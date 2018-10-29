10 Best Bachelorette Party Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2018)

As a bachelorette party attendee, you’re not expected to spend much on a gift. However, coming to the party with something small is always a good idea. Some bachelorette parties are themed and the host will let you know what type of gift to purchase ahead of time. For example, lingerie gifts are often a suggested gift item. If that’s not the case, there’s not a shortage of great gift options for any bride -to-be.
While the bridal shower gift is often centered around home decor and cookware, the bachelorette party is a great time to really focus the gift on the bride. Jewelry and accessories, especially those that are personalized or bridal themed are a great option.
Check out our roundup below of the best bachelorette party gifts. We especially love the husband voodoo doll, to get a good laugh. Married women will totally understand the humor and necessity behind this gift. Maybe these go in the bachelorette party gift bags, too.
If none of these gifts are quite right, check out some popular bachelorette gifts here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Husband Voodoo Doll
Our Review
While you’re obviously celebrating the bride’s upcoming nuptials, it’s also fun to poke a little bit of fun at the institution of marriage and this husband voodoo doll does just that. There will of course be days where the soon to be bride will be at her wits end with her husband, and she can take all of that anger out on this funny husband doll. The doll is super inexpensive, making it a perfect add on gift to any other bachelorette gift you might have been considering.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tonight / Not Tonight Throw Pillow Cover
Our Review
We can’t help but laugh at this silly pillow and there’s no question that it would make a fun and unique bachelorette party gift. This product includes just the pillow case, so you can choose to give it solo, or buy an inexpensive pillow to fill it with. This best selling 18×18 pillow insert costs only $7.99 and would be a perfect fit. The pillows are super soft, made of 120 gram microfiber fabric that makes them comfortable enough to sleep on rather than just existing as a piece of decor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Last Fling Before the Ring Tumbler
Our Review
This is a great tumbler, made to hold the bride’s favorite cocktail or beverage during the bachelorette weekend. It’s not only super cute, but also really well made. The tumbler comes complete with the lid and straw and is made from BPA free plastic. It’s also sweat free and keeps beverages cold for long periods of time. If you’re not a fan of this design, consider another special bachelorette cup for the bride. You can browse a ton of options here, including less expensive options for the rest of the attendees. If you want to buy personalized cups for each girl as a favor, check out these adorable personalized tumblers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bachelorette Party Bride Squad Fanny Pack
Our Review
Every bride needs this fun bachelorette fanny pack for her bachelorette weekend. She can hold all of her essentials close by with a fun, festive, and unique accessory. The fanny pack has three pockets, keeping everything organized. If your group is going to be on the go, this is a must have item for the bride. If you’re not a fan of the white, this pack also comes in a black and gold design. If your bride is a fan of pink, check out this similar fanny pack with a white and pink design and at a similar price point.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Women’s Letter printed Wifey Tank Top
Our Review
Gift the bride something special to sport on her bachelorette weekend that goes beyond the standard crown or cash. This wifey tank is great for layering under a cardigan or blazer or awesome on its own. It’s available in the navy pictured above as well as a light teal or light pink option, all with white text. It’s cozy, comfortable, and soft. Order true to size, keeping in mind that it won’t shrink in the wash. Shop alternative bachelorette tees and tanks here if this one isn’t quite your style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bride Pink Pajama Set
Our Review
If the bachelorette party is an overnight affair, why not gift a cute pair of bridal pajamas for the bride to be? This set has all of the necessary elements. They’re feminine and preppy, with a pretty pink seersucker short and coordinating top. They’re also very comfortable, made of 100 percent cotton that can be machine washed and tumble dried. While the bridal themed pajamas are our favorite, any set of pajamas or even lingerie makes for a great bachelorette party gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Custom Ceramic White & Gold Foil Square Jewelry Dish
Our Review
Every bride needs a special place to store her bling. If you’re looking for an inexpensive but really personalized gift, this gold foil ring dish delivers. Have it customized with her new last name for something she will use for years to come. The ring dish measures approximately 3.5″ square and is made of ceramic. If you want to browse some alternative ring dishes, all of the options here can be personalized.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Personalized Flask With Peonies Wreath
Our Review
A plain old flask probably isn’t the most fun bachelorette gift, but this one takes a standard flask to the next level. This 6 oz. stainless steel flask is designed with high quality waterproof vinyl that’s permanently adhered to the flask and measures 3.75″ wide x 4.50″. This retailer offers a ton of designs that you can check out here. Grab a bottle of the bride’s favorite spirit or wine to go with this fun flask.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Delicate Initials Heart Necklace
Our Review
Jewelry is always a nice gift for a bride to be, especially a piece that incorporates her new initials. This delicate necklace features three charms so you can choose to put her first and last initial or her and her fiancé’s initials. The necklace can be either rose gold plated, gold plated, or silver plated, with the option of several different middle charms including a heart and an ampersand. The necklace is handmade, making it one of a kind and keeping costs down. If you’d like to see some other handmade options, you can browse tons of monogram jewelry options here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Miss to Mrs. Canvas Makeup Bag
Our Review
This makeup or travel cosmetic case is great for any bride to pack up all her essentials and will come in handy on her wedding weekend as well as on her honeymoon. It’s the perfect medium size measuring 8″ wide x 6″ high x 2″ deep and made with soft high quality canvas and an easy to clean lining. The black and gold text design is screen printed on and won’t wear over time. This company is home to some awesome homemade candles and other great gifts. Don’t miss out on browsing their shop for other great gift ideas.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.