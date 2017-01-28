50 Best Wedding Rings for Men & Women

If you’re in the midst of planning a wedding, then sadly, wedding bands are probably one of the least of your worries. With that being said, they’re still an important part of your wedding, and one of the aspects that will stay with you long after the wedding day and honeymoon. While choosing the perfect band might not be at the top of your priority list, you’ll want to take some time to find a band that you’ll be content wearing for years to come.

If you’re a guy who just purchased an engagement ring, you’re probably already semi educated in the whole jewelry buying process. If you’re not, there’s only a few basic aspects to consider and you’ll be ready to shop. Precious metals like gold and platinum (especially those with diamonds included in their design) tend to be at the top of the list in terms of price. Less precious metals like titanium, tungsten, and sterling silver drive the cost WAY down, so if you’re not set on gold or platinum, these are great options.

If you were just on the recieving end of an engagement ring, your biggest concern is likely to find a band that coordinates perfectly with your existing ring. With so many options and jewelry designers, finding that perfect match shouldn’t be an issue. Many brides are opting to purchase a contrasting wedding band as opposed to one that matches perfectly. It helps to differentiate the two bands and also gives you two distinct looks if you want to wear them separately. Just like the men’s selection of rings, there are tons of options when it comes to style. Thick, thin, gold, silver, vintage, deco, modern, classic, sparkly, plain… the list goes on.

We’ve rounded up 50 of our favorite wedding bands for both men and women from $5,000 diamond stunners to simple and classic silver bands that cost merely $10. You’ll find 10 rings each for women and men, followed by 10 diamond wedding bands, 10 vintage wedding bands, and finally, 10 cheap wedding bands for those looking to save.

Best Wedding Bands for Women

1. 2.50 Carat Round Cut Diamond Wedding Band in 14k White Gold

This wedding band tops our list with five star reviews across the board. It can be daunting purchasing diamonds online but you should be reassured that you’re getting an awesome quality ring here. A few reviewers have remarked that they’ve brought their rings to personal appraisers who have confirmed the validity of these diamonds. Originally priced at $8,000 this ring is on a huge sale and it’s unlikely that you’ll find a 2.5 carat ring of this caliber priced this low elsewhere. The diamonds are all round brilliant cut and circle the entire white gold ring. Natural Diamonds of NYC is amazing to work with so if you’re looking for an easy buying experience from a trustful company, check out all of their wedding band options.

Price: $1,999 (75 percent off MSRP)

2. 14k Yellow or White Gold 6mm Solid Wedding Band

If you’re looking for something on the simpler side, this gorgeous gold wedding band can be ordered in both yellow and white gold for a very reasonable cost. The ring is solid gold throughout – not filled or plated. The milgrain design sets it apart from a standard gold band but still keeps it on the plain side. If you’re looking for other simple gold band designs, check them out here. Keep in mind that this ring can be ordered in a plethora of sizes so if you’re looking to match your fiance’s wedding band, this is a great option.

Price: $257 – $308 depending on size

3. 14k Gold 1/4 Carat Diamond Wedding Band

This is another ring with a plethora of amazing reviews from past purchasers. It can be ordered in rose gold, yellow gold, or white gold, all with 21 sparkly round cut diamonds around the band. It is made from solid gold, with no filling or plating. The look is overall delicate and feminine, measuring just under 2mm in width. This is also a great option for an anniversary band if you’re already married.

Price: $199.99

4. 2mm 14k Gold & Diamond Wedding Band

With just a little more weight in diamonds than the option above, this ring features round-cut diamonds in a channel setting. All of the diamonds used in this ring comply with the Kimberley Process to ensure that their diamonds are conflict free. This band is also slightly thicker, measuring exactly 2mm around. Keep in mind that the diamonds on this band only go half way around. If you’re looking for full diamond coverage on a channel set band, check out this option.

