10 Best Men’s Wedding Tuxedos: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

  • Updated

Many men opt to rent a tuxedo or suit and instruct their groomsmen to do the same. This is usually an uneducated decision that might seem easier at the time, but in reality is a big waste of money, and a little bit gross if you think about what you’re doing here (virtually wearing hand me down clothing on your wedding day). Here are five reasons why purchasing a suit or tuxedo for your wedding day is definitely the better option.

1. Cost – This is probably the top reason many men opt to rent a tuxedo or suit, which is silly when you look at the numbers carefully. Most of the suits and tuxedos on this list are well under or within these costs, but you actually get to keep the clothing at the end of the deal. Seems like a no brainer to us.

2. Investment – Not only is the cost between renting and buying comparable, but when you buy a suit, you have the opportunity to wear it to other formal events, and most importantly, so do your groomsmen. You’re asking them to spend a couple hundred dollars either way, so better they do so on something that they can permanently keep in their closet.

3. Style & Selection – When you rent a tuxedo or suit, the styles to choose from are typically slim pickings. By purchasing your own suit or tuxedo, you’ll be able to choose from all of the latest designer styles, colors, fabrics, and cuts that a modern groom would wear.

4. Hygiene – It’s not the most pleasant thing to think about, but it’s a good point so we have to say it. If you opt to rent, the suit that you’ll be wearing has likely been worn dozens of times by strangers.

5. Fit – Obviously you can’t alter a rented piece of clothing, so the chances of it fitting correctly are slim to none. You’ll have to choose the best fitting standard size and then deal with the inevitable issues, which is a major bummer.

Top 10 Best Men's Wedding Tuxedos in 2018

ralph lauren tuxedo
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • High thread count
  • Awesome quality
  • Pants shipping unhemmed for the best fit
Price: $329.95
kenneth cole tuxedo
Kenneth Cole New York Men’s Wool Tuxedo
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Modern
  • High End Designer
  • Tons of Sizes Available
Price: $219.99
U.S. Polo Assn tux
U.S. Polo Assn. Men’s Tuxedo
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Prime 2-day Shipping Available
  • Modern Fit
  • Inexpensive Price Point
Price: $99.99
Men’s Black Slim Fit Calvin Klein Tuxedo
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Beautiful Satin Detailing
  • High-end Wool Fabric
  • Accurate Sizing
Price: $329.95
ferrecci men's tux
Ferrecci-Zonettie Ultra Comfort Tuxedo
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Low Cost
  • Tons of sizes available
  • Available in tons of color designs
Price: $95.79
izod tuxedo
IZOD Solid Black Classic Fit Tuxedo
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Low cost
  • Good value
  • Modern cut and fit
Price: $119.00
white tuxedo for groom
Giorgio Napoli One Button Tuxedo
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Affordable price point
  • Adjustable waist
  • Tons of sizes available
Price: $99.99
white tuxedo for groom cheap
Slim Fit White Tuxedo With Black Satin Collar
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Very affordable
  • Wool-like breathable fabric
  • Available in a three-piece option
Price: $79.00
white and black tuxedo
Ferrecci-Zonettie Slim Fit Black & White Tuxedo
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Unique color combination
  • Awesome reviews from past customers
  • Affordable
Price: $99.75
perry ellis blue tuxedo
Perry Ellis Men's Two Button Slim Fit Tuxedo
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Unique color and look
  • Beautiful fabric
  • Great cost for well known designer
Price: $109.99
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. Ralph Lauren Wool Two Button Black Tuxedo

    ralph lauren tuxedo
    Price: $329.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Very high quality wool suit
    • Great fit for many body types
    • Soft non itchy wool
    Cons:
    • High price point
    • Need to hem pants upon arrival
    • Not manys sizes available

    This Ralph Lauren Tuxedo is made from soft 130’s Wool, which is a higher thread count than the average wool tuxedo or suit. The tuxedo jacket is fully lined, non vented, with a classic satin notched lapel. The jacket features a single breasted front style with a two button closure, flap side pockets, and a single welt chest pocket. The pants are pleated and feature a standard satin side band with two side seam pockets. The best feature of this suit is the price. It’s about $100 more than you might spend on polyester, but almost half the price of a comparable wool suit in department stores. Even if you need to make a few alterations once your suit is home, you still come out on top. The best, classic way to accessorize any tuxedo is with the right pair of formal shoes, a tuxedo shirt, a black bowtie, and some cufflinks. If you’re asking your groomsmen to purchase a tuxedo like this one, we love the idea of gifting them some monogrammed cufflinks for a special touch.

