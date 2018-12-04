15 Best Vape Batteries: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Determining the best vape batteries for your set-up, is key to your vaping experience. It powers the entire system, so if you have a finicky battery–or one that doesn’t hold a charge–you’re left high and dry.

For the to-long-didn’t-read (TLDR;) version, we’ve determined the Samsung INR 18650 battery, is your best choice in batteries for vapes. Its price and quality skyrocketed it into the top lot of the best e cig battery list.

When you have the right equipment, absolutely nothing can beat the bliss of a perfect vaping experience. On the flip side, if you’re trying to vape without the correct parts, you’re going to have a bad time.

So, ensuring you have the best vape batteries on-hand is essential. There are so many vape battery models on the market, it’s actually mind-boggling.

They come in two types: Automatic and manual. Automatics just require an inhale, while manuals require you to perform an action, like hitting a button, in order to activate them.

E cig batteries also come in two voltage types: Constant and variable.

Constant batteries pull at the same voltage, and variable batteries allow you to change the setting. Of course, constant batteries are much easier to work with, but variable ones allow you to truly modify your vaping experience.

Variable voltage batteries allow you to adjust the output, thus allowing you to customize your overall vaping experience.

Each vape battery comes with a number associated with the type of threading. The most common are 808 and 510.

An 808 thread has a male thread, and provides steadier airflow during an inhale. A 510 thread has a female thread, which maximizes airflow.

Both are great choices, it truly just comes down to the type of vaping experience you want.

This list is broken down into three sections:

Within each section, capsules are listed least-expensive to most-expensive.

If you’re in the market for a new e cig battery, or are just interested in seeing what’s what, check out this guide to the Top 10 Best Vape Batteries.

18650 Vape Battery Models

As far as e cig batteries go, 18650s are some of the most popular. Thanks to their easy charging, and ability to have multiple back-ups on-hand, it comes as no surprise so many vape manufacturers use them.

For more in-depth info, head to this list of 18650 batteries, as well as their chargers.

1. Aspire 18650 Battery (2600 MAh) 20A

When you first start vaping, you see loads of different types of e cig batteries. They all obviously do the same thing: Power your vape.

But, they’re vastly different in power, battery life, and compatibility standards. One of the most often-used vape batteries is an 18650 battery.

They’re not totally universal–but they nearly are. The Aspire 18650 Battery is everything you could want in a vape battery, and more.

This bad boy has a ridiculously quick charge time. So, you’ll spend less time waiting around and more time vaping away.

Always make sure to fully charge the battery before using it for the first time. Once it’s charged to the max, it’ll last you practically all-day.

If you aren’t a super heavy vaper, a single 18650 vape battery will do the trick. Take the plunge into an awesome new e cig battery.

Price: $9.99

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Holds a charge for an extremely long time

Charges very quickly

Often don’t need to bring a second backup battery

Cons:

Will not charge properly if not fully-charged with first use

2. Samsung INR 18650 – 25R (2500 MAh)

As far as technology goes, there are a few companies that truly take the cake, in terms of popularity. Of course you have Apple and Alphabet (Google), but there are longer-standing companies, too, such as Samsung.

So, it should come as no surprise their Samsung INR 18650 – 25R (2500 MAh) is such a fantastic vape battery.

As a high-discharge 18650 battery, it’s compatible with almost any type of modification. With a max continuous rated discharge of 20 amps, it also has a nominal capacity of 2500 mAh.

Just like any battery on this list, it should be fully-charged, prior to the first use–you don’t want to ruin it before you get to test it out. You’ll be pleased as punch with this vape battery purchase.

Price: $9.99

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Has a high-discharge – compatible with most 18650-battery-requiring models

Output is 20 Amps

Fantastic price for a vape battery

Cons:

Will be ruined if you don’t charge before first use

3. EBL 18650 lithium Rechargeable Batteries

Of all of the things when switching to vape mods with an 18650 battery, the most annoying thing by far is having to purchase a new charger.

Yes, it’s necessary…but it’s not like you actually want to spend money on one. Fix that problem with the EBL 18650 lithium Rechargeable Batteries.

