10 Best Bachelor Party Games: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Don’t run the risk of throwing a boring bachelor party. Fun and games is part of the planning process and making sure there are enough activities to keep everyone in the celebratory mood is important. Whether the group is filled with rowdy party animals or people who like to keep the festivities on the low-key side, there’s a game for everyone.
Bachelor party games are also a great ice breaker if not everyone at the bachelor party knows each other. While many games are centered around drinking, there are also quite a few that can be played without alcohol if that’s not something your group is into. On the other hand, you can turn just about any game into a drinking game if you really want to.
From games that can be played outdoors, to board games, to casino games, there’s something for every bachelor party on this list. Shop our top picks below.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Glow in the Dark Double Beer Funnel
Our Review
There’s no better way to bring everyone back to their younger days as a college kid than with a beer bong. This one is great for a party, with two heads for double the fun. The glow in the dark feature also adds to the ambiance if you choose to party after dark. The dual head allows for chugging competitions and face offs with your friends, and the built-in valves stop the beer from flowing until you’re ready. This product has five star reviews all around with many past purchasers commenting on how well-made the product is. If you’re looking for a unique spin on a bachelor party, consider setting up a beer Olympics with several beer games and see who comes out with the gold. You can even gift the winner this beer trophy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Giant Stacking Tower Drinking Game
Our Review
This awesome bachelor game takes the classic game of Jenga and turns it into a bachelor party appropriate activity. Similar to the original, the idea is to remove one of the wood blocks from the tower, and place it on top without the tower crumbling. The unique spin on this version is that each block has a unique drinking related instruction that you must complete before placing your block on top. Needless to say, after completing a few games, there’s no question that everyone will find the game a bit more challenging than the first round.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
DISASTERPIECE – The Adult Party Drawing Game That’s Way Out of Line
Our Review
Similar to the adult Jenga game above, Disasterpiece is an adult version of the childhood classic, Pictionary. The over-arching idea is the same, bachelor party attendees will simply pick a card and try to draw the word until someone on your team guesses correctly. If no one guesses it after 60 seconds, the next team gets a try. With cards like prostate exam and happy ending, this game is the best way to get the bachelor festivities started. Grab one of these easel size paper pads so you can draw on a larger scale for even more fun. The back of each sheet is adhesive so you can proudly display your illustrations on the wall when you’re done.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Trick Exploding & Unputtable Golf Ball Pack
Our Review
If you’re working a round of golf into your bachelor celebrations, make the game a little bit more interesting (and bachelor appropriate) with some trick golf balls. Since they’re made of compressed powder, they don’t feel entirely like a real golf ball but they look identical. Pull off the prank by setting up the ball for one of the players (ideally the groom), sit back, and watch the hilarious scene unfold. As they hit the ball, a cloud of white dust will fly into the air, creating quite the scene and lots of laughs. Check out these alternative prank golf balls here for a few ways to trick your friends.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Drinking Game Glass Roulette
Our Review
If you can’t bring the bachelor party to Vegas, bring Vegas to the bachelor party. This awesome game combines drinking with the classic game of roulette for an activity the guys will love participating in. Fill the shot glasses with beer to keep the game going longer, or with your favorite spirits if you’ll only be playing for a few minutes. The set includes the spinning roulette wheel, two balls, and 16 numbered glass shot glasses. To play, assign everyone a number. Turn the wheel to see whose number is up. If your shot glass corresponds to the number played, empty the glass and spin it again. For a unique spin on the game, fill some shot glasses with liquor and others with cash or dare cards to keep the game interesting.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
GoSports CornHole Bean Bag Toss Game Set
Our Review
If you’re taking the bachelor party on the go and camping, tailgating, or even barbecuing in a yard, coming prepared with some awesome outdoor games is important. This is one of our favorites, and can provide hours of entertainment. The highly-rated set comes with two boards, eight beanbags, and a carrying case. The entire set weighs only ten pounds so it’s easy to carry and transport.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mini Beer Pong Handcrafted Deluxe Set
Our Review
Beer pong is one of the most classic drinking games and is a must have at any bachelor party. Unfortunately, depending on the space, you might not have room for a full ping pong table setup, which is where this great game comes into play. At just two feet long you can play this mini version of beer pong anywhere. Using the catapult at each end of the board, you use your hand to flick the tethered ball across, aiming for a cup. You won’t have to deal with the typical beer pong problems of lost balls, for entertainment that will last. If you’ll be spending time on a lake or in a pool, don’t miss this awesome inflatable beer pong table.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Poker Set In Aluminum Case
Our Review
Keep the bachelor celebrations on the tame side with a classic poker night. Grab some snacks, some of the bachelor’s favorite drinks, and get gambling. This highly rated set is reasonably priced at just under $30 and has everything you need for a great game of poker. The set includes 300 casino quality poker chips, two decks of cards, and five dice. The aluminum carrying case is attractive and study, complete with a felt interior to keep the chips looking like new.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Drinking Dice Game
Our Review
There’s no better way to escalate the level of bachelor debauchery than with a simple drinking game. The rules are simple – roll the dice, follow the directions, and pass it along. This inexpensive dice is an easy item to grab for a last-minute game in addition to some of the more involved games on this list. If you’re not a fan of the simplicity of this game, check out some other drinking dice options here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Power Hour Tower Drinking Game
Our Review
Every bachelor party needs some traditional games with an adult flare. Everyone loves Jenga, and this version takes the classic game to a whole new level - perfect for lake house bachelor parties or as a pre-game before you head out on the town.