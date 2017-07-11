Top 5 Best Menthol E Juice Flavors

One of the many reasons vaping became so ridiculously popular is because it’s a great alternative to smoking analog cigarettes. Even better, it actually allows you to reduce the amount of nicotine you intake over time–without feeling like you’re being deprived of the chemical. Going cold turkey and removing that nicotine without any forewarning is really hard on your body.

So, making the switch from analogs to vaping is not only a safer choice for you and your health, but it drastically reduces the amount of harsh chemicals those around you are exposed to. With so many vape juice flavors to choose from, it can feel pretty overwhelming. Are you in the mood for fruity? How about a candy? Considering a baked good today? There are so many flavor routes you can take, it’s a bit numbing.

Stick with what you know: menthol flavors. If you were an analog menthol smoker, you’re bound to find the perfect menthol ejuice match. Whether you’re a big fan of a straight, traditional one, or prefer to mix it in with other tantalizing flavors, the sky is the limit. You know the menthol flavors you like. I’ve compiled a list of the best menthol e juice flavors available for purchase.

Peruse this list for future research, or pull the trigger on a new menthol e liquid today.

1. Best Traditional Menthol e Juice: Traditional Menthol E Juice (30 ML)

Ah, a good ol’-fashioned traditional menthol ejuice. There’s just something so crisp and invigorating as that minty-ness engulfs your lungs and tickles your taste buds. As you exhale, it almost feels like you’re breathing a soothing, delicious ice. You’re no ice king or queen, but you can certainly puff on a traditional menthol like it’s your job. But, while there are loads of traditional menthol ejuice flavors, this one truly takes the proverbial ejuice cake.

Wow produces, well, “WOW!”-inducing vape moments. They’re so cost effective and cheap you may shy away from them because “cheap usually means skimped on flavor”. Don’t make that mistake–you’d be pretty upset with yourself if you missed the amazingness that is the Wow Traditional Menthol E Juice. It’s made for all types of smokers, with its nicotine ranging from 0%, all the way up to 3.6%, or 36mL. If you’re a more-than-a-pack-a-day type of smoker, you should lean towards 3.6% nicotine, and scale down from there.

If you’re into big throat hits, purchase the Premium Wow Traditional Menthol E Juice, but if you’re into lighter throat hits, opt for the non-premium. Both produce an incredible cloud of vapor with each pull, so the throat hit is purely personal preference. No matter what, the Wow Traditional Menthol vape juice is the perfect choice for any menthol lover out there.

Like the idea of Traditional Menthol, but want to try something else? The Smilin Special Menthol e Juice is your answer. See why it’s so awesome (and use promo code Heavy for 10 percent off, plus free shipping!)

Price: $13.99

Buy the Traditional Menthol E Juice (30 ML) here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

They’re almost a dead ringer for Kool brand cigarettes

Incredible flavor to switch from traditional cigs to vaping

Tastes absolutely as you’d expect

Fantastic all-day flavor

Cons:

Taste can be strong up front

Very popular, so some nicotine strengths may be out of stock

2. Best Menthol e Juice for Mixing: Snow Ball E Juice (30mL)

Traditional menthol vape juice is fantastic for many situations. But, there comes a time when you’d like to have the deliciousness of menthol….without the pure menthol taste. So, finding a menthol ejuice that mixes well with other flavors is ideal. It should taste just as delicious on its own, as it does when you find new vape juices to mix into a concoction.

Snow Ball E Juice is the epitome of a hidden gem. It’s made by Ultimo, a well-known name in the vape juice game. They’re famous for creating delicious ejuice flavors, and they really took it to the next level with this baby. It’s a 60/40 VG/PG, and produces absolutely massive clouds, all while retaining that nice throat hit you desire. Regardless of if you’re a low- or high-nicotine smoker, Snow Ball E Juice will do right by you.

If you’re looking to mix this menthol deliciousness, consider a super peppermint-heavy flavor. The two vape juices will intertwine in your mouth, leaving you grinning uncontrollably. How can you be mad when you’re vaping on something so delicious? Pair this baby with a sub-ohm mod, if you’re really feeling adventurous. But, if you’re not feeling so risky, it tastes just as delicious with a regular vaping set-up.

Maybe you’re looking for something similar to Snow Ball E Juice. If so, check out Arctic Tobacco eJuice–another delicious menthol e liquid (and use promo code Heavy for 10 percent off, plus free shipping!)

