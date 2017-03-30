Top 20 Best 20th Wedding Anniversary Gifts

Celebrate a 20th anniversary with one of the many gifts that symbolizes two decades of marriage. The 20th anniversary is one with awesome options when it comes to the traditional wedding gift (fine china), the modern wedding gift (platinum), the 20th anniversary flower (lily), and the 20th anniversary gemstone (emerald). You’ll notice we’ve included gifts with all these gift themes in mind, so you can choose your favorite, or pick a few from the various categories.
To make shopping easier, we’ve broken the list below into 10 wedding anniversary gifts for her followed by 10 wedding anniversary gifts for him, although if you’re shopping for a couple, many of the gifts are appropriate for a couple’s gift. Check out our picks below.
Platinum Swarovski Round-Cut Tennis Bracelet
It’s not hard to find an awesome anniversary gift when platinum is the modern gift for 20 years of marriage. In order to keep costs from getting out of hand, opt for a platinum dipped piece of jewelry instead. It will still stand the test of time as the exterior of the bracelet is made from platinum, while the metal underneath is sterling silver. The cubic zirconia on this bracelet also helps to keep cost down, while still sparkling just like a diamond. Check out the hundreds of five star reviews to feel more confident about your purchase. If you do have the budget for actual diamonds, check out this emerald and diamond studded platinum tennis bracelet, which also incorporates the 20 year gemstone.
Lenox Federal Gold Bone China Five Piece Place Setting
If you never had the opportunity to register for fine china when you got married now is the time. Couples who love to entertain will love setting out these proper place settings, with an entree plate, salad plate, dessert place, coffee cup, and saucer. We recommend purchasing at least eight place settings total, for a complete set. If this cost is too high, opt for the three-item set instead. The gold rimmed design is gorgeous, but if it isn’t your style, you can browse all the Lenox china designs here. This gift is great for your wife, but if you’re shopping for your parents, this is an awesome gift to go in on with your siblings.
Bone China Vintage Style Teapot
If you’re shopping for a woman who loves tea, there’s nothing more beautiful, feminine and delicate than a gorgeous tea pot made of fine china. It’s almost too pretty to use, with imagery of beautiful flowers, lovely birds, and a gorgeous gold trim. With this gift being on the more inexpensive side, don’t hesitate to purchase a matching sugar and creamer here, also made with china. If this floral design isn’t your favorite, you can browse all the available options to find one that suites your style.
IGI Certified Platinum Princess Diamond Stud Earrings
Every woman can use a pair of diamond studs. These platinum studs are simple, classic, and versatile. They’re earrings that she will wear every single day but are still dressy enough for more formal affairs as well. Each stone is a half of a carat, a really nice size for earrings. Each diamond is color G-H and is nestled in a simple and beautiful four prong setting. If you’re worried about purchasing diamonds on the internet, keep in mind that each pair is IGI certified and there are a number of amazing reviews to support your purchase. If you have the budget for a bigger stone, these earrings are available in increments of .5 carats, up to 2 full carats.
Platinum 10 Inch Teardrop Glass Vase
While jewelry is the most popular way to incorporate the modern gift of platinum into your anniversary gift, home decor is another avenue worth exploring. This simple glass vase, complete with a platinum band at the top, can be used daily in the home in several ways. The most obvious would of course be to keep fresh floral, but it can also be used as a decor piece on a desk or display shelf. If you are presenting this with floral, don’t forget that the flower for the 25th anniversary is lilies, so fill your vase with a big bouquet before gifting it. The vase measures 10 inches tall and should be hand washed. For another cool and unique platinum anniversary gift, purchase one (or a few) of these platinum dipped roses.
Vintage Blue Bone China Teacup, Spoon & Saucer Set
Tea cups are another lovely gift for the 20th anniversary. You can find many bone china distributors and designers, but this gorgeous option is one of our favorites. The quality and craftsmanship is top notch – with elegant colors and lines and a corresponding stainless steel spoon that matches the cup and saucer perfectly. Keep in mind that each order is for one cup and saucer set only, so you’ll likely want to purchase several (we recommend at least four). Jasalpha has many gorgeous designs if this one isn’t for you. If you’re shopping for a woman who loves to entertain, consider also purchasing this three tier bone china display stand, great for cakes, miniature desserts, or bite sized treats of any kind.
14k Gold Ring Brilliant Cut Emerald Ring
Platinum jewelry is great if your wife likes to wear silver tones, but if she’s more into gold, you can find many gold and emerald pieces of jewelry that are appropriate for a 20th anniversary. With emerald being the anniversary gemstone for this milestone, this ring is certainly appropriate. Originally priced over $1,000 it’s been marked down quite a bit, making it extremely affordable. The stone is over .67 carats while the band is made of genuine 14k gold. If this ring isn’t quite your style, shop some alternative emerald rings here. Depending on the size and style, these can be worn daily or kept for special occasions.
Lenox Westchester Salt & Pepper Set
While you may have some standard salt and pepper shakers on hand for weeknight dinners and everyday use, it’s nice to have special china to bring out during holidays and when entertaining. After 20 years of marriage, you might be looking to replace your existing pieces with an upgraded piece or looking to build your collection. Either way, these gorgeous Lenox salt and pepper shakers would look lovely adoring any dining table. They’re made with high-end bone china and accented with 24 karat gold. Find the entire Lenox Westchester set here or shop other Lenox salt and pepper shaker designs here.
