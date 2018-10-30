20 Best 30th Anniversary Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Complete your 30th wedding anniversary with one of these traditional pearl or modern diamond gifts. The pearl anniversary is undeniably the toughest to shop for, but luckily, you have the expert gift-givers at Heavy.com to help. Here are the 20 best 30th anniversary gifts available right now:
14k Gold White Round Freshwater Cultured High Luster Pearl Pendant Necklace
Surprise your wife with a gorgeous piece of jewelry on your 30th wedding anniversary. You’ll be shocked at the size and luster of the pearl, especially given the price point. Each necklace is hand-crafted from a single hand-picked AAA cultured freshwater pearl, selected for its brilliant natural luster and surface iridescence. The pendant hangs on a very delicate 14k gold rope chain. If this necklace isn’t quite her style, you can shop some highly-rated alternative pearl pieces from the same jeweler.
Black Pearls by Elizabeth Taylor for Women
If your wife isn’t a huge jewelry fan, this is an alternative pearl gift that she’ll love. Aptly named for being the 30th anniversary of this fragrance, this bottle is inspired by the traditional gift of a pearl. It is a popular scent that's light and not overwhelming. The bottle is also designed to resemble a shell, tying the entire look together. Send your wife one of these bouquets of lilies to complete the gift.
Heartfelt Collection Pearl Marriage Framed Tabletop Gift
This 30th anniversary gift is simple yet sentimental, featuring a beautiful silver and pearl frame with a special bible verse inside. The main text reads “Two souls, two hearts… That unite to beat as one” while the smaller text beneath says “Matthew 19:5-6: two shall become one. They are no longer two, but one. What God has joined together, let man not separate.” While this is appropriate for just about any anniversary, we especially love it for the 30th wedding anniversary because of the beautiful pearl frame. If you’re not a fan of the scripture, you can simply insert a photo in this frame or any pearl frame for an inexpensive and thoughtful gift.
Julia Knight Classic Pagoda Mother of Pearl Bowl
Made from lustrous mother of pearl, this bowl can be used personally or as a piece of common decor in the home. Great for storing jewelry or keys, serving snacks or side dishes, or even to set out empty, this piece is just as functional as it is pretty to look at. It’s also no surprise that many mother of pearl pieces from Julia Knight have become collector’s items. You can shop a large selection of vases, bowls, and serving platters here to find the perfect anniversary gift.
10k Yellow Gold Cushion Citrine & Diamond Halo Ring
The saying, “diamonds are a girl’s best friends” might be old, but it’s as true as ever. If you’re really looking to impress, you can shop alternative diamond anniversary bands here. You can also get a little bit more creative and unique, with a colored gem like this citrine cushion cut stone, which is surrounded by white diamonds in a halo setting.
5×7 Mother of Pearl Photo Frame
Forgo a lavish gift for something that’s from the heart and assemble a gorgeous photo frame. This gift works just as well for family and friends to gift to someone special as it does for a husband to give to his wife. The frame is designed with beautiful mother of pearl tiles in various colors.
Kendra Scott Cory Pendant Necklace
While there are several of gorgeous pearl pieces of jewelry to choose from, mother of pearl can be a less expensive option that’s just as stunning. Kendra Scott uses mother of pearl in many designs, many of which can be worn formally or casually depending on the rest of the look. This particular necklace features a simple solitaire mother of pearl pendant on a 18 inch chain. You can find the matching signature earrings here for an exceptional anniversary gift.
Sterling Silver, Marcasite & Pearl Pin
A brooch or pin likely isn’t the first pearl piece of jewelry that comes to mind, which makes it a unique option and great for a 30th anniversary surprise. This gorgeous pearl can be pinned to a jacket, scarf, or even a bag, for a one of a kind look. It’s designed with a stunning solitaire pearl to tie into the traditional 30th anniversary gift and surrounded with dark metallic silver for a gorgeous contrast. If this look isn’t quite her style, check out some alternative pearl brooch designs at a range of prices.
Lenox Florentine & Pearl Angel Ornament
It doesn’t have to be December to gift a sentimental Christmas ornament. If you’re shopping for someone who especially likes that magical time of year, they will appreciate the thought behind this gift no matter the month. Given the reasonable price of this ornament, we love the idea of gifting a few for a cohesive look on the tree. The ivory porcelain angel is accented with faux pearls, keeping costs low. The gift comes packaged in a signature red Lenox presentation box for easy gift giving.