    Buy this tuxedo here.

  2. Kenneth Cole New York Men’s Wool Tuxedo

    kenneth cole tuxedo
    Price: $219.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Lots of sizing available for all body types
    • Comfortable all weather wool
    • Modern cut and fit
    Cons:
    • Doesn't come with a vest
    • Slim fit can be too tight for some
    • Pants come unhemmed so you'll have to do this upon arrival

    There’s absolutely no reason to rent a tuxedo when you can purchase a modern, high-end, designer suit for the exact same cost. It’s a closet staple that you and your groomsmen can wear for years to come, rather than having to worry about returning it the morning after your wedding. The tuxedo features a fully lined jacket with three interior pockets, and an open bottom plain front trouser, which can be altered to your exact measurements. Consider a slight splurge on this high quality silk tie from The Tie Bar.

    Buy this tuxedo here.

  3. U.S. Polo Assn. Men’s Tuxedo

    U.S. Polo Assn tux
    Price: $99.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Pricing is considerably lower than other tuxes
    • Modern fit for clean and classic look
    • Looks very high end, great value for cost
    Cons:
    • Made with polyster, instead of wool
    • Pants must be hemmed at dry cleaner
    • Some sizes unavailable

    Don’t let the inexpensive cost of this tuxedo deter you. It’s a well made tuxedo, perfect for you and your groomsmen to wear on your big day without breaking the bank. This tuxedo has a two button jacket, notched lapels, side vents, inner pockets, flat front pants, and an unfinished hem (so you each of you can get them hemmed to the perfect length). Clean lines and modern cuts always draw us into a tuxedo and this one doesn’t disappoint. You’ll also have the opportunity to play with some cool pocket squares with this tuxedo. Purchase a coordinating set like this one and then give each of your guys a different pocket square to sport.

    Buy this tuxedo here.

  4. Men’s Black Slim Fit Calvin Klein Tuxedo

    Price: $329.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • On sale for a fraction of the cost for same suit in department stores
    • Stylish modern fit
    • Made with beautiful satin and wool fabrics
    Cons:
    • Fit can be hard to assess without trying on at home
    • Tends to fit more like a regular fit than slim fit tux
    • Pants come unhemmed

    It can be daunting to purchase a tuxedo without having the opportunity to try it on first, but spending a little bit extra to purchase from a designer brand can help ease some of that uncertainty. This exact suit is available for purchase at Men’s Warehouse $600, making this a serious steal. This tuxedo has a slim fit style and is made from 100 percent superfine wool. The two button jacket has a satin notch lapel, flap pockets with a satin band and side vents. The pants feature a flat front with side seam pockets and suspender buttons. Similar to the rest of the tuxedos in this section, the pants are shipped unhemmed. If you like the look of suspenders, these are an inexpensive, simple, and classic pair.

    Buy this tuxedo here.

  5. Ferrecci-Zonettie Ultra Comfort Tuxedo

    ferrecci men's tux
    Price: $95.79
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Color options great for groom and groomsmen
    • Very low cost makes it feasable for one time wear
    • High quality given cost
    Cons:
    • 100 percent polyster
    • Slim fit cut doesn't work for everyone
    • Some sizes sold out

    This elegant tux is the best choice for anyone on a budget. It comes boxed and pressed, almost entirely ready to wear. It also comes in a variety of colors and fabrics, so you can choose one for yourself and something slightly different for your groomsmen – a look we love to set yourself apart from the rest. This is a Slim Fit tuxedo which fits true to size but is cut differently than standard, regular fit tuxedos. Slim Fit tuxedos hug the body tighter than a regular fit tuxedo and results in a much tighter, slimmer, modern look – something to keep in mind when ordering. If you’re thinking about trying that subtle variation in color that we mentioned above, consider this navy blue tuxedo for yourself and the black for the rest of your groomsmen.

    Buy this tuxedo here.