Price: $17.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Snow Ball E Juice (30mL) here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Fantastic flavor to vape by itself, or use as part of a mix

Great for analog menthol lovers, looking to make the switch to vaping

Produces fantastic clouds

Cons:

The dropper may feel a bit clunky

May burn a bit faster than other comparable flavors

3. Best Out-of-the-Box Menthol e Juice: NectoChill E-Juice By Transistor

There comes a time in everyone’s lives, where you just want to live dangerously. Flirt with the edge. Try something weird and new you’re scared of. Instead of doing something crazy like trying to do fire angels in your living room–although I guess you could do that, too, if you were so inclined–let your inner-vape monster out to choose that funky new flavor you’ve been seeking.

NectoChill E-Juice by Transistor takes not just the cake, but the whole grocery store bakery on this one. Sorry little sugar cookies and croissants, there’s a new guy in town and he beats out your sugar-y goodness. Rather, he’s made of nectarine/menthol goodness. Yep–you read that correctly: menthol and nectarines. It’s actually incredibly delicious. The flavors are married so well, you’ll wonder why you didn’t get out of your comfort zone sooner.

Like many other menthol ejuices, this baby has a high VG/PG ratio at 70/30. So you’ll get super big clouds, but also retain that throat hit you expect in a menthol vape juice. Plus, you’ll receive 60 ML for $24.99, which is a fantastic price for something this incredible. Puff on it all-day, and you still won’t tire of it. Give this weird flavor a try, you definitely won’t regret it.

If you’re not a big nectarine person, give Forbidden Frozen Apple a shot (and use promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.)

Price: $24.99

Buy the NectoChill E-Juice By Transistor here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Fantastic all-day vape

Has a super refreshing, delicious flavor

Phenomenal price for 60 mL bottle

Cons:

Only available up to .6% (6 mL) of nicotine

4. Best Exotic Menthol e Juice: Rise On Ice E Juice By Ruthless

As someone who vapes, you understand the vastness of choice amongst vape juices. Whether or not you’ve tried them all, you’re aware of the depths these flavors can reach and actually execute. Fruity flavors, of course, are a super traditional eliquid. But, if you’re a big fan of menthols they can be downright unsatisfying. Sure, they taste great, but they don’t give you the taste you’re seeking.

What if you could have the best of both worlds? You could vape away on an incredible fruitiness, while mixing it with the traditional taste you desire: menthol. That’s no longer just a pipe dream, or something you have to make yourself. Ruthless e-Juice took that concept and blew it up in the best way possible. After lots of tinkering, they created Rise on Ice e Juice.

It’s the perfect flavor combination of exotic fruits like lychee and mango, mixed with traditional menthol. The menthol isn’t too overpowering. It simply provides an additional layer of flavors that will leave you wanting more. Rise on Ice features a VG/PG ratio of 60/40, so you’re sure to have both amazing throat hits and big, fluffy clouds. Whether you’re jst starting out vaping, or have been in the vaping world for a long time, you definitely don’t want to miss Rise on Ice by Ruthless.

If you’re concerned you may not like those exotic flavors, these “traditional” fruits mixed with menthol will blow your mind. Check out Frost Bite e-Juice by Naked (and use promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping).

Price: $17.99

Buy the Rise On Ice E Juice By Ruthless here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Produces fantastic clouds, while retaining awesome throat hits

Has an incredible taste – it’s super unique

Features a child-resistant cap

Cons:

Lychee or mango may be fruits not everyone has tried

5. Best Fruity Menthol e Juice: Pluto E Juice By Space Jam

Perhaps you’re down with a fruity-menthol vape juice, but you know which fruits you like best. Maybe this is because you like them in real life, or you’ve experienced them as a vape juice. Whatever the case, you want to make sure you get fruits you legitimately enjoy. Consider your favorite fruits, and you can narrow down the many choices based on your likes and dislikes.

Like watermelon? How about honeydew? Big fan of cantaloupe? If you can say yes to these three delicious melons, then I’ve got the perfect ejuice for you. It’s called Pluto E Juice, and it’s produced by Space Jam. Yep, their name comes from the awesome 90s movie, starring Michael Jordan. If a company has that great of a sense of humor, you know they’re going to produce great products. And boy, did they ever outdo themselves with this bad boy.

After your first inhale, you’ll be in outer space because your mind will be so blown. The taste profile of this vape juice is jaw-dropping, because it’s something you’ve definitely never experienced before. A hint of menthol makes you feel like you’re chewing insanely juicy, fruity gum, with a hit of traditional bubble gum flavor. Don’t worry about missing out on massive clouds, either, thanks to a VG/PG ratio of 70/30. Seriously, if you’re a big melon fan you’ll be disappointed if you miss Pluto E Juice.

Not a big fan of melons? Give Fruit Breeze E Juice a try–it’s really similar to a menthol fruit punch (use promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.)

Price: $19.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Pluto E Juice By Space Jam here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Tastes like an absolute dream

Produces massive clouds

Works extremely well with mods

Cons:

You’ll love it so much, you’ll go through it quickly

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.