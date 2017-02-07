Top 20 Best Bridal Shoes in 2018 for Every Budget & Style

Shoes have forever been at the forefront of my fashion decisions. I actually bought my wedding shoes before I bought my wedding dress – true story. I saw them and knew it was a done deal. They had to be mine. Some brides don’t get quite as excited about shoes, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have some fancy footwear to pair with their gorgeous gown.

Comfort is KEY on your wedding day, so even if you get googly-eyed about a pair of stilettos, keep in mind that you’re going to wearing those bad boys for many hours (likely more than a full eight hour work day to be precise). You’ll want to make sure that your tootsies can remain somewhat happy through pictures, the ceremony, and (at least part) of the reception.

Many brides grab a second, more comfortable pair of shoes for later in the night so that they can dance to their heart’s content without worrying about their feet. Tom’s has a line of wedding shoes that’s really popular for a late night shoe swap. A simple pair of white flip flops is another great choice.

Your wedding shoes are a special pair that you’ll treasure forever. Even if your dress covers them up, you want to be confident knowing that you love whatever pair you choose. Just like your dress, this is a purchase where a tiny splurge is completely valid. We’ve found our favorite 20 pairs of wedding shoes and divided them below into the following categories: ivory and white wedding shoes, metallic wedding shoes, flats and sandals (great for anyone who just cannot do a heel or doesn’t want the added height), and cheap wedding shoes (all $25 and under for those on a budget).

Best White & Ivory Bridal Shoes

1. Badgley Mischka Women’s Dana Dress Pump

Badgley Mischka is known for their gorgeous line of formal shoes, with many of them meant for bridal wear. These are one of the most classic pairs, with a very elegant and clean look and a gorgeous broach for some sparkle. The satin shoe is designed with a beautiful peep toe and is comfortable to wear. The heel measures 3.5 inches, keeping the height modest and wearable for hours on end without discomfort. You can find a number of peep toe designs from Badgley Mischka here if you want to browse alternative options.

Price: $104.63 – $215 depending on size

2. Blue by Betsey Johnson Women’s Livie Dress Sandal

If you’re looking for a unique option that’s fashion forward with a lot of visual interest, this is a fun choice. The white shoe features a bootie style design, with a higher ankle for additional support. The shoe itself has a laser cut design and gorgeous silver studded embellishments. The shoe is available in ivory leather, ivory satin, and black satin, so you can choose based on the rest of your look. This same laser cut look is also available in a more traditional stiletto shaped heel if you prefer that look or a flat if you’re trying to avoid a heel all together.

Price: $26.06 – $139.95 depending on size

3. Kate Spade New York Women’s Izzie Dress Sandal

You really can’t go wrong with these Kate Spade heels. They’re classic, elegant, and the bow on the heel adds an adorable feminine touch that’s still sexy and chic. The shoes are a great shade of ivory, not too white and not too dark. The approachable heel height and ankle strap also help to keep these comfortable and wearable for long periods of time. This alternative Kate Spade bridal shoe has the same elements of comfort, but has a bow over the toes rather than the heel. It also features a white glittery heel for a subtle pop of sparkle. If you’re looking for a design with more support, check out this awesome Kate Spade wedge, designed with white satin and a chunky glittery heel. If you like a really classic and simple white look, these Ted Baker bowed stilettos might be for you.

Price: $328 – $358 depending on size

4. Vince Camuto Women’s Im-Olson Dress Pump

Sometimes glitter and sparkle can be tacky and overwhelming, but not if they’re done the right way. The heel height is on the taller side, but not unmanageable, especially given the support from the rest of the shoe. The while leather is covered in tiny clear crystals for a look that resembles Cinderella’s glass slipper and that’s absolutely stunning. If you’re a fan of that sparkly glass slipper look, you can shop other options here, many of which are available at very affordable prices.

