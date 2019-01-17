10 Best Vape Starter Kits Available Now

Almost always, purchasing a vape starter kit for a new hobby is the best route. When you choose to purchase items individually, it often leads to a higher overall cost. So, before jumping in and buying single pieces, consider a starter vape kit. Think about what you want out of your vaping experience. Are you interested in vaping without the hassle? Or, are you excited to tinker with your battery and settings?

Regardless of how you want to vape, there’s something out there for you. Don’t waste your time at your local vape shop. They’re often overpriced and low-quality. Instead, check out this awesome guide to the best vape starter kits available. You’re sure to find what you’re looking for. And if you’re unsure, it will point you in the right direction.

So, without further ado, please check out the guide to the best vape starter kits.

1. Best 510 Thread Vape Starter Kit

For years, an 808 thread was considered king of the vaping world. Thanks to its phenomenal air flow, it always felt far-superior to a 510 thread. As vaping trends have changed and vapers’ tastes have widened, the 510 thread is absolutely the way most people are headed. So, the Vapor Zeus was created to bridge the gap between 510 threads and the awesome airflow of an 808 thread.

This kit is decked out with everything you need to start vaping with a 510 thread. It’s a dual mode, ultimately allowing you to tune your vaping experience to you. Auto, manual–the choice is yours. The 510 cartomizer (known as a smileomizer in this kit). It works best at 2.5 ohms giving you 10 watts of vaping power. But, it can with with anything from 1.5-3 ohms. Welcome to your new favorite set up.

Price: $74.99 (21 percent off MSRP)

Buy the 510 Dual Mode Vapor Zeus Kit here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Super long battery life

Comes in three sizes

Produces massive clouds

Amazing with helping to kick a cigarette habit

Cons:

Some juices don’t pair well with it

Passthrough cord is super short

2. Best Auto Vape Starter Kit

Switching from cigarettes to vaping is certainly an experience. Your good ol’ cigs were super easy–just light them and you’re ready to go. Vaping–especially the battery–can be downright intimidating. So, a vaping kit without all the hassle of different settings is definitely the best route to take.

The Auto Vapor Zeus kit is a slam dunk, in terms of hassle-free vaping. Yeah, it’s so good it requires a cliche 90s term. This kit comes with two smileomizers, wall adapter, and optional e-juice. Of course, the battery itself comes in three sizes: small (650 mah), medium (900 mah), and extra-large (1300 mah). Plus, you can choose between six colors. Don’t be intimidated; simply inhale and you’re vaping.

Price: $69.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Auto Vapor Zeus Kit here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Incredible battery life

Automatic design doesn’t include button, so it won’t accidentally turn on

Produces big hits

Very durable

Cons:

Heavier and larger than a cigarette

Doesn’t come with a flat tip, if that’s your preference

3. Best Mini Vape Starter Kit

Vaping is great, but it can feel cumbersome at times. Long, cigar-like batteries are heavy and don’t easily slip into your pocket. Instead, a mini-sized vape set up is definitely a must. It fits in a pocket, purse, or backpack super easily. But, you don’t need to carry around a purse to use the Joytech Cuboid Mini.

This baby is fully loaded. It includes a Cuboid mini vape mod, atomizer, a Cubis RBA head, two mouthpiece drip tips, and a charger with a car adapter. Plus, it comes with three coils: a Cubis NotchCoil (0.25 ohm), a Cubis Stainless Steel Coil (0.5ohm), and a Cubis Clapton Coil (1.5 ohm). It’s a 510 thread, and can output between one and 80 Watts, for subohm vaping. This little guy will make your vaping life much easier.

Price: $59.99 (14 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Joyetech Cuboid Mini Kit here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Smaller than other set ups

Produces huge plumes of vapor

Generous size of tank

Super comfortable in your hand

Cons:

A bit heavier than you’d expect

Batteries aren’t replaceable

4. Best Limited Edition Vape Starter Kit

Super tech-y is fun. Not only does it look and sound cool to discuss, it’s engineered with the smoker in mind. The eCig V-Battery is five volts, providing the best hit around. Plus, the flavors are out-of-this-world delicious. And, it has a coil unique to the kit. This trio creates the ultimate vaping experience.

The Vapor Zeus V Kit comes with a few things, to start your vaping experience off on the right foot. It comes with a case, so you don’t bust it while traveling, a charger and wall adapter, a five volt battery, a flavor bottle with 0% nicotine, and a pre-filled cartomizer with 1.8% nicotine. You’re truly set to go the second you receive this limited edition set.

Price: $79.99 (11 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Vapor Zeus Limited Edition V-Kit here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Feels like the same weight as a pack of cigarettes

Case is super convenient

Very durable and well made

Small enough to fit in a pocket or small purse

Cons:

Only flavors available are tobacco and menthol

No nicotine strength options

5. Best Variable Voltage Auto Vape Starter Kit

You really just can’t beat vaping with an auto set up. It feels exactly like a cigarette. Or, if you’re not a former smoker, it’s just plain easy. Unfortunately, auto vaping also takes away a bit of customizing because you’re just inhaling at the same strength. Variable voltage, though, provides the answer to that issue.

