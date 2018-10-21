50 Best Bridesmaid Gift Ideas: The Ultimate List (2018)

They are your “Bride Tribe”, your “I Do Crew”, the gal pals who have been with you through it all. Most importantly, they’re the ones who will be standing by your side and supporting you when you tie the knot. They have most likely spent a good amount of time (and money) celebrating you, and now it’s your turn to thank them with the best bridesmaid gifts you can find.

Here are ten gifts for your bridesmaids (and maid of honor) that say “thanks for being a great friend” — and dealing with any of your bridezilla moments that may have occurred along the way. You can see our favorite picks below.

    Fitz & Floyd Daphne Decanter Set

    Price: $57.40 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    Girls like gold, it’s a fact. Anything that shines and sparkles is sure to please your bridesmaids. Bar carts are a popular home decor vignette that many people (especially females) are taking the time to perfect. This set is impressive and fun.

    If you’re looking to spend a bit less on each bridesmaid, you can purchase a similar designed set of four wine glasses and gift them with your favorite bottle of wine instead.

    With rose gold being so popular, you might also want to check out this set with a copper finish.

  • Kate Spade New York Dipped Notebook

    Price: $16.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    The price on this gift is relatively inexpensive for a designer notebook. The presentation between bridesmaids will be nice and bright, as each notebook is available in a different color depending on the name of your bridesmaids.

    Get creative and let this notebook be the anchor for an entire color themed gift. For example, if your bridesmaid’s name starts with the letter “T”, wrap this notebook up with some orange themed gifts. Orange earrings, an orange cashmere-like scarf, and a bottle of orange nailpolish are a great start.

  • Vera Bradley Large Cosmetic Bag

    Price: $79.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    This bag is a bit larger than an everyday cosmetic case, so there’s room for more than just the essentials. The size is just right for travel, when you’ll need to add small toiletry items in with your day-to-day makeup.

    Your bridesmaids can also throw this into a gym bag for getting ready at a gym or fitness studio. It’s lined for easy clean up and comes in a variety of colored patterns, so you can get a different design for each bridesmaid.

    Vera Bradley makes quality products, ensuring that this bag will hold up for years to come. If a small cosmetic bag might work better for your bridesmaids, you can purchase that size here. With either size, we recommend filling the cosmetic bag with some wedding day essentials.

    Check out this post of bridal emergency kits for some inspiration. Our suggestion? Buy a pre-assembled kit and split the contents between your bridesmaid’s new Vera Wang bags to save yourself some work.

  • Two peas in a pod necklace

    Two Peas in a Pod Necklace

    Price: $35.36 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    This necklace is beautiful and dainty. While this photograph is enlarged to show the details of the necklace, the actual charm is no bigger than a penny.

    The quality of the piece is excellent. The packing is so thoughtful and well curated, you can tell that each element was carefully considered for a beautiful presentation.

    You can also personally choose a few design elements of the necklace including the color of the peas, the font on the initial charms, and the length of the necklace (which is made from high-end sterling silver).

    The necklace typically takes between three and four days to make – an extremely quick turnaround time for a custom piece of jewelry.

  • Farrah Beaded Wrap Bracelet

    Price: $66.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    This is a versatile option that can be worn by your bridesmaids as either a choker or as a wrap bracelet, depending on their preference. It comes in quite a few colors, all featuring some gold beading and a few earthy tones, making it a neutral choice of jewelry that can be worn with many outfits.

    If this bracelet isn’t quite right, check out a plethora of additional options from the same designer, each one varying in terms of the color and size of the beads.

  • Black Leather Casual Backpack

    Price: $29.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    Many women are ditching an over-the-shoulder bag for a backpack. A backpack allows for a more even distribution of weight and hands free carrying. This one is a moderate sized bag with plenty of pockets and compartments to keep your bridesmaids organized.

    The black color is nice and neutral, but this also comes in five other colors if you think your bridesmaid might prefer one of those.

    If you can afford the splurge and prefer a designer bag, check out this French Connection black leather backpack – which features a more textured leather and a similar gold zipper.

