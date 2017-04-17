Top 10 Best Hangover Kits

Wedding welcome bags and hangover kits are a great way to say thank you to guests and make their arrival to the hotel a bit more special. Hotel check in is the first opportunity for you to make an impression, and while you can’t physically be around to welcome every single guest to your wedding, a well assembled welcome bag does the job for you.
Depending on the crowd, you can go with a wedding welcome bag or a hangover kit. Both can be personalized with your name and wedding date, even if it’s just with a simple tag on each bag. These are the types of details that really add to the guest experience and make them feel taken care of.
So, what goes in a wedding welcome bag/hangover kit? You’ll want to include something to drink. Water bottles and Gatorade are the most popular choice, but if you’re feeling fancy, you can always go with a mini bottle of wine or champagne too. Purchase custom labels for an even more personalized gift. A mix of snacks (one sweet, one salty) is another great addition. A slew of small emergency needs like Advil, Emergen-C, Band-Aids, and mints should also be added. Some of the options on this list are already fully assembled, so you don’t have to think twice about the contents.
Check out five our favorite welcome bags followed by five of our favorite hangover kits below. If you’re putting together all the final wedding details, you don’t want to miss our entire wedding section for shopping advice and inspiration.
In Sickness and in Health Hangover Kit
Stock these adorable bags, which allude to the sentiment of marriage, with all of your necessary hangover items. These are great for hotel wedding guests or as a bachelor or bachelorette party favor bag.
Hangover Kit Bags
We love the see-through nature of these bags, allowing recipients to look through and get a peek of the contents. Fill them with small bottles of alcohol, Advil, bandaids, chapstick, small snacks, or anything else.
Best Day Ever Welcome Favor Bags
With welcome bags its more about the thought then the actual content. Even if you don’t have much to spend, a small bag filled with some treats and a note from the bride and groom can go a long way with guests. Especially if these are provided at the hotel as guests check in, it’s one more memorable part of the wedding experience. These drawstring bags measure 4 x 6 and are designed with a pull cord closure at the top. The set of 25 comes out to just over $1.50 each, a very affordable option. Personalize your welcome bags with one of these custom tags from I Do Tags.
A Little Party Never Killed Nobody Hangover Kit
These bags are especially fitting for a bachelorette, where it's all about the party. The bags are made with high-quality cotton muslin and measure 4x6 inches. Stock them with some Advil, chapstick, and any other must-have weekend items.
Oh Shit Kit
These bags are super inexpensive, costing under $2 each for the smallest size. You can also choose to spend an extra $1-$2 for upgraded larger sizes. These are best suited for bachelor and bachelorette parties.
Complete Wedding Hangover Kit
If you’re going the route of a hangover kit, this one takes purchasing and packaging out of the equation. We love this idea for a wedding where you know your guests are the partying type and are going to need all the help they can get recuperating the next morning. If you do want to save some money, you can buy Emergen-C, Ibuprofen, ear plugs, Band-Aids, and Life Savers in bulk and assemble some hangover bags yourself.
In Sickness & In Health Hangover Kit Favor Bags
Made just for the big day, these hangover kit bags touch on one of the most common wedding vows for an adorable pun that works just as well for wedding guests as it does for the ceremony. The spacious 4×6 bag can hold all of the essential hangover kit items and you can use the pull string to tie these to a water bottle, especially one complete with personalized water bottle labels. If this design isn’t for you, check out these other options from Ling’s Moment.
Wedding Hangover Kit Muslin Bags
The contemporary and festive design on these makes them the perfect choice for a trendy bride. These gold confetti water bottle labels along with these gold foil custom thank you tags are the perfect coordinating details for this hangover kit.
Hangover Recovery Kit Wedding Party Favor Bags
Just like many other options on this list, these wedding hangover bags are the perfect 4×6 size. They’re not too big, but the perfect token gift to welcome guests. The off-white cotton canvas is available with several various designs so you can choose your favorite text and color. If you’re purchasing these for a select group of people, consider gifting one of these carry-on cocktail kits for the best hangover cure for travelers.
Wedding Day Survival Kit
Another option that takes the assembly off your to-do list, this pocket-sized hangover kit is great to hand to guests as they check in to your hotel. Each tin comes filled with Emergen-C, Tylenol, one small sewing kit, one Band Aid, one package of chewing gum, Alka Seltzer, Tic Tacs, one Shout wipe, a pair of foam earplugs, and one Colgate Wisp. The tropical design of the tin and the essential items make this a perfect option for a destination wedding when most guests are coming from afar and might have missed a few items on their packing list.
