Top 10 Best Cyber Monday Deals on Vaping

If you vape, then you know how expensive vaping accessories can be. And, if you’re a savvy shopper, you know how amazing Cyber Monday can be for your pocketbook–especially on vaping accessories. Since you already have to purchase vape mods and other pieces parts, why not snag some amazing Cyber Monday vaping deals?

Cyber Monday deals on vaping put a smile on your face, and keep your coffers full. Instead of purchasing a vape accessory or two, stock up for the whole year. A little extra money now can save you loads in the long-run.

Vaping deals on Cyber Monday range from ejuice, to mods, and whole set-ups. Whether you’re just getting into the world of vaping, or you’re a long-time veteran, you don’t want to miss out on these incredible prices.

Below you’ll find some jaw-dropping Cyber Monday vaping deals that are too good to pass up. Check out the list. Save some moola. Vape happily.

Cyber Monday Deals on Vape Mods

Cyber Monday vape mod deals come in many different shapes and forms. Depending on the type of mod you’re after, you can score a sweet reduction in price. Take a peek at these incredible vaping deals for Cyber Monday. They’ll be gone tomorrow.

1. $15 Off Alien Mod By Smok

The Alien Mod by Smok is easily one of the most popular vape mods around. But, it doesn’t go on sale very often. Well, hello Cyber Monday vaping deals because this baby is an incredible $15 off MSRP.

This bad boy comes with an Alien 220W vape mod, a USB cable, a set of spare parts, and a user manual. Choose from five colors, and pair it with any 510-threaded product. Whether you’re a newbie in the world of vaping, or have been around the block a few times, the Alien mod is hands-down one of the best. Save some serious cash on the Alien Mod by Smok Cyber Monday vaping deal.

Perhaps you’d like to see some other vape mod options. These are all fantastic choices!

Price: $44.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

2. $17.49 Off Joyetech Cuboid Mini Kit

Perhaps you’re in love with the idea of snagging a Cyber Monday vape mod deal, but the Smok Alien just didn’t tickle you’re fancy. If you’re looking for a mini vaping set-up, then the Joyetech Cuboid Mini Kit is all you need. This baby deserves the spotlight, in terms Cyber Monday vaping deals.

Choose between silver and black. The kit comes with the Cuboid Mini vape mod, Cuboid Mini atomizer, Cubis RBA head, two mouthpiece drip tips, three coils (Cubis NotchCoin (0.25 ohm), Cubis stainless steel coil (0.5 ohm), Cubis Clapton coil (1.5 ohm)), and a USB cable and car adapter. Whether you love to subohm or vape regularly, this Cyber Monday vaping deal will plaster a smile to your face

Interested in other vape mods? Give this list a look.

Price: $52.49 (25 percent off MSRP)

3. $16.24 Off SMOK T-PRIV Mod Kit

Smok, as you well know, is one of the best vape mod companies on the planet. If you’re a fan of the Alien, but want something different, they offer other amazing devices. So, here’s something a bit more robust: A whole vaping set-up. It comes in the form of an incredible Cyber Monday vaping deal: The SMOK T-PRIV Mod Kit.

This bad boy provides you with the ultimate vaping experience. In addition to the stunningly brilliant T-PRIV mod, you’ll also receive, 0.4 ohm V8 Baby (Q2 Dual Core Coil), a 0.15 ohm V8 Baby (T8 Octuple Core Coil), a TFV8 Big Baby Beast Tank, a replacement glass tube, and a micro USB charging cable. Thanks to magnificent Cyber Monday vape deal, you’ll be vaping with the best of them in no time.

Subohming is an entire subsection of vaping. Take a look at some of these other awesome subohming accessories.

Price: $48.74 (25 percent off MSRP)

Cyber Monday Vape Deals on Starter Kits

Maybe you’re just getting into vaping (Cyber Monday deals make it hard not to dive in!). Or perhaps you’re just looking for a whole new kit, without dropping some serious cash. Well, check out these amazing set-ups. They were awesome before, but Cyber Monday vaping deals really take them up a notch. Peep these guys below, and pull the trigger before they’re full-price again.

4. $5 off EGO-T Kit

If you’ve been in the world of vaping for any amount of time, you’ve heard of the company eGo. So, this Cyber Monday vaping deal is even sweeter, thanks to eGo’s amazing reputation. For less-than-$15, you’ll receive two eGo Batteries (510 threaded), five clear cartridges, two atomizers, a USB charger, and wall adapter.

From there, you’ll need to add a kick booty tank, like the Ebob wax tank, and some delicious eJuice. You’ll be vaping a legit set-up in no-time, when you take advantage of this incredible Cyber Monday vape deal.

