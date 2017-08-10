Top 10 Best Mother of the Groom Gifts

Unfortunately, the mother of the groom often gets the short end of the stick on the wedding day. With all of the attention being focused on the bride (of course) and often the mother and father of the bride, the parents of the groom may feel like the odd men out. It’s important to keep this in mind when you’re shopping for bridal party gifts and make sure that you gift them something extra special. While they might not be hosting the wedding, they’ve probably still provided a ton of support throughout the process and it’s important to acknowledge this in whatever way you can.
With gifts priced from $4 to $50, there’s something on this list for any budget. Shop our top picks for mother of the groom gifts below.
Lucky Feather “Mother of the Groom” Sterling Silver Bar Charm Necklace
This simple bar necklace is a piece of jewelry that the mother of the groom can wear on the wedding day and then easily incorporate into her everyday wardrobe. If you’re a bride looking to gift a token something to your soon to be mother in law, this option comes beautifully packaged and ready to gift. It looks much more expensive than it is, with a 16″-18″ adjustable chain, a sterling silver dipped bar, and a crystal accent stone. If you don’t love this design, check out some alternative jewelry options just for the mother of the groom.
Forever Your Son Photo Frame
This affordable frame is a perfect Mother of the Groom gift from the groom, with a message that reads “Today a groom, tomorrow a husband, forever your son”. The frame holds a 5 X 3-1/2 inch photo and includes the easel so it can be displayed on a side table, nightstand, or dresser. The black and white bow adds an elegant decorative touch to the otherwise simple frame. You can find a similarly worded option for the parents of the bride here.
Hortense B. Hewitt Mother of The Groom Tote Bag
The mother of the groom will likely be carrying quite a few things around on the wedding day (change of shoes, makeup, hair products, etc.) and this bag makes it easy to do so. It’s also decorated with their very important title of mother of the groom (or mother of the bride) prominently displayed. The bag features several inner pockets for easy organization and measures 12 x 6.5 x 14 inches, large enough to fit all the necessities. You can shop for coordinating bags for the bride and bridesmaids here.
Mother of the Groom Soy Wax Candle
This custom candle is a lovely gift for a mother of the groom, and the affordable price makes it a great option to add on to one of the more expensive gifts on this list. The gift is extra thoughtful, since each candle is made to order in the scent of your choosing. Each candle comes packaged in its own box with either a bronze or silver lid, and is made with dye free, eco-friendly, sox way, for a very high quality handmade product. Rustic Creek Sugar Co. is one of our favorite online wedding shops. Find great signage, decals for the bride’s shoes, and more here.
Mary Square Mother of The Groom Mug
If the mother of the groom loves her coffee and tea, this adorable mug is the perfect token gift to give her during the engagement. The mug is designed with soft feminine colors and beautiful gold accents. It holds 20 ounces, and is made with high quality ceramic that’s both dishwasher and microwave safe. Find a coordinating mug for the mother of the bride here, or shop alternative mother of the groom mugs. You can also find a number of mother of the groom wine glasses, for another fun gift idea.
Ted Baker Scarf
Regardless of what season your wedding is taking place in, we love this gift for the mother of the groom or bride. Even in the middle of summer, wedding receptions can get a bit chilly if they’re pumping the air conditioner and it’s nice to have a shawl or pashmina available that doesn’t clash with your formal attire. This shawl is available ivory, light pink, and gray, and can be custom order with a beautiful monogram, positioned in bottom corner of shawl. The shawl measures 80″ x 52.5″ and ships in a gift bag so you don’t have to worry about wrapping it once it arrives.
Mother of the Groom Handkerchief
There’s no question that the moms tend to be the first to shed a few tears during the wedding ceremony. Gift the mother of the groom this beautiful and affordable hankie, which is made of crisp cotton and features a sentimental cursive message.
Mother of the Groom Bracelet
If the mother of the groom is a minimalist who doesn’t love over the top jewelry, this simple bracelet might be the perfect choice for her. The bracelet is made from 14 gauge solid sterling silver.
Mother of the Groom Personalized Family Tree Necklace
This online shop has tons of great gifts for the bridal party, especially the mother of the groom and bride. This necklace is a favorite, with a design that features the silhouette of a tree and holds so much symbolism. The tree pendant measures 1/2″ with a nice thickness and is presented on an 18 inch chain, finished with a mini lobster clasp. The sentiment card reads “Mother of the Groom: Thank you for extending the branches of your family tree to me”, perfect for the bride to gift to her soon-to-be mother in law. Check out some of the alternative options from the same online shop.
To My Mother on My Wedding Day Card
Sometimes a simple card goes the longest way. If your wedding budget is spent and you don’t have the ability to spend a ton on a gift for your parents, take the time to write a thoughtful and heartfelt note to them instead. You can find quite a few card designs here, all meant especially for the parent of the bride and groom on the wedding day.
If none of these options are quite what you were looking for, don’t miss our post on the best wedding gifts for parents, which houses a slew of alternative ideas.
