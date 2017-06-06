Vape Case Options: 10 Best Carrying Cases 2018 (Updated!)

Vaping is not an inexpensive undertaking. That is, quality doesn’t come cheap. You want to ensure your kit is safely nestled in a vape case. On the other hand, though, you can find some super kick butt vaping accessories and mods for a phenomenal price. You just need to know where to look, what to look for, and keep a budget in mind. Once you’re pointed in the right direction, you’re golden.

You’ve already purchased your whole set up, from a delicious e juice, to the perfect cartomizer. But, you don’t want to forget the most important piece: a carrying case. You’ve already put a pretty penny into your whole kit. Why would you let it bounce around your purse, car center console, or backpack? Instead, invest in a case. They’re definitely not expensive, and they’re well worth it.

So, please check out the absolute best vape carrying cases available. I’ve curated this awesome list, so you can get what you need and be on your way. Stress no more about your vaping kit!

1. Best Brand-Specific Vape Case: E Cig Carrying Case

Once you’ve found a brand that you love, you stick to it. Why would you deviate off into unknown territory? You just have the potential to waste money on something you don’t know is guaranteed to function–at least the way you’d imagined. So, remaining loyal to your brand makes your life super easy. That’s why Vapor crated their very own carrying case. It’s the perfect on-the-go case for all of your favorite Vapor accessories.

This puppy allows you to pack a lot into a little space. It holds up to two e cigarettes and four e cig cartomizers. What that really means, is that you’re set for a day of vaping without the worry of breaking something. Choose from an impressive 10 different colors, to truly customize your vape accessories.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Small enough to fit in a pocket

Reliable and durable

Very space efficient

Lasts for years

Cons:

Doesn’t hold a fully assembled kit–it’s too short

Doesn’t have a place to store e cig juice

2. Best Fashionable Vape Case: Black Lizard VapeSox VS6 Vape Mod Holder

You could always go with a very utility-based vape case. Usually, that means it’s hard-shell, black, and well…downright boring. You’re way more fun than that. Your fashion sense won’t allow you to carry around a lame vape case. That’s why the Black Lizard VapeSox VS6 Vape Mod Holder is the answer to your vaping-fashion prayers.

This vape case is more like a drawstring bag, than a zip-up case. You can fit almost anything into it, including batteries, cartomizers, and vape juice. If you’re interested in carrying around a mod, though, you can place it specifically in a holder on the side. Clip on the entire vape case to your bag or belt loop, with an included carabiner. Function meets fashion in this vape mode case.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Includes separate holding areas for easy organization

Carabiner attaches to other bags, to make travel simple

Super fashionable-looking

Holds all your accessories

Cons:

Doesn’t have a hard outer case

When it gets dirty, it shows

3. Best Vape Carryall: Coil Master 100% Authentic Kbag Universal Carrying Case

Sure, it’s pretty darn convenient to have a small vape case. It’s not cumbersome, and isn’t a bulky bulge in your pocket or purse. But, small means less space. Less space means fewer accessories. Fewer accessories means a less varied vaping experience. And, let’s be honest, experience truly is everything. Instead of a tiny vape case, you’re definitely looking for a universal carrying case.

The Coil Master bag is a true beauty. Not only does it provide awesome storage for its size, it’s also a downright awesome price. I mean, an all-inclusive carryall for under $13? You just can’t beat it. Never worry about dropping your case because it’s super durable. Plus, it’s lightweight, so it won’t feel like you’re carrying a brick. If you like to change up your vaping, this case is definitely for you.

Price: $20.95

Pros:

Very lightweight and durable

Tons of storage capacity

Great for traveling

Made with quality material

Cons:

Bulkier than other cases, given its size

Might have a tiny scent when you first open the package

4. Best Vape Hard Case: Vape and Wires Carbon Fiber Pattern Design Hard Carrying Case

You could say every vape hard case is the same, but you’d be wrong. Naturally, a hard case is the most durable choice in terms of vaping, and unfortunately, there are varying degrees of durability and quality of hard vape cases. So, you want something that’s tried and true. “Battle tested”, per se. While we don’t know what happens if an angry toddler gets ahold of it, we do know it’ll keep your vape set up safe.

Of course, it’s all black. So if you’re a messy person, drop your cases often, or downright don’t like cleaning, black will definitely cover up all dirtiness. It unzips to reveal two sides with both a mesh pocket, as well as elastic bands. Depending on what you want to bring, there’s something there to ensure it won’t rattle around. It’s about the size of a sunglasses case, to give you a visual. Get the Vapes and Wires Carbon Fiber Carry Case. You won’t be disappointed.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Extremely durable

Provides tons of storage space

Zipper is very strong

Cons:

Relatively compact, so if purchasing for carrying a full kit, measure beforehand

May smell a bit funky when package first arrives

5. Best Stand Out Case: Vapor Zeus Carrying Case

You’re not exactly a fashion-forward human being, but you’re also not down with boring black cases. It seems like you’re stuck in the middle. Instead of settling for something you’ll ultimately be unhappy with, I’ve found the perfect happy-medium. The Vapor Zeus Carrying Case gives a little pop of color–it’s white, so hold your horses!–without being in-your-face.

