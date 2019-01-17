10 Best Vape Pen Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide

As someone who vapes, you understand the importance of protecting your set-up. The easiest way to do so, is with a vape case.

For the TLDR version, we’ve determined the best vape case is the Vape and Wires Hard Case. For the price and quality, you’re receiving a top-notch product.

Vaping is not an inexpensive undertaking. That is, quality doesn’t come cheap. On the other hand, though, you can find some super kick butt vaping accessories and mods for a phenomenal price.

You just need to know where to look, what to look for, and keep a budget in mind. Once you’re pointed in the right direction, you’re golden.

If you’re looking for a case, there’s a good chance you’ve already purchased your whole vaping set-up, from a delicious e juice, to the perfect vape tanks.

You’re here because you don’t want to forget the most important piece: a carrying case. After all, you’ve already put a pretty penny into your whole kit.

Why would you let it bounce around your purse, car center console, or backpack? Instead, invest in a case. They’re definitely not expensive, and they’re well worth it.

Since vape cases do come in so many styles, this list is broken down into the following sections:

For a quick run down, hard-side cases provide more protection and insulation. Their downfall, however, lies in their weight and heftiness.

On the other hand, soft-sided cases are often easier to travel with. They tend to be more compact than hard cases. Consequently, they don’t provide as much protection.

You want the most bang for your buck, which is why you’ll find the least-expensive case in the first capsule, and the most-expensive one in the last capsule.

So, please check out the absolute best vape carrying cases available. I’ve curated this awesome list, so you can get what you need and be on your way. Stress no more about your vaping kit!

Hard-Sided Vape Cases

Hard-side vape cases provide a ton of protection for your set-up. They range in size and color.

You’ll find the best hard vape cases here.

1. Best Brand-Specific Vape Case

Once you’ve found a brand that you love, you stick to it. Why would you deviate off into unknown territory?

You just have the potential to waste money on something you don’t know is guaranteed to function–at least the way you’d imagined.

So, remaining loyal to your brand makes your life super easy. That’s why Vapor crated their very own carrying case. It’s the perfect on-the-go case for all of your favorite Vapor accessories.

This puppy allows you to pack a lot into a little space. It holds up to two e cigarettes and four e cig cartomizers.

What that really means, is that you’re set for a day of vaping without the worry of breaking something.

Choose from an impressive 10 different colors, to truly customize your vape accessories.

Price: $9.99

Buy the E Cig Carrying Case here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Small enough to fit in a pocket

Reliable and durable

Very space efficient

Lasts for years

Cons:

Doesn’t hold a fully assembled kit–it’s too short

Doesn’t have a place to store e cig juice

2. Best No-Nonsense Vape Case

You’re not exactly a fashion-forward human being, and if we’re being honest, black goes with everything. It seems like everything has something frilly–that’s not up your alley.

Well, look no further than the Hard Carrying Case. It’s the black vape case you’ve been constantly hunting for.

The case unzips, displaying two-sides. Each has nets, as well as elastic straps. Whether you’re looking to carry batteries, mods, vape juice, or anything else, you’re set to go.

It’s 10.4″ long, with a 7″ in width. So, it’s large enough to hold a few backup batteries, and any other accessories.

You’ll be styling and vaping in no time.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Super durable

White color is neutral, but still adds a pop of fun

Zipper is sturdy and makes for easy access

Cons:

Larger than it looks, so won’t necessarily fit in a pocket

3. Best Multi-Use Vape Case

Most vape cases are built, well, specifically for vaping set-ups. While that may feel like a “no duh” statement, there are actually loads of vape cases disguised as cases for other electronics.

If you’re in the market for something multi-functional, then I’d recommend you consider the Universal Travel Case.

This bad boy has a built-in organizational system, which allows you to keep everything where it should.

It zippers open to reveal separate storage areas in each side. A hard outer shell surrounds the case, ensuring your vaping kit is safe and snug inside.

If you’re looking for a case for your vape that doubles as an organizational tool for other things, then you’ve definitely found it in the Universal Travel Case.

Price: $10.49

Pros:

Super durable on the outside, soft on the inside

Makes traveling super easy

Has organizational pockets

Cons:

Not built specifically for vape set-ups

4. Best Hard Vape Case

You could say every vape hard case is the same, but you’d be wrong. In fact, other vapers would probably cackle at you.

Naturally, a hard case is the most durable choice in terms of vaping. Just as you’d expect, though, there are varying degrees of durability and quality of hard vape cases.

So, you want something that’s tried and true. “Battle tested”, per se. While we don’t know what happens if an angry toddler gets ahold of it, we do know it’ll keep your vape set-up safe.

Your kit of mods, tanks, and ejuice will be safe in this Vape and Wires Hard Carrying Case.

It’s all black. So if you’re a messy person, drop your cases often, or downright don’t like cleaning, black will definitely cover up all dirtiness.

It unzips to reveal two sides with both a mesh pocket, as well as elastic bands. Depending on what you want to bring, there’s something there to ensure it won’t rattle around.

It’s about the size of a sunglasses case, to give you a visual representation. With enough room for the basics, you’ll never be without. Disappointment averted.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Extremely durable

Provides tons of storage space

Zipper is very strong

Cons:

Relatively compact, so if purchasing for carrying a full kit, measure beforehand

May smell a bit funky when package first arrives

Soft-Side Vape Cases

Soft cases for vaping kits are ideal for their size and diversity. They offer a wide-range of styles, colors, and functions.

