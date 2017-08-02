Top 5 Best Vape Accessories

Vaping is a super personal experience. Everyone has their own taste and device preferences. Some people prefer to stick to traditional vape juices like tobacco and menthol, while other people prefer to go crazy with fruit, dessert, and candy flavors. In the same breath, some people prefer box mods to minis, and others prefer to solely sub-ohm vape.

Because there are so many different “flavors” of equipment and ejuice when it comes to vaping, it can feel a bit overwhelming…and expensive. Vaping is an investment for yourself and your future. Whether you’re stepping down off of analog cigarettes, or simply use vaping as an enjoyable habit, you always want to be sure you’re purchasing the best equipment.

Instead of spending loads of money on random vape accessories, I’ve compiled a fantastic list of the best ones. It encompasses vape accessories ranging from tanks to drip tips. Check it out below!

1. Best Vape Accessory Mod: Alien Mod By Smok

When you finally get in the groove of vaping, modifications are practically an addiction. Instead of being stuck puffing on the same set-up day-after-day, switching up your gear is downright fun. Mods come in just about every shape, size and color. Plus, you can purchase them as an entire modification kit, or as an individual unit. However you choose to modify your set-up, definitely consider the Alien Mod by Smok.

This bad boy will make you wonder why you didn’t switch sooner. It comes in an impressive five colors, including silver, gold, blue, red, and black, so you’re not stuck using a set-up that looks similar to everyone else’s. The Alien Mod is super lightweight and consistently fires every single time. You’ll receive an extra set of parts, a charger, manual and Alien Mod. And, if you know you use a lot of battery life, you have the option to add a battery back to you order. Seriously, if you need a new vape accessory, consider the Alien Mod by Smok.

Price: $59.99

2. Best Vape Accessory – Tank: Wismec Reux Tank Kit

Once you have a solid battery and vape juice, you definitely need to consider a vape tank. You could easily purchase any ol’ thing, but a good vape tank truly makes or breaks your vaping experience. Rather than wasting money on something you’ll ultimately end up setting aside, consider a kick butt, quality vape tank. Look no further than the Wismec Reux Tank Kit.

Capacity should be this baby’s middle name. It holds an impressive 6 mL of ejuice–certain to last you a significant amount of time. This bad boy works best between .15 and .5 ohm resistances, so it’s literally built for sub-ohm vaping. Plus, it features a direct airflow inlet control, which allows you to control big changes in air flow. That really just translates to a smooth, comfortable vaping experience. If you don’t already use it, seriously consider the Wismec Reux.

Price: $24.99

3. Best Vape Accessory for Weed: Kiln RA Vape Tank By Atmos

With vaping, most people automatically think of nicotine-based e cig juice. But, that’s definitely not always the case. In fact, if you’ve been around the world of weed for any amount of time, you know stoners love to vape just as much. More often than not, weed vaping looks much different than e cig vaping. This is because the equipment generally differs significantly on a visual level. What if I said you can vape weed…and make it look like a regular vape?

Well, you definitely can with the Kiln RA Vape Tank. Unlike liquid vape tanks, this bad boy uses wax. Wax, of course, is a super concentrated form of THC–more potent than regular flower. Not only will you be smoking inconspicuously, but you’ll also be getting way more stoned than if you were toking on some greens. This set up gives you all the goodies to vape concentrates. It includes a mouthpiece, ceramic housing, an atomizer, a connector base, screwdriver, and a packing tool. You’re set from the get-go with the best vape accessory for weed: Kiln RA Vape Tank.

Price: $34.99 (14 percent off MSRP)

4. Best Sub-Ohm Vape Accessory: SMOK Stick V8 Baby Kit

When you get into vaping, there are a few different ways to tackle it. You could easily purchase a regular vape set-up and roll with whatever you receive. Or, you could look at the various ways to vape. One of the most popular, of course, is called sub-ohm vaping. Just like the name indicates, this is vaping under an ohm (an ohm is a unit of measuring electrical resistance). Sub-ohm vaping is a totally different experience. The three main things that set it apart from regular vaping: huge vapor production, very flavorful, and creates a warm vapor.

If you choose to go the route of sub-ohm vaping, be sure to pick up the Smok Stick V8 Baby Kit. Not only does this bad boy come in three awesome colors (black, silver, unicorn/rainbow), but you receive an entire set-up. This includes a SMOK Stick V8 2000 mAh Battery, a TFV8 Baby Tank (3mL capacity), two V8 Baby Coil – M2 Core (0.15 & .25 ohm), and a USB charging cable. On top of that, you could be sub-ohm vaping for under $40–that’s a deal you just can’t miss.

Price: $29.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

5. Best Vape Accessory – Drip Tip: Ming Vase Drip Tip

Vaping allows you to modify just about everything in your vape accessories and kit. More often than not, though, drip tips are frequently forgotten. A drip tip, as you know, is otherwise known as a mouth piece. And because people have such different shape preferences, there are loads of drip tips you can choose from. Drip tips range in size and material. Common materials include pyrex glass, wood, metal, ceramic, and plastic.

The Ming Vase Drip Tip is shaped exactly as it’s named: Like a vase. This design is ergonomically designed with your mouth’s comfort in mind, unlike many straight drip tips. These babies come in a stunning array of colors, and feature a beautiful, marbled design throughout. Be careful, though. While these are a quality vape accessory, they will break if you drop them directly on the ground. Surprise yourself with the Ming Vase Drip Tip.

Price: $5.99