Price: $631.89 – $764.40 depending on size

5. Classic Fit 14k Simple 2mm Rose Gold Wedding Band

Reasonably priced at just around $100 (depending on size), this ring is certainly one of the least expensive options. If you’re not looking to spend thousands on a wedding band but still would like a quality piece of jewelry, this ring is a great choice. It’s sleek, classic, and sophisticated in its design, featuring a slender silhouette. The band is 2mm in width for a very delicate and feminine fit.

Price: $88.67 – $118.35 depending on size

6. 1/3 Carat 14k Gold Round Stackable Swirl Ring

If you’re looking to make a bit more of a statement with your wedding ring, this is a unique option with lots of sparkle. It’s one of the thickest options on the women’s list, measuring 4.7mm wide. Many brides either move their engagement ring to their right hand after marriage or choose only to wear it for certain occasions. If that’s something you’re considering, there’s no question that this band can stand alone and still be noticed. This ring has over 35 round cut diamonds throughout the swirl design and can be ordered in just about any size. You can browse other wedding bands with a similar swirl design here if this one isn’t quite your style.

Price: $249 – $309 depending on size

7. 14k White Gold Round & Baguette Diamond Bridal Wedding Band

While historically women wore two bands (their engagement ring and a wedding band), we’re seeing a collection of rings more and more. Some women opt for two new bands right off the bat on their wedding day, while others collect them throughout their relationship for special occasions (anniversaries, birthdays, and the birth of their children). If this is something that you’ll be doing either now or down the road, look for rings that can easily stack together. This one is just over 2.5mm wide with round and baguette shaped diamonds. Originally priced over $1,000, this is currently on sale for an amazing price. Check out a slew of stackable bands both for your wedding or any other special occasion.

Price: $329.99 (70 percent off MSRP)

8. Round & Baguette Cut Diamond Band in 14k White Gold

This ring almost looks as though you have three bands stacked into one, with two rows of round bands flanking a row of baguette diamonds in the center. It’s made with 5/8 carats of diamonds and 14k white gold. It’s one of the more sizeable bands due to the three rows of diamonds. Originally priced at $1,450 this ring is currently almost 50 percent off. If you’re a fan of the multiple rows of diamonds and want a ring of this caliber, check out some other equally stunning options here with a similar design.

Price: $800 (44 percent off MSRP)

9. Sterling Silver Dainty Curved Tracer Band With Diamonds

A ring like this retails at competing stores like Zales and Kays for around $500, if not more. While the ring is plated sterling silver, you won’t be able to tell the difference when it’s stacked next to your gold engagement ring due to the high quality of this band. This contour band will mean that your engagement ring can fit nicely next to this band without having gaps in between and the mold kit that’s included will help with the fitting process. You can shop additional curved tracer bands here for other style options.

Price: $156 (50 percent off MSRP)

10. 1/4 Carat 10k Gold Round Black & White Diamond Wedding Band

The swirl design of this band is truly unique and the black diamond portion can be mixed with white gold, yellow gold, or rose gold depending on your preference. It’s dainty and delicate, measuring 3.7mm in width. If you’re looking for something a little bit wider, the same designer has a ring that looks like two of these swirl bands were stacked on top of one another. It’s double the width and sparkle for a true statement piece. You can shop that alternative design here.

Price: $179 – $299

Best Wedding Bands for Men

1. Men’s 10k Gold Comfort-Fit Wedding Band With Satin Center & Beveled Edges

When it comes to men’s jewelry in general, the focus is usually more on the comfort of the piece than the price. Jewelry can be uncomfortable and that is something that most men are hoping to avoid when purchasing a wedding band – especially when you’re expected to wear it for eternity. Another great feature of this wedding band, aside from the comfort, is the unique matte finish center. Rings can tend to be too shiny or too overdone, especially for a simple guy. This one can be worn daily without being too much in terms of look or comfort. It’s available in both white gold and yellow gold depending on your preference.

