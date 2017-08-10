Top 10 Best Mother of the Groom Gifts

Unfortunately, the mother of the groom often gets the short end of the stick on the wedding day. With all of the attention being focused on the bride (of course) and often the mother and father of the bride, the parents of the groom may feel like the odd men out. It’s important to keep this in mind when you’re shopping for bridal party gifts and make sure that you gift them something extra special. While they might not be hosting the wedding, they’ve probably still provided a ton of support throughout the process and it’s important to acknowledge this in whatever way you can.

With gifts priced from $4 to $50, there’s something on this list for any budget. Shop our top picks for mother of the groom gifts below.