  6. IZOD Solid Black Classic Fit Tuxedo

    izod tuxedo
    Price: $119.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Modern cut and fit for a classic look
    • Cost is affordable
    • Comfortable and breathable
    Cons:
    • Limited Sizing Available
    • Poly/Rayon fabic blend not as high quality as wool
    • Runs slightly small

    The best thing about purchasing a tuxedo rather than renting is the longevity of your purchase. IZOD is a fashion brand known for being moderately priced with high quality, designer finishes. This polyester suit looks high-end with a fully lined jacket, a two button closure, and front pockets. It’s also regular fit rather than slim fit if you’re looking for a tux with a wider cut that won’t hug the body quite as much.

    Buy this tuxedo here.

  7. Giorgio Napoli One Button Tuxedo

    white tuxedo for groom
    Price: $99.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Very low and affordable price point
    • Adjustable waist to accomodate even more sizes
    • Short, regular, and long sizes available
    Cons:
    • Shorter men might find they need to have the pants hemmed
    • No vest included
    • Poly blend fabric

    This lightweight suit is the perfect choice for a tropical destination where a heavy suit will be way too much fabric. The jacket features one button, with dual side vents, a peak lapel, and full lining matching the color of the suit. It has three exterior pockets, two with flaps and one without. The suit comes with four button vented sleeves. The pants, lapels, and buttons have satin detailing, making the suit even more fancy. The pants feature a flat front, lined to just below the knee. The waist can be altered in or out up to two inches. White or black shoes are both appropriate or you can choose to wear these – which have a little bit of both colors for sleek finish.

    Buy this white suit here.

  8. Slim Fit White Tuxedo With Black Satin Collar

    white tuxedo for groom cheap
    Price: $79.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Very low price point, great for one time wear
    • Comfortable and classic look
    • Can purchase in two or three piece option
    Cons:
    • Cotton fabric can appear less quality
    • Some sizes not available
    • Sizing may vary when compared to other suits and tuxedos

    If you’re looking to make a statement with your tuxedo choice, while still remaining fashionable, and without being too over the top, this suit is a great way to accomplish that. The cotton blend fabric helps to keep the suit from being too stiff and uncomfortable, but the black color keeps it looking formal enough for eveningwear, a great combination. There are two great bonus features of this tuxedo. First, it comes with a matching skinny black tie, an amazing compliment to the suit and one less thing on your to buy list. Secondly, the same suit is also available with a matching white vest, so if you prefer the look of a three piece suit, you can find it here.

    Buy this white suit here.

  9. Ferrecci-Zonettie Slim Fit Black & White Tuxedo

    white and black tuxedo
    Price: $99.75
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Very low price point
    • Past purchasers are happy with the product
    • Black and white combination for unique look
    Cons:
    • Poly blend fabric is lower quality
    • Some sizes are sold out
    • Three piece not available

    This well designed suit features a custom slim fit with just enough room for comfort, a beautiful black satin shawl collar, satin covered buttons, and slim fit trousers that come unhemmed allowing you to have them tailored to taste. The suit comes with a custom garment bag and a heavy duty branded storage hanger for easy and nice storage. We also love the contrasting colors of the pants and jacket, so if committing to a full white suit seems like a bit much for you, this offers a nice middle of the road option.

    Still looking for that perfect suit for you and your groomsmen? Check out some additional top-rated suits and tuxedos here.

    Buy this white suit here.

  10. Perry Ellis Men’s Two Button Slim Fit Tuxedo

    perry ellis blue tuxedo
    Price: $109.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Very affordable given the high end brand designer
    • Beautiful dark blue color
    • Perfect for all seasons
    Cons:
    • Poly fabric, not wool
    • Some sizes not available
    • Slim fit cut not for everyone

    This beautiful blue tuxedo is a unique look perfect for a groom on his wedding day. Skip the standard options like black and grey, for something truly unique. We especially love a blue tuxedo in fall or spring, where black is a bit too heavy of a look. This is also great for a black tie wedding where the groom isn't a fan of a standard black tuxedo. 

    Find more Perry Ellis Men's Two Button Slim Fit Tuxedo information and reviews here.

  • Published
5 Comments

Natwar rathi

Hi your collection is very good, but I want best brand tuxedo in reasonable price, please suggest me the opportunity to buy wich company tuxedo.

