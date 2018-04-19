Top 10 Best Engraved Wedding Gifts

While the bride and groom might have put together an amazing registry, there are tons of options when it comes to choosing something off registry that’s a bit more personal and thoughtful. Personalized wedding gifts speak volumes, showing that you really went above and beyond to select something just for this particular couple.

Choose something that’s engraved from the list below – with wedding related gifts like cake knife and server sets and champagne flutes, as well as gifts that they will use well after the wedding.

1. Handcrafted Cutting Boards With Family Name Engraved

Are you shopping for a couple who loves to cook? This cutting board goes above and beyond your average wood block, engraved especially with the bride and groom’s family name and the year of their wedding. You can choose from several sizes and wood finishes, making this a truly special and one of a kind wedding gift.

Price: $64

2. Personalized Wedding Champagne Flutes

The first toast as husband as wife is made so much more special with personalized toasting flutes. If you’re looking for an affordable gift, these will certainly do the trick, priced under $30 for a gift that will certainly stand out. The laser engraving creates a beautiful frosted affect. Looking for some alternative toasting flute options? Check out 10 of the very best toasting flutes here.

Price: $27.99

3. Kate Spade Personalized Engraved Rosy Glow Wedding Cake Knife & Server Set

Custom cake cutting sets are a welcome gift, as husband and wife share their first sweet bites of cake together. This Kate Spade set features beautiful rose gold detailing that will be cherished for a lifetime. If $85 is more than you’re looking to spend, check out these alternative cake knife and server sets at several various price points.

Price: $85

4. Personalized Waterford Lismore Essence Cut Crystal Liquor & Whiskey Decanter

Help the bride and groom create a memorable at home bar with some fancy glassware, a bottle of their favorite alcohol, and a monogrammed engraved decanter. This decanter is extremely special, made with Waterford cut crystal, that’s cut to perfection. The engraved monogram is included with the purchase and can be delivered in just days with Prime shipping.

Price: $299.99

5. Hand Engraved Wedding Box for Love Letters & Wine

While it’s easy to purchase something off the registry or from a home goods store, a handmade item speaks volumes when it comes to choosing a gift for the bride and groom. This handcrafted wine box can be used in a number of ways. Simply pack it with a favorite bottle of wine, or, for an even more special gift, encourage the bride and groom to write love notes to one another and store them in there as well. The couple can choose a special date in the future (perhaps their one year anniversary) to open the box, read the notes, and enjoy the wine.

Price: $65

6. Custom Engraved Picture on Genuine Leather

While wood and glass gifts are expected when it comes to personalized engravings, this gift is a more unique take on an engraved wedding gift and is quite affordable. The picture of your choosing is custom engraved on genuine leather, and then placed in a gorgeous dark wood frame for a perfect presentation. Production time varies from two to five days, so make sure you order with enough time to spare.

Price: $39

7. Custom Engraved Luggage Tags Wedding Gift

Are the bride and groom about to jet off on the honeymoon of their dreams? Or do they just love to travel all the time? Either way, a few custom luggage tags make a great practice gift, accessorizing their travel gear and making sure that they always know which bags are theirs. This pair of travel tags is personalized with the couple’s name, and nods to their wedding with the date.

Price: $34

8. Personalized Wedding Picture Frame

Looking for a gift that’s a safe bet while still remaining affordable? This frame is sure to be used, perfect for placing anywhere in the bride and groom’s home with a photo from the wedding day. The design is simple and neutral, which means it will mesh well with any existing decor in their home. We especially love the fun bold font and the wedding date, perfectly displayed on the front of the frame. Allow for just one to two days for the production of this gift.

Price: $21.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

9. Engraved Wood Neighborhood Map

Etched Atlas is an online shop, featuring custom engraved wood neighborhood maps for every city under the sun. Grab one that features the couple’s home town, or a special place that’s near and dear to their heart for a gift they’re sure to love.

Price: $64

10. All Clad Monogram Skillet Gift

Brides and grooms – make sure to complete a wedding registry on Amazon.com for the chance at a very special engraved gift. Couples who register for $800 or more of All Clad gifts will receive this beautiful monogrammed skillet, especially engraved for you.

Price: Gift With Registry

