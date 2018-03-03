Top 10 Best Rose Gold Engagement Rings

We’re always looking for the latest trends when it comes to engagement rings, and it seems like rose gold is one trend that’s not going anywhere fast. The warm hue looks lovely on most skin tones, and it’s easy to match with other metals, which means the wedding band doesn’t necessarily need to be rose gold as well.

The price doesn’t vary greatly from white gold or yellow gold, but there are other ways to save, such as switching up the center stone for something other than a diamond.

We’ve put together a list with our top picks, ranging in price from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. Check them out below.

1. 14k Gold Round-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring

This ring has one full carat of diamonds, with a half carat center stone, and 12 additional smaller stones flanking it on the band. If you care about the source of your diamonds, you will be happy to know that these are all conflict free and natural. The ring is available in a wide range of half sizes.

Price: $4,849

2. 14k Gold Round-Cut Diamond Halo Engagement Ring

If you’re looking for a ring that really lets the rose gold element shine, we love this simple solitaire ring, with a solid rose gold band. The halo element of the ring makes the center stone appear even larger, without adding greatly to the cost. The round stone is a minimum color of H and a minimum clarity of SI1-SI2.

Price: $1,999

3. 1/2 – 2 Carat GIA Certified 18K Rose Gold Solitaire Round Cut Diamond Engagement Ring

It doesn’t get much more classic and timeless than this ring, where the center stone gets to take the spotlight on a beautiful simple rose gold band. The best part about this ring is your ability to choose not only the ring size, but the diamond size as well. This means you can make this ring work with whatever budget you had in mind, ranging from 1/2 carat to 2 carat options.

Price: $1,600 – $14,850 depending on diamond size

4. 10K Rose Gold 8 MM Cushion Gemstone & Round White Diamond Ladies Bridal Engagement Ring

Diamonds are the only option when it comes to an engagement ring. If your girlfriend likes the look of a rose gold ring, we’re confident that she will love this peachy colored gemstone, flanked with three small diamonds on each side. If you’re not a fan of the peachy colored diamond, this ring can be ordered with a slew of alternative gemstones at the center.

Price: $471.90

5. 14K Rose Gold 2.00 CT Natural Peach Morganite Ring Vintage Art Deco Vine

Morganite is another alternative to diamond, with the same sparkle as diamond, without the high price tag. This morganite stone features a beautiful peach/pink stone with a cut that is meant to reflect the maximum amount of light. Only recycled gold and ethnically conflict free sourced gemstones are used in the make of this ring so you can feel good about your purchase.

Price: $669

6. 1.47 Carat 14K White Gold GIA Certified Cushion Cut Split Shank Diamond Engagement Ring

If you’re looking for a ring that delivers on the wow factor, this might be the one for you. It has a nice sized center stone, a halo of diamonds, and diamonds that cover the visible portion of the split shank band. The one carat center stone is of very high quality with a minimum D-E color and minimum clarity of VVS1-VVS2.

Price: $6,130

7. Emerald Cut Morganite Wedding Ring Set

Rose gold comes in a slew of various tones, which can make it tricky to purchase an engagement ring and a wedding band that match perfectly. This set takes the guess work out, with a set that matches from the start. The beautiful emerald cut stone also helps to keep costs down, while still offering and impressive look that makes it obvious that it’s an engagement ring. This ring can be ordered in quarter sizes, for the absolute best fit.

Price: $720 – $820

8. Diamond Engagement Ring 10k Rose Gold & Rhodium Plated 10k White Gold

This vintage style ring offers a unique spin on a simple rose gold band, with intricate detailing incorporated into both the setting and the band. The center stone is modest, keeping cost down considerably, while still providing lots of sparkle. You can scroll through the product images to see the beautiful side view of the ring, with three smaller diamonds on each side.

Price: $359

9. 50 Ct Halo Diamond Engagement Ring 14K Solid Rose Gold

A half carat diamond is a great size for an engagement ring. It’s large enough to make an impact without driving up costs or looking too gaudy or overwhelming on the hand. We love the beautiful detailing in this band, which is made of 14K solid rose gold. This company offers a 30-day return policy, which is great if you’d like to see the ring in person before committing.

Price: $474

10. 58 Carat Twisting Infinity Gold and Diamond Split Shank Pave Set Diamond Engagement Ring

At just around $1K, this rose gold engagement ring is affordable. The twisting infinity band is just as symbolic as it is beautiful. The diamonds are all natural, conflict free, and are made with a cut that’s meant to reflect light for the maximum amount of sparkle.

Price: $885 – $1,035