Monet Water Lilies Masterpiece Music Box
Bouquets of lilies aren’t the only way to incorporate the 20th anniversary flower into an anniversary gift. We love the idea of getting creative and finding lily motifs in alternative gifts like this jewelry box. This one is decorated with Monet’s water lilies on the top, made with handcrafted wood and a beautiful, plush velvet lining. It measures six by four inches, perfect for the top of any sized dresser or night stand. Shop other water lily inspired gifts here.
Julia Knight Platinum Lily Bowl
This gift incorporates both the modern gift of platinum with the 20th anniversary flower of lilies for a truly impressive gift for any wife, mother, daughter, or friend. The bowl can be used for just about anything. It’s hand made in sand-cast aluminum and decorated with a trademark blend of enamel, infused with crushed mother of pearl. Julia Knight designs quite a few lily inspired pieces, so you can purchase something alternative or mix and match a few to wow.
Men’s White Diamond Accent Platinum-Plated Curb-Link Bracelet
Women aren’t the only appropriate recipients for platinum jewelry. If you’re shopping for a fashion forward guy who likes to accessorize, consider a simple chain bracelet like this one for him. While it has a bit of sparkle, it’s certainly not too overwhelming. You can see how it would look on a man’s wrist in the listing under additional photos. The contemporary bracelet features diamonds and platinum plated silver and measures 8.5 inches. If this bracelet isn’t his style, check out some additional platinum men’s jewelry here.
Safety Razor & Swedish Platinum Super Blades
If your husband is one of those guys who appears to have everything he needs, purchasing a gift can be tricky. If that’s the case, we recommend purchasing several moderately priced options and assembling them into your own anniversary gift basket. Theme one gift with china, one with something emerald (or emerald green), something with lilies, and include this platinum shave set to cover off on the modern gift. This highly rated shave set includes a deluxe stand, a pure badger brush, a long handle safety razor and five platinum blades.
Rolex Yacht-Master Steel & Platinum Watch (Serial Number Certified)
20 years is a long time. Two decades. Countless hours, days, and months with one person by your side. If you can afford the spurge, we can’t think of a gift that would be more impressive than a platinum Rolex watch. It’s no surprise that the reviews on this product are five stars all around, and while it can be daunting to purchase such a high end product online, keep in mind that you’ll spend less and save more with this tactic. Each watch is serial number certified, so you can be confident and comfortable with your purchase. If you want to browse before making a final decision, check out these alternative Rolex watches, all designed with platinum.
Lenox Wedding Promises Opal Innocence Frame
Pictures are the best way to keep memories alive. We’re sure you have a portrait or two of your wedding day already framed, so find a fun snapchat from the day that might have gotten lost over time and place it in this gorgeous china frame. You husband can display it on his desk or bedside, for a constant reminder of your many years together. This frame is made with Lenox fine bone china and accented with precious platinum, touching on both the modern and traditional 20th anniversary gift. The frame holds a 5×7 photo.
Van Gogh Bone China Coffee Mugs Gift Set
While tea pots and tea cups are traditionally more feminine in their design, there are still ways to buy fine china for a guy if you prefer to purchase a traditional anniversary gift. For someone who appreciates fine art, this set of china mugs is stunning. Made with vibrant colors and flared edges for comfortable sipping, the mugs display Van Gogh’s most famous paintings: “Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” “Irises,” and “Wheat Field with Cypresses”. If he’s more of a Monet fan, check out this set, with one of the mugs showcasing his famous water lilies.
Perry Ellis Platinum Label Men Four Piece Gift Set
If you’re going to put together a little anniversary gift box for your husband, this is a great way to incorporate the modern gift of platinum in a creative and inexpensive way. The gift set includes cologne, aftershave, balm, and a deodorant stick with notes of rosemary, lavender, violet leaf, cedarwood, fir, balsam, sea moss, mandarin, and bamboo for a clean and casual finish. If you’re not a fan of gifting a set, check out the separate products from Perry Ellis’ Platinum Collection here.
Platinum Plated Mother of Pearl Tie Clip & Initial Cufflinks Set
One of our go-to gifts for guys is cufflinks or tie bars. They come in almost every material and design, and are a really useful tool for looking sophisticated and polished without doing much. This set has both the cufflinks and tie bar, made with platinum plated metal to keep costs down. The personalization of the initials is a nice touch, and the set can be ordered with any letter. You can shop alternative platinum cufflink designs here.
Light Comfort Fit Platinum Wedding Band
One way to celebrate such a momentous occasion is with a vow renewal. It’s a great time to reaffirm the vows that you made 20 years ago and touch on vows that may not have been relevant then, but are now. Whether you are looking to renew your vows or you’re just on the hunt for an awesome anniversary ring, consider an engraved platinum band. Choose to go simple with the engraving with your initials and wedding date, or come up with something more sentimental and unique. Browse alternative platinum men’s rings here to find your favorite style.
Personalized Bone China Commemorative Plate
If you’re shopping for close friends or family, consider gifting something that both husband and wife can enjoy like a commemorative plate. Given that the traditional gift for the 20th anniversary is china, we especially love this plate, made specifically with bone china and decorated with two intertwining rings. The plate is personalized and customized with the couple’s name and delivered in a gorgeous satin lined gift box for easy gift giving.
Calla Lily Wall Decor Art Prints
Art is an awesome thoughtful gift that can be personalized to the taste of the recipient. This trio of prints is themed around the 20th anniversary flower – the lily. If your husband has an office or a spare room he spends time in, this is a great way to add some decor to the room. While the subject matter is floral, which can take on a more feminine feel, the darker colors and clean lines keep this art masculine.
