10 Best Box Mod for Vaping in 2018 (Updated!)

Vaping is all about two things: The right vape juice, and the right mods. But, because there so many kinds of modifications, it can feel super overwhelming. There are box mods, tube mods, batteries, and accessories to choose from. Instead of feeling like you’re floundering in the world of vaping, stick to what you know and what’s popular: A box mod. I’m here to show you where to buy the best box mod.

Their name derives from their shape, which as you could guess, is a box. Box mods vary in size, shape, output, and compatibility. So, take a look at your current set-up (if you have one) and determine what kind of box mod you want. Perhaps you prefer sub-ohm vaping. Or, maybe you’re a fan of a huge wattage. And, if you don’t know what you like, don’t worry.

I’ve got you covered, newbies and veterans alike, with the best box mods on the market. Check them out below!

1. Best Overall Box Mod: Alien Mod By Smok

You could spend a lot of money on purchasing a new box modification. I’ve seen them in the triple digits–yikesies! You definitely don’t need to drop a Benjamin on a new box mod. Instead, you just want something solid that works almost universally with other vaping accessories. The Alien Mod by Smok is easily the answer to your conundrum.

This baby is everything you could want and more. It comes in an impressive five colors, so you’re not pigeon-holed into just a nondescript black or silver. It features a 510 thread, and you have the option to purchase a 18650 battery pack. With this set-up, you’ll receive a 220W Alien Vape Mod, a user manual, an entire set of spare parts, and a charging cable. You just need a tank and e juice, and you’re literally ready to go.

Price: $59.99

Pros:

Comes in five colors

You’ll receive an entire set of replacement parts

510 thread makes for easy compatibility

Has a massive screen, easy for anyone to use

Cons:

Difficult to vape and charge at the same time

2. Best Box Mod with 200 Watts: Joyetech Cuboid 200 Watt Box Mod

If you’ve been around the vaping world for any time, then you’ve for sure heard the name Joyetech. It’s an exceedingly well-known vape accessory and mod company. Practically everything you purchase from them will knock the socks right off your feet. So, it goes without saying the Joyetech Cuboid 200 Watt Box Mod is a brilliant choice.

This baby is a major upgrade over the Joyetech Cuboid Mod. It’s powered by three strong 18650 batteries, and it has a super easy-to-read digital screen. Temperature is obviously very important with regard to vaping, and you have total control over it, as well. And, if you hate wearing a watch, you can set the time on your box mod–win-win for everyone. You’re not late, and you get to vape the day away.

Price: $54.99

Pros:

Has an extremely accurate temperature control

Visual display is very easy to see and work with

Joyetech is a well-known vaping company

Compatible between .05-3.5 ohms, depending on setting

Cons:

200 Watts isn’t ideal for everyone

3. Best Box Mod for Power: Reuleaux RX200 Mod By Jaybo Designs

If you’re an experienced vaper, you know how truly amazing a powerful mod is. Power is the key to controlling your vaping experience. It should come as no shock that a powerful box mod requires extra batteries because, duh batteries obviously equate power. The Reuleaux RX200 Mod by Jaybo Designs is probably one of the most powerful box mods on the market.

It’s one heavy-duty mama. Because of the sheer number of batteries (three) there’s some major heft behind such a powerful box mod. The three batteries naturally lead to a triangle design. If you like to stay up-to-date on software, you can perform firmware updates on the unit. Fully control the temperature, and vape away on high-quality nickel, titanium, and stainless steel coils. You’ll be amazed at the power of this beast.

Price: $59.99

Pros:

Has a ton of battery power

Upgrade firmware if you’d like

Allows you to fully control the temperature

510 thread for easy compatibility

Cons:

Meant more for seasoned vapers

4. Best Box Mod Mini Kit: Kanger Topbox Mini Kit

A big, honkin’ box mod is great and all, but sometimes the best box mod is a mini one. Mini box mods are compact and fit into a pocket or purse with ease. Remember, you also have to carry juice and potentially other batteries–the smaller the box mod, the better. The Kanger Topbox Mini Kit is everything you could ever want and more in a box mod.

This isn’t just a box mod–it’s an entire box mod set-up. That means you’ll receive a Kangertech Toptank Mini, three SSOCC coils (.15 Ohm Ni 200, .5 Ohm stainless steel & Clapton coils), a charging cable, box mod, accessory pack, and more. You’re totally set to go with this mini box mod kit. Partake in sub-ohm vaping–your mind will be absolutely blown.

Price: $69.99

Pros:

Entire vape kit set-up, including mini box mod

Extremely well built mod

Fantastic price

Very easy-to-use

Cons:

Buttons may feel cheap

5. Best Box Mod Mini: Wismec RX Mini Mod Kit

One of the most difficult things about vaping is wanting a super powerful mod and for it to be compact and lightweight. Most of the time, you get one or the other–not both. This is because 18650 batteries are bulky, but they provide the most power. The Wismec RX Mini Mod Kit shatters all battery life stereotypes–and there are plenty of reasons why.

It takes the length of life of 18650 batteries, and puts it into the built-in 2100 mAh. Instead of having to purchase a separate battery–you have to do that with most box mods–you just plug, charge, and go. You can easily lock your go-to vape settings, thanks to a recessed panel. It’s 510 thread, so it’ll fit with most things on the market. The Wismec RX Mini is definitely one of the best box mods money can buy.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Fantastic battery life – doesn’t use 18650 batteries

510 thread for easy comatibility

Easily lock in your favorite vape settings

Small and straightforward to use

Cons:

May be too small for some people

6. Best Box Mod for Customization: Sigelei Kaos Spectrum Mod

Let’s face it. When it comes to vaping, you want to customize everything. It’s no fun to use factory settings and equipment. Heck, there are way too many awesome modifications and accessories out there, to not try dabbling in customization. Instead of getting a plain, ol’ boring box mod, why not get a box mod that basically doubles as a light show?

The Sigelei Kaos Spectrum mod does just that. And, if you’re not a fan of flashing lights, you can set them to a constant always-on or always-off. Toggle between red, orange, yellow, blue, green and purple–literally vape to the color of your mood. It’s a 510 thread, so it’s compatible with most parts on the market. Up your visuals game tremendously with the Sigelei Kaos Spectrum mod.

Price: $59.99

Pros:

Features customizable lights – can be switched on to flash

Very lightweight for housing two 18650 batteries

Works extremely well and has an awesome chip

Cons:

Not ideal if you’re trying to be discreet

7. Best Box Mod for Those With Some Cash: Aspire Pegasus Mod Ultimate Kit

When you first get into vaping, you want to make sure you’re getting the most bang for your buck. Sure, you could easily purchase whatever’s cheapest (and sometimes that is the best). But what you really want to do is invest in a mod kit with everything you could ever need–and then branch out from there. The Aspire Pegasus Mod Ultimate Kit is absolutely your best bet.

Sub-ohm vaping is such a unique experience. It allows for more robust flavors, more intense clouds, and warmer vapor. It’s truly an experience to be had. You can partake in sub-ohm vaping with this kit. You’ll receive an Aspire Pegasus mod, a Triton 2 Tank, a bottle of Ultimo vape juice, a charging dock, a high-drain 18650 battery, and a USB charging cable. You’re literally set the second you receive this box mod. You won’t be disappointed.

Price: $99.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes with everything you need, including vape juice

Allows for temperature control between 200-600 degrees Fahrenheit

Fantastic for newbies and veterans, alike

Ergonomically designed for comfort in your hands

Cons:

More expensive than other box mod kits

8. Best Box Mod for Controlling Temperature: TX-70 Temp Control Mod

Controlling the temperature of your mod is easily the most important thing. If you try to vape at the wrong temperature, it could end up tasting horrendous, or worse. Oftentimes, controlling the temperature can be a bit of a hassle. Instead of a complicated set-up, the TX-70 Temp Control Mod is one of the most straightforward box mods you can own.

Simply press the “+” and “-” buttons to increase or decrease the temperature, respectively. It uses a single 18650 battery, held in place by a magnetic shell. When you inhale, you can go straight-to-lung, or go mouth-to-lung–the choice is yours. This is the best box mod for those who have little air intake, and wish to blow some big clouds. You won’t be disappointed.

Price: $29.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Super easy-to-use

Magnetic housing is simple to remove and change battery

Replacing coils takes little effort

Cons:

Doesn’t produce loads of vapor

9. Best Box Mod for Newbies: Vogue Box Mod

If you’ve never tried vaping with mods before, it can feel a bit intimidating. After all, most smoking devices are relatively “plug-and-play”. But you don’t need to feel nervous about the use of a box mod. In fact, choosing a new modification is exciting–and doesn’t need to be scary. Dive into the world mods with the Vogue Box Mod.

This baby is everything you’d ever want for a newbie just stepping into the world of mods. It has a maximum output of 80 Watts, and stays at a constant 4.2 V, until it begins to drain down to 3.7 V. There’s just one button to turn it on and off. Plus, it includes low-resistance, low-voltage, short-circuit protection. The mod actually reads the resistance of the currently loaded tank, and adjusts itself from there. It also includes a cable charger and battery. Don’t be intimidated. Take the plunge with the Vogue Box Mod.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Fantastic for newbies

Made of super lightweight material

Designed to be ergonomically sound

Cons:

Big tanks look a bit silly with it

10. Best Box Mod with Built-In MP3 Player: Joyetech Ocular C 150W Mod

There are a lot of things that make you happy. But, what’s are the two that get you going the most? Vaping and music, of course. Instead of carrying around a separate MP3…or having to make sure your phone has enough battery, opt to invest in a box mod that doubles as an MP3 player. The Joyetech Ocular C 150W Mod is exactly what you’re looking for.

This technological beast features an easy-to-use touch-screen and an audio jack, to plug in your favorite headphones. In addition to music, you can also store pictures and use them as a screensaver. It has an impressive two Gigs of storage–but makes sure to choose your favorite play lists. Easily control the temperatures as you vape, between 200 and 600 degrees Fahrenheit. And, if you want to upgrade the firmware, you can use up to 200 Watts of output. No matter what, the Joyetech Ocular C 150W Mod is a solid choice.

Price: $69.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Allows you to listen to music and vape…with the same device

Produces phenomenal clouds

Can upload a pic to use as screensaver

You can fully control the temperature

Cons:

Heavier than expected