  • Monogrammed Baseball Cap

    Price: $19.95 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    This monogrammed baseball cap can be personalized with all of your bridesmaid’s initials. It can also be ordered in a multitude of colors and fonts so that each hat is different.

    If you prefer that all of your bridesmaid match for pictures, you can order the same style hat for each of the gals in your bridal party.

    The back of the cap is designed with an adjustable closure so it will fit everyone’s head. The extra slack from the closure is tucked into the lining of the hat, making it invisible.

    If you like the idea of a monogrammed gift, we also love this monogrammed sweatshirt from the same company. Either of these items would also make a great gift for the bachelorette party weekend.

  • Chevron Herringbone Throw

    Price: $25.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    Give your bridesmaids a beautiful throw that they can get cozy under after a long day of work. They will think of you every time they’re bundled up on the couch.

    This one is a nice medium weight, so it can transition between seasons. It can also be used outside as a picnic blanket. The colors are neutral and earthy, matching almost all home decor.

    Your bridesmaids can easily fold it up and tuck it away, but it’s attractive enough that it can also be left draped over a couch when it’s not in use. The throw measures 50 by 60 inches with the fringe.

    If you’d like something a little more lux, consider one of these faux fur blankets instead. This one is so chic and is priced extremely reasonably.

  • Ban.do Women’s Work It Out Water Bottle

    Price: $20.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    If you and your bridesmaids like to workout together, but also like to eat pizza together, then you’re doing it right – and also this makes the best bridesmaid gift for your group. We love the silly messaging, the block letter font, and the feminine blush pink that are all incorporated into the design of this water bottle.

    While they’re not sold together, we think that adding the matching gym bag and yoga mat to this gift would make an adorable gym set for your bridesmaids.

  • Hand Painted Rose Gold Coasters

    Price: $29.97 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    These coasters are a stylish home accessory and will glam up any home. The gleaming rose gold paint highlights the slate’s natural characteristics, which makes each piece truly one of a kind.

    The coasters are not only a fashionable piece of decor, but functional as well. They are designed to protect tables and countertops from dings, scratches, and water stains.

    Your bridesmaids can also use these coasters to prevent burning candles from sitting directly on the table.

    These are also available in black, yellow gold, and silver if your bridesmaids may prefer a different finish.

    If you’re looking to pair this gift with something else, consider a matching slate tray.

  • Bath Bomb Gift Set

    Price: $29.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    It’s no secret that wedding planning can be stressful. Not only for the bride, but for everyone involved (including those stuck assembling and stamping 200 invitations). Your bridesmaids will love the opportunity to relax and unwind with these various bath bombs.

    For an add-on, pair it with this charcoal soap bar, which will not only detoxify her skin but leave her feeling completely refreshed and rejuvenated.

  • Jonathan Adler Champagne Pop Candle

    Price: $42.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    Weddings are for celebration and this champagne themed gift won’t leave your bridesmaids with an angry hangover. The bright gold exterior adds a glamorous touch to all home decor.

    If your bridesmaid loves a twinkly and warm candle-lit room, treat her to some festive matches like these.

    If she loves a good glass of bubbly, check out this carry-on cocktail kit or these champagne flavored snacks so she can always toast on the go.

  • Pinch Provisions Minimergency Kit

    Price: $22.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    Help her, help you. There will inevitably be blisters, stains, and headaches (both literal and figurative) on your wedding day, and it’s best to come prepared.

    This minimergency kit has all of the disaster relief essentials. When your wedding is over, your bridesmaids can keep this compact lifesaving tool kit in their gym bag for everyday needs, making it the best bridesmaid gift.

  • Bridesmaid Coffee Mug

    Price: $16.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    Everyone loves a caffeinated beverage in the morning, it’s a fact. Whether your bridesmaid prefers coffee or tea, this mug will make her smile. But don’t leave her hanging with an empty mug.

    We recommend filling the mug with high quality, perfectly packaged coffee or tea. Check out this Bean Box sampler for coffee addicts and this Stash tea sampler for tea lovers.

  • Eberjey Gisele Short Pajama Set

    Price: $102.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    If you want to ask your bridesmaids to wear matching outfits for hair and makeup photos, these pajamas will not disappoint. Not only is the fabric pure magic, but they come in a plethora of colors so you can let your bridesmaids choose their favorites or match them to your color scheme for the day.

