 Cartridges

Pros:

Incredible peppermint flavor

Phenomenal step-down from analog menthols

Provides very smooth hit

Produces massive clouds

Cons:

Mint can be overpowering over time

7. Best Fall-esque Disposable E Cig Cartridges: Apple Cinnamon Cranberry E Cig Cartridges

Admit it. You know you love the fall as much as everyone around you. While you may not be one of those “OH. EM. GEE. Starbucks pumpkin spice fraps are back!!!” type of people, there’s just something magical about when the leaves change. Let out your inner-fall-lover with the Apple Cinnamon Cranberry E Cig Cartridges.

They are an incredible mixture of apple, cinnamon, and cranberry. It’s almost like Grandma just plopped down Thanksgiving dessert for you to inhale…..literally. They’re absolutely perfect for cold weather, but if you’re purchasing them in the dead-of-summer, you’ll still be insanely pleased. You’ll receive five 1 mL disposable cartridges in each box.

Price: $10.99 for 5 Cartrirdges

Price: $10.99 for 5 Cartrirdges

Pros:

Tastes like “fall”

Magnificent all-day vape

Great smooth throat hit

Available in e Juice when you choose to make the switch

Cons:

Not as cinnamon-y as expected

8. Best Beverage-Flavored Disposable E Cig Cartridges: Rum And Cola E Cig Cartridges

Drinking and smoking have been a pastime of alcoholic beverage consumers since the beginning of time. There’s just something extremely satisfying about puffing on a cigarette while sipping on a Jack and Coke. The Rum and Cola E Cig Cartridges absolutely play to that perfect pairing of alcohol and cigarettes. This combination, however, is much better for your overall health.

Puff on these babies at night, during the day, or any time you’re craving that cola-lime-fizzy flavor of a rum and coke. Each box is filled with five 1 mL cartridges. They’re 808-thread-compatible, so make sure you grab the right batteries. Choose from no-nicotine, up to 3.6%, and are available in cool high-resistance. Try out these amazingly flavored e cig cartridges today.

Price: $9.99 for 5 Cartridges (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Satisfies alcohol cravings

Has an incredible flavor profile

Awesome throat hits

Cons:

Flavor can be overpowering

Can smell cola when it’s first uncapped

9. Best Vanilla-Flavored Disposable E Cig Cartridge: VG Vanilla E Cig Cartridges

Vanilla is such a classic flavor for anything. You could be looking for cake, coffee, or chocolate, and you’d more than likely find a vanilla flavor. So, it’s a natural thought that you’d find an incredible vanilla-flavored disposable e cig. And, boy, did we ever find it in the VG Vanilla E Cig Cartridges. They’re like pure vanilla bliss in your lungs and mouth.

This disposable e cig is a VG-heavy base, containing 100% vegetable glycerin. If you have an allergy to PG (Propylene Glycol), or have a set-up meant solely for VG juices, you definitely want to give this bad boy a shot. Each pack comes with five cartridges of 1 mL each. Choose from no-nicotine, up to 3.6% nicotine. Regardless of the type of vaper, VG Vanilla E Cig Cartridges have you covered.

Price: $10.99 for 5 Cartridges

Pros:

Tastes exactly like vanilla

Provides super mild throat hits

Great for people with allergies to Propylene Glycol (PG)

Amazing vapor production

Cons:

Popular flavor, so some nicotine strengths may be sold out

10. Best Berry-Flavored Disposable E Cig Cartridges: RazzWOW E Cig Cartridges

RazzWOW. Bam POW! If you’re looking for a punch-y berry flavor, look no further than the RazzWOW E Cig Cartridges. These puppies provide you with an incredible mixture of fresh raspberries and tangy blueberries. It’s a flavor explosion that’s hard to describe, other than downright delicious. If you’re in the mood for a funky, fun flavor, you definitely need to give these babies a shot.

RazzWOW is so popular, it's also available in e juice for when you make the switch from disposables. You receive five disposable e cigs, each containing 1 mL of e juice. They're compatible with an 808-thread, and you can choose from no-nicotine to 3.6%. However you vape, you'll want to give RazzWOW E Cig Cartridges a try.

Price: $10.99 for 5 Cartridges

Pros:

Insanely delicious taste

Amazing throat hits

Great as an all-day vape

Cons:

Can run hot if you vape continuously

Doesn’t produce as large of clouds as other cartridges

