Top 10 Best Vape Mods for Newbies: The Ultimate List

Vape mods are the coolest way to customize your set-up. Instead of sticking with the kit you originally purchased, adding in one (or a few!) vape mods to up your game, just makes for a more awesome vaping experience. Vape mods, of course, come in tons of different shapes, sizes, thread-types, colors, and more.

If you’re thinking about getting into the vape mod game, then you need to ask yourself a few questions. First, how much are you willing to spend? Second, is there a certain look you’re going after, like a color or shape? Third, what’s your thread type?

The last thing to consider is regular vaping vs subohm vaping. As the name would suggest, subohm vaping is vaping under an ohm. An ohm is the unit of measured electrical resistance. Subohming provides a different type of vaping experience, in that hits are warmer, more flavorful, and way larger than regular vaping.

Starting off with subohm vaping isn’t recommended for an outright newbie. But if you’ve vaped on a regular kit and are interested in diving into subohming, there are a few set-ups and mods to consider. Don’t let subohming intimidate you–it just takes practice and a bit of foreknowledge.

Once you’ve mentally answered the above questions, check out the best vape mods for newbies. Peep the list below.

1. Best Vape Mod Overall: Alien Mod By Smok

Hands-down, no questions asked, if you’re a newbie and looking to get into vape mods, the Alien Mod by Smok is everything you could ever want. Not only is it easy to set-up, there’s a very little learning curve associated with it. From the second you turn it on as a beginner, you’ll feel comfortable.

It’s extremely ergonomic in your hands (hello, box mods), in addition to being very lightweight. With a consistent firing mechanism, you’ll only get the smoothes hits possible. If you’re big into playing around with electronics, there’s an advanced chipset in each Alien Mod, and a detailed, easy-to-read LED screen. Partake in long, extended inhalations, thanks to a large squeeze-to-fire mechanism. No matter what, the Alien Mod by Smoke is one of the best vape mods around town.

Price: $59.99

2. Most Colorful Vape Mod: SMOK T-PRIV Mod Kit

One of the best things about choosing new vape mods, is the potential rainbow of colors to choose from. Some vape mods are a solid color, like blue or red, but I’ve got a sweet mod for you: The SMOK T-PRIV Mod Kit. Honestly, its middle name might as well be “unicorn” it’s so brilliant.

In addition to it being one of the best vape mods around, it’s actually an entire kit–not just the mod itself. With it, you’ll receive the T-PRIV 220W box mod, a TFV8 Big Baby Beast tank, a 0.4 ohm V8 Baby (a Q2 dual core coil), an 0.15 ohm V8 Baby (T8 Octuple core coil), a replacement glass tube, and a charging cable. Powered by two 18650 batteries (check out the best ones here), so you can vape all-day. And, it’s 510-threaded, so it’s compatible with many other vape mods out there. If rainbow is your thing, then the SMOK T-PRIV Mod Kit is the best vape mod kit for you.

Price: $69.99

3. Best Vape Mod With an Awesome LED Screen: Sigelei Kaos Spectrum Mod

As far as vape mods go, many offer similar (if not the same) features. There are only so many things you really can do with such a small piece of technology. But, there’s an innovative team out there that has capitalized on creating amazing LED screens, and they brought it to life with the Sigelei Kaos Spectrum Mod.

Not only does this bad boy feature a brilliant LED screen, it’s one of the easiest vape mods to use. Choose between three settings: Always off, always on, and light on fire. Moreover, with the latest release of this fantastic vape mod, it houses a brand new chipset, allowing you to fire at 230W. With two 18650 batteries, you’d think this baby would be super heavy. But, it’s actually incredibly lightweight, making it one of the best vape mods around.

Price: $59.99

4. Best Vape Mod Kit: Aspire Speeder 200W Mod Kit

Perhaps you’ve been vaping your current set-up for so long, it feels tired and boring–even if you consider yourself a newbie. Rather than purchasing a single vape mod, you can snag an entire new kit. Of course, this could be a pricy endeavor, but the Aspire Speeder 200W Mod Kit is both the right price, and the right device.

Aspire is well-known in the vape mod world, as an industry leader in innovation. Without vapor, there’d be no point in vaping (duh!). This bad boy delivers hardcore in vapor production, thanks to its subohming qualities. This kit comes with everything you need when you first jump into the world of vape mods, including: An Aspure Athos subohm tank, two coils (Athos A5 at 0.16 ohm atomizer head & Athos A3 at 0.3 ohm atomizer head), replacement drip tip, replacement glass, and an extra O-Ring. Literally all you need now is some eJuice, and you’ll be vaping to Cloud 9.

Price: $74.99

5. Best 510-Thread Vape Mod: Wismec Reuleaux RX Gen 3 Mod

If you’re brand spankin’ new to vaping, you may not be aware of the company Wismec. They’re relatively well-known within the vape community for producing some of the best vape mods, but let me tell you. Their products are out-of-this world, in terms of quality and price. The Wismec Reuleaux RX Gen 3 Mod, is truly no exception.