    You can browse additional pajama sets available for purchase here.

  • TOMS White Lace Rope Shoe

    Price: $76.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    At the end of your wedding night, your bridesmaids’ piggies might need a break from their pumps. These are a stylish and comfortable solution to keep everyone on the dance floor.

    You can also feel good about your gift giving, because for every pair of shoes purchased, TOMS gives back to someone in need. Think your bridesmaids might prefer glittery shoes to lacy ones? Check out these sparkly TOMS slip ons.

  • Matte Brass Accessory Organizer

    Price: $68.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    Your bridesmaids will have a stylish way to store all of their jewelry with this inexpensive jewelry organizer that is so pretty it doubles as a piece of decor.

    It’s great to keep earrings together, rings in a safe spot, and bracelets from becoming a tangled mess. You can turn this gift into a beautiful set by also purchasing the matching jewelry tray and stand.

  • gold clutch

    Rebecca Minkoff Glitter Leo Clutch

    Price: $70.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    We love it best when brides choose a bridesmaid gift that your gals will actually use the night of the wedding. An elegantly designed clutch is a wonderful option that your bridesmaids are sure to use. This one is large enough to fit the basics – a cell phone, lipstick or lip gloss, cash and credit cards, and a few keys.

    This option comes in both silver and gold, but if it doesn’t match your vision for the evening, you can browse additional clutches here.

  • Etude House 20 Piece Face Mask Set

    Price: $14.48 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    Etude House is a Korean skincare staple. These masks are cool, refreshing, and will mold to the dimensions of your face. The variety pack is a nice option. Your bridesmaids will be able to choose a different mask with each use, allowing them to experiment and find a favorite.

    The masks are extremely moisturizing and are lightly scented, so they won’t irritate sensitive skin. If you (or your bridesmaids) are new to the Korean skincare game, check out all of the Korean skincare products available and consider making a personalized gift box for each bridesmaid with the top selling products.

    Diamond Hand Blown Glass Vase

    Price: $39.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    One unique bridesmaid gift idea that we’ve seen executed nicely is gifting your bridesmaid a decorative vase, and then sending her a bouquet of flowers after the wedding. There’s something so personal and thoughtful about the combination of gifts and the timing.

    Your bridesmaids will truly see how appreciative and thankful you are for your friendships. The vase is available in amber, blue, violet, and turquoise (pictured here), so you can choose your favorite gem tone.

  • kate spade studs

    Kate Spade New York Statement Studs

    Price: $40.72 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    The varying colors on these statement stud earrings are sure to wow. Regardless of what color your bridesmaids are wearing, these earrings are perfect for the big day. 

    The best part about this gift? Your bridesmaids will be sure to wear these again to dress up any outfit. If you want to browse other statement earrings, you can do so here. Since most bridesmaid dresses are solid, we definitely support some bold jewelry to excite the look.

    NARS Lip Gloss Gift Set

    Price: $68.50 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    While we’re a fan of bridesmaid gifts being useful and practical, your gift should also be an item that your bridesmaids might not buy for themselves. Designer lip gloss and lipstick always seems like a splurge, especially when drugstore brand cosmetics are available at a fraction of the cost.

    While affordable, drugstore cosmetics aren’t nearly as luxurious and the final look often reflects the price tag. This is the perfect opportunity to surprise your bridesmaids with something special. This set includes five mini glosses ready to gift.

    Silky Solid Soft Pashmina

    Price: $10.98 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    With chillier temperatures on the horizon in many places, cool weather accessories will be a necessary part of all wedding attire. Shawls make it easy to transition from outdoors to inside since they’re less cumbersome than a proper jacket. They can also easily be kept draped over your shoulders, even indoors.

    These pashminas are available in over 30 colors, so there’s no question that you can find one that matches your wedding design scheme perfectly. For some great photographs, we love the idea of mixing and matching a few complimentary tones throughout your bridal party.

    La Chatelaine Hand Cream Gift Set

    Price: $24.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    This is quite possibly the best smelling hand lotion ever created. It’s made with natural argan oil and has no harsh chemicals or parabens.

