Top 10 Best Black Friday Deals on Vaping

Vaping is an ongoing activity, which means ongoing money out-the-door. Since you know you have to purchase certain vape accessories and kits anyway, why not do it at a discounted rate?

Black Friday deals on vaping can really save your pocketbook some money. Rather than purchasing one or two things, purchase your favorites in bulk.

Below you’ll find some phenomenal Black Friday vaping deals that you just can’t pass up. Peep it. Save money. Vape happy.

1. $5 off EGO-T Kit

Ego is one of the most well-known names in the vaping industry. If you’re just getting into vaping, then you’ll want to jump on this awesome black Friday deal. For less-than-$15, you’ll receive two eGo Batteries (510 threaded), two atomizers, five clear cartridges, a USB charger and wall adapter.

From there, you’ll need to add eJuice, and a kick booty tank, like the Ebob wax tank.

Price: $14.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

2. $8.75 off V2 Smileomizer 5-Pack

Smileomizers are an important part of any awesome vaping set-up. Because they come in so many different sizes, you’re sure to find the right one for your kit. The small holds up-to-3.5 mL of vape juice, while the large holds up-to a whopping six mL. Choose from a plethora of vibrant colors.

This Black Friday vape deal really brings down the price of a five-pack. You won’t see a better price on Smileomizers all-year.

Price: $26.25 (25 percent off MSRP)

3. 16.24 Off Pure CBD Oil

CBD oil has helped in a wide variety of ailments, from anxiety, to pain, and nausea control. Everyone is different, but it can an effective aid, for those who wish to try an alternative route to their problems.

This Pure CBD Oil is available for a fantastic Black Friday price–you generally won’t find such a phenomenal deal any other time of the year. So, pounce on this awesome vaping Black Friday deal, and CBD may just become your new favorite vape juice.

Price: $48.74 (25 percent off MSRP)

4. 25% Off Cinnablaze E Juice

Choosing a new vape juice is like choosing a new candy. You’re not exactly sure what it’ll taste like, but you’re giddy as a little kid. Cinnablaze E Juice will blow your expectations out of the water. This amazing ejuice tastes like a delicious piece of Red Hot Gum.

If you’re unsure of purchasing a new ejuice flavor, Black Friday deals provide the perfect opportunity for doing so…without breaking the bank. So, for a fantastic $3.49 off, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better price.

Price: $10.49 (25 percent off MSRP)

5. $15 Off Alien Mod By Smok

Without a doubt, if you’re looking for a Black Friday Vaping deal on mods, then the Alien Mod by Smok is easily your best bet. Not only is this an incredible box mod at its usual price, but $15 off makes it way better.

This bad by comes with an Alien 220W vape mod, a USB cable, a set of spare parts, and a user manual. Choose from five colors, and pair it with any 510-threaded product. Without a doubt, the Alien Mod by Smok is a hot Black Friday vaping deal.

Price: $44.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

6. $16.24 Off SMOK T-PRIV Mod Kit

Perhaps your head was a bit turned by the Alien Mod above. But, you’re in the market for something a bit more robust, like a whole vaping set-up. Luckily I’ve got the Black Friday vaping deal for you: The SMOK T-PRIV Mod Kit.

This bad boy provides you with the ultimate vaping experience. In addition to the brilliantly-colored T-PRIV mod, you’ll also receive, a TFV8 Big Baby Beast Tank, 0.4 ohm V8 Baby (Q2 Dual Core Coil), a 0.15 ohm V8 Baby (T8 Octuple Core Coil), a replacement glass tube, a micro USB charging cable. Thanks to a phenomenal Black Friday vape deal, you could be vaping with the best of them.

Price: $48.74 (25 percent off MSRP)

7. $17.49 Off Joyetech Cuboid Mini Kit

Perhaps the capsule above headed in the right direction, but hadn’t quite arrived at the desired destination. If you’re looking for a mini vaping set-up, then you need the Joyetech Cuboid Mini Kit. This baby is on sale for a fantastic price–you won’t find a better deal all-year.

Choose between silver and black. The kit comes with the Cuboid Mini vape mod, Cuboid Mini atoizer, three coils (Cubis NotchCoin (0.25 ohm), Cubis stainless steel coil (0.5 ohm), Cubis Clapton coil (1.5 ohm)), Cubis RBA head, two mouthpiece drip tips, a USB cable and car adapter. Whether you prefer to vape regularly or subohm, this Black Friday vape deal will make you grin ear-to-ear.

Price: $52.49 (25 percent off MSRP)

8. $7.49 Off Suorin Air Vape Starter Kit

If you’re looking to really get some bang for your buck with Black Friday vaping deals, then you need the Suorin Air Vape Starter Kit. This bad boy is the ultimate sleek vaping experience.

It features an automatic draw, and refillable tank. As a general rule, this kit works best with 50VG/50PG mixes, or higher PG e-Liquids. Choose from four awesome colors. Make your lungs and your pocketbook extra happy.

Price: $22.49 (25 percent off MSRP)

9. $5 Off Beard Vape Co #24 E-Juice

I know we already went over some delicious vape juice flavors, but c’mon. It’s treat yoself season (and treat all of your friends, too!). Why not share the love with this amazing flavor: Beard Vape Co #24 E-Juice. Not only does it taste incredible, your pocketbook will think it’s pretty awesome, too.

Price: $14.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

10. $7.49 Off Efest Luc V4 Charger

Purchasing a new 18650 battery charger is a pain in the butt, let’s be honest. You don’t want to drop your dollars on a battery charger, you want to drop them on something cool. Well, I’ve got a deal that’ll save you some cash money. The Efest Luc V4 Charger is an incredible charger, and available as a phenomenal Black Friday vape deal.

This baby charges up to four 18650 batteries at once. It’s also compatible with other Lithium ion batteries, like 10440, 14500, 14650, 18500, 17670, 18350, 18700, 26500, 26650. Snag this awesome Black Friday vaping deal before it’s gone.

Price: $22.49 (25 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.