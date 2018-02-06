Valentine’s Day Proposal: 15 Best Engagement Rings 2018

If you’re planning to propose on Valentine’s Day, then you’ll be in good company as it’s one of the most popular proposal days of the year and for good reason. The scene for romance is already set, and your lady won’t be on your trail suspecting a proposal even if you start alluding to lavish dinner plans or surprise her with an especially large bouquet of flowers.

The only thing you need to seal the deal is the perfect ring, and we’ve found the best options available online. Price points vary from person to person, which is why we’ve included options from $200 to $10,000, depending on where you might fall in that spectrum.

Keep an eye on delivery dates. Most of the rings can be delivered either next day or with two-day shipping, but you’ll want to confirm before you order.

If you’re not quite ready to propose but are looking to make a special gesture, check out this post on the best promise rings.

Start shopping below for our top sparkly picks.

1. Cushion-cut Moissanite Engagement Ring With Diamond Band

Kobelli

This ring is an easy choice. With amazing reviews, a gorgeous cushion cut Moissanite ring, and a sparkly diamond band, any woman would love to wear this stunning piece of jewelry. The Moissanite center looks identical to diamond, but keeps the cost down. The ring can be ordered in half sizes, anywhere from size 4 to size 11. This ring is also available with two-day shipping, so you can have it with time to spare before the Valentine holiday.

Price: $1,029

2. Twisting Infinity Gold & Diamond Engagement Ring

Houston Diamond District

If you know your girlfriend is looking for a band with a bit more visual interest, this twisting infinity band is a timeless option. Houston Diamond District is a leading source of diamonds if you’re looking to purchase on the internet, and offers a 30-day return policy on all of its products so you can feel confident about your purchase. This particular ring is available in a variety of gold settings including rose gold, white gold, yellow gold, and platinum. Platinum is the most expensive, and reflected in the price below, so if you’re looking to save a couple hundred dollars, choose one of the other metals.

Price: $1,440

3. 1.75 Carat Heart Cut Classic Prong Diamond Engagement Ring

Houston Diamond District

If there’s any time to opt for a heart shaped diamond, a Valentine’s Day proposal would certainly be it. The center ring is large, driving up the cost, but certainly makes an impression. The center ring also tops the scale in terms of color and clarity, with a D-E color and VS1-VS2 clarity. Choose from several different metal settings and the appropriate size.

Price: $5,450

4. 18k White Gold Classic Princess-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring

Amazon Collection

This ring is simple, classic, and sophisticated, perfect for someone who prefers timeless jewelry. The princess cut diamond has a square shape to it, and it sits in a simple four-prong setting atop a beautiful 18k yellow gold band. You can scroll through the pictures on the product page to see a scaled photo of the ring on a hand. You can choose to have this ring delivered next day if you’re in a time crunch.

Price: $2,736.15

5. 2.35 Carat White Gold Halo Style Diamond Engagement Ring

Chandi Jewels

If you’re looking to splurge on an impressive ring, this one tops the charts. In stock rings can be delivered quickly – with one to two-day shipping. The size of this ring is impressive, at over two full carats. With additional diamonds around the band, and with the halo setting, you’re looking at a whole lot of sparkle. Chandi Jewels is another retailer that offers a 30 day return policy on all of its products, making it a bit more comforting to make the splurge.

Price: $7,490 – $8,540 depending on size

6. 1.0 Carat GIA Certified 18K Rose Gold Solitaire Round Cut Diamond Engagement Ring

Diamond Manufacturers USA

Rose gold is one of the most popular metals for engagement rings, and we especially love the warm pink tone for a Valentine’s Day proposal. You can choose the size of the center diamond based on your preference and budget. The smallest stone is .5 carats, and the largest 2.0. The price reflected below is based on a 1.0 carat diamond. Each diamond is set a simple 18k solid rose gold band, for a timeless look.