The case unzips, displaying two sides. Each has nets, as well as elastic straps. Whether you’re looking to carry batteries, mods, vape juice, or anything else, you’re set to go. It’s 7.5″ long, and a 4″ in width. If you’re a Vapor Zeus lover, it holds two batteries, four smileomizers, and a charging cable. If you’re not a Vapor Zeus lover, it has tons of room for your non-Vapor-Zeus set up, as well. You’ll be styling and vaping in no time.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Super durable

White color is neutral, but still adds a pop of fun

Zipper is sturdy and makes for easy access

Cons:

Larger than it looks, so won’t necessarily fit in a pocket

White gets dirty

6. Best Hipster Vape Case: Red Plaid Vape Case

There’s just something cool about plaid. Call it the pattern of hipsters and lumberjacks, but it definitely provides an awesome vibe. So, channel your inner-hipster if you wish, and rock this vape case with complete confidence. It’s got everything you could possibly ask for in a vape case: not too small, not too large–it’s just right. Perhaps it should be renamed Baby Bear…

Either way, it’s super easy to carry. The case comes with a clip, so you can attach it to a bag or your belt loop. It’s designed with two zippers, and a front pocket. If you want to keep your mod or juice separate, you have the ability to do so. This vape case truly adds a bit of flair to your vape kit carrier.

Price: $23.79

Pros:

Sturdy, thick, and well-padded

Great for travel

Very roomy

Cons:

Velcro on front flap may eventually wear out

Relatively expensive in comparison to other cases

7. Best Two-Piece Case: V-Case

Most vape cases are either zippered shut, or they’re spring loaded. What makes this particular case unique is its two-piece design. By sliding the two ends away from each other, you open up the case. Simply push the two ends together, and voila! The case is shut again. It’s a clever system which removes zippers from the equation, thanks to the use of magnets.

Smaller than a pack of cigarettes, the V-Case can hold a battery, with two small smileomizers (or a v-cart). The case stands up vertically, so you can pop out the parts and attach them with complete ease. A hard outer shell surrounds the case, ensuring your vaping kit is safe and snug inside. If you’re looking for a unique case, you’ve definitely found it in the V-Case.

Price: $14.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Super compact and sits right in your pocket

Makes traveling super easy

Extremely sturdy

Cons:

Relatively small, in comparison to other vape cases

Magnet may eventually lose strength over time

8. Best Camo Vape Case: Digi Camo VapeSox VS6 Vape Mod Holder

Camo is just plain cool. How can you deny the connection to the armed forces? Honestly, it kind of makes you feel like a BA. Fuel that inner BA, and rock a camo vape case. But, don’t rock just any camo pattern–some of them look downright silly. You need to have the awesome digital camo, to truly add that pop of bravado.

This case is ridiculously roomy. It’s built with a zippered pouch, as well as a velcro pouch in the front. The front pocket is designed for mods, but it can hold anything. Put your juice, extra coils, and batteries in the middle pouch. Scrunch up the case to secure it, and you’re ready to go. Stylish meets rugged with the Digi Camo VapeSox VS6 Vape Mod Holder.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Very roomy and holds all of your accessories

Keeps things organized, which is great for travel

Awesome camo pattern

Cons:

Velcro may wear with time

Drawstring isn’t as secure as other closure methods

9. Most Organized Vape Case: Gintai Ego Travel Carry Vape Case

Vaping requires a lot of pieces and parts, even if you’re a minimalist. So, having a case to store everything in a proper place is absolutely ideal. GinTai created the Ego Travel Case with exactly this in mind. Whether you’re jet setting, road tripping, or just going about your everyday life, this case is the answer to your organizational prayers.

It’s designed with three differently-sized pockets. Each is built to hold an item of a specific size, such as batteries, or a mod. A durable, heavy-duty fabric encases it, ensuring the safety of everything inside. Box mods and vape pens work especially well with this vape case. You definitely want to add this guy to your vape set-up.

Price: $10.99

Pros:

Made from heavy duty, durable material

Very high-quality item

Makes organizing extremely simple

Phenomenal price

Cons:

Included belt loop is very small

Side pocket must hold juice under 30mL

10. Best Soft Vape Case: Klouders Vape Case

There’s just something about a soft case for your vape. It feels better in your hands. It’s not nearly as cumbersome. It’s just…the bomb. No….it’s the bomb.com, yo! Horrible dad jokes aside, soft cases really are a fantastic choice when making a decision regarding vape cases. Don’t knock them before you try one.

The Klouders Vape Case has everything you could ask for. There are pockets and organizational goodies out the wazoo. And yes, the pockets do hold mods. The case is made from a high-quality canvas material, to ensure your set up doesn’t get scratched, broken, or messed up in some way. Wear it on your belt loop, or over your shoulder with a lanyard. The choice is yours!

Price: $25.99

Pros:

Made from durable, high-quality canvas

Has a strap for over-the-shoulder carrying

Comes with tons of organization

Cons:

Bigger than expected

If you have an issue, customer service may be slow

