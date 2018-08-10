11 Best Winter Wedding Dresses: Compare & Save (2018)

Shopping for a wedding dress can be a daunting task, especially if you’re getting married outside what’s considered “wedding season”, or outside the months of April – October. The temperatures are cooler, and certain fabrics and cuts simply do not work in these winter months.

You’ll want to look for winter wedding dresses that provide coverage, are designed with heavier fabrics, and have a winter appropriate look. You also might want to consider a fur shawl to keep warm and add to the aesthetic of a wintertime affair.

When it comes to finding the perfect dress, we actually recommend looking outside of wedding dress boutiques. Not only will you save quite a bit of money, but there are so many awesome dresses that aren’t marketed as “wedding dresses” but certainly hit the same marks of being white, long, elegant, and formal.

We’ve rounded up our favorite winter wedding dresses. Shop them all below.

What are the best winter wedding dresses?

1. Tadadji Shoji Long Sleeve Gown – $695 and up

With lots of sizes available, this long sleeve gown is an easy choice for winter brides. It has all of the necessary components to look for when it comes to selecting a winter wedding dress. The long sleeves are a must for cooler weather climates, and the lace detail, especially around the neckline is a show stopper. With a jersey lining, there’s an extra layer of fabric for comfort against the skin and for warmth. For under $1,000 this wedding dress is a steal.

2. JVN by Jovani Women’s Embellished White & Gold Fitted Dress – $400 – $440

If you’re the type of bride who likes to make a statement, check out this embellished gown with gold accents throughout the bodice and on the hemline. Winter weddings tend to be about white and sparkle, which is exactly what this dress showcases. The dress is mostly cotton, making it extremely comfortable, with two percent spandex for a bit of stretch. The backless design shows just enough skin for that sexy bridal look.

3. Gradient Evening Gown – $45 – $79.99

White dresses are not for every bride. This moody dress features deep dark hues that will certainly make an impression for anyone who’s looking for something unique on their wedding day. The dress is available in a large range of sizes, including plus sizing. It’s also extremely affordable, great for any bride on a budget. The dress is available in both the v-neck style, pictured, as well as a strapless option.

4. Calvin Klein V-Neck High Low Gown – $185 – $299

Dresses that feature a lot of fabric can be too much for a spring or summer wedding. Not only do they feel heavy, but the look can be a bit much if you’re going for something light and airy. This high-low silhouette has a heavier skirt, perfect for winter weddings. The look is elegant, sophisticated, and aside from the fuller skirt, the dress feature clean and classic lines. Available in sizes 2-16, there is an option for every sized woman. With the fuller skirt and cinched waist, this is one of the most flattering options for all body types.

5. Alex Evenings Plus Size V-Neck Lace Evening Gown – $150 – $239

While many dresses come with plus size options, dresses that are made especially for plus size women in mind tend to fit better overall. This one is a favorite when it comes to winter wedding dresses, with comfortable fabric and a design that can easily be dressed up for more formal affairs or dressed down for more casual weddings. The embellishments on the waist are a flattering touch.

6. Halston Heritage White Jersey Evening Gown – $117

Just because you’ve opted for a winter wedding, doesn’t necessarily mean that you want a lavish and opulent gown. There are quite a few winter wedding dresses that err on the side of being more causal, and this one is a favorite. It features a simple long sleeve silhouette with a beautiful keyhole cutout at the neckline. The polyester fabric flows beautifully, great for all body types.

7. Adrianna Papell Women’s Emblem Ball Gown – $225 – $249

There are so many gorgeous details on this winter wedding dress that it’s hard to pick a favorite feature. The cap sleeves are a unique touch, the large bow makes it ultra-feminine and the duel fabrics and unique silhouette set this dress apart from the rest. With a high low skirt, you’ll want to pick an awesome pair of wedding shoes to feature.

8. Baja East Women’s Velvet Slip Dress – $1,695

Velvet is an awesome fabric option for a winter wedding dress, especially if it’s done right. This sleek and simple gown is a great choice for a modern and young bride, willing to make a statement. This one shows a bit of skin, but it’s done tastefully for a beautiful bridal look.

9. Adrianna Papell Beaded V-Neck Dress – $300

We can’t picture a better winter wedding dress, especially for a New Year’s Eve wedding. With sparkle and shine all over, this dress is the one for a bride who’s saying, “I do” on New Year’s Eve. It’s available in sizes 2 through 14, with a belted waist for the most flattering silhouette. The price tag definitely puts this dress at another level, but with its unique features, it’s worth the investment for the right bride.

10. Adrianna Papell Women’s Short-Sleeve All Over Sequin Gown – $150 – $239

The sleek and simple silhouette of this dress makes it the perfect contrast to the all over sequin design. If you’re thinking that an all over sequin gown is likely uncomfortable, you couldn’t be more wrong. The polyester lining really does work to protect the skin from the sequins, making it a great dress for all day wear during a winter wedding, complete with some pizzazz.

11. Jenny Yoo Women’s Sadie Strapless Sequin Gown – $110 – $350

Jenny Yoo is one of the leading wedding dress designers, and once you get a good glimpse of this dress, you’ll understand why. The dress is feminine, sophisticated and timeless. It features a beautiful delicate sweetheart neckline and all over lace in the more gorgeous subtle pattern. For under $400, it’s quite the steal for a beautiful winter wedding dress.