Price: $114.15 – $170

5. Jessica Simpson Women’s Morena Dress Sandal

If brooches, crystals, and embellishments aren’t your style, there are other ways to make a simple heel feel special. This leather sandal is on the strappy side and would be a nice choice for a spring and summer wedding since it doesn’t offer much coverage. The scalloped edges are a subtle design that keeps the shoe relatively simple but still special. Chinese Laundry has a similar style, available in both silver and gold and designed with a lower heel. Loeffler Randall has a similar style, but in a flat shoe design that would work nicely for anyone who doesn’t want to wear a heel.

Price: $24.99 – $89 depending on size

Metallic & Embellished Bridal Shoes

1. Nina Women’s Vinnie Dress Pump

These bridal heels are available in several gorgeous colors so if you’re not a fan of the gold, you can also purchase them in silver, dusty blue, and a ballet pink. The self-tie ankle strap is adjustable depending on the width of your ankle, a nice feature if you’re worried about the strep being too tight or too loose. The metallic sparkle on the fabric is minimal, but enhanced by the crystal studs around the ankle strap. The heel is modest, measuring 3.5 inches. Nina has tons of bridal shoe options, not just in metallic, but also in every other color under the sun.

Price: $68.63 – $98.95 depending on size

2. Badgley Mischka Women’s Langley Dress Sandal

This heel is definitely on the higher side, so comfort is relative. If you want something with some more height, this shoe does take into consideration other key elements to maintaining comfort like arch support and padding under the balls of your feet. It can be tricky to find an elegant looking silver shoe, especially if you want something fun and trendy, but this pair delivers. If you’re a fan of the floral accents, check out this pair with a slightly lower heel and a bit more support.

Price: $255

3. Kate Spade New York Women’s Charm Sling Back Pump

You cannot go wrong with this pair of Kate Spade heels. Every time we see them we feel like the heart eye emoji. They are simply stunning in every way possible – from the gorgeous gold glitter that covers every inch, to the fun and festive bow, these are sure to turn heads. They’re well designed so you don’t have to worry about glitter falling off as you wear them as you might with cheaper similar pairs. If you’re obsessed with the sparkle but you’re not a fan of the gold, these also come in silver, black, and rainbow glitter. Similarly, if you’re not a fan of the sling back style, these peep toe Kate Spade glitter heels have a bit more support in the back.

Price: $143.69 – $325 depending on size

4. Blue by Betsey Johnson Women’s Stela Dress Pump

It’s no surprise that this shoe has tons of high ratings. They’re fabulous from toe to heel, designed with mesh lining that peeks through to your toes, a scalloped glitter design, and an adorable bow that sits perfectly at the ankle. The bow also provides some support around the ankles, helping with overall comfort. The heel height is high at four inches, but the support from the design of the shoe makes the height a bit less noticeable. This beautiful heel is available in a champagne glitter (pictured above) as well as silver.

Price: $24.19 – $99

5. Seychelles Women’s Splendid Dress Pump

Rose gold is such a fun way to add an unexpected element into your look and we love a bit of a pink hue in any bridal look. This modest heel is doable even for those who hate wearing heels, measuring only 2.75 inches. The straps along the top of the shoe help keep the foot in place and help to maintain comfort even for long periods of time. There are so many gorgeous rose gold heels to choose from so if this one isn’t your style you can keep shopping here.

Price: $74.95 – $94.85 depending on size

Best Wedding Flats & Sandals

1. Badgley Mischka Women’s Gigi Pointed Toe Flat

You can skip the stiletto heel without missing out on style and sparkle. Just because you’re not a fan of heels doesn’t mean that you have to sacrifice a bridal look. These flats are just as special as many of the heels on this list, with an ivory base, tons of sparkly embellishments, and a beautiful pointed toe that keeps them feeling dressy. The sides of the shoe feature a delicate ivory mesh lining that gives the illusion of a d’orsay flat, while still providing full coverage and support. You can check out other flat and sandal styles from Badgley Mischka here if this one isn’t quite your style.

