20 Best 15th Anniversary Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2018)

15 years is a huge milestone and both the traditional and the modern gifts speak to the importance of this anniversary. The traditional gift is crystal, representing the strength and beauty that has grown to exist in your marriage. The clear nature of crystal also symbolizes a clear understanding and communication.
If you’d like to go a different route, watches are the modern 15th anniversary gift. Most obviously, they represent the passage of time and look forward to the future.
We’ve put together a list with both types of gift with 10 options for her and 10 options for him. If you want to combine the modern and traditional gift into one, consider a crystal watch or crystal clock.
Swarovski Crystalline Oval Gold-Tone Ladies Watch
This gift tops the list both literally and figuratively. You can combine both the modern gift of a watch with the traditional anniversary gift of crystals with this gorgeous Swarovski watch. It’s simply stunning with an oval rose-gold tone coated outer ring and a circular inner ring filled with approximately 1,700 clear crystals. The recognizable swan logo sits at 12 o’clock for an added touch. Swarovski has many watch designs with various finishes so if this one isn’t your wife’s style, check out some of the alternative options here.
Swarovski Earrings
An alternative piece of jewelry to gift your wife on your 15th wedding anniversary is a stunning pair of crystal earrings. While there are quite a few crystal earring options to choose from, the design of these makes them extra special with tons of crystals in each stud. You'll find that the Swarovski label is impressive, as they are known for using top grade crystals in all of their jewelry.
Waterford Crystal Lismore 4×6 Inch Frame
Another awesome option if you’d like to go the crystal route is a beautiful crystal frame like this one from Waterford. It’s a classic addition to any home and would be a great place to frame a forgotten wedding picture or a more recent picture of you and your spouse. The 7 x 9 inch frame is made from thick, premium-quality, Irish Waterford crystal and has space for a 4 x 6 inch photo. Waterford has a number of beautiful frames. If you’re looking for something a bit larger, check out this highly rated crystal frame. If neither of these are your style, you can find a ton of crystal frames here, all with two day prime shipping.
Vera Wang by Wedgwood Duchesse Crystal Ring Holder
Sometimes it’s nice to get something wedding related for a wedding anniversary, even if your wedding was years ago. Since the traditional gift for the 15th wedding anniversary is crystal, this crystal ring dish would make a really lovely choice for a gift without breaking the bank. Milestone anniversaries such as this one are also an appropriate time for additional wedding bands or a ring upgrade. If you’re really looking to surprise your wife, you can gift this ring holder with a brand new band on it. Check out some of our favorite options here for bands that can be stacked on top of an existing wedding band/engagement ring combo.
Michael Kors Gold Runway Watch
If diamonds aren’t in the cards, watches are the modern 15th anniversary gift and whether you’re shopping for a guy or woman, there are so many options that it’s tricky to choose favorites. A simple gold watch is something every woman should have in her closet so if your wife doesn’t own one, it’s a safe place to start. The boyfriend style watch, which is relatively thicker with a bigger face, is a popular design. This Michael Kors version is highly rated with a sleek and simple face that can be worn with anything. There is no date or chronograph, adding to the simplicity. Extra links are easily removable so you can fit it to size yourself. Want to browse other gold watches? Check out other designer options here.
Versace Crystal Noir Eau De Parfum Spray
Perfume and cologne are always safe bets when it comes to gift giving but with it being your 15th anniversary, you’ll want this gift to stand out from the rest. This high end Versace perfume not only smells amazing, but is packaged in a gorgeous crystal perfume bottle that ties it into the traditional 15th anniversary gift. If you really want to wow with a stand out gift, purchase this awesome mixology perfume kit and package a few scents yourself in inexpensive crystal perfume bottles. Not only will these scents be one of a kind, but your wife will appreciate the time and thoughtfulness behind your gift.
La Bohème Mesh Full Black Women’s Watch
Simplicity at its finest, this mesh wash is modern and sleek, perfect for a fashion forward woman. Even though the face is on the larger side, it doesn’t have the bulky and heavy feel that some watches of this size have which is a nice feature. The super simplistic design makes it so that it can transition from being worn with daytime street clothing to an evening accessory, great for more formal outfits. The mesh strap is easily adjustable and a bit more unique than a standard metal or leather band. Cluse is know for their simple and modern designs so if the black watch isn’t your style you can browse their other options here.
Waterford Lismore 8-Inch Candlesticks
If your wife loves to entertain, having special decor for the dining table is a nice touch. If you were younger when you got married, you might not have been able to afford crystal glassware or candlesticks, but a milestone anniversary is the perfect time to make upgrades like this. This is also a great option if you’re purchasing a gift for a couple. The entire Lismore collection from Waterford is quite stunning so if you’re not a fan of the candlesticks, you are sure to find another 15th appropriate crystal gift here.
Fossil Jacqueline Date Leather Watch
The neutral tan band on this fossil watch has just the tiniest hint of blush in the undertones, making it feminine and sophisticated. The genuine leather strap is super soft and the mineral crystal face protects the watch from scratches over time. Rose gold watches are another great option that have a bit of femininity in their design while still remaining mature and sophisticated. You can shop a ton of rose gold watches here to find the one that best suits her style.