Price: $242.17 – $324.43 depending on size

2. 14K Yellow Gold 4mm Comfort Fit Wedding Band

With 100 percent five stars reviews, this is definitely a wedding band you’ll want to consider if you’re after something simple and gold. It comes in solid 14k yellow gold with a certificate of authenticity and can be made for both men and women, which is great if you’re hoping to have matching bands. It’s extremely comfortable for non stop wear and measures 4mm wide – a nice medium sized width that’s not too wide or too skinny. i Wedding Band has a number of highly rated wedding bands if this one isn’t your style.

Price: $142 – $179 depending on size

3. 14K Two Tone Gold Celtic Infinity Knot Wedding Band

If you can’t decide between gold and silver, or if you just want something with a little bit more visual interest, a ring like this is the way to go. This is a wider men’s band, measuring 6.5mm wide. The celtic style ring has both solid white and yellow 14k gold metal as part of its design. If you’re not sure of your size, you can request a free ring size gauge from this retailer by simply emailing them your shipping address, which means you never have to leave the comfort of your home to get measured. You can also receive a free engraving (a $35.00 value) by emailing them the message and the engraving font (either arial or script) after you have placed the order.

Price: $809

4. 3.40 Carat Men’s Round Cut Diamond & Platinum Wedding Band

Many men are looking for some diamonds on their wedding band. (It hardly seems fair that women be the only ones who get to sport some sparkle on their finger). This special ring is made with quite a few diamonds and measures about 6mm wide by 2mm high. The diamonds are round cut with a minimum color of G and a minimum clarity of SI1 (both at the top of the scale) and sparkles like no other. The band itself is platinum and is extremely durable. This online shop confidently offers a 30 day return policy and a free appraisal so you can be confident in your purchase.

Price: $4,199

5. 8mm Tungsten Wedding Band With White Carbon Fiber & White Diamond Setting

Modern grooms will appreciate the high quality craftsmanship of this gorgeous ring that definitely stands out among the others. The design is extremely different and unique with pure white carbon fiber in the center channel and a small single diamond. Tungsten Carbide is extremely scratch resistant and is a great choice for those who want jewelry to be both maintenance and worry free. The ring is also very comfortable with smooth edges that won’t irritate the skin. Free engraving is offered with any purchased ring in a number of different fonts so you can make your wedding band sentimental and special. This shop has a number of unique tungsten rings so if this one isn’t your style, check out the other options here.

Price: $224.49 – $249.99

6. 6mm Tungsten Carbide 14k Wedding Band With White Gold Inlay

With a clean, sophisticated, and professional look, this ring is a safe choice for any man. It’s 6mm wide so it’s thicker than most women’s bands, while still remaining a subtle in the design. The mixed metal look isn’t as apparent as those designs with yellow gold and silver/white gold, which tends to be a little bit more approachable for some men. It’s currently being sold with a sizeable discount at over 60 percent off.

Price: $155 (61 percent off MSRP)

7. Two Tone Sterling Silver & 10k Yellow Gold Wedding Band

The original and unique design on the gold portion of this band certainly makes it stand out among other wedding bands. It’s made of both sterling silver and 10k gold, which helps to keep costs down while also keeping it attractive and well-made. The design goes around the entire circumference of the ring so you don’t have to worry about continuously adjusting it to sit on top. If you’re looking for an alternative design but are sure you’d like a two-tone look you can check out some other great two-tone rings for men here.

Price: $194.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

8. Black Titanium 8mm Matte Center Comfort Fit Band

One of the biggest complaints from men when it comes to wearing a ring (or any jewelry for that matter) is the weight. It feels uncomfortable, heavy, and generally unpleasant. If this is a concern of yours, titanium is a great material to consider for your wedding band. This ring is 8mm and even with its sizeable width, it’s lightweight. It’s also durable, and dent and corrosion resistant. Comparably speaking, it’s 45 percent lighter than steel, and stronger than gold, platinum and most other metals. Titanium comes in many hues so if this darker color isn’t your favorite, check out some other titanium rings here in several various colors.