Because variable voltage is, well, variable. It allows you to change the device’s output. You’re no longer stuck vaping at the same level all the time. Instead, you have the ability to switch it up of your own accord, without having to get into anything more complicated. Variable voltage batteries make vaping your own–without anything crazy.

Price: $64.99 (24 percent off MSRP)

Buy the V V Auto Vapor Zeus Kit here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Long-lasting battery life

Great for traveling

Very high-quality

Cons:

Takes time to dial in the right setting

Charge time is a bit excessive

6. Best Variable Voltage Manual Vape Starter Kit

Let’s be honest, there’s just something about customizing your vape set up to fit you perfectly. It makes you want to sing and vape like there’s no tomorrow. Sure, there are extra steps involved. But like with anything, it’s very worth it when you put in the effort to mold it to you. The end result is pure, vapor-y bliss.

The VV Manual Vapor Zeus Kit has everything you need. It comes with adjustable voltage between 3.2 and 4.8 volts, and outputs 4-9.2 Watts when using with a smileomizer. Adjusting the voltage is super easy. Simply turn the dial on the bottom, to find your perfect setting. With the click of a button, you’ll be vaping in no time.

Price: $59.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Buy the V V Manual Vapor Zeus Kit here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Passes the “drop test”–it’s very durable

Great battery life

Awesome price for such a high-quality kit

Cons:

Recharging battery takes a while

May be difficult turning it on the first time

7. Best Luxury Vape Starter Kit

When you’re in search of a premium kit for a reasonable amount of money, it can feel like you’re looking for a needle in a haystack. Not only is the EGO premium kit, well, premium. It also comes with loads of back-up pieces, just in case bad luck comes around to break or lose a piece.

The set up comes with two ego batteries, five mega-cartomizers (5mL), five mega-cartomizer tips, and a slim wall charger. You have the choice between four colors to customize it to your look. The easy-fill cartomizer allows you to be back to vaping in no time. It’s a phenomenal price, so if you’re looking to get a super awesome vape kit, you’ve found it in the EGO Premium Kit.

Price: $69.99

Buy the EGO Premium Kit here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Awesome price

Long-lasting battery life

Delivers superb hits

Cons:

Cannot be used with other cartomiezers

Hard to find individual replacements

8. Best Dual Mode Vape Starter Kit

Both auto and manual set ups have their advantages. However, the real kicker is when you can vape either way with dual mode. It’s the ultimate vaping experience for the times you want to just chill, and others when you want to change up your whole set up. Regardless, you can vape the way you please.

The Dual Mode Vapor Zeus Kit has everything you need to vape the night away. It’s super user-friendly, so don’t feel intimidated! It comes with a battery (5V), two smileomizer cartomizers, charging cable and adaptor, and an optional ejuice. You have the choice between five colors and a small, medium, or extra large battery. Make your vaping experience your own.

Price: $74.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Dual Mode (Auto/Manual) Vapor Zeus Kit here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Provides a truly customizable vaping experience

Manual mode allows for super long hits

Very durable

Cons:

A bit larger in size than expected

Cartomizer is better than standard ones, but it goes through juice quickly

Passthrough cord is very short

9. Best Device-Only Vape Starter Kit

EGO. It’ll give you a vaping ego if you don’t watch out. Because it leaves you feeling like the royalty you are, you king (or queen!). Billowing clouds of blissfulness arrive as you exhale. A super easy-to-fill mega-cartomizer will leave you ready to vape in a second flat. Well, maybe not that quickly–but it’s pretty darn fast.

Since it’s a single kit, there’s only one of each piece. It includes a battery, a mega-cartomizer, a mega-cartomizer tip, and a slim wall charger. While it doesn’t come with an ejuice, you can purchase it here. Thanks to the basic nature of the kit, it’s definitely a more reasonable price than a lot of other kits out there.

Price: $29.99

Buy the EGO – Device Only here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Fantastic price

Super high-quality

Phenomenal battery life

Cons:

Doesn’t come with e cig juice

Doesn’t work with other cartomizers

Battery takes a while to charge

10. Best Variable Voltage 510 Vape Starter Kit

Like we discussed earlier, variable voltage gives you ultimate control over your vaping experience. It ranges from 3.2-to-4.8 volts. On top of that, this puppy is a 510 thread–your vaping possibilities are nearly endless. Attach a smileomizer, and you’re set to vape.

In addition to functional options, you have design options, as well. Choose from small, medium, large, or extra-large batteries, and five colors, which includes hot pink. If you receive this kit and absolutely hate it, you can return it within 30 days for a money back guarantee. You really can’t go wrong with the 510 V V Vapor Zeus Kit.

Price: $59.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Buy the 510 V V Vapor Zeus Kit here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

Pros:

Very easy draw

Super long battery life

Incredible quality

Cons:

Takes a long time to recharge battery

Doesn’t include a slim drip tip

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.