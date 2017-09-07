Top 10 Best Bridal Flats in 2018

Forget about cold feet. There’s nothing worse than achy feet on your wedding day. Between standing for photos, walking down the aisle, and greeting guests, by the time you’re ready to hit the dance floor, your feet have already checked out. Heels have a certain formality that makes them the preferred choice for brides, but they’re not the most practical. Choose to pack an extra pair of flat for the inevitable, or ditch the heels all together for a sparkly, feminine flat that will look just as wonderful.

From inexpensive espadrilles to more formal satin shoes, we’ve included a plethora of styles and price points on this comprehensive round up of the best wedding flats.

If you don’t find exactly what you’re looking for here, don’t miss this post on the best bridal shoes in 2017 with 20 additional options.

1. Blue by Betsey Johnson Women’s SB Joy Ballet Flat

Available in women’s half sizes from 5-12, this simple studded flat is fit for any bride. While heels are able to elongate the leg and are both elegant and sophisticated, they’re not fit for long days on your feet or dancing. You can purchase the heeled version of this shoe for your ceremony and photos, and then simply switch into this coordinating flat later in the wedding day. The flat features small sparkly rhinestones, an adjustable ankle strap, and a lightly cushioned foot bed for comfort.

Price: $35.23 – $99.95 depending on size

2. Badgley Mischka Women’s Gigi Pointed Toe Flat

These shoes look as though they were made for Cinderella, with sparkle, a comfortable illusion mesh, and a feminine look that makes them wedding appropriate, even for a bride. The pointed toe makes the look more formal, mimicking the look of high heeled pumps at many angles. If you’re worried about breaking in your heels or flats before the big day, purchase some inexpensive nylon socks that will protect your feet and go undetected.

Price: $113.68 – $185 depending on size

3. Badgley Mischka Women’s Davis Pointed Toe Flat

If you prefer a look that’s simple and elegant, this tailored satin shoe is great, made in a warm ivory color that we love for brides. The shoe fits true to size and features a lovely sparkly brooch at the toe. If you want to invest in both a heel and a flat shoe for the day, you can find a coordinating peep toe heel here in both white and ivory.

Price: $85.13 – $175 depending on size

4. Betsey Johnson Women’s CROSBEY Ballet Flat

It might not be worth spending a ton on a wedding flat if you’re simply going to be changing into it when it comes time for dancing. This affordable option will allow for a shoe change without breaking the bank and is extremely comfortable to boot. With a glittery exterior (that doesn’t rub off), scalloped edges, and a pointed toe, they’re both dressy and feminine.

Price: $24.99 – $59 depending on size

5. Women’s Park Avenue Brocade Ballet Flats by Dessy

These inexpensive wedding flats are perfect for a few hours of wear. They have a rubber sole (perfect for moving and grooving on the dance floor) and are covered in a gorgeous lace fabric. The pointed toe makes this more formal than rounded toe flats, as does the soft gold metallic threads that are woven throughout. These are available in half sizes 6-11 and ship with a shoe bag, perfect for packing them on the big day.

Price: $36

6. DREAM PAIRS D’orsay Pointed Toe Ballet Flats

These shoes are designed with room for comfort, while the ankle strap helps them to stay securely in place. They’re extremely inexpensive, with some sizes available for close to $15. They have some sparkly studs throughout the design, and are made with a cushioned interior and rubber sole. Keep in mind that these do run a bit large, so you might want to size down. They’re also best suited for those with narrow feet due to the overall design.

Price: $16.99 – $22.99

7. Adrianna Papell Women’s Zoe Ballet Flat

If you’re looking for a very formal flat that can play in the same league as most formal heeled shoes, these gorgeous flats from Adrianna Papell are perfect. They’re not terribly expensive, priced under $100. The plethora of tiny crystals makes them sparkle and shine, and the shoe is quite comfortable overall. If you’re not a fan of the crystals, shop this lace ballet flat from Adrianna Papell, which is similarly priced.

Price: $49 – $98.90 depending on size

8. Kate Spade New York Women’s Willa Ballet Flat

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect wedding shoe, you’ve probably come across the popular heeled version of this shoe. Not only is the flat just as stunning, but it’s more comfortable and less expensive, perfect for a bride who prefers flats. This flat shoe has a fully covered glitter exterior with a leather lining and a youthful rounded toe. Prefer gold over silver? Check out these gold sequined flats from Kate Spade instead.

Price: $47.48 – $198

9. Soludos Women’s Smoking Slipper

You can’t get much more comfortable when it comes to flats than the ever-popular espadrille. This popular option comes in the lace fabric (pictured here) as well as several metallic tones, all of which are suitable for a bride on her wedding day. The shoes are available in full sizes only, and we recommend sizing up if you’re in between sizes. Looking to spend even less? These shoes are almost identical and cost less than $20, with some sizes available for under $10.

Price: $20.21 – $89 depending on size

10. TOMS Women’s White Lace Leaves Alpargata Flat

TOMS flats became a popular choice for brides a few years ago when they launched their wedding line, and they’ve stuck around. Made with lace, glitter, and sparkle, this line of shoes is perfectly suitable for a bride (or the entire bridal party for that matter). We highly recommend them for anyone who needs a pair of dancing shoes. These have the classic TOMS design, with an elastic gore for easy fit, a molded and removable insole, a cotton twill antimicrobial sock liner, and a rubber outsole with the TOMS logo. Plus, you can feel good about your purchase. TOMS will give a new pair of shoes to a child in need with every pair purchased. Looking for alternative gifts for your bridesmaids? Check out our top picks here.

Price: $44.95 – $69.16

