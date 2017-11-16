11 Best Vape Juice Options of 2018: The Ultimate List (2018)

Ah, vape juice. You could have the coolest, best, most awesome vaping set-up in the entire universe. But, if you don’t have the best vape juice (or heck, any vape juice for that matter!) then you have a whole vaping kit, for nothing…

The best vape juice, of course, comes in loads of different flavors. There’s everything from traditional tobacco flavors you’d find in a classic analog, to super sweet desserts, and other savory snacks. As far as vape juice goes, the selection is vast, and continuously growing.

Whether you’re looking for a new vape juice, or just want a discount–who the heck doesn’t want one–then browse my list of the best vape juice out there. Flavors range from classic to funky, so you’re sure to find something to please your palate. Give it a look below!

1. Best Vape Juice: Cinnamon

Mmmmmmm cinnamon has such a distinct flavor profile, smell, and fuzzy, warm feeling when you consume it. Regardless of whether you prefer to eat it (hello, Red Hots), sniff it (Christmas candles!), or inhale it (vape juice), you’re in for a familiar, amazing ride.

As far as the best cinnamon vape juice, Cinnablaze E Juice by Vapor4Life’s Wow brand, has the best flavor, hands-down, no questions asked. Boasting a 25/75 VG/PG ratio, it produces sweet, billowing clouds with each hit. A pleasant, familiar burning sensation hits your throat, and maintains the delicious taste through each exhale. If strong, distinct flavors are your thing, then Cinnablaze is easily the best vape juice for your taste.

Price: $13.99

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Tastes exactly like Big Red gum

Has a pleasant, burning throat hit

Produces massive clouds, with each exhale

Awesome for vaping all-day

Cons:

Horrible if you dislike cinnamon

2. Best Vape Juice: Banana

I don’t know about you, but when I hear the word “banana” in reference to a manufactured flavor, I’m immediately not about it. Fake banana flavor is easily one of the nastiest tastes on the planet. Gag-worthy, really. This is true even as far as ejuice goes. But, Banana Dessert E Juice shatters that expectation, and is easily the best vape juice in a banana flavor.

Just like the name would indicate, this vape juice is the perfect mix of heavy cream and bananas. With a VG/PG ratio of 25/75, you’re guaranteed massive, billowing clouds. Available in nicotine flavors from 0% up to 1.2% (12 mg). This 30 mL e liquid is enough to satisfy your sweet tooth. You’d be crazy…er bananas…not to snag a bottle yourself.

Price: $13.99

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Tastes amazing – perfect mix of milk and sweets

Very high PG/VG ratio

Great as an all-day vape

Available in strengths up to 3.6%

Cons:

Awful if you dislike banana

3. Best Vape Juice: Tobacco

For many people who have only ever vaped (never smoked an analog cig), or are a part of the younger generation, you may not know what “Clove” is. Heck, I thought it was a vape juice based on the spice. Super incorrect, as Clove is an older type of cigarette, with an extremely distinct taste.

If you were a big fan of these babies back in the day, then Clove E Juice is absolutely the best vape juice to match its flavor. This vape juice almost has a spicy taste to it, truly capturing the essence of its predecessor. Exotic, fragrant, and potent–Clove E Juice is a winner for tobacco lovers.

There are tons of other tobacco vape juice flavors, too.

Price: $13.99

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Tastes exactly like a Clove cigarette

VG/PG ratio of 25/75

Comes in strengths up to 3.6% (36 mg)

Mixes well with other flavors

Cons:

Not ideal for those who dislike tobacco flavors

4. Best Vape Juice: Watermelon

Watermelon just screams summer, fun, and insanely delicious. In fact, there are scant examples of a manufactured watermelon flavor tasting like garbage. So, as a general rule of thumb, choosing an e liquid with that flavor, is an all-around amazing choice. But, if you had to dub one kind “the best vape juice for watermelon lovers”, it’s definitely the Watermelon E Juice by Wow.

A sweet, refreshing flavor fills your mouth and lungs with deliciousness. It comes in two different varieties: Wow and Premium Wow. While the original Wow flavor is an amazing choice for just about anyone, the Premium Wow takes huge throat hits and flavor up a notch. Each one is available in nicotine strengths up to 3.6% (36 ml). If you love the classic red fruit, then you need Watermelon E Juice.

Price: $13.99

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Tastes like an absolute dream – very real flavor

Mixes well with other vape juices

Available in a wide range of nicotine strengths

Available in Wow and Wow Premiums

Cons:

Not ideal if you dislike sweet flavors

5. Best Vape Juice: Malted Caramel Milkshake

Malted milkshakes with a mouth-watering, caramel drizzle, and whole milk….mmmm. My tummy is rumbling just thinking about that scrumptiousness. Luckily, this amazing taste is calorie-free. Why? Because it’s vape juice, and it’s perfect for sweet lovers–especially those who adore milkshakes

Beard Vape Co is well-known for producing out-of-this world flavors, and their #24 flavor is truly no exception. For those that have a sweet tooth, this is by far the best vape juice to satisfy it. With a VG/PG ratio of 70/30, robust flavors will flow into your mouth and lungs. And, it’s available in nicotine strengths up to 1.2% (12 mg). You won’t find a tastier treat around.

