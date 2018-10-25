10 Best Custom Groomsmen Gifts: Your Ultimate List (2018)

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect groomsmen gift for your guys, you’ve probably come across the same handful of gifts again and again. There’s nothing wrong with gifting one of the more traditional groomsmen gifts – there’s a reason they’re popular. On the other hand, if you’re looking to take your gift giving up a notch, add a simple personalization to one of these tried and true gifts. Monograms and initials add sophistication to any gift, and show that planning and thought went into selecting the item on your end.

Shop our top picks for personalized groomsmen gifts below or check out this post with 100 of the very best groomsmen gifts in 2017 for even more ideas.