10 Best Bachelorette Party Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2018)

As a bachelorette party attendee, you’re not expected to spend much on a gift. However, coming to the party with something small is always a good idea. Some bachelorette parties are themed and the host will let you know what type of gift to purchase ahead of time. For example, lingerie gifts are often a suggested gift item. If that’s not the case, there’s not a shortage of great gift options for any bride -to-be.

While the bridal shower gift is often centered around home decor and cookware, the bachelorette party is a great time to really focus the gift on the bride. Jewelry and accessories, especially those that are personalized or bridal themed are a great option.

Check out our roundup below of the best bachelorette party gifts. We especially love the husband voodoo doll, to get a good laugh. Married women will totally understand the humor and necessity behind this gift. Maybe these go in the bachelorette party gift bags, too.

