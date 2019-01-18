5 Best Tobacco E Juices: Your Buyer’s Guide

You used to be an analog smoker. But, you’ve finally decided to take the jump into vaping. There are a myriad reasons why. Perhaps you’re sick and tired of destroying your lungs with the carcinogens analogs provide. Or maybe you’re just trying to be courteous to those around you, by replacing cigarette smoke with something less-awful. Whatever the reason, it’s always a good choice to start vaping.

There are so many different vape juices out there, it can feel pretty overwhelming. Plus, a bottle of e juice isn’t exactly cheap. You want to ensure you’re purchasing something you’ll like and will actually use. A tobacco vape juice flavor is a natural choice for someone used to the taste of tobacco. And just like analogs, there are plenty of different tobacco flavors to try.

I’ve compiled a list of the absolute best tobacco flavor vape juice. You’ll happily vape the day away with these bad boys.

1. Best Overall Tobacco Vape Juice: Oasis E Juice

Turkish tobacco has such a distinct flavor, it’s nearly impossible not to enjoy. It’s provides such an enticing aroma, leaving a delicious taste in your mouth. And you don’t want a faux-Turkish tobacco vape juice. You want the real deal. Boy is Oasis E Juice the real deal. If you’re a huge fan of this delicious tobacco, then you’re in for a huge treat.

Choose between the WOW and Premium Oases. The WOW Oasis provides a much sweeter taste and smoother throat hit, while the Premium Oasis provides a truer taste with a more intense throat hit. Each one is unique in its own way, and a fantastic choice. They boast a 25/75 VG/PG ratio. And, it’s available in nicotine strengths ranging from no-nicotine up to 3.6% (36 mg). No matter how avid an analog smoker you are, you’re covered with the delicious Oasis E Juice.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Comes in both WOW and Premium flavors

Nicotine strength ranges from 0-3.6%

Tastes identical to Turkish tobacco

Very little second-hand smell

Cons:

Very popular – may not always have all nicotine strengths in-stock

2. Best Full-Flavor Tobacco Vape Juice: Rough Rider Red E Juice

Pure, full-flavored tobacco is an absolute dream to smoke. Unfortunately, it’s quite smelly and people around you may not be as stoked on it as you are. But, there are many tobacco vape juices that claim to be a straight tobacco flavor–few deliver. Rough Rider Red E Juice is the answer to your vaping prayers. It’s hands-down the best straight tobacco e juice you can purchase.

This amazingness is everything you’ll ever want to vape again. It has a 60/40 VG/PG ratio, allowing you to blow massive clouds. With each puff, a familiar throat hit will grace your body. It’s ridiculously smooth, and is delicious alone or mixed with other flavors. For a true, authentic tobacco vape juice, you definitely need the Rough Rider E Juice.

Price: $17.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Provides smooth hits and huge clouds

Tastes exactly like traditional tobacco

Mixes well with other flavors

Easy to vape on all-day

Cons:

Only goes up to 2.4% nicotine strength

3. Best Tobacco Vape Juice Mixed With Vanilla: Eclipse E Juice By Space Jam

There’s something truly heavenly about a vanilla and tobacco vape juice. As sweet vanilla intertwines the familiar taste of tobacco, you’re left with an incredible flavor profile. It’s like nothing you’ve ever experienced. Unfortunately, there are few tobacco e juices that provide you with this delicious combination. Eclipse E Juice By Space Jam does, though, and they really hit the mark.

Few tobacco vape juices have a high-VG. However, this baby boasts a 70/30 VG/PG ratio–and it’s like a party in your mouth. Enter the darkness of tobacco when you first vape on it, and the light will appear as the vanilla flavor engulfs your lungs. After you taste the amazing flavor, you’ll blow massive clouds to boot. Any tobacco lover would be remiss not to try this incredible tobacco vape juice.

Price: $19.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Has an incredible mix of tobacco and vanilla

Produces massive clouds

Has a high-VG/PG ratio (70/30)

Cons:

Only goes up to 1.2% nicotine strength

4. Best Tobacco Vape Juice Mixed with Fruit & Caramel: RY Twist E Juice

If you’ve already done a bit of research about vape juices other than tobacco-flavored ones, your interest may have been piqued. There are laods of incredible fruit flavors out there. But, you’re a big fan of tobacco, and don’t know where to turn. Well, RY Twist E Juice has you covered. It’s the perfect combination of fruit, caramel, vanilla, and tobacco.

The exotic flavors of mango and pears are the perfect contrast to tobacco. It features a 25/75 VG/PG ratio, providing you with a hint of sweetness that isn’t too overpowering. As you exhale, you’ll feel the coolness of the menthol, as amazing flavors you’ve just inhaled are enhanced. If you’re looking for an all-day vape with a tropical twist, then you need the TW Twist E Juice.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Has a tropical twist on tobacco vape juice

Phenomenal all-day vape

Available in nicotine strength up to 3.6%

Cons:

It’s so delicious you may tear through it more quickly than other e juice

5. Best Cigar cTobacco Vape Juice: Cuban Cigar E Juice

While there are plenty of amazing tobacco vape juices to replace cigarettes, cigar-alternatives are often missing. But, cigar lovers, I’ve got you covered. I’ve found the perfect tobacco vape juice for you. It has an aptly fitting name: Cuban Cigar E Juice. And, it’s everything you’d expect out of a tobacco vape juice flavored like a Cuban cigar–purely amazing.

Travel to the streets of Havana. This vape juice boasts a VG/PG ratio of 25/75. It’s the perfect amount of throat hit, in addition to the clouds you know and love. The only difference between smoking a real Cuban and this amazing tobacco vape juice is there’s little-to-no smell from the vapor–and there’s tons of it with a real Cuban. Make your lungs, mouth, and neighbors happy with the Cuban Cigar E Juice.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Tastes exactly like a Cuban Cigar

Light vape juice, which saves your cartomizer

Has a delicious, smooth flavor profile

Cons:

It’s very harsh if you’re not usually a cigar smoker