    A little bit goes a long way to deeply nourish, hydrate, and repair hands. Our favorite part about this product, second to the heavenly smell, is the beautiful packaging.

    You can browse additional scents and package designs here, knowing that you can’t go wrong with whatever option you choose.

    Aromatherapy Essential Oil Gift Set

    Price: $32.95 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    Essential oils make a great gift because of the many ways that they can be used. Not sure how? Eden’s Garden includes a pamphlet with each oil, detailing the many uses for that particular scent.

    Broadly speaking, essential oils can be used for relaxation and aromatherapy, medicinal purposes, homemade cosmetics and soaps, and even for natural cleaning solutions.

    We’re also suckers for good packaging, as that’s the first thing your bridesmaid will see when she opens her gift. This box does not disappoint.

    If you want to bump this gift up a notch, we also recommend purchasing an attractive diffuser to pair with these amazing oils.

    Still haven’t found that perfect gift? Browse more of the best bridesmaid gift ideas here.

  • “Can’t Say I Do Without You” Wine Bag

    Price: $12.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    There are so many creative ways to ask your friends and family to participate in your wedding. With all the work that goes into planning a wedding, this should be the least of your worries – keep it simple.

    Grab a bottle of your bridesmaid’s favorite wine and fill up one of these burlap bags. To really make your easy gift look well thought out and special, purchase some of these customizable wine labels. If you’ve already asked your bridesmaids to participate in the wedding, this is still a great gift to hand out at the rehearsal dinner. These wine labels are more appropriate for a pre-wedding bridesmaid gift.

  • Elizabeth Arden Untold Eau de Parfum Spray

    Price: $55.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    Sometimes perfume can be overly offensive and rather than a sweet scent, it becomes an overbearing odor. That’s not the case with this beautifully packaged perfume. It manages to be refreshing, classy, sophisticated, and sexy without being too much of any one thing – a balance that’s hard to find.

    Our favorite part about this perfume is the bottle, which has a 3-D crystal-like look to it, and is something we think your bridesmaid will love.

  • Dead Sea Mud Mask

    Price: $11.29 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    One of our favorite gifts for bridesmaids is a custom spa gift box. Rather than selecting something that’s pre- assembled, find some of the best beauty products on the market and select three or four that you like best.

    This item should definitely be considered. It’s smooth and creamy, and will leave your bridesmaid’s skin feeling cleansed but not overly dry. Consider adding a few other self-spa items to your bridesmaid gift. We suggest this facial mask brush and this moderately priced electric face cleansing scrub.

    Need something to package everything in? Check out these gorgeous personalized wooden boxes. Each box can be ordered in the wood grain of your choice with your bridesmaid’s name engraved.

  • Bamboo Spoon With Colorful Silicone Handles

    Price: $13.59 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    If your bridesmaids are into cooking and baking, having the right utensils can make all of the difference. We’re firm believers that things that come in pretty colors are that much more fun to use, kitchenware included.

    This wooden bamboo spoon set includes a spatula, slotted spoon, serving fork, serving spoon, and mixing spoon. They have natural bamboo heads and colorful silicone handles with built-in holes for hanging storage and decorative display.

    Bamboo utensils are safe to use with non-stick cookware when metal spoons should be avoided. These monogram floral kitchen towels are the perfect item to personalize your bridesmaid gift. They also tie into both the cooking theme and the bright colors of your gift.

  • Melamine Spreader Knives

    Price: $16.46 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    These bright and vibrant spreaders are sure to bring a smile to your bridesmaids’ faces every time they open their kitchen drawers, spread some jam on their morning toast, or put out a cheese plate.

    They are sturdy, highly functional, and the bright colors give them some funky flare. Since these are on the inexpensive side, consider gifting another item from the same designer – French Bull. The salad servers and serving bowls are our favorite. If you’d like to stick with just the spreaders, gift your girls some fun items to spread. These mini jars of Nutella and assorted jams are the perfect combination.

    bkr water bottle

    We often stress the importance of purchasing something for your bridesmaids that’s practical, but that they might not purchase for themselves. This awesome bkr water bottle falls perfectly into both of those categories.