Price: $169.88 – $175.88 depending on size

9. Triton Men’s Rose Tungsten Step-Edge Comfort-Fit Band

Triton rings are made from a special blend of 85 percent Tungsten Carbide. This high percentage yields a strong, heavy weight, hypoallergenic and tarnish resistant material. If you’re shopping for an active man, this is a ring that looks like gold or silver but stands up to an active lifestyle at a fraction of the cost. At under $100, this ring definitely looks like it would cost more. While rose gold has been a popular choice for women’s rings for several years, men are also now seeing a plethora of options with rose gold finishes. If you’re interested in checking out some other rose gold men’s rings you can shop them here. Many of the designs have both rose gold and another material if you don’t want a full rose gold ring.

Price: $68.20 – $100 depending on size

10. 8mm Mens Black Tungsten Carbide Wedding Band

Gold, whether it’s yellow or white, isn’t for every guy. Luckily there are great alternatives when it comes to wedding bands, so those who don’t want to sport a gold band don’t have to. There are other benefits besides the aesthetics to choosing a non-gold ring, including the durability and the cost. This 8mm wide black tungsten carbide ring has a pipe-cut flat design and a non-shiny, brush-finished black coating. The same style is also available in thicker or thinner widths if you have an alternative preference. Eternal Tungsten has a number of highly durable, fashionable, modern, and high-quality rings for men so don’t miss out on shopping the rest of their collection here.

Price: $64.95

Best Diamond Wedding Bands

1. One Carat 14k Gold Round Diamond Stackable Band

A great compliment to just about any engagement ring, this one carat stackable band is simple, classic, and very dainty. While the size is amplified in the above photo to show the details, it’s actually very thin, measuring 2.9mm around. It’s comprised of 32 diamonds which cover the circumference of the band. If you’re considering pairing this with your engagement ring or even adding it to a stack of existing rings, this is a great choice. If you’re looking for a similar option that makes a bit more of a statement, this 2.5 carat ring is still very reasonably priced.

Price: $819 – $904 depending on size

2.14k White Gold Round Diamond Micro-Pave Wedding Band

This ring is one of the daintiest options on the list, with a width of just 1.65mm. A thin band like this is a wonderful option if you have shorter fingers and don’t want your rings to take up too much real estate. The micropave set diamonds are so sparkly and are set around half of the band. The cost on this ring is extremely reasonable, especially considering that you’re still getting a white gold band and 1/4 carat of high-quality diamonds. This band works with both diamond band engagement rings as well as more simple gold or white gold rings. All of the diamonds used in this ring are natural and conflict free.

Price: $354.99

3. 1.45 Carat 14k Gold Round Diamond Eternity Band

Originally priced at close to $3,000 you’ll be getting quite a bit more than you’re paying for with this ring. It’s 2.5mm wide with 1.45 carats of round diamonds that surround the entire band. It can be ordered in both yellow gold or white gold, depending on the color of your existing engagement ring. Compared to some of the more dainty options on this list, this one definitely has a bit more thickness to it, so it can easily be worn on its own while still making a statement. If you prefer a rose gold band over the yellow gold, there are so many gorgeous options available, all with diamond designs.

Price: $854 (71 percent off MSRP)

4. Four Carat Round Cut Diamond Wedding Band in 14k White Gold

There’s no question that this ring is a splurge but if you’re looking for a really special band that’s high in quality, this ring will wow. There’s little to no chance that you’ll find a ring originally priced over $17,000 for a small fraction of that price. This is an amazing statement piece of jewelry available for a huge discount. The diamonds and the gold used in the creation of this ring make it worth considering. The diamonds are round brilliant cut with G color, SI1 clarity and an excellent cut, so they sparkle like no other. If you’re looking for a ring that can be worn on its own, this is it. It’s 5mm in width (with all those diamonds it has to be a bit thicker in size) and will definitely catch some attention. Thinking about purchasing an anniversary ring? This ring would bring a smile to any gal’s face – no question.

