Top 5 Best Sub Ohming Accessories of 2018

When it comes to vaping, you can choose amongst a wide variety of accessories. Of course, each combination of vaping equipment provides a different type of experience. One of the most common types of combinations is geared towards sub ohm vaping. That is to say, vaping under an ohm–an ohm is the unit for electric resistance. Thus, vaping with resistances under one is considered sub ohm.

Sub ohming is extremely popular, and with good reason. Each inhale provides you with a strongly flavored, warm, massive cloud of vapor. It’s truly an experience to be had. But, it’s not something new vapers should jump right into. Rather, sub ohming is generally best for a seasoned vaper.

Naturally, there’s special equipment associated with sub ohming. Most obvious is a set of resistance coils under an ohm. But, there are a variety of other pieces and parts you need, in order to sucessfully sub ohm. Without them, your experience will be less-than-perfect…or non-existent.

Peep my list of the best sub ohming accessories. As Tom Haverford would say, “Treat yourself!”

1. Best Sub Ohming Tank: SMOK TFV8 Big Baby Beast Tank

If you’re big into vaping, you understand how crucial a tank is to your set-up. You can have an amazing bundle of mods, only to fail with the tank. And, if your tank is too small you’re constantly refilling it. No thank you. So the solution is obviously to invest in a phenomenal tank for sub ohming, and make sure it has a large capacity, to boot.

Cue trumpets. The Smok TFV8 Big Baby Beast is the real life version of your vaping dreams. With this set-up you’ll receive the TFV8 Big Baby Tank V8 Baby-X4 Core (0.15 ohm quad coil), V8 Baby-T6 Core (0.2 sextuple coil), V8 Baby RBA, two replacement glass tubes for RBA, and a 510 drip tip adaptor. It’s highly recommended you use a juice with more VG than PG. You’ll be sub ohming with the best of them with the Big Baby Beast Tank.

Price: $29.99



2. Best Sub Ohming Set-Up: SMOK Alien 220W Mod Kit

Sometimes investing in an entire sub ohming kit is the way to go. First, it mitigates a lot of wasted time and effort to find the perfect accessories. Second, it’s generally a more economical choice to purchase an entire kit, rather than individual pieces. Third, you’re ready to go almost immediately after you receive your package. There’s really no downside.

So, the Smok Alien 220W Mod Kit is everything you could ever want in a sub ohming kit. It contains the incredible Alien 220W Box Mod, which you can choose between five colors. Plus, you’ll receive a USB cable, set of spare parts, two 18650 batteries, a TFV8 Big Baby Beast Sub-tank (the individual tank from above), a bottle of ejuice, and a Nitecore i2 Dual 18650 battery charger. This 510 thread monster of a machine is the epitome of living the awesome sub ohming life.

Price: $129.99



3. Best Sub Ohming Mod Kit: SMOK AL85 Kit

Whether you are piecing together a sub ohming set-up for the first time, or you’re just on the prowl for a new piece of equipment, you definitely need to check out the SMOK AL85 Kit. Don’t be nervous about the fact it only has an output of 85 Watts–that’s more than enough with this kit. Plus, there’s a ton of other awesome technology in this bad boy.

The SMOK AL85 Kit is basically the baby brother of the SMOK Alien Mod, so you know this bad boy provides a high-quality vaping experience. And, instead of being bulky like the Alien Mod, the AL85 is so tiny it fits right in your hand or pocket. With this kit, you’ll receive the AL85 Mod, a TFV8 Baby tank, two V8 Baby Q2 Core coils (0.4 & 0.6 Dual Coils), a USB charger, and a set of spare parts. A 510 thread makes for compatibility with most other sub ohming equipment out there. You couldn’t ask for a better sub ohming mod.

Price: $59.99



4. Best Sub Ohming Vape Juice: Lost Fog Baie Creme E Juice

While e juice might not be at the top of your list when you think about sub ohm accessories, it’s quite possibly one of the most important. After all, without vape juice you’re literally left high and dry. No flavoring, no clouds, no nothing. So, choosing an e liquid that suits both your taste and equipment is necessary to your sub ohming experience.

Some vape juices work better with certain types of equipment. Lost Fog Baie Creme E Juice is the epitome of sub ohming perfection. Choose from nicotine strengths ranging from 0%, all the way up to 1.2% (12 mg). Honey and passionfruit will encase your tongue and lungs, leaving a desire to experience the fantastic flavor over-and-over. This 70/30 VG/PG vape juice is truly amazing. Grab a bottle–you won’t regret it.

Price: $15.99 (11 percent off MSRP)



5. Best Sub Ohming Mini Box Mod: SMOK R-Steam Mini Vape Mod

Because vaping is such a broad term, you can choose from a lot of equipment. A popular mod type is a mini mod. Naturally, if there are regular mini mods, sub ohm mini mods exist. The SMOK R-Steam Mini Vape Mod takes your sub ohm vaping experience well-past cloud 9. It’s truly one of the most popular set-ups in the vaping industry at-large–not just for sub ohming.

As the “mini” designation would lead you to believe, the SMOK R-Steam Mini Vape Mod only uses one battery. You’ll receive the SMOK R-Steam Mini Vape Mod by itself, but if you’re interested in the whole shebang, you can grab the whole kit here. Pair this baby with just about any other accessory, thanks to its 510-threads. Hands down, this is the sub ohming Mini you want.

Price: $34.99 (30 percent off MSRP)