Here, you’ll find the best soft vape case options.

5. Most Organized Vape Case

Vaping requires a lot of pieces and parts, even if you’re a minimalist. So, having a case to store everything in a proper place is absolutely ideal.

GinTai created the Ego Travel Case with exactly this in mind. Whether you’re jet setting, road tripping, or just going about your everyday life, this case is the answer to your organizational prayers.

It’s designed with three differently-sized pockets. Each is built to hold an item of a specific size, such as batteries, or a mod.

A durable, heavy-duty fabric encases it, ensuring the safety of everything inside. Box mods and vape pens work especially well with this vape case.

When your vaping kit is organized, your life feels more organized. Make thing easier, with the Ego Travel Case.

Price: $8.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Made from heavy duty, durable material

Very high-quality item

Makes organizing extremely simple

Phenomenal price

Cons:

Included belt loop is very small

Side pocket must hold juice under 30mL

6. Best Vape Case Carryall

Sure, it’s pretty darn convenient to have a small vape case. It’s not cumbersome, and isn’t a bulky bulge in your pocket or purse.

But, small means less space. Less space means fewer accessories. Fewer accessories means a less varied vaping experience.

And, let’s be honest, experience truly is everything. Instead of a tiny vape case, you’re definitely looking for a universal carrying case.

The Coil Master bag is a true beauty. Not only does it provide awesome storage for its size, it’s also a downright awesome price.

I mean, an all-inclusive carryall for under-$20? You just can’t beat it. Never worry about your stuff busting, should you drop your case–it’s super durable.

Plus, it’s lightweight, so it won’t feel like you’re carrying a brick. If you like to customize your set-up, then this case is definitely for you.

Price: $18.99

Pros:

Very lightweight and durable

Tons of storage capacity

Great for traveling

Made with quality material

Cons:

Bulkier than other cases, given its size

Might have a tiny scent when you first open the package

7. Best Hipster Vape Case

There’s just something cool about plaid. Call it the pattern of hipsters and lumberjacks, but it definitely provides an awesome vibe.

So, channel your inner-hipster if you wish, and rock this vape case with complete confidence. It’s got everything you could possibly ask for in a vape case: not too small, not too large–it’s just right.

Perhaps it should be renamed Baby Bear…Either way, it’s super easy to carry.

The case comes with a clip, so you can attach it to a bag or your belt loop. It’s designed with two zippers, and a front pocket.

If you want to keep your mod or juice separate, you have the ability to do so. This vape case truly adds a bit of flair to your vape kit carrier.

Price: $22.99

Pros:

Sturdy, thick, and well-padded

Great for travel

Very roomy

Cons:

Velcro on front flap may eventually wear out

Relatively expensive in comparison to other cases

8. Best Soft Vape Case

There’s just something about a soft case for your vape. It feels better in your hands. It’s not nearly as cumbersome. It’s just…the bomb. No….it’s the bomb.com, yo!

Horrible dad jokes aside, soft cases really are a fantastic choice when making a decision regarding vape cases. Don’t knock ’em before you try one.

The Klouders Vape Case has everything you could ask for. There are pockets and organizational goodies out the wazoo. And yes, the pockets do hold mods.

The case is made from a high-quality canvas material, to ensure your set up doesn’t get scratched, broken, or messed up in some way.

Wear it on your belt loop, or over your shoulder with a lanyard. The choice is yours!

Price: $23.99

Pros:

Made from durable, high-quality canvas

Has a strap for over-the-shoulder carrying

Comes with tons of organization

Cons:

Bigger than expected

If you have an issue, customer service may be slow

9. Best Fashionable Vape Case

You could always go with a very utility-based vape case. Usually, that means it’s hard-shell, black, and well…downright boring.

You’re way more fun than that. Your fashion sense won’t allow you to carry around a lame vape case. That’s why the Black Lizard VapeSox VS6 Vape Mod Holder is the answer to your vaping-fashion prayers.

This vape case is more like a drawstring bag, than a zip-up case. You can fit almost anything into it, including batteries, cartomizers, and vape juice.

If you’re interested in carrying around a mod, though, you can place it specifically in a holder on the side. Clip on the entire vape case to your bag or belt loop, with an included carabiner.

Function meets fashion in this case for vape mods.

Price: $24.99

Buy the Black Lizard VapeSox VS6 Vape Mod Holder here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Includes separate holding areas for easy organization

Carabiner attaches to other bags, to make travel simple

Super fashionable-looking

Holds all your accessories

Cons:

Doesn’t have a hard outer case

When it gets dirty, it shows

10. Best Camo Vape Case

Camo is just plain cool. How can you deny the connection to the armed forces? Honestly, it kind of makes you feel like a BA.

Fuel that inner BA, and rock a camo vape case. But, don’t rock just any camo pattern–some of them look downright silly. You need to have the awesome digital camo, to truly add that pop of bravado.

This case is ridiculously roomy. It’s built with a zippered pouch, as well as a velcro pouch in the front. The front pocket is designed for mods, but it can hold anything.

Put your juice, extra coils, and batteries in the middle pouch. Scrunch up the case to secure it, and you’re ready to go.

Stylish meets rugged with the Digi Camo VapeSox VS6 Vape Mod Holder.

Price: $24.99

Buy the Digi Camo VapeSox VS6 Vape Mod Holder here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Very roomy and holds all of your accessories

Keeps things organized, which is great for travel

Awesome camo pattern

Cons:

Velcro may wear with time

Drawstring isn’t as secure as other closure methods