Price: $5,799 (66 percent off MSRP)

5. 0.90 Carat 18k Gold Round Diamond Wedding Band

Statement rings can certainly cost thousands of dollars, especially if you’re looking for sizeable diamonds, but they don’t have to. Another way to turn heads with your diamond wedding ring is to opt for something with lots of smaller diamonds. While they might not be as dramatic alone, stacked up next to one another, they reflect a lot of light, creating a ton of sparkle. Most retailers will sell a pave ring like this for double the price, so purchasing it here will give you even more savings. The design is comprised of six rows of micro-pave set diamonds, with a total of one carat and 226 stones total… 226! It’s 6mm in width at its thickest point, with each row of diamonds measuring about 1mm. It’s available in white gold, yellow gold, and rose gold, so you have all of the various options available to you.

Price: $609 – $669

6. Blue Sapphire & Diamond 2mm Bezel Eternity

While diamonds are certainly beautiful, there’s no surprise that they’re one of the most costly gems. Sapphires are used in conjunction with diamonds in many pieces of jewelry for a unique look and as a money saver. The blue tone is absolutely gorgeous, which makes this an easy compromise to make. Consisting of both diamonds and sapphire stones, this wedding band is bezel set and available in white gold, yellow gold, and rose gold. If you’re getting married in September or you’re shopping for someone with a September birthday, the choice of the sapphire is even more significant as that is the September birthstone. The ring ships safe and sound in a jewelry box along with a certificate of authenticity so you can feel confident and comfortable with your purchase.

Price: $706 – $759

7. Benchmark Platinum 4mm Channel Set Eternity Wedding Band

Platinum rings are at the top tier when it comes to wedding bands, especially those covered in diamonds. While the price might seem hefty, the product is worth the price tag. The exact number of carats on this band depends on the ring size (basically the bigger the ring, the more diamonds are needed to cover it and the more carats you’ll wind up with). Each ring comes with a free engraving, which would fit nicely on the interior of this ring. Many diamond bands don’t have the space available for a sentimental engraving, which is something that sets this ring apart. If you’re looking to shop other channel set diamond wedding bands, you can check out the whole selection here.

Price: $4,286 – $5,551

8. Diamond Princess Cut Eternity Band

Round diamonds are the popular choice when it comes to wedding bands and are what you’ll see in a vast majority of them. With that being said, round diamonds aren’t for everyone. This one is a bit different, with square princess cut diamonds instead. While the shape of the diamonds is unique, that’s not the only thing that will make your buying experience different if you choose to purchase a ring from Tri Jewelers. Unfortunately when you’re shopping online for a ring, you traditionally don’t get the same personal experience and care that you might in a store and this is simply not the case with Tri Jewelers. They take the time to explain their product, the buying process, and ensure that you have all of the necessary documentation to feel comfortable with your purchase. If you need a bit of hand holding through the diamond buying process, which admittedly can be extremely overwhelming, definitely consider purchasing your wedding band here.

Price: $2,009 – $2,349

9. Diamond Princess Cut Eternity Band in 14K Gold

This diamond wedding band is different than the rest, with a very vintage look and feel and so much gorgeous detailing. Rather than a solid gold band, the design consists of a vine-like design with diamonds studded throughout. It’s still dainty and delicate, so you don’t have to worry about the uniqueness overpowering your engagement ring if you do plan on wearing them together. On the other hand, this is one of the rings that can be worn on its own and still be noticed.

Price: $229 (71 percent off MSRP)

10. 18k Yellow Gold Semi Eternity Wedding Band

Simple at its core, but still with the accent of a few diamond studs, this ring is perfect for anyone who wants a plainer look that still feels special. The solid 18k gold band is very high-quality, which does drive up the cost somewhat even though there are only a few diamonds included. The diamonds that are included are top of the line, with G color, SI1 clarity, and a round brilliant cut. It’s comfortable, dainty, and classic – a stunning option to be paired with any engagement ring.

