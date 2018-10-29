10 Best Blue Wedding Shoes: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Regardless if blue is one of your main wedding colors, blue wedding shoes are a popular choice for many brides. They offer an unexpected burst of color, can qualify as a bride’s “something blue”, and can be worn in all seasons depending on the fabric and style. We love the idea of incorporating lighter blue hues or even blue floral printed shoes into spring or summer weddings and saving heavier textured fabrics like suede and velvet for the cooler months in fall and winter.

If you’re on the hunt for alternative “something blue” ideas for the bride, here’s the perfect post for you to check out.

Not sure if blue is for you? Browse this post on the best wedding shoes for brides.