Price: $14.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

5. $7.49 Off Suorin Air Vape Starter Kit

Some Cyber Monday vape deals are just plain awesome. But, there are other deals on vaping for Cyber Monday that will make your jaw hit the floor. The Suorin Air Vape Starter Kit is one of those insane money-saving deals. This bad boy is the ultimate sleek vaping experience.

It features a refillable tank, in addition to an automatic draw. Generally, this kit works best with 50VG/50PG mixes, or higher PG e-Liquids, like the staff-favorite Lemon-Lime Slush. Choose from four dazzling colors. Your lungs and pocketbook will be thrilled.

Interested in other starter kits? Check out these bad boys.

Price: $22.49 (25 percent off MSRP)

Cyber Monday Deals on Vape Accessories

We dove right on into some awesome Cyber Monday deals on vape mods and kits. But, there are loads of incredible accessories you’ll want to consider, too. Use this portion of the best Cyber Monday vape deals to find all of the pieces and parts, you may have missed or forgotten about. Springboard into vaping savings.

6. $8.75 off V2 Smileomizer 5-Pack

Smileomizers are an important part of any awesome vaping set-up. They do have a slightly funky name, for those who aren’t familiar with Vapor4Life. But, they function just like a tank and atomizer in one. They come in so many different sizes, you’re sure to find the right one for your kit. The small holds up-to-3.5 mL of vape juice, while the large holds up-to a whopping six mL. Choose from a plethora of vibrant colors.

This Cyber Monday vape deal really brings down the price of smileomizer five-pack. There’s a great chance you won’t see a better price on Smileomizers all-year.

Take a peek at some of these other awesome vape accessories.

Price: $26.25 (25 percent off MSRP)

7. $7.49 Off Efest Luc V4 Charger

If we’re being honest, purchasing an 18650 battery charger isn’t just a pain in the butt, it kind of sucks. You don’t want to drop your hard-earned cash on a battery charger. No, you want to drop them on something sweet. Well, I’ve got a deal that’ll save you some dollars. The Efest Luc V4 Charger is an incredible charger, and available as a phenomenal Black Friday vape deal.

This baby charges up to four 18650 batteries at once–most comparable models only charge two-at-a-time. It’s also compatible with other Lithium ion batteries, like 10440, 14500, 14650, 18500, 17670, 18350, 18700, 26500, 26650. Snag this awesome Cyber Monday vaping deal before it’s too late.

If the Efest Luc V4 Charger didn’t quite tickle you fancy, give these other vape chargers a look.

Price: $22.49 (25 percent off MSRP)

Cyber Monday Vaping Deals on eJuice

We covered a lot of the basics of vaping. But, we haven’t touched arguably the most important vape accessory: eJuice! Without vape juice, you’re literally left high-and-dry. Unfortunately, if you like to switch up your flavors, it can get expensive pretty quickly. Instead of buying as you go, snag a bunch of eJuice in bulk and save some serious cash. Cyber Monday deals on eJuice are the best way to do so.

8. $16.24 Off Pure CBD Oil

CBD oil is a widely-used holistic medicine. It’s supposed to alleviate a variety of ailments including pain, nausea, and anxiety. Of course, everyone is different and CBD may not be the right thing. But, if you’re a fan of the cannabinoid and want to give it a go, snag this incredible Cyber Monday vape deal.

This Pure CBD Oil is available for a phenomenal Cyber Monday price–you generally won’t find such an enticing deal another time during the year. CBD can run you a pretty penny. Taking advantage of a sale is the only way to knock down the total. So, pounce on this awesome Cyber Monday vaping deal, and CBD may just become your new favorite vape juice.

Price: $48.74 (25 percent off MSRP)

9. 25% Off Cinnablaze E Juice

Choosing a new vape juice is like choosing a new snack. The process practically transforms you into a little kid in a candy store. Cinnablaze E Juice will annihilate your expectations–in the best way possible. This amazing ejuice tastes like a mouth-watering piece of Red Hot Gum.

If you’re unsure of purchasing a new ejuice flavor, Cyber Monday deals provide the perfect opportunity for doing so…without causing your wallet too much pain. So, for a fantastic $3.49 off, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better price.

Interested in trying other cheap vape juices (especially with the added Black Friday vaping deals)? Take a peek at this list.

Or perhaps you’d just like a more expanded selection of ejuice? Peep this list.

Price: $10.49 (25 percent off MSRP)

10. $5 Off Beard Vape Co #24 E-Juice

We’ve already gone over some delicious vape juice flavors, but c’mon. ‘Tis the season of Treat Yoself (and all of your friends, too!). Why not share the love with this amazing flavor: Beard Vape Co #24 E-Juice. It tastes like a dream, and your pocketbook will cry happy tears from the price.

Check out some other delicious vape juice flavors here.

Price: $14.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