    A glass bottle makes for some great tasting H20, without metal or plastic contaminating the taste. The obvious concern would be breakage, but the silicone sleeve does a great job of protecting the glass against falls on all surfaces.

    We love this peachy pink tone but if you prefer another color you can browse the many available choices. If you do wind up choosing the rose colored bottle, check out these rosé themed bottle cap magnets. If your friends are fanatic about rosé, they will happily display these on their fridge.

  • Love Knot Stud Earrings

    Price: $16.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    Thank your bridesmaids for helping you tie the knot with these gorgeous gold love knot earrings. They are a beautiful tone of gold with a nice weight to them. They can be dressed up or down with either casual clothing or formalwear.

    They would also make a great simplistic piece of jewelry for your bridesmaids to wear on your big day. If you’re looking for a piece of jewelry that appears more expensive than it really is, this is a great option. If these earrings aren’t quite your style, you can browse other love knot jewelry to find the perfect piece.

  • The Sister From Another Mister Gift Box

    Price: $54.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    This gift box is such an amazing compilation of items for your bridesmaids. If your bridesmaids have varying styles and tastes, there’s really something for everyone in here. It’s filled with several edible items as well as some fun non-edible everyday treats.

    The edible items include: hey bitches gum, prettier funnier gum, Nerds, Starbursts, Jelly Belly cocktail classics and Pop Rocks. The inedible items include: “great friends like you make me pee a little” wet wipes, “thanks for holding my hair back” hand sanitizer, scented colorful markers, 3-D chandelier air freshener, detox face mask, “love ya, mean it” hand soap and “you’re beautiful, don’t change” coin purse.

    Each item will bring a smile (and in some cases an audible giggle) to your bridesmaids’ faces every time they use it. Everything comes packaged in a five-inch square box, ready to gift.

  • Good Friends Are Like Stars Sign

    Price: $9.46 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    Every gal can use a little bit of word art sprinkled throughout her home and/or office. This inexpensive option is well-constructed with American pine and painted lettering.

    It’s small enough that your bridesmaids will easily be able to find a spot to display their sign. It can either stand on a desk or be hung flush against a wall, depending on your bridesmaid’s preference. If you prefer the same saying on a keepsake box, check out this wood box where your bridesmaids can keep keys, jewelry, or other knick-knacks.

    Helping your girls to accessorize is a great way to think of a gift for your bridesmaids. Jewelry and clutches are nice, but one of the more original accessory gifts is a beautiful sash for your bridesmaids to add to their dress.

    It makes their look more unique and every girl likes a little extra sparkle. It’s also super flattering for all body types, especially if your bridesmaids have a dress that cinches at the waist, a natural place for a belt.

    This price is affordable enough that you will be able to purchase one for each of your bridesmaids without a problem.

    You can choose a cohesive look and gift each of your bridesmaids the same belt, or browse some similar options and find a different choice for each of them – a subtle varient that makes each look personalized and individual.

  • The Girls Photo Frame

    Price: $18.98 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    Almost every girl uses photographs in their home for decor either in their bedroom or living space. A cute frame is a great gift for your bridesmaids at a price that makes it easy to purchase several of them without breaking the bank.

    This neutral frame will blend in with lots of home decor, especially if your bridesmaids like a rustic touch. It’s perfect for a picture of you and the rest of the bridal party from your wedding day, or even one of your recent girls nights out.

  • Drybar The Morning After Kit

    Price: $59.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    How adorable is the packaging on this Drybar product? All of the products from Drybar have catchy names that tell a little bit about the job that they do, but this one is perfect for a bridesmaid gift. Your bridesmaids can use it the morning after the wedding and then at home whenever they need a little refresh without a shower and blow dry.

    This gift ready box includes a terry cloth shower cap to keep out moisture while you bathe. The dry shampoo absorbs excess oil and adds body to hair between washes. It’s lightweight and easy to use and doesn’t leave white residue behind. If you want to explore some other Drybar products this travel kit has four miniature size styling products for your bridesmaids when they’re on the go.

