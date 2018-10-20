10 Best Men’s Wedding Tuxedos: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Many men opt to rent a tuxedo or suit and instruct their groomsmen to do the same. This is usually an uneducated decision that might seem easier at the time, but in reality is a big waste of money, and a little bit gross if you think about what you’re doing here (virtually wearing hand me down clothing on your wedding day). Here are five reasons why purchasing a suit or tuxedo for your wedding day is definitely the better option.
1. Cost – This is probably the top reason many men opt to rent a tuxedo or suit, which is silly when you look at the numbers carefully. Most of the suits and tuxedos on this list are well under or within these costs, but you actually get to keep the clothing at the end of the deal. Seems like a no brainer to us.
2. Investment – Not only is the cost between renting and buying comparable, but when you buy a suit, you have the opportunity to wear it to other formal events, and most importantly, so do your groomsmen. You’re asking them to spend a couple hundred dollars either way, so better they do so on something that they can permanently keep in their closet.
3. Style & Selection – When you rent a tuxedo or suit, the styles to choose from are typically slim pickings. By purchasing your own suit or tuxedo, you’ll be able to choose from all of the latest designer styles, colors, fabrics, and cuts that a modern groom would wear.
4. Hygiene – It’s not the most pleasant thing to think about, but it’s a good point so we have to say it. If you opt to rent, the suit that you’ll be wearing has likely been worn dozens of times by strangers.
5. Fit – Obviously you can’t alter a rented piece of clothing, so the chances of it fitting correctly are slim to none. You’ll have to choose the best fitting standard size and then deal with the inevitable issues, which is a major bummer.
Kenneth Cole New York Men’s Wool TuxedoPrice: $219.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of sizing available for all body types
- Comfortable all weather wool
- Modern cut and fit
- Doesn't come with a vest
- Slim fit can be too tight for some
- Pants come unhemmed so you'll have to do this upon arrival
There’s absolutely no reason to rent a tuxedo when you can purchase a modern, high-end, designer suit for the exact same cost. It’s a closet staple that you and your groomsmen can wear for years to come, rather than having to worry about returning it the morning after your wedding. The tuxedo features a fully lined jacket with three interior pockets, and an open bottom plain front trouser, which can be altered to your exact measurements. Consider a slight splurge on this high quality silk tie from The Tie Bar.
U.S. Polo Assn. Men’s TuxedoPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pricing is considerably lower than other tuxes
- Modern fit for clean and classic look
- Looks very high end, great value for cost
- Made with polyster, instead of wool
- Pants must be hemmed at dry cleaner
- Some sizes unavailable
Don’t let the inexpensive cost of this tuxedo deter you. It’s a well made tuxedo, perfect for you and your groomsmen to wear on your big day without breaking the bank. This tuxedo has a two button jacket, notched lapels, side vents, inner pockets, flat front pants, and an unfinished hem (so you each of you can get them hemmed to the perfect length). Clean lines and modern cuts always draw us into a tuxedo and this one doesn’t disappoint. You’ll also have the opportunity to play with some cool pocket squares with this tuxedo. Purchase a coordinating set like this one and then give each of your guys a different pocket square to sport.
Men’s Black Slim Fit Calvin Klein TuxedoPrice: $329.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- On sale for a fraction of the cost for same suit in department stores
- Stylish modern fit
- Made with beautiful satin and wool fabrics
- Fit can be hard to assess without trying on at home
- Tends to fit more like a regular fit than slim fit tux
- Pants come unhemmed
It can be daunting to purchase a tuxedo without having the opportunity to try it on first, but spending a little bit extra to purchase from a designer brand can help ease some of that uncertainty. This exact suit is available for purchase at Men’s Warehouse $600, making this a serious steal. This tuxedo has a slim fit style and is made from 100 percent superfine wool. The two button jacket has a satin notch lapel, flap pockets with a satin band and side vents. The pants feature a flat front with side seam pockets and suspender buttons. Similar to the rest of the tuxedos in this section, the pants are shipped unhemmed. If you like the look of suspenders, these are an inexpensive, simple, and classic pair.
Ferrecci-Zonettie Ultra Comfort TuxedoPrice: $95.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Color options great for groom and groomsmen
- Very low cost makes it feasable for one time wear
- High quality given cost
- 100 percent polyster
- Slim fit cut doesn't work for everyone
- Some sizes sold out
This elegant tux is the best choice for anyone on a budget. It comes boxed and pressed, almost entirely ready to wear. It also comes in a variety of colors and fabrics, so you can choose one for yourself and something slightly different for your groomsmen – a look we love to set yourself apart from the rest. This is a Slim Fit tuxedo which fits true to size but is cut differently than standard, regular fit tuxedos. Slim Fit tuxedos hug the body tighter than a regular fit tuxedo and results in a much tighter, slimmer, modern look – something to keep in mind when ordering. If you’re thinking about trying that subtle variation in color that we mentioned above, consider this navy blue tuxedo for yourself and the black for the rest of your groomsmen.
IZOD Solid Black Classic Fit TuxedoPrice: $119.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Modern cut and fit for a classic look
- Cost is affordable
- Comfortable and breathable
- Limited Sizing Available
- Poly/Rayon fabic blend not as high quality as wool
- Runs slightly small
The best thing about purchasing a tuxedo rather than renting is the longevity of your purchase. IZOD is a fashion brand known for being moderately priced with high quality, designer finishes. This polyester suit looks high-end with a fully lined jacket, a two button closure, and front pockets. It’s also regular fit rather than slim fit if you’re looking for a tux with a wider cut that won’t hug the body quite as much.
Slim Fit White Tuxedo With Black Satin CollarPrice: $79.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very low price point, great for one time wear
- Comfortable and classic look
- Can purchase in two or three piece option
- Cotton fabric can appear less quality
- Some sizes not available
- Sizing may vary when compared to other suits and tuxedos
If you’re looking to make a statement with your tuxedo choice, while still remaining fashionable, and without being too over the top, this suit is a great way to accomplish that. The cotton blend fabric helps to keep the suit from being too stiff and uncomfortable, but the black color keeps it looking formal enough for eveningwear, a great combination. There are two great bonus features of this tuxedo. First, it comes with a matching skinny black tie, an amazing compliment to the suit and one less thing on your to buy list. Secondly, the same suit is also available with a matching white vest, so if you prefer the look of a three piece suit, you can find it here.
Ferrecci-Zonettie Slim Fit Black & White TuxedoPrice: $99.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very low price point
- Past purchasers are happy with the product
- Black and white combination for unique look
- Poly blend fabric is lower quality
- Some sizes are sold out
- Three piece not available
This well designed suit features a custom slim fit with just enough room for comfort, a beautiful black satin shawl collar, satin covered buttons, and slim fit trousers that come unhemmed allowing you to have them tailored to taste. The suit comes with a custom garment bag and a heavy duty branded storage hanger for easy and nice storage. We also love the contrasting colors of the pants and jacket, so if committing to a full white suit seems like a bit much for you, this offers a nice middle of the road option.
Still looking for that perfect suit for you and your groomsmen? Check out some additional top-rated suits and tuxedos here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