For under-$15, you’ll have two brand new vape batteries and a charger. The batteries are 3000mAh Li-ions, and the charger is specifically meant for Lithium-Ion batteries. Once batteries are fully-charged, a red light flips to green. After one-year of use, these vape batteries should still hold about 75% of the original charge–you won’t be disappointed.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Have a 3000mAh capacity

Comes with two vape batteries and a charger

After a year of use, it still holds about 75% of original charge

Great price

Cons:

The charger isn’t super efficient

4. Nitecore NL183 Battery

If you know anything at all about e cig batteries (and it’s ok if you’re a newbie and have zero clue about them!), then you probably know the name Nitecore.

They produce a lot of fantastic equipment for vaping, specifically in the battery realm. So, the Nitecore NL183 Battery is definitely an awesome choice.

Considered a high-capacity vape battery, thanks to a 2300 mAh output–about 15% higher than comparable models. It has protection from overcharging, over-discharging, and short-circuiting.

Plus, each battery can be re-charged a whopping 500 times. If that isn’t cost-savings on a vape battery, I don’t know what is.

Price: $19.93

Pros:

Can be re-charged about 500 times

Very well-known name in the vape battery game

Has high output (2300 mAh) – higher than comparable models

Overcharging, over-discharging, and short-circuiting protection

Cons:

May take longer to charge than expecting

5. Odec 18650 Rechargeable Battery

The only unfortunate thing about e cig batteries is how often you have to recharge them. Yes, there are some high-capacity models available.

But if you’re a heavy vaper, a single vape battery won’t cut it. In order to mitigate this issue, seriously consider purchasing a multi-battery pack, like the Odec 18650 Rechargeable Battery.

This bad boy comes in packs of two or four. It’s a 35A high-drain, 2600mAh 3.7V rechargeable, flat top battery. The maximum output current is 35A, while the continuous current is 20A. Plus, you’ll also receive a battery case and 30-day money-back guarantee. And, it’s also backed by a 24 month warranty, so you’re covered in case of disaster.

Price: $20.99

Pros:

Choose between two and four vape batteries

Has a max output of 35A and a continuous output of 20A

Backed by a two-year warranty, and 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

May take slightly longer to charge, than comparable 18650 batteries

6. Sony Flat Top Batteries

During one of the pervious capsules, I mentioned super well-known tech companies. But, Samsung is by no means the only OG on the block.

There are plenty of other guys, like Sony, which is why the Sony Flat Top Batteries made it onto the list of the best vape batteries.

Rather than purchasing smaller amounts, you might as well go all-out and snag this four-pack of 18650 batteries.

They have a continuous maximum discharge of 30A, a nominal capacity of 2100 mAH, and nominal voltage of 3.7V.

Once they’re fully charged, plop them into whatever mod you’re feeling, and you’ll be puffing away all day on one battery. But, if it runs out, you’ve got plenty of back-ups.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Comes with four vape batteries

Fantastic price

Produced by Sony, the well-known tech company

Have continuous maximum discharge of 30A

Cons:

May not come with Sony marking

Best 808 Vape Battery Models

808 threaded vape batteries provide better air flow, and have less of a risk of leaking. The battery itself has a male end, while the modification has a female end. They’re portable, and easy to use.

Fun fact: They were the first vape battery available on the market.

7. Vapor King Ash Cap E Cig Battery

There comes a time in your life where you need to purchase a less-expensive vape battery. Maybe you’ve lost your battery one too many times, you’re short on cash, or you just love a good deal.

Whatever the case, the Vapor King Ash Cap Battery is the clear under-$15 winner. It’s very important to remember that price doesn’t determine quality.

So, this awesome Vapor product will leave you jumping for joy because of its price and excellence. It comes in both a manual and automatic switch type, so you’re not pigeonholed into a battery you dislike.

An ash cap LED light illuminates when you take a drag, adding to the “cool” aesthetic. Plus, it’s a nice visual for when you’re inhaling vapor.

The battery is an 808 thread, and is compatible with cartomizers and dual coil tanks. The Vapor King Ash Cap may very well be your next go-to e cig battery.

Price: $14.99

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Option to purchase automatic or manual

Very lightweight, yet durable

Truly allows you to experience the flavor

Produces tons of vapor

Cons:

Finish may wear off with long-term use

Battery weakens with time

8. EGO E-Cig Battery

Hundreds of vape batteries exist on the market. While each one has its own amazing qualities, not everything is suited for everyone.

A newbie vaper, for example, may want something super straight forward and easy. A veteran, on the other hand, may search out mods and other fun vaping toys to add to her battery.

With so many options, it can feel downright overwhelming. Luckily, the EGO E-Cig Battery is perfect for everyone.

It’s extremely easy-to-use, so a new vaper can jump right in. For a veteran vaper, he can mix and match different parts, for a fun vaping experience.

The battery also permits for mods of all types: smileomizers, cartomizers, dual coil tanks, and tons more.

Because it has such a solid “base”, you can modify as few or as many things as you’d like–it’s truly the every man e cig battery.

Price: $19.99

Price: $19.99

Pros:

A single charge lasts all day

Amazing for both newbies and veterans

Incredible product for the price

Ability to modify as much or as little as you want

Cons:

Color you receive may be slightly different than product photos

Occasional defects arrive in stock, but Vapor4Life always replaces it with a working product

9. Vapor Titan Stealth E Cig Battery

Carrying around a vape every day can feel downright cumbersome….especially if you’ve got a big, honkin’ battery.

If you’re ready to switch to something lighter, the Vapor Titan Stealth E Cig Battery is right up your alley.

Its lightweight design will leave you wondering why you didn’t switch sooner. In addition to how small it is, it comes in two options: Auto or manual.

And, it comes in a super sleek, eye-catching chrome finish. An 808 thread provides compatibility with modifications, such as cartomizers and dual tank coils.

Make your vaping experience truly your own.

Price: $19.99

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Heats up mods very quickly

Great battery life

Amazing quality for price

Cons:

Finish chips away over time

Heavy vapers may require a second battery

10. E-Cigar King Battery

Sometimes you just need a bigger-than-usual battery. This could be for long days where you can’t charge, times when you straight up forget to bring a charger, or if you’re a frequent vaper.

Regardless, a large e cig battery is key to continuing that delicious vaping all day long. It’s absolutely essential to find the best battery life to enhance your vaping experience.

E Cigar King batteries are tried-and-true. Thanks to a passthrough, if you’re charging up on a road trip, or chilling in your room, you have the ability to continue smoking.

Because it holds such a long charge, you can literally go and go and go, until you can’t go any more.

It comes in five colors, so you can match your personality to your vape battery.

Price: $39.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Price: $39.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Holds charges for a long time

Constant, consistent voltage

Has the weight and feel of a cigar

Can continue smoking while charging

Cons:

Over time, battery may turn on by itself

May be too powerful for first-time vapers

11. Vapor Zeus Auto E Cig Battery

Zeus, king of the Greek Gods, was also God of Thunder and the sky. His mighty power brought together the other Goddesses and Gods; His majestic nature compelled one’s attention.

In essence, his mere presence exuded authority. Greeks and other Gods alike inherently respected him. What better mythical figure to base a vape battery upon? None, I tell you!

With Zeus’s image in mind, Vapor created the Zeus E Cig battery. Its long-lasting life allows you to go and go and go and go….it truly can last a while before needing a charge.

And, when the time comes to charge it, you can continue smoking. Thanks to a passthrough feature, the battery doesn’t interfere with your smoking experience.

Keep in mind that this particular battery has an 808 thread. Vape the day away like Zeus himself.

Price: $49.99

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Holds charge for long time

Phenomenal color selection

Don’t need to push a button to activate battery

Available in XL

Cons:

Once charge starts to fade, it quickly dies

Changing flavors can be a pain

12. WOW VAPOR V-Battery Kit

There’s just something about looking like a total BA when taking a drag from an e cig. A cool, calm, collected look, paired with a sleek battery makes for an awesome aesthetic.

