50 Best Bridesmaid Gift Ideas: The Ultimate List (2018)

They are your “Bride Tribe”, your “I Do Crew”, the gal pals who have been with you through it all. Most importantly, they’re the ones who will be standing by your side and supporting you when you tie the knot. They have most likely spent a good amount of time (and money) celebrating you, and now it’s your turn to thank them with the best bridesmaid gifts you can find.

Here are ten gifts for your bridesmaids (and maid of honor) that say “thanks for being a great friend” — and dealing with any of your bridezilla moments that may have occurred along the way. You can see our favorite picks below.