Price: $439 – $569

Best Vintage Inspired Wedding Bands

1. 10k White Gold Diamond Ring

Vintage rings can add so much textural detail to an otherwise simple band. They often have intricate designs and are definitely unique when compared to a simple gold or diamond studded band. Keep in mind that this ring has been magnified to show the details and while it might look large and thick, it’s actually extremely delicate and thin. It’s 4.3mm wide and has a several diamonds (14 to be exact) that are placed sporadically throughout the design. If you’re looking for a similar design that’s available in rose gold or yellow gold as well, check out this ring from the Amazon Collection, on sale for just under $50.

Price: $179.10 (44 percent off MSRP)

2. 0.25 Carat 14k Gold Vintage Wedding Band

Similar in both design and price to the first option on this list, this ring is also available in three types of gold (rose, white, and yellow). It’s a little bit thicker with a width of 5.1mm and has more than double the number of diamonds in its design (32) if you are looking for something with more sparkle. Originally priced over $1,000, you’ll have the opportunity to save quite a bit with this purchase. If the uneven edges of the first two rings bother you but you still like the look, this channel set vintage ring is the perfect option for you, bridging a clean exterior with the vintage-inspired style.

Price: $299 (71 percent off MSRP)

3. 14k White Gold Diamond & Sapphire Ring

This gorgeous vintage inspired band has a lot going for it. It almost looks like there are three bands stacked together, with two thinner rows of diamonds on the exterior and a gorgeous center row of larger diamonds and sapphires. If you’re worried that this ring might be too big (is there such a thing?) don’t worry. The band has been enlarged for this photo, but in reality is relatively thin. If you like the look of sapphires and want to see more of them, this ring is similar in its design except the entire center row is comprised of sapphires, giving it that same multi-band look.

Price: $932.09

4. Sterling Silver Vintage Fan Style Ring Guard With Cubic Zirconia

If your engagement ring is on the smaller side and you want to accentuate it, a ring guard is a nifty accessory that works like a charm. Many brides opt for this type of design over a single band, or purchase this as an additional band to be worn on certain occasions. The vintage fan style ring guard is designed with with milgrain edges and a filigree design. This ring guard has a sunburst style, with diamonds peaking out in every direction around the center stone. One benefit to working with Two Birch, is their ability to customize each guard to fit your engagement ring precisely. Each order is custom made, so you know you’ll be getting a product that works for you. They have so many awesome and unique ring guards and bands, many with vintage designs, so if this one isn’t for you, you can keep shopping here.

Price: $90

5. 14k Gold Pave Set Vintage Stacking Diamond Ring

While this ring can of course be worn as a wedding band, it is also a great option for an anniversary ring, a stackable ring, or on its own. The band is comprised of 12 brilliant cut round diamonds that are set halfway around the band. This band has a milgrain edge design, marquise shapes, and scrollwork on the sides that give it a beautiful antique look. It’s available in white gold, yellow gold, and rose gold so it can be paired with just about any engagement ring under the sun. Given the small diamonds on the band, we especially like this ring with a simple solitaire engagement ring.

Price: $413

6. Rose Gold Art Deco Wedding Band

This ring will appraise for close to $1,500, which makes its pricetag shockingly inexpensive. Each gorgeous vintage ring is made with 1/3 carats of round brilliant cut diamonds with a clarity of SI2-I1 and a G or H color. The setting width is 3mm wide. This online shop uniquely offers payment plans to its customers so if you can’t pay the entire amount upfront, you can work out a plan of installments that you’re comfortable with, allowing you to pay over time. If you’re still on the hunt for a wedding band or even an engagement ring, don’t miss out on browsing the alternative options from this designer.

