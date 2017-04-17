Top 10 Best Hangover Kits

Wedding welcome bags and hangover kits are a great way to say thank you to guests and make their arrival to the hotel a bit more special. Hotel check in is the first opportunity for you to make an impression, and while you can’t physically be around to welcome every single guest to your wedding, a well assembled welcome bag does the job for you.

Depending on the crowd, you can go with a wedding welcome bag or a hangover kit. Both can be personalized with your name and wedding date, even if it’s just with a simple tag on each bag. These are the types of details that really add to the guest experience and make them feel taken care of.

So, what goes in a wedding welcome bag/hangover kit? You’ll want to include something to drink. Water bottles and Gatorade are the most popular choice, but if you’re feeling fancy, you can always go with a mini bottle of wine or champagne too. Purchase custom labels for an even more personalized gift. A mix of snacks (one sweet, one salty) is another great addition. A slew of small emergency needs like Advil, Emergen-C, Band-Aids, and mints should also be added. Some of the options on this list are already fully assembled, so you don’t have to think twice about the contents.

Check out five our favorite welcome bags followed by five of our favorite hangover kits below. If you’re putting together all the final wedding details, you don’t want to miss our entire wedding section for shopping advice and inspiration.