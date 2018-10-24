10 Best Bridesmaid Jewelry Sets: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Many brides prefer that their bridesmaids coordinate jewelry so that their entire ensembles are identical, giving the group a cohesive look. Bridesmaid’s jewelry is often given as a gift from the bride to her bridesmaids when she asks them to participate in the wedding or alternatively, is given on the night before the wedding. Often, the jewelry chosen is simple and classic, adding a touch of sparkle to their looks without being overwhelming.
If you’re a bride shopping for her bridesmaids, we’ve rounded up 10 great sets of jewelry. We’ve taken cost into consideration in case you must purchase a few, while keeping the quality of the product at the forefront of our choices. From rose gold and pearls, to crystals and silver, we have an option for ever style.
Rose Gold Cubic Zirconia Bridesmaid Necklace Set
These adorable bridesmaid jewelry sets can be purchased single or in sets of two or three, making it easy to snag a few of them for your group of gals. If rose gold isn’t your thing or conflicts with another element of their outfit, this set is also available in more traditional yellow gold for the same cost. The set features a rose gold plated lobster clasp necklace with 7 mm post earrings. The jewelry is also hypoallergenic and lead and nickel free. Obviously purchasing diamonds of this caliber for each bridesmaid would be out of the question, making this an affordable and equally attractive option. The best part about this set is the adorable packing. They’re gift ready without having to do much else. Amy-O is an awesome jewelry designer with tons of other jewelry sets similar to this one. You can check them out here to find your favorite.
Single Floating Pearl Necklace Bridesmaid Set
Also gift ready in an adorable package, this jewelry set from Bride Dazzle focuses its design on simple pearl studs and a solitaire pearl necklace, offering just the right amount of sparkle. If you’re looking for a slightly less expensive option, this design is also available with just the necklace at only $14, allowing your bridesmaids to choose earrings on their own. You can also browse tons of highly rated bridesmaid earrings here, creating your own jewelry gift set.
Simulated Pearl Crystal Victorian Jewelry Set
While many bridesmaid jewelry sets are extremely simple, there are quite a few options that have a bit more substance to them if you’re a fan of statement jewelry. With a Victorian and vintage-style feel to them, the earrings and necklace both feature gorgeous crystals and shiny pearls that are sure to take any outfit to the next level. If you feel that the set is too over powering, we love the idea of breaking the set up at home, having half of your girls sport the necklace and half of them wear the earrings, for a unique but coordinating look. If you’re a fan of the vintage style of this jewelry but want to see some other options, you can shop other vintage inspired bridesmaid jewelry here.
Simulated Pearl Vine Leaf Bowknot Necklace Earrings Set
If you’re planning on purchasing jewelry for each of your bridesmaids, it can get costly. Especially if you have a larger bridal party, you’ll need to keep costs down. Ever Faith is a leading online retailer when it comes to bridal and bridesmaid jewelry, with options that look attractive and expensive, but are extremely reasonably priced. This gorgeous and delicate necklace and earring set features leaf-shaped crystals separated sporadically with gorgeous white pearls. The width of the set is small, keeping the look understated and minimal but offering some sparkle at the same time.
Rose Gold Crystal Jewelry Set
We are absolutely in love with this bridesmaid’s jewelry set. his jewelry designer nails the simplicity of bridal jewelry, while still making high quality pieces of jewelry that your bridesmaids will happily wear for many other occasions to come.
Delicate Freshwater Pearl & Rhinestone Gold-Plated Bridal Jewelry Set
USABride is another online retailer that delivers on perfect bridal and bridesmaid jewelry while keeping overall costs down. Our favorite aspect of this particular set is the mixed metal look that’s accomplished by mixing the gold plated chain with silvery crystals and white pearls for a truly versatile option that will go with just about any bridesmaid attire. The clasp is also adjustable so you can decide how long or short you’d like your girls to wear their jewelry depending on the neckline of their dress.
Sterling Silver Pearl Necklace, Bracelet & Earrings Set
There’s nothing more simple and classic then a set of pearls and this is often our go-to option for bridesmaids if you’re not sure exactly what kind of jewelry to select. The cost on this set is not cheap, especially if you need to buy a few, but it makes an awesome and thoughtful gift that your bridesmaids can treasure forever. It also includes more jewelry than most of the sets on this list with a necklace, earrings, and a bracelet included. The high cost stem from the amazing quality of the pearls and the construction of each piece with freshwater cultured pearls used alongside genuine sterling silver. If this set is too simple for your taste, check out these pearl jewelry sets all from top brands.
Tahitian Cultured Pearl Pendant Necklace & Earrings Jewelry Set
Some brides love the simplicity of stud earrings and simple necklaces while others want something with a bit more visual interest for their brides. These pearls hang just slightly away from the ears, so they’ll be a bit more noticeable than pearl studs, while remaining classic and simple. While we love the traditional white pearls, this set is also available with black or pink pearls in its design.
Rose Gold Plated Teardrop Necklace & Earring Set
This set features stones with a bit more size to them, great if you want your bridesmaids to sport a little bit more bling. They’re still super classic and timeless, especially with the gorgeous and feminine tear drop shape. The price is reasonable, so you don’t have to worry about spending a fortune if you’re purchasing these as a bridesmaid gift. If you’re hoping to incorporate rose gold jewelry into your bridesmaid’s look (or your own), don’t miss out on all of the gorgeous rose gold designs from this jewelry designer.
Gold Rhinestone Crystal Necklace & Earrings Set
When you purchase inexpensive jewelry, you run the risk of it looking and feeling that way. As with every pick on this list, that is not something you’ll have to worry about with this set. The double stranded necklace and longer earrings make these really stand out, without adding too much to your bridesmaid’s look. We especially like a set like this for solid bridesmaid dresses in darker colors that need something to lighten the look and break up the dress.