Price: $399

7. Diamond Filigree Wedding Ring

While many wedding bands are stunning from the top, most are lacking details of any kind on the sides. This one is inspiring from every angle, a truly unique and eye catching piece of jewelry. It’s not surprising that it’s handmade. From the same designer as the above ring, you’ll have the same options of a payment plan as well as a lifetime warranty that shows the seller’s confidence in their product. If you’re on a budget and aren’t tied to purchasing real diamonds, this similarly designed band is made with cubic zirconia and is on sale for just around $50.

Price: $599

8. His & Her Floral Vintage Wedding Bands

While it’s not something every couple feels comfortable with, we do love the idea of matching wedding bands and these vintage inspired ones are extra special. You have the option of choosing gold, white gold, or rose gold for each band so they can either be ordered in the same tone or differ for each individual. The gold engraved flower pattern is inlaid with a single diamond in the center. The band itself has a slightly convex rounded shape that gives this rings an artisan’s touch. The men’s band can certainly be made without the diamond if that’s more attractive to you. The ring can also be personalized with an engraving or personal message of your choosing. This gold his and hers set, made with yellow gold and inspired by an art deco look, is another favorite.

Price: $750

9. 14k Gold Vintage Style Flourish Pattern Ring

You will not miss the lack of diamonds on this beautifully constructed band. The vintage inspired ring is made with solid 14k white or yellow gold and does not have any nickel in it. The band features a deeply embossed flourish pattern of swirled fancy leaves separated by a diagonal dotted pattern. It’s 3mm wide and 1.5mm thick an can be made in sizes three to nine. If an alternative size is needed, custom orders are accepted. This ring from the same designer has a similar band with a small solitaire stone at its center. If you’re planning on wearing this ring in lieu of an engagement ring, this is a great choice.

Price: $295

10. Scrolls Thin 14k solid Yellow Gold Art Deco Wedding Ring

This jeweler is known for their vintage inspired creations and this simple gold band speaks to their level of craftsmanship. The vintage style wedding band features art deco scroll engravings in a wavy shaped band. It’s extremely comfortable to wear. It’s also available in 18k gold if you’re interested in making a slight upgrade. If you’re shopping for an engagement ring, don’t miss out on the many stunning vintage designs. There’s also a beautiful, simple, and classic wedding band set for matching his and hers bands.

Price: $380

Best Cheap Wedding Bands

1. Classic 4mm Comfort Fit Wedding Band

If you’re after a simple band and don’t really care for diamonds, you don’t have to spend much to add a little shine to your ring finger. Some people don’t feel the need to splurge on high end golds, especially if they’re worried about wear and tear or they’re known for losing jewelry and are scared to own something too pricey. This titanium ring looks similar to sterling silver or white gold and is a perfect simple, classic, and comfortable band. It’s 4mm wide and can be ordered in most ring sizes for both men and women.

Price: $12.58

2. 4mm 18k Rose Gold Plated Stainless Steel Cubic Zircon Wedding Bands

Originally priced at close to $100, this is now on sale for 80 percent off, making an initially pricey ring affordable. While the center stones are cubic zirconia and not diamonds, the exterior is still made with rose gold plated sterling silver so you’re not making a compromise on quality to be able to afford such a stunning ring. Rings of this caliber with real diamonds are priced in the thousands, so if you don’t have that type of budget, cubic zirconia is a wonderful alternative. You can browse alternative cubic zirconia wedding bands here that are reasonably priced.

Price: $19.98 (80 percent off MSRP)

3. 6mm Black Tungsten Carbide Wedding Ring

While this ring is inexpensive it doesn’t look or feel that way. It has a nice weight to it and a beautiful finish, so while you’ll spend only $10 you’ll still wind up with an attractive and sophisticated ring. The design is extremely simple, made of tungsten and with a dark black finish. Its 6mm wide, perfect for a masculine wedding band. Greenpod has a number of rings, all within this price point so if this one isn’t for you, you can keep browsing.