  • Fossil Gold Tone Stainless Steel Watch

    Price: $174.95 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    Boyfriend-style fashion items have been trending for a while now. It’s not a trend that is going anywhere anytime soon. If you’re looking to gift jewelry beyond the standard bracelet or earrings, a watch is a classic option.

    Timex is a recognizable brand for timepieces and this one is truly affordable. It fits the boyfriend look with an oversized, thick, linked band and a unisex gold finish. It looks much more expensive than it actually is, so there’s no question that your bridesmaid will think you really splurged on this gift.

    If you’re hoping to gift a watch but you’re not in love with this option, check out tons of available options in every style, size, and finish.

  • Engraved Script Monogram Flask

    Price: $9.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    Flask gifts aren’t just for the guys. The script font on these flasks is a bit more feminine, and of course, so is the color. Not every girl likes pink. If that’s the case for your bridesmaids, this flask is also available in silver stainless steel or beautiful brown leather.

    You can choose to have it engraved with their monogram or simply their first initial. Most monogrammed and personalized flasks are more than double the price of this one, making it a great gift for a group of girls. Each flask is also individually packaged in a gift box – a huge win for a bride with limited time.

  • No Ugly Crying Handkerchief

    Price: $14.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    This handkerchief is an adorable reminder that the cameras are always watching and that ugly crying is not pretty. This one has a little bit more detail and color than some similar items on the market, which makes it our favorite.

    The handkerchief is 17 x 17 inches and is 100 percent cotton. The beautiful graphic is professionally printed on each one. If you spend more than $50, shipping is free. If you have several bridesmaids, you’ll get to that spending point easily.

    If you prefer an embroidered option, you can find an inexpensive set of five handkerchiefs here. Looking to switch up the messaging? This one reads “Happy Tears Only” and this more crude option reads “Keep Your Shit Together”.

  • Silk Bridesmaid Kimono Robes

    Price: $79.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    Your bridesmaids will love having a fun and colorful robe to get ready in on the morning of your wedding. This set is the way to go if you’re planning on ordering some kimono robes. Not only does it come with five colored robes, but it also includes a white one for the bride.

    If you do have more than five bridesmaids don’t fret – you can order single robes as well to make up for the difference in all of the same colors. The robe itself is silky and smooth, made from high quality fabric that’s super comfortable.

  • Eyelash Dreamer Makeup Bag

    Price: $19.99 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    Your bridesmaids can keep all of her makeup and beauty essentials all in one spot with this gorgeous and motivational makeup bag. It’s great to use at home or for traveling on the go. The bag itself measures 8 x 9 inches with a 1.5 inch bottom. It’s made with cotton canvas and finished with a stylish gold zipper. Sweet Water Decor is a great company with many bridesmaid appropriate gifts so we encourage exploring some other options. These pencils and this mug would be great additions to the makeup bag and are all priced reasonably.

  • Shenanigan Enthusiast Eco-Tank

    Price: $26.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    Let’s face it. The reason that you chose your bridesmaids is likely because you’ve been through a lot together and it’s those memories that have bonded your friendship. We’re going to assume that you’ve probably had some major fun together and have gotten into a little bit of trouble.

    This tank speaks to those shenanigans that make a friendship what it is. Your bridesmaids can wear this the morning of the wedding, as a gym tank, or even to sleep.

    It’s made of ultra soft fabric and has a relaxed fit to it. We also love this option for the day after the wedding, which comes in a ton of colors.

  • Moon Juice Beauty Dust

    Price: $30.00 Amazon Customer reviews
    Shop at Amazon

    Our Review

    You might be asking yourself “What the hell is beauty dust?” Well let us tell you. This is a little powdery mixture to be added to either a glass of water, a smoothie, or even your morning coffee/tea. This mixture contains goji, rehmannia, pearl, schisandra, and stevia.

    You can read more about the healing qualities of each ingredient on the link page. You can also read through the plethora of amazing reviews, which should combat any skepticism about the product. Our favorite part about gifting this to your bridesmaids is the fun packaging on each jar.

    There’s also Brain Dust, Sex Dust, and Action Dust if one of these speaks more to your bridesmaids’ personalities.