Price: $19.99

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Extremely sweet, delectable caramel flavor

Has a very high VG/PG ratio (70/30)

Produces large clouds with each hit

Cons:

May be too sweet for some

6. Best Vape Juice: Berry

Summertime calls for produce from farm stands. But, the most amazing fruit to purchase fresh is berries. There’s just something wonderful about their sweet, juicy flavor, practically melting on your tongue. Well, you don’t have to limit this experience to just the warm months. Berry Berry Good to Me is the best vape juice to mimic this deliciousness.

Produced by Ultimo, you’ll be hard-pressed to top the “best vape juice” chart, with anything else. Made with a 60/40 VG/PG ratio, so you get gigantic clouds, and robust flavors–truly, the best of both worlds. This e juice is awesome to puff on all-day. And, if you’re worried about its compatibility with mods, don’t be. It works really well with them. When looking for a new berry flavor, remember “Berry Berry Good to me is the best vape juice.”

Price: $17.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Price: $17.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Amazing as an all-day vape juice

Has an incredible flavor – the perfect mix of berries

Very smooth when you inhale

Goes well with mods

Cons:

Not ideal if you dislike the taste of berries

7. Best Vape Juice: Candy

Alright, if we’re really being honest here, candy is by far the best vape juice flavor in the sugar category. I mean, c’mon…an e liquid that basically tastes like Skittles? Amazing. Simply amazing. Rainbow Candy E Juice is everything you need to satisfy that sugar craving.

From the Wow line, produced by Vapor4Life, this bad boy comes from a long line of awesome vape juices. It has a shockingly low VG/PG ratio, at 25/75. And, it comes in nicotine strengths up to 3.6% (36mg), so literally any vaper can give it a go. Each puff will leave you with an incredible taste, and ready for another hit.

Price: $13.99

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Tastes like Skittles – delicious!

Available in nicotine strengths up to 36% (36 mg)

Provides a great throat hit

Fantastic all-day vape

Cons:

If you dislike sugar, this is NOT the vape juice for you

8. Best Vape Juice: Exotic Fruit

When it comes to vape juices, there are loads of fruit combinations to choose from. You have popular mixes, such as strawberry banana, fruit punch, and berry medley. But, there are less-common combos, like orange berry, peach blueberry, and even strawberry apple kiwi. And oh boy, do I have the best strawberry apple kiwi vape juice for you. It’s called Fistful of Fruit E Juice.

This delectable mix of fruits brings an exotic, yet familiar flavor profile. It boasts a VG/PG ratio of 60/40, so you’re sure to get big clouds and big flavor. Available in nicotine strengths up to 2.4% (24 mg), so a wide range of vapers can use it. Mix it with other vape juices…or don’t. The choice is yours.

Price: $17.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Price: $17.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Mixes well with other flavors

Scrumptious mix of strawberry, kiwi, and apple

Works well as an all-day vape

Cons:

May have a bit more “apple” flavor than expected

9. Best Vape Juice: Tropical Fruit

When you think about the beach, imagine lazing in your bathing suit, sunglasses on, drink in-hand. Which drink, though? If you’re on an island, it’s bound to be a combination of tropical fruits, like coconut, pineapple, and strawberry. The best vape juice to bring that flavor to life is Lava Flow by Naked 100.

This company is well-known for making incredible e liquid. It’s crafted with a 70/30 VG/PG ratio. And, it comes in nicotine strengths up to 1.2% (12 mg). Aside from these awesome aspects, the best part is this is a 60 mL bottle–so you have to re-up less frequently. If you get bored of straight Lava Flow, it mixes well with other ejuice. Without a doubt, this is the best 60 mL vape juice out there.

Price: $24.99

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Excellent flavor profile

Mixes well with other flavors

Produces fantastic clouds

Cons:

Not great for all-day, everyday use

10. Best Vape Juice: Dessert

If you’re a connoisseur of candy, sultan of sugar, or dame of desserts, then you understand how truly vast the spectrum of sweets is. There’s everything from chocolate bars, to pie, custard, and tiramisu. But who can forget about the cannoli? Not I! Cannoli Be One E Juice is hands-down the best vape juice for Italian dessert lovers.

This scrumptious sweet is crafted by Cassadaga E Liquids. It features delicious vanilla overtones, with an incredible cream filling. At an impressive VG/PG ratio of 80/20, the flavors practically explode in your mouth. Best part about this? Each bottle is 60 mL of vape juice–so you’re set for a good, long while.

Price: $24.99

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Very high VG/PG ratio – 80/20

Perfect flavor balance of a pastry and a sweet

Comes in a 60 mL bottle

Cons:

Only has nicotine strengths up to 0.6% (6 mg)

11. Best Vape Juice: Menthol

As far as analog cigs go, there’s one thing that tends to be missing from most vape juices: Menthol. That cool, classic, refreshing taste is an absolute must if you’re a big fan. Not all menthol is made the same though. But if you haven’t checked out Snow Ball E Juice, then you’re in for a real treat.

This peppermint-y deliciousness has a VG/PG ratio of 60/40. That means you’ll create billowing clouds with each puff. Whether you prefer to use mods or vapor cigarette, you’re set with this e juice. Choose from no-nicotine to 2.4% (24 mL).

Want to see other menthol vape juice options? Head over here.

Price: $17.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Price: $17.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Very medium VG/PG ratio – 60/40

Perfect flavor of peppermint

Comes in a 30 mL bottle

Cons:

Only has nicotine strengths up to 2.4% (24 mg)

