20 Best 15th Anniversary Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2018)

15 years is a huge milestone and both the traditional and the modern gifts speak to the importance of this anniversary. The traditional gift is crystal, representing the strength and beauty that has grown to exist in your marriage. The clear nature of crystal also symbolizes a clear understanding and communication.

If you’d like to go a different route, watches are the modern 15th anniversary gift. Most obviously, they represent the passage of time and look forward to the future.

We’ve put together a list with both types of gift with 10 options for her and 10 options for him. If you want to combine the modern and traditional gift into one, consider a crystal watch or crystal clock.