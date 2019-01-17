5 Best Watermelon Vape Juice Flavors You Need to Try

Watermelon vape juice makes you think back to your childhood, during the hot, humid days of August. In the dead of the summer, there are two almost-immediately refreshing things: a dip in a pool or lake, and eating crispy, cold watermelon.

Eating watermelon while dipping your feet in the water is like heaven-on-earth. Watermelon vape juice incites that same feeling of summer perfection…but you can get it all-year long.

Watermelon e juices are always a crowd pleaser. Who doesn’t like the sweetness that ripe fruit brings about? Weirdos, that’s who!

Like many other fruits, watermelon has different levels of sweetness depending on how ripe it is. Watermelon vape juices mimic these flavor nuances.

Not all e juice is made the same, however, and that’s especially true of everyone’s favorite red melon. So, finding the perfect e liquid is super important to your taste buds.

Whether you’re looking for a straight watermelon vape juice, or want it as part of a mix, I’ve got you covered. There are so many choices in the e juice world, it can feel overwhelming.

Don’t be intimidated. This list contains the best watermelon vape juice flavors. Each capsule has a superlative headline, allowing you to dive in for more info, or skim with ease. Options range from traditional to quite exotic, so there’s sure to be a flavor for everyone.

Here you'll learn where to buy watermelon vape juice, and which ones are the best.

1. Best Traditional Watermelon Vape Juice

WOW e liquid is known for producing economical, robust, delicious e juices. Watermelon is absolutely no exception. It’s one of the most popular flavors they sell–and for good reason. It’s a 25/75 VG/PG ratio, so the flavors are maddeningly divine.

If you’re big into throat hits, though, opt to purchase the Premium WOW product. Whether you’re a heavy vaper or not, you’re covered with no-nicotine, all the way up to 3.6% (36 mL). The Watermelon E Juice by WOW is a can’t-miss product, perfect for all-day vaping.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Fantastic price

Tastes insanely good – exactly like watermelon

Available in 0-3.6% nicotine strength

Cons:

May smell a bit strange when you first open bottle

2. Best Fried Watermelon Vape Juice

Headed to a county fair or carnival this summer? You know fried food is easily the best thing you can nosh on, as you people watch, eyeball rides, and maybe go to the petting zoo.

Instead of limiting yourself to that delicious fried fare a weekend or two per-year, indulge in it whenever you please…all without the oil and calories that traditionally come with it. How? With a fried watermelon vape juice, of course.

FRYD recognized how popular fried food is, and they’ve taken it to a whole new e juice level. Seriously, check out their fried cream cake, fried bananas (and don’t forget to use the code “HEAVY” for 10% off your total!).

There’s not a flavor out there that isn’t mouthwatering-ly delicious.

The fried watermelon e juice has a 70/30 VG/PG ratio, so you’ll get awesome throat hits, in addition to that amazing flavor. You won’t regret the choice to delve into fried watermelon. What have you got to lose?

Price: $11.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Tastes exactly like fried watermelon

Provides fantastic throat hits

Allows you to exhale massive clouds

Cons:

Only goes up to 0.6% nicotine strength

3. Best 60 mL Watermelon Vape Juice

When you find a perfect watermelon vape juice, you’ll never want to go back to anything else. Whether you prefer a candy-like watermelon flavor, or prefer something more natural, there’s an e liquid out there for you.

Most importantly, though, is to find a vape juice that comes in bulk. Purchasing your e liquid in larger quantities makes it easier for your life in general, and your pocketbook will be much happier.

Redstone E Juice by Mod Fuel definitely vibes with this thought process. They set out to make an extremely natural-flavored watermelon e juice, and boy did they succeed.

It boasts a VG/PG ratio of 70/30, ultimately ensuring you experience the amazing flavor, and get the fantastic throat hit you desire.

Choose from no-nicotine up to 12 mL (1.2% strength). You’ll wonder why you didn’t give this bad boy a shot before–you may have just found your new all-day vape.

Price: $22.99 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Tastes like natural, fresh watermelon

Great price for 60 mL of e liquid

Fantastic all-day vape

Provides great throat hits

Cons:

Not ideal for those who prefer “candy” (super sugar-y) flavors

4. Best Sweet and Sour Watermelon Vape Juice

If your first thought was “Carrie Underwood is producing watermelon vape juice now?!” then you’re not alone. Turns out the famous country singer is, in fact, not the mastermind behind this e juice.

The “C” actually stands for “Claire”. In order to have an e liquid named after you, you have to be pretty BA and produce an insanely BA vape juice. Miss Claire Underwood did just that.

This isn’t like a normal watermelon vape juice. Instead, if starts off as the yummy fruitiness you’re used to, under the cloak of sweetness. That sweet quickly turns into a sour razzmatazz flavor, giving you the ultimate sweet/sour watermelon combination.

It boasts a VG/PG ratio of 75/25, so the flavors are sure to be vibrant and robust. Plus, you’ll get a full 60 mL bottle. Don’t be intimidated by the powerful C. Underwood–embrace it.

Price: $22.99 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Packs a huge set of clouds on each exhale

Tastes like an amazing sweet/sour watermelon candy

Great price for 60 mL of vape juice

Cons:

Not great for people who don’t like candy flavors

5. Best Candy-Flavored Watermelon Vape Juice

Bubblegum, bubblegum, in your shoe. How many pieces can you chew? While we’re definitely not kids on a playground anymore, the rhyme still holds true. Bubblegum isn’t just for traditional pink gum flavors.

Instead, it’s the springboard for creating amazing fruity/bubblegum flavor mixtures. Think Double Bubble Watermelon, or Zebra Stripe gum. Those childhood favorites comes to life as vape juices with Bubble Melon E-Juice, by Chubby Bubble.

While you’re not shoving pieces of physical gum into your mouth, you’ll still have that large-mouth grin tons of gum brings about. As you inhale, the watermelon yumminess will increase, and decrease as you begin to exhale.

The lingering fragrance, post-exhale, is what’ll keep you coming back for more. The scent itself is mouthwatering. A 70/30 VG/PG ratio keeps the flavor intact, and your throat hits satisfying. You receive a 60 mL bottle, sure to make both your lungs and your pocketbook smile.

Price: $22.99 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Insanely good price for 60 mL

Creates massive clouds

Tastes like an absolute dream, leaving you wanting more

Cons:

Only goes up to 1.2% nicotine strength

See Also:

