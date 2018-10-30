20 Best 30th Anniversary Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

This 30th anniversary gift is simple yet sentimental, featuring a beautiful silver and pearl frame with a special bible verse inside. The main text reads “Two souls, two hearts… That unite to beat as one” while the smaller text beneath says “Matthew 19:5-6: two shall become one. They are no longer two, but one. What God has joined together, let man not separate.” While this is appropriate for just about any anniversary, we especially love it for the 30th wedding anniversary because of the beautiful pearl frame. If you’re not a fan of the scripture, you can simply insert a photo in this frame or any pearl frame for an inexpensive and thoughtful gift.