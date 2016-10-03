Top 50 Best Man Gift Ideas

Best man and groomsmen gifts are typically given the night before your wedding at the rehearsal dinner as a token of your appreciation. Groomsmen gifts can be tricky since they often require that you purchase the same exact gift for every guy, meaning that you need to keep various tastes and your overall budget in mind (a handful of gifts can add up quickly). If you’re shopping for a groomsmen gift, you can check out our list of 100 great groomsmen gifts, which takes into account the points made above.

The best man gift is a bit different, however. This is an area where you can really personalize your gift to your best man’s taste, and where you should be spending a bit more than you are on the rest of the group. This is your opportunity to show this person how much you appreciate their friendship and support. They’ve traveled, rented tuxedos, and purchased accessories. They’ve planned and traveled to the bachelor party. They’ve put a lot of time and money into your big day and you’ll need to show your appreciation by thanking them with a thoughtful gift.

