10 Best Cheap Vape Juices: Your Ultimate List

Cheap vape juice is a must. While vaping is far cheaper than smoking analog cigarettes, it can still be a relatively expensive habit. If you don’t watch out, everything can add up very quickly. Sure, you’re well aware the mods, batteries, and cartomizers cost a pretty penny. But, vape juice is what gets you almost every single time. It often runs $20+ per-bottle. If you’re one to try multiple juices at once, your Jacksons may literally fly out the door.

Instead of spending tons of cash on expensive e cig juices, spend your money on more economical choices. There are loads of awesome flavors under $18. Rather than feeling like you’re breaking the bank every time you buy a new vape juice, rejoice because you can buy more, when you save with each bottle. Regardless of what kind of flavors you prefer, there’s a cheap vape juice out there for you!

This list is set up by flavor, and in no particular order. So, each capsule covers the best cheap vape juice in a given flavor family.

Before dropping a load of money on vape juice, check out my guide to the best cheap e cig juice available. You and your wallet will be doing the happy dance.

1. Best Cheap Vape Juice: Vanilla

Not everyone worships chocolate like it’s the best thing on the planet. Some of us love our delicious vanilla flavor. Rather than a plain old vanilla, this vape juice kicks it up a notch with a French vanilla ice cream flavor. If you close your eyes when you inhale, it’s easy to picture your favorite ice cream spot as a child, scooping that frozen yumminess into your mouth.

WOW is super well-known for producing mind-blowing, flavorful vape juices. Of course, the French vanilla ice cream flavor is no exception. It’s a low VG mixture–a 25/75 VG/PG ratio, so you’ll be blowing massive clouds, and tasting that vanilla awesomeness all at the same time. You definitely don’t want to miss out on this amazing vanilla ice cream e juice.

Price: $13.99

Buy the French Vanilla Ice Cream E Juice (30 ML) here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Nicotine ranges from 0-3.6%

Mixes extremely well with other flavors

Produces great vapor

Cons:

Taste is too sweet after an extended period of time

More cream than vanilla-heavy flavor

2. Best Cheap Vape Juice: Menthol

Nothing beats a good, old-fashioned tobacco flavor. Different types of tobacco vary in taste (just like with anything). This particular e cig juice is a Turkish tobacco. It provides the exotic, musty aromas you’d find in Istanbul–or Constantinople if you’re referring to days of old. As you exhale, you’ll feel like you’re smoking real tobacco, without the use of an analog cigarette.

Like many WOW flavors, the Oasis Menthol E Juice comes in nicotine strengths up to 3.6% (or 36 mL). If you’re unsure of how to choose the correct strength, there’s a nifty chart included to help determine your preference. It has a VG/PG ratio of 25/75, so you’ll get both billowing clouds of vapor, as well as an awesome flavor. If you prefer tobacco-flavored vape juice, Oasis Menthol is definitely the way to go.

Interested in other menthol flavors? Peep the full list here.

Price: $13.99

Buy the Oasis Menthol E Juice (30 ML) here at Vapor4Life

Pros:

Has the perfect balance of menthol and tobacco

Very similar to Camel brand cigarettes

Provides a super satisfying taste

Cons:

Smell can be a bit off-putting at first

Doesn’t provide super large throat hit

3. Best Cheap Vape Juice: Super Weird Flavor

“Don’t look at the light!” “I can’t help it, it’s so beautiful!” While this obviously isn’t A Bugs Life, the same goofy concept still applies. Whenever you see a downright weird flavor, something inside of you stirs, encouraging you to purchase it. Sometimes it’s a total win. Others, well, it was a total waste of money. Don’t get some weird, disappointing flavor. Get a weird, awesome flavor.

FRYD loves to create off-the-wall vape juices. And, they always seem to be a hit. Pun fully intended. They’ve truly got a knack for making delicious, creative e cig juices. Fried Watermelon is absolutely no exception. It has a 70/30 VG/PG ratio. You have the option to choose between 0-.6% nicotine strength. So, if you’re jonesing for a funky flavor, you definitely want to give Fried Watermelon by FRYD a try.

If the Fried Watermelon E Juice isn’t doing it for you, give these other watermelon vape juice flavors a look.

Price: $11.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Fried Watermelon E Juice By FRYD here at Vapor4Life

Pros:

Provides a true fried watermelon taste

Produces massive clouds

Fantastic price

Cons:

Watermelon tastes like watermelon, but more of a candy flavor

Can be too sweet

4. Best Cheap Vape Juice: Rainbow Sherbert

There’s just something about rainbow sherbet that makes you smile. Maybe it’s the incredible mixture of flavors. Maybe it’s the fact you’re eating ice cream. Whatever the reason, you’ll be grinning after each inhale of the Lost Fog Neon Cream E-Juice. This stuff is downright delicious. Vape on this amazing e juice all day, and it’ll be hard to stop cheesin’.

Cosmic Fog does vape juice right. They know how to take common, well-loved flavors, and turn them into a vaping masterpiece. The Lost Fog Neon Cream vape juice is a 70/30 VG/PG ratio, so you get the benefit of a delicious taste, as well as big, pluming clouds. A delicious mixture of citrus and cream will embrace your tongue, leaving you wanting more.

Price: $15.99 (11 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Lost Fog Neon Cream E-Juice here at Vapor4Life

Pros:

Very natural taste

Produces large clouds

Great flavor if you want something sweet, but not sugar-y

Cons:

Can be too much after an extended period of time

Nicotine strength only goes up to 1.2%

5. Best Cheap Vape Juice: Carnival Food

Carnival food is honestly one of the most tasty things on the planet. You can mow down on everything from elote, to fried pickles, and ice cream. But, one of the biggest crowd pleasers is the funnel cake. When you add extra toppings, though, it’s like you’re on Cloud 9’s Cloud 9. So, if you’re in the mood for fair food, the Strawberry Whipped by Funnel Cake Factory is definitely your best bet.

