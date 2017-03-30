Top 10 Best Bride & Groom Wedding Chair Signs

Small touches can go a long way when it comes to wedding decor and help to tie together the entire look. Just like an outfit needs accessories to look complete, your wedding needs aesthetic details to look finished and well thought out. It’s also these details that allow a couple’s personality and taste to really shine through.

While bride and groom chair signs aren’t necessary, they are a fun and festive addition to a sweetheart or head table. They also make for adorable and awesome photos, both when it comes to detail shots as well as photographs of the bride and groom at their reception dinner. Chair signs aren’t very expensive, making them a detail that almost everyone can afford if they’d like.

Available in so many styles, you’re sure to find signs that will coordinate with your wedding. We’ve rounded up our favorites below.

1. Wooden Bride & Groom Wedding Chair Signs

If your style is on the simple side, choose chair signs like these that provide a fun decor detail without going over the top. While these can absolutely be used in a rustic wedding, the lines are clean enough that these can be incorporated into other styles as well. Each sign measures 6 inches wide by about 3 inches high and is laser engraved with “bride” and “groom”. The product includes hemp cords for hanging. To coordinate other elements of your wedding decor, purchase this personalized cake topper from the same shop.

Price: $19.90

2. Large Gold Bride & Groom Ceramic Wedding Signs

You can tell just by looking at these that they’re high quality. The classic color combination of gold and white allows these to transcend any wedding style. They’ve been featured on both One Kings Lane and in Martha Stewart’s Real Wedding Magazine. Made of beautiful ceramic, each sign has been kiln fired, glazed, and kiln fired again. The words are all hand stamped and the letters can be painted gold, silver, or black. The signs measure 9.5″ wide x 6.25″ inches high and are hung with a white, black, or light blue ribbon.

Price: $58

3. White Bride & Groom Wedding Chair Signs

There’s nothing more wedding appropriate than using white throughout your decor. These chair signs are contemporary and stylish, carved from wood and can be painted in your choice of color (including some glitter colors) if the white isn’t your style. ZCreateDesign has a ton of awesome chair signs so if you’re not a fan of this style, check out the alternative options.

Price: $45

4. Rustic Calligraphy Engraved Wedding Chair Signs

It’s back to the basics with these sleek, simple, and gorgeous chair signs from ZCreateDesigns. They’re subtle and sized appropriately for either a sweetheart table or head table. They can also be used for photo props either before or after dinner. The product includes both signs as well as ribbons for hanging. ZCreateDesigns is home to a ton of other wedding signage if you’re in the process of putting together some of these last minute details.

Price: $35

5. Her One His Only Wedding Chair Signs

This unique take on the traditional bride and groom chair signs features text that’s even more adorable (and photographable). The signs read “her one” and “his only” and are hand painted on reclaimed, rustic, hardwood panels with clean white paint for a beautiful contrast. The signs come ready to hang with rustic twine and each measure 8″ x 4″ so they won’t take up much space on the back of the chairs. If you’re hosting an outdoor reception and are concerned about the elements, keep in mind that these are sealed with a clear wax sealer to protect it both on your wedding day and for years to come.

Price: $35

6. Feathers & Tassels Bride & Groom Chair Signs

Not only are these one of the least expensive options when it comes to wedding chair signs, but they’re also some of the coolest. Pom Poms and tassels are kind of a big deal at the current moment, so if you’re a trendy bride, you know how awesome these are. Complete with “bride” and “groom” text in gorgeous calligraphy and a beautiful feather illustration, these are great for a boho bride. The signs are 100 percent muslin and each measure 6″ high x 12.9″ wide. If you need help with some DIY wedding decor, grab one of these tassel garlands and one of these feather garlands for a cool photo booth or ceremony backdrop that will coordinate perfectly.

Price: $21.68

7. Wooden Mr. & Mrs. Dark Walnut Vintage Wedding Chair Signs

These simple dark wood “Mr.” and “Mrs.” signs are very versatile and can be used in a plethora of venues. They’d be appropriate in a garden setting just as much as they would be a formal ballroom. The wood signs are made from 5mm plywood and measure about 13 inches long by 8 inches wide with jute twine included for easy hanging. Not only are these inexpensive, but are currently on sale for 50 percent off, which is awesome if you’re trying to add a few last minute pieces of decor and your wedding funds are running low.

Price: $23.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

8. Gold Glitter Bride & Groom Chair Signs

Small wedding details like wedding signage are the best places to add touches of glitter and sparkle while keeping the look sophisticated and keeping it from appearing juvenile. These signs are so fun, and while they’re made with gold glitter, they offer just the perfect touch. Each sign measures approximately 14 inches wide by x 5.5 inches high and comes with gold string for hanging. Check out these awesome and well-made glitter banners for other parts of the big day.

Price: $46.80

9. Floral Bride & Groom Wedding Chair Signs

If you’re not a fan of wood, there are several other options when it comes to chair signs. These are printed on a heavy card stock, with a beautiful contrasting floral design and text in a gorgeous calligraphy font. Each sign comes with a coordinating with olive velvet ribbon to hang on your chair. If these colors don’t jibe with your style check out alternative chair signs from Yellow Dot Paper Co. as well as all their other awesome signage.

Price: $22

10. David’s Bridal Classic Gold Mr. & Mrs. Chair Signs

David’s Bridal is known best for their dresses, but they sell many other high quality decor items and accessories as well. These gold wood chair signs are very reasonably priced and go across the entire back of many standard sized chairs for a polished look. David’s Bridal has an awesome online presence, with many items priced lower than in stores. If you’re still looking to add accessories to your bridal day look, don’t miss the opportunity to browse online.

Price: $22.95

