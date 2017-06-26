Top 10 Best Plus Size Wedding Undergarments & Lingerie

Once you’ve spent the time and money finding the perfect wedding dress, you’ll want to make sure that you feel like a million bucks wearing it on your wedding day. While alterations will help with this undertaking, the right undergarments can go a long way in enhancing the look of any outfit and ensure that you feel comfortable and confident walking down the aisle. Many wedding dress undergarments can be worn on the night of your wedding or on your honeymoon too, but sometimes it’s nice to purchase something extra special for the occasion. We’ve included several plus size bridal lingerie options on this list as well for you to shop.

While shopping in department stores or lingerie boutiques is an option, they don’t often have a large variety of plus sizes when it comes to lingerie and undergarments, which makes shopping online the most convenient option. Free shipping and free returns means you can try everything on in the comfort of your own home and send back anything you don’t love, hassle free.

1. Wacoal Women’s Red Carpet Strapless Bra

Plus size women are all in agreement that it can be extremely challenging, if not downright impossible, to find a strapless bra that not only fits, but offers the proper amount of support. Most stores don’t keep a wide range of sizes stocked, and on the rare occasion your size is available, they’re extremely expensive. If you’re wearing a strapless bridal gown, this bra is a must-have for underneath. The bra is extremely comfortable, fits true to size, and gives great support. It has the option for straps, so you can keep this in your daily rotation after the wedding, justifying the cost even more. The bra is available in five various neutral colors, with a pecan brown for darker skinned women, white, and ivory.

Price: $55.20 – $127.20 depending on size

2. Wacoal Women’s Plus-Size Red Carpet Long Line Bra

If you’re looking for something with tons of extra support, this bra is one of the best for plus size women. You won’t have to worry about constantly having to pull up the bra like you might with other strapless bras, with even more support from the boning in the corset. It’s designed to be worn with a low back dress, featuring a sizable dip by the clasp that will keep it undetected under your gown. We recommend ordering your standard size or one size up. If you’re in between sizes, free returns allow you to order both, try them on at home, and return whatever doesn’t fit. If your bra does have straps, check out some top-rated traditional bras from Wacoal, all in plus sizing.

Price: $68.85

3. Carnival Women’s Full-Figure Satin-Corset Bra

Carnival is one of the top-rated brands for plus size undergarments, offering a ton of support and gorgeous designs that are wedding night appropriate. From simple strapless bras to more complex corsets, you’ll be sure to find something that works for you and that’s designed with a plus size women’s body in mind. This satin corset features a sweetheart neckline and structured boning at the front with fully lined cups for added support and coverage. The waist-cinching technology results in a gorgeous hour glass shape that’s slimming from all angles. Check out some of these alternative plus size bridal corsets from top brands here.

Price: $39.95

4. SPANX Women’s Lace Collection High Waisted Briefs

While support on top is important, feeling slim and sexy on the bottom is of equal priority, especially if you’ve chosen a more form fitting dress. While this awesome piece of shape wear is certainly functional, it’s also an attractive and sexy piece, that you’ll feel good about wearing. It stays securely and place, even after hours of wear. It’s available in standard sizing as well as larger sizes like x-large, 1x, and 2x.

Price: $52.99 – $71.10 depending on size

5. Cosabella Women’s Plus-Size Never Say Never Bridal Camisole

This simple and sleek camisole is an amazing option for the night of your wedding, especially if you’re a woman who prioritizes comfort. Pack it in your honeymoon suitcase for a special piece for lounging in your hotel room. The camisole is super soft and designed with mesh lined floral stretch lace. The baby blue lace trim is the perfect delicate bridal detail, as are the adjustable baby blue lace straps. Check out this sexy and sheer option from Hanky Panky if you want something a bit more revealing.

Price: $34.59 (5 percent off MSRP)

6. Dreamgirl Bridal Bliss Babydoll & Thong

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect sexy piece of lingerie to wear on your wedding night, this is an awesome option. You’ll feel comfortable and confident in this babydoll, with a figure flattering design that hugs all the right places. To two-piece set comes with a gorgeous babydoll, featuring a flirty tiered skirt, stretch lace unlined cups, and a matching thong. If you’re not a fan of this design, you can shop a ton of alternative plus size white baby dolls here.

Price: $23.32 – $46 depending on size

7. Ekouaer Plus Size Satin & Lace Nighty

Perfect for a bride, this silky, sexy nighty is extremely well made and such a steal for the inexpensive price point. The straps are adjustable so you can alter the fit as necessary. The nighty is available in sizes x-large to xxxx-large in white, pink, and black. Given the low cost, we recommend purchasing the white option for your wedding night and the pink or black for a sexy option to wear on your honeymoon. If you prefer a loser fit, check out this more free-formed nighty, which is also available in white. If you prefer shorts and a camisole instead of a nighty, check out this satin option from the same designer.

Price: $16.99

8. Elomi Women’s Plus Size Maria Underwire Basque

Made for creating smooth lines and a slimming effect, this corset is the perfect solution for underneath your wedding gown. While this piece of lingerie is on the pricier side, it’s worth it for the confidence you’ll feel on your wedding day. The three-piece cup is banded with inner boning for extra support, but you won’t feel too constricted throughout the day. The fabric is soft, comfortable, and breathable so you’ll forget you’re even wearing it. Elomi has tons of options when it comes to undergarments for plus size women. Shop them all here.

Price: $74.99 – $152

9. Va Bien Women’s Plus Size Ultra-Lift Hourglass Bustier

You can see from the picture alone how smoothing and slimming this piece is. The same sentiment is echoed in the reviews from past purchasers. The quality of the seamless material is impressive and it works well to slim your waist and lift your bust, creating that much sought after hourglass shape. This option fits true to size and is available in both white and nude so you can order according to the color of your wedding dress.

Price: $25.95 – $85 depending on size

10. Glamorise Women’s Plus-Size Soft Shoulders Body Smoother

This comfortable option is made be worn under wedding dresses with sleeves or caps, offering slim lines, support, and comfort. The cafe color is perfect for women with darker skin tones and will go undetected under your wedding dress. The fabric has a large percentage of spandex, allowing for a stretchy comfort throughout. The elegant embroidery won’t make you feel like you’re simply wearing shape-wear, giving the sexy look and feel of lingerie instead.

Price: $70.99