That’s why WOW produced such a sharp, sleek looking battery. Its white exterior is super clean and feels like a dream.

In addition to its awesome looks, it works like a charm–you’ll never want to switch again. A bevy of awesome features come with the the WOW VAPOR V-Battery.

In addition to an 808 thread, it also allows you to continue vaping when you charge the battery. So, if you don’t have a backup battery on-hand, you won’t be left without your cloudy goodness.

WOW is an extremely well-known name in the vaping industry, so you always know you’re receiving a high-quality product. Just like their e juice, WOW produces some of the best vape batteries out there.

Price: $39.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Price: $39.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Very long-lasting battery

Provides very steady hits and large clouds of vapor

Looks and feels like a dream

Incredible warranty

Cons:

Stops shutting off correctly, if not taken care of properly

Life span can be shorter than other comparable models

May lose intensity of hits over time

13. Dual Mode E Cig Battery

There’s just something about a high-end, high-quality e cig battery. Not to say more economically priced ones aren’t amazing, but a luxury battery is in a league of its own.

If you’re purchasing for yourself or as a gift, the Dual Mode battery absolutely cannot be beat. It truly embodies the spirit and intention of a fancy vape battery.

A slew of features make this baby stand out. It has an 808 thread, with the ability to modify with a smileomizer. If you are super inclined, you can also purchase this battery in the premium vape kit.

A consistent five volts offers a crazy smooth, pluming vape experience. You’ll be blown away by the cloud size.

Plus, as a dual-mode battery, you can vape manually or automatically–the choice is yours!

Price: $54.99

Price: $54.99

Pros:

Charge lasts all day

Can vape manually or automatically

Ability to charge battery and continue smoking simultaneously

Big throat-y hits

Cons:

A bit bulkier than expected

Charging cord is super short

Smileomizer can be finicky

Best 510 Vape Batteries

510 threaded vape batteries are newer to the market. They’re easy to identify, with a female thread, and are compatible with male connections.

510 threads have become more prevalent, and work with most vape mods on the market. Head over here for a comprehensive list of 510 thread vape accessories.

14. 510 Vapor Zeus Variable Voltage E Cig Battery

E cig batteries come in two types: Constant voltage and variable voltage.

Many batteries are constant voltage, which means the output doesn’t change. Variable voltage, on the other hand, allows users to adjust their output.

Depending on the e cig juice you’re using, you can adjust the setting for maximum hits and taste. While a constant voltage battery is super easy, a variable voltage allows you to truly customize your vaping experience.

This battery for vapes has a lot of features. It’s a 510 thread, which means it’s a bit more compact and can easily fit in your purse or pocket.

Variable voltage ranges from 3.2-to-4.8 Volts, ultimately giving you power over your hits and taste buds. The exterior is super smooth and so ergonomic, you may actually forget you’re vaping.

Price: $39.99

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Has very long, consistent battery life

Produces pluming, voluminous clouds

Perfect for adding modifications

Cons:

Takes a bit of time to charge

Looks silly with a cartomizer (but a smileomizer looks awesome!)

15. EGO Premium Kit

A 510 thread is one of the most universal thread-types. It’s a bit more compact than that of an 808 thread, which has many advantages.

With that being said, this battery is small enough to fit in your purse or pocket, and large enough to pack a vaporous punch. The EGO-T Kit is everything you’d want in a vape battery–and more.

Many cannabis vape cartridges are 510 thread, so if you’re taking a more green route, you’re still set to go. (Ebob Wax Vape Tank, anyone?)

Of course, if you’re a e cig vaper, it’s a phenomenal choice, as well. This battery provides a consistent 4.2 V and will drain down to 3.7 V throughout the charge.

It has smooth hits, and a sleek look. Massive clouds will erupt from your lungs–don’t judge a battery by its size!

Once you have the EGO-T Kit battery in your hands, you’ll wonder why you didn’t switch sooner.

Price: $69.99

Price: $69.99

Pros:

Cartridges are easy-to-fill

Provides powerful, big hits

Holds a charge all day…and then some

Cons:

Replacement cartridges can be difficult to find

