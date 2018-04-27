Top 10 Best Places to Shop for a Bridesmaid Dress

Shopping for bridesmaid dresses can be a truly daunting task. Bridesmaid dresses do not come cheap, and with a large group of girls who often have different styles and sizes, a lot of compromise is typically involved making it a slightly stressful experience. Shopping in the right places can take away some of the stress, and actually make shopping for a bridesmaid dress easy and seamless. If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve rounded up the best places to shop for a bridesmaid dress, both online and in-store.

Check them out below to see which is the best fit for you.

Best Bridesmaid Dresses Online

1. Shopbop

Shopbop is well known among fashion bloggers as one of the best online outlets for high end shopping. With the latest and greatest straight off the runway, it’s no surprise that the wedding section of their website is chock full of everything you and your bridal party needs for the big day. Not only can you shop for dresses with ease on this site, but you’ll also find curated sections for accessories, shoes, honeymoon clothing, and wedding lingerie making it a great one stop shop. Shipping and returns are always free, which makes it a little bit easier to hit the purchase button, even if you’re not 100 percent sure. Bridesmaid dresses can easily be sorted by color, so if it’s a blush bridesmaid dress you’re after, you can have the options at your fingertips within seconds.

Pros:

Wide range of sizes from 0-14

Can sort dresses easily by color

Features top designers and high-end brands

Ability to shop for shoes and accessories from the same site

Free shipping and free returns

Cons:

Does not sell plus-size options above size 14

Prices are high given selections of brands

Sale pricing is often final sale

Unable to try on in person without first purchasing

2. BHLDN

If you’re not familiar with BHLDN, you’ll be thankful we introduced you to this fabulous brand. Owned by the same company as Anthropologie, this online shop features soft, whimsical gowns, perfect for many bridesmaids. Luckily, if you’re in one of these select cities, you can shop in-store, but don’t fret if you’re not. Measurement guides and a 30-day return policy will make sure that you wind up with the right dress and the right fit no matter what. In addition to bridesmaid dresses, this online store has dedicated options for other VIP bridal party members like the mother of the bride and flower girl.

Pros:

Tons of categories already sorted for easy shopping based on style preferences

Many options under $200

Entire section dedicated to maternity specific bridesmaid dresses

Swatch styles available for order, many complimentary

Wide range of sizes from 0-18

Stores available in select cities for in person try on

Cons:

Shipping is not free

Returns must be made within 30 days

Many cities do not have brick and mortar stores

Relatively expensive selection available

3. Amazon

It’s true that you can shop for just about anything on Amazon, bridesmaid dresses included. While Amazon might not be your first thought when it comes to formalwear, don’t cross it off your list before considering a few of the reasons this might be the best option for you. Amazon features tons of designer dresses at discounted prices. With Amazon Prime, free shipping and free returns means you can try on a slew of dresses at home, returning what doesn’t fit. Additionally, several Amazon featured designers will build a custom dress from scratch, ensuring the best fit based on actual measurements. If you’re looking for the lowest cost bridesmaid dress, Amazon is likely one of your best bets.

Pros:

Free shipping and returns for Amazon Prime members

Try before you buy with Prime Wardrobe

Large variety of brands and price points

Many dresses available at discounted prices

Custom dresses available at extremely reasonable prices

Tons of options for plus size bridesmaids

Plethora of reviews from past purchasers

Cons:

Different sizes sometimes available at different price points

Sometimes limited availability of certain colors and sizes

4. Lulus

If low prices are what you’re after, consider shopping at Lulus for your bridesmaid dress. Mixing and matching various styles of the same fabric is also easy with Lulus, since so many of their dresses coordinate, and you can easily sort by color. Prices are moderate, typically around the $100 price point, and both shipping and returns are free. If you do have plus side bridesmaids in your bridal party, Lulus might not be for you, since the sizing caps off at size 10.

Pros:

Ability to shop by size, sleeve length, dress length and color

Most dresses are under $100

Many dresses available in the same fabric for easy mixing and matching of styles

Plethora of colors available

$5 flat rate shipping in the U.S., but is often waived with free shipping

Cons:

No plus sizing available, largest size is 10

Merchandise must be returned within 30 days

No brick and mortar store for trying on in person

5. Rent The Runway

While buying a bridesmaid dress is the most popular option, many bridesmaids (and brides) are opting to rent instead. Given that this is a dress that will likely only be worn once, it can be rough to drop hundreds of dollars on a dress. Rent the Runway allows you to spend fractions of that, for the same designer dress you might have selected otherwise. While RTR does have a slew of designer gowns, keep in mind that most of them aren’t designed specifically for bridesmaids, so you might have to do a little shopping before you find exactly what it is you’re looking for. Of course, sizing and short rental windows make this option can make this option a bit more stressful, but we’ve seen it work well for many.

