10 Best Bachelor Party Games: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Don’t run the risk of throwing a boring bachelor party. Fun and games is part of the planning process and making sure there are enough activities to keep everyone in the celebratory mood is important. Whether the group is filled with rowdy party animals or people who like to keep the festivities on the low-key side, there’s a game for everyone.

Bachelor party games are also a great ice breaker if not everyone at the bachelor party knows each other. While many games are centered around drinking, there are also quite a few that can be played without alcohol if that’s not something your group is into. On the other hand, you can turn just about any game into a drinking game if you really want to.

From games that can be played outdoors, to board games, to casino games, there’s something for every bachelor party on this list. Shop our top picks below.