10 Best Men’s Wedding Tuxedos: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Many men opt to rent a tuxedo or suit and instruct their groomsmen to do the same. This is usually an uneducated decision that might seem easier at the time, but in reality is a big waste of money, and a little bit gross if you think about what you’re doing here (virtually wearing hand me down clothing on your wedding day). Here are five reasons why purchasing a suit or tuxedo for your wedding day is definitely the better option.

1. Cost – This is probably the top reason many men opt to rent a tuxedo or suit, which is silly when you look at the numbers carefully. Most of the suits and tuxedos on this list are well under or within these costs, but you actually get to keep the clothing at the end of the deal. Seems like a no brainer to us.

2. Investment – Not only is the cost between renting and buying comparable, but when you buy a suit, you have the opportunity to wear it to other formal events, and most importantly, so do your groomsmen. You’re asking them to spend a couple hundred dollars either way, so better they do so on something that they can permanently keep in their closet.

3. Style & Selection – When you rent a tuxedo or suit, the styles to choose from are typically slim pickings. By purchasing your own suit or tuxedo, you’ll be able to choose from all of the latest designer styles, colors, fabrics, and cuts that a modern groom would wear.

4. Hygiene – It’s not the most pleasant thing to think about, but it’s a good point so we have to say it. If you opt to rent, the suit that you’ll be wearing has likely been worn dozens of times by strangers.

5. Fit – Obviously you can’t alter a rented piece of clothing, so the chances of it fitting correctly are slim to none. You’ll have to choose the best fitting standard size and then deal with the inevitable issues, which is a major bummer.