Pros:

Unique rental experience makes high end designer gowns affordable

Rent the Runway wedding concierge offers a more personalized experience

Dresses available for rent at a fraction of their retail cost

Plethora of sizes, styles and designers available

Receive two sizes with each rental

Cons:

Rental experience means bridesmaids must return their dress after wearing

Limited availability on sizes

Rental window is only four or eight days long

Standard shipping is $9.95

Best Bridesmaid Dresses In-Store

1. Macy’s

Online shopping isn’t for everyone, which is why it’s helpful to have some options for in-store browsing and purchasing. Of course, almost every brick and mortar store does have an online presence, giving you the best of both worlds. Macy’s selection for bridesmaids isn’t the largest, but since there is a Macy’s in almost every city, bridesmaids everywhere can shop here. Similar to some other retailers on this list, the dresses featured aren’t designed predominately for bridesmaids, but you’re still likely to find something that works.

Pros:

Ability to shop online and then try-on and purchase in-store

Most dresses priced under $200

Macy’s store in almost all major cities

Frequent sales for even greater discounts

Cons:

Not many plus size dresses available

Color options are fairly limited

Cannot custom order, orders must be placed based on store availability

2. David’s Bridal

Shopping at a bridal specific store can be really helpful in finding the perfect bridesmaid dress. Store associates are well versed in taking proper measurements, and guiding you through the shopping and ordering experience so that the entire bridal party looks as sharp as possible on the big day. David’s Bridal has bridesmaid dresses available in every color under the sun, and while you won’t find a plethora of designers (all dresses are designed by the retailer), there are tons of styles to choose from. David’s bridal is also great because it’s a one stop shopping, featuring attire for the bride, parents, and even the little ones.

Pros:

Over 50 bridesmaid dress colors

Ability to make an in-store appointment for a personalized shopping experience

Can shop online or in-store

Many dresses available in sizes 0-26

Stores are available in most major cities

Cons:

Dresses are David’s Bridal brand only, no other designers are sold here

Website does not feature reviews from past purchasers

Some special-order bridesmaid dresses need a six to eight-week delivery time

3. Bella Bridesmaid

If you’re looking for a hands-on experience from start to finish, then consider shopping at a more boutique bridal shop, such as Bella Bridesmaids. You’ll be paired with your own style consultant, who can walk you through the many (many, many) bridesmaid dresses and provide details on cut, sizing, color swatches, order timing, etc. They will also help all of your bridesmaids place their individual orders, keeping the process seamless. Keep in mind if you’re shopping on a short timeline that turnaround time for orders is often several months.

Pros:

Over 50 stores around the country

Dedicated experience to bridesmaid dress shopping and ordering

Tons of high end designers available

Personalized ordering and shopping experience with a Bella Bridesmaid stylist

All dresses are custom order

Large variety of colors and styles

Cons:

Dresses can take anywhere from two to six months to order

All bridesmaid dresses must be ordered at the same time

Dresses are final sale due to the custom order nature and cannot be returned

Reviews from past purchasers not available online

4. Brideside

Brideside is a newer institution in the bridal world, and gaining a popular reputation quickly. Bridesmaids have the option of trying on at home (we love the idea of a try on party with your gals) or visiting one of the showrooms for an in person try on experience. Stylists will help put together a comprehensive look that includes shoes and accessories, tailored to your vision for the day. Brideside brings the personal and exciting experience of shopping for a bridal dress to the rest of your crew, for a truly special experience.

Pros:

Option to visit one of the show rooms or order dresses to try curated styles at home

Unique and convenient purchasing experience

Tons of positive reviews

Dresses from a plethora of designers categorized by price, color, style, etc. for easy shopping

Cons:

Limited show rooms. Some bridesmaids will likely have to try on and order from home

Most options are priced above $150, due to featured designers

5. Nordstrom

Nordstrom tops the list when it comes to department stores, so it’s no surprise they have an amazing section dedicated to brides and bridesmaids. Their awesome return policy is worth mentioning, which makes pulling the trigger on a pricy dress a bit less daunting, especially if you’re not sold on the color or you’re in between sizes. Dresses aren’t bridesmaid specific, but there is quite a large selection to choose from.

Pros:

Ability to shop online for dresses available in a specific Nordstrom store

Nordstrom stores available in many major cities with free shipping on all orders

Free returns on all orders and lenient return policy

Many bridal designers sold here

Cons:

Dresses available aren’t all necessarily “bridesmaid” dresses

No customized experience

Prices are relatively high