Price: $5,690

7. Vintage Sapphire & Diamond Engagement Ring

Kobelli

This vintage style engagement ring has so many beautiful and distinguishable elements. The sapphire center is simply stunning, but is also much more affordable than a white diamond. The setting is made with solid 14k white gold, and the ring comes in a beautiful jewelry box, perfect for your proposal. If you’re looking for an oval sapphire, check out this ring instead.

Price: $638

8. 1/2 Carat Engagement Ring Crafted In 14k Solid Rose Gold

MauliJewels

While the most traditional setting for an engagement ring has a solitaire ring on a band, switching it up with a trio of stones is a unique look that a lot of women prefer. This ring actually has nine total diamond stones, with three larger center stones bookended by three smaller diamonds on each side. Even though the ring is comprised of a half carat of stones, the smaller sizes help keep costs lower.

Price: $341

9. 1.25 Carat Peach Pink Morganite & Diamond Engagement Ring

JeenJewels

This ring might be one of our favorites on the list. The center stone is made from a beautiful soft peach morganite stone, measuring 1.25 carats. The band is comprised of a slew of smaller diamonds, that wrap their way around the finger on a dainty rose gold setting. If you’re looking to purchase a matching wedding band, this set has a similar engagement ring and wedding band for sale together.

Price: $259.99

10. 2.33 Carat Round Cut Designer Four Prong Round Diamond Engagement Ring

Houston Diamond District

Check out the incredible unique setting on this diamond studded ring. Given the plethora of diamonds on this band, the price is actually extremely reasonable. The round brilliant stone is cut to reflect the most light, allowing it to sparkle from all angles.

Price: $3,659

11. Kobelli 3/4 Carat Princess & Round Diamond 14k Gold Engagement Ring

Kobelli

Opting for a ring that’s timeless is important, since your girlfriend will be wearing it for a long time to come. This option is a favorite, with classic cuts, simple lines, and a gorgeous diamond rock at its center. While the solitaire diamond isn’t huge, the 3/4 carat is a decent size. As part of the Amazon curated collection, you’ll receive 12 months of financing with this purchase.

Price: $722.40

12. Antique Round-cut Diamond Vintage Style Engagement Ring

Kobelli

This jaw dropping ring has a very authentic vintage design, with a floral inspired setting. In addition to the large center stone, there are a number of stones incorporated in the design as well as around the band, for a ring that will sparkle from all angles. You can choose expedited shipping at checkout to have this ring delivered in just two days.

Price: $3,976

13. 1.04 Carat 18k White Gold Princess Cut Diamond Engagement Ring

Shiree Odiz Boutique Jewelry

Buying from large corporations isn’t your only option when you order a ring online. A number of smaller boutique shops also sell beautiful engagement rings, for a more personalized experience and product. This ring is set in 18k white gold with a natural princess cut diamond, weighing just under a full carat. The color and clarity are ideal (color F-G and clarity SI2-I1). Currently on sale for 22 percent off, you’ll save a big chunk of change with this purchase.

Price: $2,900 (22 percent off MSRP)

14. Dainty 10k White Gold Diamond Engagement Ring

Amazon

If you don’t have a big budget for an engagement ring, but still want to propose, consider skipping a large solitaire stone for a lovely band. Many people are opting for dainty and simple bands over something larger and more expensive, and this ring is a solid choice. The design still incorporates nine small diamonds set on a beautiful white gold band. When it comes to the wedding band, a popular look is to stack a few of these more dainty bands a top one another.

Price: $159.99 – $199.99 depending on size

15. Clara Pucci Pave Bead Setting Engagement Ring

Clara Pucci

This beautiful ring is unique in so many ways. The pave beading designing allows it to sparkle, even without the inclusion of many diamonds. You can browse through the photos on the product page to get a better idea of what it looks like, with plenty of photos that display the ring on a model’s hand. The price is affordable, and you can always add on later with a more diamond heavy ring to add to the stack.

Price: $208.99