Price: $106.61 – $185 depending on size

2. Blue by Betsey Johnson Women’s Gem Flip Flop

It’s neither necessary or logistical to wear high heels in many venues. Brides planning a destination wedding or those getting married in an outdoor venue with uneven grounds should definitely consider a sandal or flat. If you’re planning to say “I do” on the beach, these sandals are the perfect choice. They’re embellished with a number of gorgeous stones on the top of the foot with a beautiful ivory satin base. They do run a little bit large so considering sizing down half a size when you order. If the white isn’t for you, they’re also available in dark silver, which is equally as stunning.

Price: $54.69 – $99.95 depending on size

3. Dessy Women’s Park Avenue Brocade Ballet Flats

While your wedding is certainly a special occasion, you don’t need to break the bank (or your feet) to look the part. These deliver on both comfort and cost, priced at only $36 and made from soft metallic lace. There’s definitely a fine line between comfortable and casual but these are still dressy enough for a bride. Dessy has a number of bridal shoe options that are all very reasonably priced. If you’re not a fan of these you can check out some alternative options.

Price: $36

4. David’s Bridal Crystal Roslyn Sandal

David’s Bridal isn’t just about the wedding dress. Shoes are an equally important aspect of the wedding day look and they have quite a few bridal shoes to choose from. This particular pair is designed with an easy sling back adjustable strap and a slew of crystal embellishments that sparkle and shine. You can shop David’s Bridal’s entire shoe selection here to find the perfect look.

Price: $29.95

5. Blue by Betsey Johnson Women’s Joy Ballet Flat

This basic rounded toe flat is made special with its beautiful champagne fabric and crystal embellishments. Sometimes the best fitting flats can slip of the back, which is something you’ll definitely want to avoid on your wedding day. The ankle straps on these keep them securely in place. If you’re not sure how long your feet will hold out for you, you can always order the heeled version of this shoe for pictures and then change into the flat version once dancing starts for the best of both worlds.

Price: $99

Best Cheap Bridal Shoes

1. Forever Link Alina Glitter Formal Heel

Fairly similar to some of the designer shoes on this list, these are available for under $20, which is a great bargain if you’re not looking to spend too much on your wedding shoes. They still have all of the bridal elements – white base, sparkly embellishments, and a feminine bow so you don’t have to feel like you’re making too much of a sacrifice. While the white is likely the most bridal, this shoe is also available in a champagne color, which is also gorgeous for a more subtle look. Consider sizing down a half size for a more accurate fit.

Price: $18.99

2. Essex Glam Women’s Satin Bridal Sandals

These are almost identical in style to the Kate Spade heels listed above, but cost hundreds less. While you’ll miss out on the band name, a few things will stay the same. Both are designed with white satin, feature a classic a clean silhouette, and have the fun accent of the bow on the heel. This heel is just slightly higher than the Kate Spade pair and a touch more white. If you’re looking to save a little while still wearing a fashionable heel, this is a great choice.

Price: $24.99

3. Elegant Park Sling Back Bridal Shoe

On sale for 62 percent off their original price, these heels are a great way to save on some gorgeous wedding shoes. They’re available in the ivory color (pictured here) as well as a true white, in addition to several other colors. The bow on its design is a bit more structured than some of the other bows on the list, making it very elegant and tailored looking. Elegant Park also has a copycat version of the classic Badgley Mischka heels first listed on this roundup, if you’re looking to save a bit of money with that style.

Price: $19.95 (62 percent off MSRP)

4. Delicious Rosela Ankle Strap Sandal

If you’re looking for an inexpensive, simple bridal shoe, this one delivers. They’re comfortable and stylish, with a metallic finish that keeps the otherwise simple design looking special. The ankle strap helps the shoe stay in place, while the shorter and thicker heel makes walking easier than some of the taller options. The cushioned foot bed will also be a lifesaver, especially on the dance floor.

Price: $21.12

5. Mu Dan Braided Sling Back Sandal

Inexpensive shoes can lack visual interest and often appear boring and cheap. That’s not the case with these fun sandals; designed with crisscross, braided, and embellished straps. If you’re not a fan of thong sandals, this is a great alternative design that will stay securely on your foot and keep you on your feet all day and night. If you’re not a fan of the silver, these are also available in a beautiful gold color instead.

Price: $13.99 – $18.99 depending on size