Cole Porter “Ritz Bar” Champagne Cocktail Glasses
For anyone who loves champagne, consider these high-quality crystal champagne coupes, complete with beautiful etching. While they’re a little bit on the pricey side, the quality of the glass makes them a worthwhile upgrade to any home bar and have a lovely 1920s vintage feel to them. We recommend purchasing at least two sets, for a complete set of four. If the vintage style isn’t for you, you can find a number of alternative crystal coupe designs here.
Marquis by Waterford Decanter & Double Old Fashioned Glasses
For men who like their spirits, this decanting set offers a touch of sophistication and a definite upgrade to any home bar. It looks spectacular for both entertaining as well as every day use and is certainly pretty enough to sit on display when it’s not being used. The set comes with four double old fashioned or whiskey glasses and a full size decanter which can be used for whiskey, bourbon, vodka, scotch and other liquors and spirits. Browse other decanter and glass sets here, all in beautiful crystal for your 15th anniversary.
Michael Kors Watches Paxton Watch
Michael Kors isn’t only a popular designer for women’s watches but also for the guys. With sleek and modern designs, their watches are timeless and sophisticated and can be worn with just about any style. This one has a tailored look, with classic masculine and neutral colors including navy and brown. The genuine leather band features buckle closure and a stainless steel case. If you’re shopping for someone who’s a bit sportier, check out this gorgeous navy silicone watch, perfect for any activity and to wear to the gym.
Swarovski Quality Crystal Cufflinks
If you’re trying to purchase both a traditional crystal gift as well as a modern watch gift for your 15th wedding anniversary, things can get expensive. These cufflinks give you an inexpensive item to throw into the mix, if you’re someone who likes to gift a few things rather than one gift. Don’t let the price point dissuade you as they’re still awesome cufflinks that can be worn with any tux. They’re designed with stainless steel and gorgeous shiny crystal (which are the same quality as Swarovski ). The center stone is a lovely grey blue. The set comes packaged ready to gift in a great gift box.
TAG Heuer Men’s Stainless Steel Watch
One of the highest rated watches on the market, this Tag Heuer timepiece is definitely a gift that wows. Keep in mind that high end watches like these will cost you $200 – $300 more at malls and department stores, which is a huge chunk of change. If you’re going to buy a watch, check out the tons of five star ratings on Amazon, which is the place to do it. This is an entry level Tag, it’s extremely well made with some serious weight to it. The watch is a great mix of both sporty and tailored, so you can wear it with just about anything. If this selection isn’t quite his style, browse all of the Tag Heuer watches available, many at incredible savings.
Waterford Lismore Essence Desk Collection Business Card Holder
Having a sophisticated and put together desk is a huge deal, especially if you have clients and colleagues constantly in your office. If your husband is someone who spends a big chunk of his day at the office, then making it feel special is also key. This card holder is such a lovely piece of decor for any office and is a perfect crystal gift for a 15th anniversary. Just like all Waterford crystal, it is beautifully crafted and elegant, made with superior quality thick crystal that will last a lifetime. Consider also purchasing a crystal paperweight to pair with this gift , another great decorative addition to a desktop.
Nixon Men’s Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch
Nixon is another leading watch designer and this watch certainly makes an impression. It’s definitely a bit flashier so keep that in mind when you’re shopping for the perfect anniversary watch. Great for guys who like to make a bit of an impression with their fashion choices, the watch features brushed stainless steel, large Arabic numeral indices, and decorative hands. It’s designed with Japanese quartz movement with analog display and a three-link stainless steel band. It’s another versatile design, with a bit of a sporty edge to it. Don’t pass this option up without considering the huge savings. Currently at almost 50 percent off, it’s an insane savings.
Lamdoo Crystal Glass Dip Pen Set
Great as an add-on to a watch or to the crystal business card holder above, this crystal pen is a wonderful option if you’d like to purchase a traditional 15th anniversary gift.
Bulova Ebony Crystal Polished Silver Bezel Table Clock
How gorgeous is this crystal polished timepiece? The low cost is extremely surprising given the well known name of Bulova and the stunning design. The black crystal keeps it looking masculine and it’s a lovely piece to add to any home or office, especially for those who are drawn to a more modern and contemporary style. If this clock isn’t quite his style, browse a slew of crystal table clocks here, with some really amazing options to choose from.
Lenox Tuscany Classics Wine Bottle Stopper Set
If your husband is a wine or spirit fanatic, then you know how important it is to keep air out of unfinished bottles. Unfortunately this can be a never winning battle. These Lenox bottle stoppers not only do the trick, but are stunning in their design. The set is crafted of environmentally friendly non-lead crystal and comes with three high-quality crystal stoppers that can be used in both wine and decanting bottles. Each stopper is 4.5 inches long. Since the cost on these is low, purchase a gorgeous Lenox decanter or some new Lenox crystal wine glasses to go with it. You can shop those options and more here.
-
Apple 42mm Smart Watch
While this Apple watch can tell the time, it’s capable of so much more. If your guy loves tech-y gifts and gadgets, this is an awesome option for your 15th wedding anniversary. Your husband can stay connected by moving all of the iPhone’s apps and functions to his wrist, including full connection to the internet, texting and phone calls, and fitness tracking capabilities. You can read about all of the many capabilities here towards the bottom of the page.
If none of these gifts are quite right, continue shopping crystal gifts here and watches here to find the gift that meets your needs.
