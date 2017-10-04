Top 5 Best Cheap Vape Mods Under $60: Compare, Buy & Save

Making the switch from analogs to vaping is an exciting time. But, it can also spell disaster for your checkbook. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to shell out a ton of money up front to purchase a starter vape kit or modifications.

Instead, there are tons of cheap vape mods out there under $60 that kick some major booty. Instead of trying to find them by yourself, I’ve compiled a list of the best cheap vape mods for you. They range from subohming accessories, to box and tube mods.

Peruse this list at your leisure, and pull the trigger on a new, cheap vape mod you’ll absolutely adore.

1. Best Overall Cheap Vape Mod: Alien Mod By Smok

Whether you’re just getting into mods, or you’re already a seasoned pro, the Alien Mod by Smok is everything you could ever want. With this kit, you’ll receive the Alien 220W vape mod, a USB cable, a set of spare parts, and a handy-dandy user manual.

Choose from five colors to match this bad boy to the rest of your set-up. It features a large LED screen, making it easy to switch settings. And, it has a big squeeze-to-fire mechanism, allowing long, super easy draws. The price may scream “cheap vape mod”, but the quality screams “luxury”.

Price: $59.99

Buy the Alien Mod By Smok here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

2. Best of Cheap Vape Mods – Tube Mod: EGo One Mega V2 Kit

This cheap vape mod kit is perfect to let you dive into the world of modifications. With this set-up, you’ll receive an eGo One Mega V2 battery, an eGo One Mega V2 atomizer, two eGo One CL coils (0.5 & 1.0 ohms), two mouthpieces, and a USB cable.

This 510 thread kit comes in four different colors. And, it’s recommended you use ejuice with a higher VG than PG (such as this delicious apple flavor by Ultimo Vapor). Work with coil resistances between 0.15 and 3.5 ohms. You won’t regret this cheap tube mod investment.

Price: $39.99

Buy the EGo One Mega V2 Kit here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

3. Best of Cheap Vape Mods – Box Mod: Vogue Box Mod

Box mods feel like a dime-a-dozen today. There are so many to choose from…and so many to waste money on. But, the Vogue Box Mod is about to knock your socks off. It supports cartomizers between 0.2 and 2.5 ohms. The mod stays at a constant 4.2 volts, and eventually wanes down to 3.7 volts, as the battery drains.

With a one-button activation, it’s super easy to use just about anywhere. Plus, it features a cooling system in the bottom of the mod. It includes a charging cable and battery. This cheap vape mod is fantastic for both newbies and veterans alike.

Price: $39.99

Buy the Vogue Box Mod here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

4. Best of Cheap Vape Mods – Mini: Wismec RX Mini Mod Kit

The concept of a mini mod is super appealing because it’s not as bulky as its cousin, the regular-sized mod. But, mini often means less power, which results in a worse vaping experience. Luckily, the Wismec RX Mini Mod Kit is a home run, in terms of cheap vape mods.

It hits power outputs up to 80 Watts, and features a 2100 mAh battery. This is much more ideal than the bulky 18650 batteries many vaping set-ups use. The 510 thread makes it easy to use with many other accessories on the market. You won’t be disappointed in the Wismec RX Mini Mod.

Price: $39.99

Buy the Wismec RX Mini Mod Kit here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

5. Best of Cheap Vape Mods – Subohm: SMOK Stick V8 Baby Kit

Subohming is the practice of vaping under an ohm (the unit of measurement of electrical resistance). When you subohm, you’ll encounter deep flavors, warm vapor, and billowing clouds. It’s not recommended for vaping newbies, however.

The Smok Stik V8 Baby Kit is amazing when it comes to subohming. You’ll receive a SMOK Stick V8 2000 mAh battery, a TFV8 Baby Tank (3mL capacity), two V8 Baby coils – M2 Core (0.15 & .25 ohm), and a USB Cable. It outputs at 3.4-4.2 Volts, depending on the charge, and works best with resistances between .15 and .5 ohms. Your subohming experience awaits you.

Price: $29.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

Buy the SMOK Stick V8 Baby Kit here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.