Top 20 Best 25th Wedding Anniversary Gifts

The 25th wedding anniversary, also known as the silver anniversary, is a really monumental time in any couple’s life. 25 years together is an insanely long time, and odds are, they’ve probably been through quite a bit together – good days, bad days, laughter, tears, new houses, new jobs, kids, and more.

Celebrate this amazing milestone with a great gift for either your spouse or a couple that you know who’s celebrating making it to a quarter of a century. Since silver is both the traditional and modern gift for this anniversary, you don’t have to worry about choosing what kind of gift to purchase. You also have so many options when it comes to silver – from jewelry to home decor, the options are endless. We’ve rounded up 10 gifts for women, followed by 10 gifts for men; however, many of them would work well as a couple’s gift.

Best 25th Wedding Anniversary Gifts for Her

1. Better Together Stamped Fork Set

Sometimes the smallest gifts are the most thoughtful, and while these aren’t expensive our extravagant, they’re a sweet gift. We especially love this gift if your wife is always feeding you and making sure you’re well taken care of. The sentimental messaging is also great but if it’s not for you, you can find silver spoons and forks that are engraved with several designs here. If you’re not a fan of these options, consider this special 25th anniversary set of spoons designed with the number 25 and a heart.

Price: $25

2. Silver Mini Coffee Serving Set

If you’d really like deliver on the silver theme and jewelry isn’t your wife’s thing, purchasing something for the kitchen or home is another great option. The set includes a silver-plated coffee pot, sugar, creamer, and a serving tray, which can be used for both coffee or tea service. The mini size of the set is adorable and keeps costs down but if you prefer a full size silver coffee set, you can find one here. Elegance Silver has an entire online storefront packed with silver items for the home. If coffee and tea servers don’t seem like the right gift, you can browse tons of other items here.

Price: $57.14

3. Personalized Silver Jewelry Box

This jewelry box looks anything but cheap, but the reasonable costs will keep you from spending a fortune. A great gift for either your spouse, or for a couple who is celebrating their 25th anniversary, this silver box can be used for jewelry, trinkets, and the safe keeping of pretty much anything in an attractive way. The box is on the smaller side, measuring four inches wide. It comes with a free text engraving that can be either a name or a monogram. Additionally, the interior is made of a gorgeous blue velvet, for an even more luxurious finish. If you’re looking for a larger or more secure jewelry box, this one is several inches wider and has a lock and key for safe keeping.

Price: $27.95

4. Sterling Silver Satin-Finish Engraved Heart Locket

There’s something that’s so romantic and timeless about gifting a locket. Even if your wife isn’t a huge fan of jewelry, this classic choice is still appropriate. Given at such a momentous occasion, it also gains a good amount of sentimental value and might wind up staying in the family for years to come. This locket has a matte finish, giving it a more modern design. It’s shaped like a heart, made of genuine sterling silver, and has space for two photos inside. We love the idea of filling it with old photos from your wedding or alternatively, putting pictures of your children inside. If this locket isn’t your style, there are so many gorgeous options. Check them all out here.

Price: $39

5. Personalized Handwriting Signature Necklace

Take a fairly standard anniversary gift like a necklace and make it really special with some personalization. Many jewelry companies can transcribe a signature or handwritten note onto a piece of jewelry, so your wife can always have a piece of you with her when she wears it. This company allows for a maximum of four words in your handwriting to be transferred to this gorgeous silver one inch pendant.

Price: $108

6. Silver Plated Queen Anne’s Vases

Silver items for the home don’t stop at kitchenware. There are wonderful gift options when it comes to home decor and vases top our list. This is an extravagant set that includes not just one, but six silver-plated vases, all created and inspired by antique designs. You can choose to display them as a group, perhaps down the center of your dining room table, or separate them throughout your home. The vases measure approximately 5 inches high by 3 inches in diameter, so even though there’s a few of them, their footprint is small. Silver candlesticks are another lovely silver gift. You can browse some options here to purchase in lieu of the vases, or as an addition to them.

Price: $168

7. Bond of Marriage Sculpture

While it’s not actually made of silver, the silver resin gives this sculpture a beautiful finish and it’s still entirely appropriate for a 25th anniversary gift. The design can be set anywhere in the home, such as a couple’s bedroom or living room. The beautiful and delicate hands, mid ring exchange, will serve as a daily reminder of their wedding vows, now taken over 25 years ago. The silver sculpture is mounted on a cherry finished base and measure just over 9 inches high and 8 inches wide. If you’re skeptical about the quality given the lower price, check out the plethora of five star reviews, many of which mention gifting this for a wedding or anniversary.

Price: $38.95

8. Silver Forever Rose

If your wife loves getting flowers but hates when they die, this gift is a gorgeous solution that will outlast any standard bouquet and makes a lovely presentation. Not only is the detail of this rose like nothing else, but the silver finish makes it the perfect 25th anniversary gift. The rose comes with a complimentary acrylic stand for display, but if you’re not a fan of that design, simply purchase a single stem vase instead for display.

Price: $54.99

9. Wedgwood Vera Wang Vera Infinity Ring Holder

Vera Wang is known best for her wedding dresses, but she’s also designed an entire line of wedding and anniversary related items, all of which make great gifts. Rather than just gifting jewelry, think about the look on your wife’s face if you presented her this silver ring holder and then surprised her with a new ring. If she’s still wearing the same wedding band and engagement ring from 25 years ago, she might be in need of an upgrade. Consider purchasing a new band or an upgraded engagement ring. We’ve put together several ring posts, so if you need help shopping don’t miss this post on the best engagement rings and this post on the best wedding bands.