Instead of receiving a whole set-up, this bad boy is solely the mod. But don’t fret, as you’ll also receive a USB charger, and a user manual. Because it’s 510-threaded, it easily pairs with many other vaping products on the market. Two 18650 batteries power the Wismec Reuleaux RX Gen 3 Mod, but don’t forget to charge them (<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/7702229/type/dlg/https://www.vapor4life.com/nitecore-intellicharger-i2/” target=”_blank”>check out battery charger here). Without a doubt, this baby is one of the best vape mods for beginners–no questions asked.

Price: $54.99

6. Best Tube Vape Mod: EGo One Mega V2 Kit

Box mods tend to be the most popular vape mod type. But, there are other shapes that people consider their favorite, such as the tube mod. As the name suggests, they’re in the shape of a tube, which resembles a very large vape pen. If you’re interested in going this route, the eGo One Mega V2 Kit is your best bet.

Aside from its phenomenal price (a whole set-up for under $40? Hello!), the eGo One Mega V2 Kit is one of the easiest vape mod kits for newbies. It’s super straightforward to use, and provides some of the smoothest, largest hits from any device. Each puff hits you like a truck…in the best way possible. With this bad boy you’ll receive an eGo One Mega V2 battery, an eGo One Mega V2 atomizer, two eGo One CL coils (0.5 & 1.0 ohms), two mouthpieces, and a USB cable for charging. Grab the best vape mod by eGo today.

Price: $29.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

7. Best Box Vape Mod: Vogue Box Mod

Like I said above, box mods are generally the crowd favorite amongst vape mod types. And, for good reason. They’re super ergonomic and comfortable, in addition to the fact they’re easy to grip. You don’t want to end up accidentally dropping your set-up, and box mods really help prevent that. The Vogue Box Mod is easily one of the best vape mods money can buy.

With the Vogue Box Mod, you can really change up everything. If you prefer top-fill tanks, subohming, or pure simplicity, you can find all three in this vape mod. This baby supports coils from 0.2 – 2.5 ohms, and has a maximum output of 80 Watts. Each hit is a constant 4.2V, and when the battery starts to drain, it’ll reduce down to 3.7V. For under $40 bucks, this is easily the best box mod for newbies.

Price: $34.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

8. Best Mini Vape Mod: SMOK R-Steam Mini Vape Mod

While shapes may vary in vape mods, so does sizing. Mini vape mods are a popular route to go. They’re smaller-than-the-average vape mod, but they’re large enough to pack a punch. Generally, they’ll fit in a large pocket or tiny purse. The SMOK R-Steam Mini Vape Mod is where you want to be, when it comes to mini vape mods.

This baby is a fantastic choice for beginners just getting into vape mods because it’s ridiculously easy-to-use. And, if you like to stay on top of any model updates, you can always implement firmware upgrades when they drop. With outputs from 1 – 80 Watts, you can adjust your vaping experience each and every time. Plus, you can see how much battery is left, as there’s a display on the screen. Mini doesn’t mean less-powerful–it means it fits better in your pocket. Make the right choice, with this amazing vape mod.

Price: $34.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

9. Best Subohming Vape Mod: SMOK AL85 Kit

Subohming isn’t generally recommended for vaping newbies. It takes a certain technique (as you’re vaping at a much lower electrical output), and practice. But, if you’ve vaped for a bit and feel you’re ready to move onto bigger and better things, then definitely give subohming a try. The SMOK AL85 Kit is everything you’ll need to succeed.

Not only is it ridiculously compact–fitting in the palm of your hand–it’s shockingly lightweight. With this kit, you’ll receive an AL85 mod, a TFV8 tank, two V8 Baby Q2 core coils ( 0.4 & 0.6 dual coils), a USB charger, and backup parts. More or less, this bad boy is the mini version of the Alien Mod mentioned above. Choose from four colors, to match your vape to your personality. No questions asked, the SMOK AL85 is the perfect vape mod kit.

Price: $59.99

10. Cheapest (But Still Incredible) Vape Mod: Aspire Breeze Starter Kit

The only downside to purchasing new vape mods is how expensive they can get–and how quickly your pocketbook starts to panic scream. If you’re looking to change your vaping game without causing your wallet too much distress, then consider the Aspire Breeze Starter Kit.

Now, we’ve seen some of the best vape mods at a decent price–and even at bargain prices. But, the Aspire Breeze Starter Kit takes it a step further….to under $30 for an entire vaping set-up. You’ll receive an Aspire Breeze vape device, two Breeze replacement coils (0.6 ohm), a USB charger, and six extra O-rings. Vape in manual or auto mode. Just add eJuice and auto pull (without pushing a button), or hit the button and inhale. Even if you prefer high-nicotine vaping, the Aspire Breeze is one of the best vape mods, all-around. Grab one today–you lungs and pocketbook will thank you.

Price: $29.99