This delicious vape juice is produced by Ruthless E-Juice, and boy, did they create the creme de la creme. Strawberry Whipped has a VG/PG ratio of 70/30, so you get the best of both worlds: incredible flavor, and massive clouds. You have the choice of 0-.6% nicotine strength. Seriously, you don’t want to miss out on this awesome vape juice.

Price: $17.99

Buy the Strawberry Whipped By Funnel Cake Factory here at Vapor4Life

Pros:

Tastes like heaven

Produces awesome clouds

Provides mild throat hits

Cons:

Only has nicotine strength of up to .6%

On the more expensive side of “cheap” vape juices

6. Best Cheap Vape Juice: Banana

I know what you’re probably thinking. “Banana? EWWWWW! Why the heck would I want that?” Because it’s delicious. No, seriously. This vape juice isn’t nasty like other banana-flavored ones. Trust me, artificial banana is one of the grossest things on the planet. I wouldn’t recommend something that was awful. Scout’s honor!

Rather than an outright banana flavor, this vape juice mixes in milk, leaving you with an irresistibly creamy banana taste. The nicotine strength ranges from 0-1.2%, and boasts a VG/PG ratio of 25/75. Throat hits, delicious flavors, and billowing clouds? Check, check, and check. You won’t be intimidated by banana flavors ever again.

Price: $13.99

Buy the Banana E Juice here at Vapor4Life

Pros:

Phenomenal all-day vape

Incredible taste

Creates large clouds

Cons:

Still off-putting if you’re not a fan of bananas

7. Best Cheap Vape Juice: Caramel-Fruit

Yes, that’s really the name of the product–it’s not a typo. But, it made you think for a second, right? Cosmic Fog is extremely clever in their product names and marketing. They take something common and give it a slight twist, thus imprinting it in your brain. If you’re into mixing seemingly opposite flavors, then the Sonset E Juice is for you.

It’s a dazzling mix of caramel, Japanese pears, and creme brûlée. The creaminess of the creme brûlée folds seamlessly into the caramel, as the pears add an interesting twist. Your taste buds will be exploding with happiness. This vape juice is a 70/30 VG/PG ratio, and you can choose from 0-1.2% nicotine strength. Give this baby a try–you won’t regret it.

Price: $15.99 (11 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Cosmic Fog Sonset E Juice here at Vapor4Life

Pros:

Interesting flavor that will leave you wanting more

Super mellow taste, without being overpowering

Great for vaping all-day

Cons:

Nicotine strength only goes up to 1.2%

Not a good choice for someone who likes “traditional” flavors

8. Best Cheap Vape Juice: Apple

Apples are one of the most popular fruits you can find. They come in so many flavors, it can be a bit daunting. Cool fact: you can pick apples in all 50 states. In order to fuel that inner-desire for an apple-flavor, you want something that tastes natural and inviting. The Apple Breeze E Juice is a perfect choice.

It mixes the tartness of the sour green apple vape juice with a menthol, making an incredibly unique apple flavor. Your choices, in terms of nicotine strength, range from 0-3.6%, so you’re covered, regardless of your preference. Curb your apple craving with the Apple Breeze E Juice–you’ll thank yourself later.

Price: $13.99

Buy the Apple Breeze E Juice (30 ML) here at Vapor4Life

Pros:

Perfect for an all-day vape

Provides a cool hit when you exhale

Produces billowing clouds

Phenomenal price

Cons:

Just a hint of menthol minty-ness

Not super strong in taste

9. Best Cheap Vape Juice: Chocolate

Just thinking about chocolate can make you drool. Truffles, candy bars, and covered raisins, oh my! But the Turtle Candy E Juice (30 ML) really and truly takes the cake….er chocolate cake. Not only do you experience that chocolate-y goodness, you also get to taste the amazing caramel and peanut that go with a turtle. If you’re a fan of turtles, then you really need to give this bad boy a shot.

It’s made by WOW, so you know you’ll be vaping high-quality e cig juice. Regardless of whether you’re a low- or high-nicotine consumer, you’re totally covered. This e juice ranges from 0-3.6% in strength. A 75/25 VG/PG ratio gives you the taste you desire, along with the clouds you expect from your vape juice. Give it a try today.

Price: $13.99

Buy the Turtle Candy E Juice (30 ML) here at Vapor4Life

Pros:

Perfect balance of taste and sweetness

Gives an awesome throat hit

Great all-day vape juice

Cons:

Strong nutty flavor

Popular flavor, so it can be sold out

10. Best Cheap Vape Juice: Cookie

No vape juice list is complete without a nod to some type of cookie. And this is definitely more than a nod. I Love Cookies E-Juice straight up tastes like grandma’s fresh baked cookies. The best part about them? You won’t burn the roof of your mouth trying to gobble them down before they’ve cooled. Each inhale provides the yumminess of cookies, as well as a hint of milk–because you can’t have cookies without it.

Mad Hatter is the king of desserts. They're well-known for creating delicious flavors like I Love Donuts Too and I Love Taffy. I Love Cookies E Juice provides an awesome throat hit, thanks to the 70/30 VG/PG ratio. So if you're in the mood for something sweet, Mad Hatter has you covered.

Price: $9.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

Buy the I Love Cookies E Juice here at Vapor4Life

Pros:

Tastes exactly like fresh baked cookies

Produces great clouds of vapor

Mixes well with other flavors

Cons:

Doesn’t smell the way it tastes, when first opened

Can be overwhelmingly sugar-y over time