Sterling Silver Rose Quartz Pearl Drop Earrings
If your wife’s style is more eclectic and simple pearl studs are a bit too traditional for her look, consider a piece of pearl jewelry that’s more unique. You can find pearls in just about any shape and size, so there are quite a few ways to make pearl jewelry original. For a romantic and feminine look, consider one of these gorgeous pieces made entirely with pink pearls.
Mother of Pearl Cufflinks, Collar Stays & Tie Clip Set
This gorgeous set has everything a man needs for a formal affair, with cufflinks, collar stays, and a coordinating tie clip. Each piece is made from high-quality mother of pearl. The set comes packaged in a beautiful gift box for a special and impressive presentation, and for storing between uses. To make your gift even more special, include one of these highly rated mother of pearl tie bars, helping any guy to achieve that polished and sophisticated look.
Waterford Crystal Classic Lismore Diamond Paperweight
If the man you’re shopping for sits in an office at a proper desk, desk accessories make an awesome gift. Incorporating the modern gift of diamond makes it more appropriate for a 30th wedding anniversary as does the special and high quality crystal used in all Waterford products. The diamond shaped desk weight can be used day to day, or sit as a decoration depending on his preference. Check out this variation, which incorporates a small clock into the design.
Ivory 30th Anniversary Mr Right & Mrs Always Right Mug Gift Set
For a guy who has everything, gift something practical that he’ll use every day. These gorgeous mugs nod to the special anniversary and are great for celebrating breakfast in bed on the momentous day. The ivory ceramic anniversary mugs are also a great option for a woman or a couple. Check out some of these alternative 30th anniversary mugs to find your favorite design.
Sterling Silver Mother of Pearl Letter Opener
We love gifts that incorporate both the modern and traditional anniversary gifts. If you’re considering gifting your guy some desk accessories, pair this gorgeous mother of pearl letter opener with the diamond paperweight above for a really impressive, thoughtful, and sentimental anniversary gift. Just like the paperweight, the letter opener is made of superior quality materials – namely handmade 925 sterling silver and smooth mother of pearl.
1987 Year Coin Set & Greeting Card
If the guy you’re shopping for is a fan of history or a collector of coins, there’s no doubt that he will appreciate this gift, which will take him right back to the year he married. The coin and greeting card set includes a half dollar, quarter, dime, nickel, and penny that was minted in your selected year. All of the coins are presented in a hard plastic case. A pocket-sized fold out card is also included, highlighting the cost of living, top sports teams and other from facts from the year. Check out anydate.com to order a newspaper from your exact wedding date.
Invicta Men’s Quartz Stainless Steel & Silicone Watch
Enhance your husbands watch collection with a unique and useful design that can be worn to the office or to the gym, and everywhere in between. It’s the perfect mix of formal and sporty, featuring a silicone band that’s made for comfort, and a gorgeous mother of pearl face that exudes style and class. It’s also water resistant to 100m, suitable for swimming, snorkeling, or other water activities. Invicta has quite a few watch designs with mother of pearl for both men and women.
Rose Gold Mother of Pearl Cufflinks & Studs Formal Set
You can’t go wrong with a simple cufflink and studs formal set, especially if your husband enjoys getting dressed up for special occasions. Simple enough for a man with traditional style, these mother of pearl cufflinks add just the right touch of formality to a simple suit or tuxedo. If this design isn’t quite his style, don’t miss these other mother of pearl cufflinks from Cuff-Daddy, suitable for a 30th wedding anniversary.
Swarovski Crystal & Pearl Rosary
Rosaries often have pearls incorporated into their design, making them a wonderful option for a religious wedding anniversary gift. If you were married in a church, this is one way to remind your spouse of your vows and your ceremony, 30 years later. Rana Jabero has some highly-rated rosaries in various designs, suitable for men and women. If your man is someone who would wear a cross and you have the budget, a diamond cross is certainly one way to wow him on your anniversary.
Handmade Pearl Wedding & Anniversary Sundial Gift
Check out this 30th anniversary sundial for an impressive anniversary gift for your husband, or any couple who is celebrating three decades together. This modern sundial is handmade from high quality cast brass and finished with a protective lacquer for long lasting protection. The antique white color paired with the sentimental message of “30 Wonderful Year Together 1987-2017” ties into the occasion and the traditional pearl gift.
Laguiole Jean Dubost Steak Knives Set
While typically kitchen items are geared toward the women, we can’t think of anything manlier then some high-quality, sophisticated steak knives for a man who loves his meat. The pearl color ties into the 30th anniversary gift, but we think it’s worth going above and beyond with some top choice steaks for a tasty anniversary dinner. If six knives aren’t enough, this set includes 12 mother of pearl steak knives from the same French brand.