Price: $48.99

10. Sterling Silver & Pearl Bypass Bangle

If you’re still stumped for that perfect gift, no woman ever said no to a beautiful quality piece of jewelry, especially one that has silver and beautiful pearls in its design. The bracelet is silver filled, not hollow, so it has a nice sturdy weight to it. Your wife can wear this day to day, or keep it for special occasions.

Price: $89.26

Best 25th Wedding Anniversary Gifts for Him

1. Men’s Sterling Silver Square Cufflinks

As men mature and age, so does their style. While cuff links might not have been in your husband’s wardrobe when you first wed, he might now be working on his collection. If that’s the case, we can’t think of a better gift for a 25th wedding anniversary than a silver pair of cuff links, appropriate for the next time he gets all fancied up. These are made from solid, high quality sterling silver and cubic zirconia, which shines just like a diamond, but is much more affordable. Currently on sale for almost 50 percent off, now’s a great time to purchase these cuff links. If these aren’t your style, check out tons of other silver cufflinks, all of which are on sale from the original sale price.

Price: $64.99 (46 percent off MSRP)

2. Dolan Bullock Men’s Sterling Silver Pattern Tie Bar

Another item that might be new to your husband wardrobe is a tie bar. Great for men who work in a corporate setting or need to entertain clients, this accessory exudes sophistication. While all silver tie clips are appropriate for your 25th anniversary, this sterling silver option can be engraved with his monogram or initials for a really personal touch. If the textured design on this option isn’t quite your husband’s style, you can find tons of simple sterling silver tie bars here.

Price: $49

3. Ted Baker Men’s Silver Case Mesh Strap Watch

Mesh watches are quite trendy at the moment. Made from silver and designed with a simple and fresh face, this watch can be worn with just about anything from casual day clothing to formal evening wear. The best thing about a watch is the room in a man’s wardrobe for more than one, so even if he already owns a watch, don’t pass up the opportunity to gift him an additional option. Ted Baker is also a leading fashion designer, and since they’re not traditionally known for their watches, this pick is unique and original.

Price: $175

4. Fitz and Floyd Daphne 5 Piece Whiskey Set, Silver

Men can rarely say no to some good barware that will not only enhance the look, but also the taste of their favorite spirits. This whiskey set looks quite expensive, but is fairly reasonably priced. The impressive design is made from quality glass, that’s hand blown and the silver detailing makes it perfect for a 25th wedding anniversary gift.

Price: $51.37

5. Viceni Silver Plated Bead Photo Frame

Frame a current or old photo of you and your beau to sit somewhere in your home or on his desk at work. The clean simple lines and elegant finish on this one will match any style and even guys who aren’t normally a fan of a little bit of shine will be drawn to this classic frame. Vinici is home to a bunch of gorgeous silver frames, so rather than purchasing just one, select a few.

Price: $35.24

6. Sterling Silver Custom Made Personalized Money Clip

Wallets can be bulky and cumbersome, especially if your guy is the type to carry just some cash and a few credit cards. Premium leather wallets can also be costly. If a sleek and simple money clip is more his style, don’t hesitate to spend a bit extra on one that’s really special. This one is made of genuine .925 sterling silver and is engraved with his initials. Shipping is free and includes a lovely gift box, perfect for a gift presentation.

Price: $230

7. 25 Years Down … Forever To Go Keychain

Guys typically don’t like gifts that are too gushy or sentimental, but this one is kind of cool. The silver keychain touches on the traditional 25th anniversary gift and includes a 25 cent coin in the year you were married. The keychain reads “25 years down, forever to go”. If you’ve found a gift that’s not silver, this is an awesome and inexpensive way to tie in the theme. If you’re shopping for an alternative year, don’t miss out on all of the anniversary keychains from this designer here.

Price: $21.49 (7 percent off MSRP)

8. Tacori Men’s Legend Sterling Silver Ring

25 years is a significant amount of time for the life of a piece of jewelry. Most couple’s purchase their wedding rings themselves, so if you were young at the time you got married, you might have gone a bit cheap with your selection. A 25th wedding anniversary is a great time to upgrade your ring, especially if you’re planning on a vow renewal. This one is gorgeous, masculine, and of course made from genuine sterling silver. The rectangular style ring is unique but if it’s not for you, this round sterling silver design is also lovely.

Price: $490

9. Men’s Silver Chain Necklace

We’ve included quite a few accessory and jewelry options for men, and this chain is one of our favorites. It’s not cheap but doesn’t break the bank. It’s also versatile in that it can be worn solo, or purchased alongside a silver cross or star, if you’re shopping for someone who is religious. The necklace is available in several various widths including the 5.5mm, priced below, as well as 4.6mm, 6.8mm, and 9.7mm if you have an alternative preference.

Price: $79

10. Cross Century II Sterling Silver Ballpoint Pen

Gifting a sterling silver ballpoint pen is such a sophisticated gesture. We love this gift for a man who appreciates quality and luxury. Great for keeping in his desk for special occasions, or on display in his office, this pen arrives beautifully packaged in a nice gift box, writes extremely well, and is comfortable to grip. All Cross pens come with a lifetime guarantee that covers any mechanical failure so you can feel confident splurging. Still skeptical? Check out the tons of high reviews that speak to the quality of this writing device.

Price: $129