Price: $10.99 (81 percent off MSRP)

4. 8mm Mens Tungsten Wedding Band Ring for Him

This wedding band is a bit on the wider side, even for a guy’s ring. It’s 8mm but still extremely clean and professional looking. It has a brushed metal finish in the center with a shinier finish around the edges. Originally priced over $200, this sturdy and masculine ring is on sale for quite a bit less. While the ring is top-quality, a few reviewers have mentioned that the size does run just slightly large so consider sizing down a half size when you purchase for the perfect fit.

Price: $34.95 (85 percent off MSRP)

5. Tungsten 8mm 18K Gold Plated Ring With Imitated Meteorite Inlay

It’s probably apparent now that tungsten is an expensive and attractive option, making it a great alternative to gold and silver. Just like the other tungsten rings on this list, this one is high-quality, masculine and sophisticated, even though it’s very inexpensive. The two tone look is unique, especially with the textural variance of imitated meteorite that’s at the center. The exterior is gold plated with 18k gold for extra protection and shine, which would typically drive the cost up considerably. Luckily at over 94 percent off, you can still purchase this ring for almost nothing.

Price: $17.99 (94 percent off MSRP)

6. .925 Sterling Silver Rhodium Plated Wedding Band

Sterling silver is another great alternative to white gold and platinum and while it’s not as luxurious of a metal, it still holds up nicely over the years and to the naked eye, most people can’t tell the difference. If a ring with this design was made with diamonds and gold, it would cost upwards of $1,000, depending on the quality of the diamonds. Without anyone knowing the wiser, this ring is very affordable and still has a lovely sparkle from the cubic zirconia. You can shop some alternative sterling silver wedding bands for women here and for men here.

Price: $29 (76 percent off MSRP)

7. His & Her Cobalt Chrome Ring Set

Sometimes less is more and that’s absolutely the case with these matching wedding bands. They’re made with cobalt metal and measure 2mm in width. While they could be considered dainty, the simple design makes them an understated piece of jewelry that can be worn by men and women alike, without worrying about making too much of a statement. The rings can be ordered in sizes 4-17. If you’re looking for an inexpensive way to purchase both rings at one time, this brushed titanium set is another great option.

Price: $45.88 (54 percent off MSRP)

8. Rose Gold Plated Wedding Band

In many cases, an inexpensive sterling silver base is plated with a more expensive metal like gold. While the cost remains low, the presentation is beautiful, making an inexpensive ring look like you’ve made quite the splurge. That’s exactly the case with this rose gold ring, which is plated on genuine sterling silver. Originally priced at $145, it’s currently on sale for only $25.62. The cubic zirconia stones help to keep the cost down while providing the illusion of more expensive diamonds for the same amount of sparkle. Here are a number of rose gold, cubic zirconia options for you to browse.

Price: $25.62 (82 percent off MSRP)

9. Solid 925 Sterling Silver 4mm Milgrain Classic Wedding Band

The milgrain on the exterior of this ring gives its otherwise plain design some beautiful visual interest. It’s made with genuine sterling silver and measures 4mm in width so it’s right at that medium point in terms of thickness for women’s bands. If you’re purchasing this for a man, it’s on the thinner size but still a professional and classic look. The unisex ring can be ordered in just about any size and can also be resized by any jeweler down the road if that’s needed.

Price: $29 – $34 depending on size

10. 1.50 Carat Blue Sapphire & Sterling Silver Eternity Ring

Forgo the diamonds altogether for a sapphire ring. Not only do alternative gemstones help to keep costs down, but they’re a unique option if you’re someone who doesn’t like to wear the norm. If you already have a diamond engagement ring, this is a great place to switch thing up. If you’re not fan of sapphires consider a wedding band with an alternative birthstone in it instead. You can find a slew of options here.

Price: $39.99 (75 percent off MSRP)

